Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.3.5

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.3.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.3 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. Versie 17.3.5 bevat verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Issues Addressed in this release
  • Fixed an issue where Visual Studio would get into a unresponsive state intermittently while closing WinForms .NET Designer.
  • When a user has HSTS enabled in their browser settings and adds a GitHub account to the Visual Studio keychain, an error message is displayed with a link to troubleshoot the issue.
  • Fixed an issue where Roslyn analyzers and source generators targeting version 4.3.0 would fail to load in Visual Studio.
  • Adds support for Xcode 14.0
From Developer Community

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.3.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-09-2022 19:29
0 • submitter: edeboeck

28-09-2022 • 19:29

0

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
27-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.2 0
21-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.1 1
12-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13 2
15-01 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.4 4
04-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.3 1
27-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.2 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq