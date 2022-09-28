Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.44.101 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Full Release Notes
- Added reading list. (#17959 2)
- Added pluggable transports and bridges support for Tor. (#1138)
- Added NFT details page to Brave Wallet. (#22623 1)
- Added currency selector for “Buy” tab under Brave Wallet. (#23295 1)
- Added the ability to select a specific RPC URL as active for Brave Wallet. (#20516)
- Added a Brave Wallet native API to access the CoinGecko proxy endpoint. (#21455)
- Added Sardine buy support in Brave Wallet. (#24356)
- Added Sardine to the onboarding on-ramp list under Brave Wallet. (#25414)
- Added .zil TLD support for Unstoppable Domains. (#24621)
- Added “Import from legacy Brave crypto wallets” checkbox when importing a Brave Wallet with a 24-word seed phrase. (#25045)
- Added Fantom chain and tokens to Brave Wallet. (#25029 1)
- Added “Tab hover mode” configuration options under brave://settings/appearance. (#9906)
- Added the ability to show a solid color background on the New Tab Page. (#23255)
- [Security] Updated Brave Wallet password policy. (#22817)
- [Security] Increased Pbkdf2 iterations for Brave Wallet password. (#24581)
- [Security] Updated Brave Wallet recovery phrase verification to use randomized word indices. (#24683 1)
- [Security] Added additional password protection when revealing private keys under the Brave Wallet “Account” screen. (#24322)
- [Security] Moved Brave Wallet Ethereum ledger integration to an untrusted iframe. (#24275)
- [Security] Moved Brave Wallet Filecoin ledger integration to an untrusted iframe. (#24449)
- [Security] Extended font randomization fingerprinting protections to cover src:local as reported on HackerOne by xlin. (#23432 1)
- [Security] Sanitized chrome:// page state for serialized navigation entries. (#24625)
- Implemented swaps in Solana when using Brave Wallet. (#19474)
- Updated Brave Wallet onboarding. (#22591 1)
- Updated the Brave Wallet “Bridge to Aurora” modal text. (#24923)
- Updated Brave Wallet to create a Solana account by default when creating or restoring a wallet. (#25432)
- Updated brave://rewards page to handle smaller window sizes. (#16619 1)
- Updated text on the “IPFS is disabled” error page. (#24166)
- Improved de-AMP functionality. (#22917)
- Moved “Show Brave Rewards icon in address bar” to be displayed under brave://settings/rewards. (#24204)
- Moved Tor settings to be displayed under brave://settings/privacy. (#16624)
- Removed default network selection on the “Add custom asset” modal for Brave Wallet. (#23820)
- Removed support for legacy Brave Rewards anonymous Uphold cards. (#24464 1)
- Removed 2 BAT minimum threshold under Brave Rewards before being able to use Uphold as a custodial provider. (#24759)
- Removed extra spacing from the “Clear browsing data” modal displayed in a Private window and Private window with Tor. (#21771)
- Removed P2A protobuf reporting. (#23146)
- Fixed issue where deleting an NFT from a collection in Brave Wallet removed all NFT’s from that collection. (#24238)
- Fixed incorrect address being displayed via the Brave Wallet “Send” modal when an ENS domain has no ETH address. (#25308)
- Fixed providers under the onboarding on-ramp list not being sorted in alphabetical order via Brave Wallet. (#24700)
- Fixed visibility issues with the password tooltip under Brave Wallet when creating a new wallet while using dark mode. (#24814)
- Fixed WebTorrent not adapting to theme changes. (#24498)
- Fixed UI on torrent and magnet link pages. (#22596)
- Fixed Chromium bookmark icons appearing under search suggestions. (#24247)
- Fixed persistent error message on “Enter a sync code” modal in certain cases. (#23772)
- Fixed IPFS interstitial page not being shown when redirected from .eth domains. (#24188)
- Fixed “Don’t ask me again” setting under “Close all tabs” not updating “Warn me before closing window with multiple tabs” via brave://settings/braveHelpTips. (#24829)
- Fixed certain websites not loading correctly due to farbling Accept-Language headers on subresources. (#24564)
- Upgraded Chromium to 106.0.5249.65. (#25629) (Changelog for 106.0.5249.65 1)