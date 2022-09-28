Microsoft heeft versie 17.3.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.3 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. Versie 17.3.5 bevat verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
Issues Addressed in this release
From Developer Community
- Fixed an issue where Visual Studio would get into a unresponsive state intermittently while closing WinForms .NET Designer.
- When a user has HSTS enabled in their browser settings and adds a GitHub account to the Visual Studio keychain, an error message is displayed with a link to troubleshoot the issue.
- Fixed an issue where Roslyn analyzers and source generators targeting version 4.3.0 would fail to load in Visual Studio.
- Adds support for Xcode 14.0
- Test Explorer hangs when stopping the Debug in UI tests with Selenium
- Failed to pair to Mac with error "Could not install workload manifest for 'microsoft.net.workload.moon.toolchain'..."
- Compiler warnings after upgrading to 17.2.0 (C4311)
- Opening solution with large number of projects much slower in VS2022 17.3 than 17.2
- Microsoft.VisualStudio.Component.TextTemplating unable to install on VS BuildTools 2022 17.3.3
- Version mismatch between Roslyn in MSBuild and CodeStyle analyzers in the SDK
- Visual Studio 2022 17.3.0 breaks IncrediBuild