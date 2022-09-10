Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.62

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 15.62 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

(S)FTP

A separate connection is now always created when saving a remote file. In previous versions, an existing connection was used if available.

File Commander

The lists are now rebuilt when switching to the file commander tab. This will update the modified dates and possibly other changes done while on the editor tab.

Printing

Made some changes to code and added more validations. Abort should work now as well (I hope).

Fixed
  • Word wrap issue with variable width fonts.
  • A few high DPI issues.
  • Fixed a few issues in the color selection dialog.

Versienummer 15.62
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-09-2022 10:25 0

10-09-2022 • 10:25

0

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

04-10 RJ TextEd 16.31 0
01-09 RJ TextEd 16.30 2
05-'24 RJ TextEd 16.20 0
01-'24 RJ TextEd 16.10 0
11-'23 RJ TextEd 16.01 0
10-'23 RJ TextEd 16.00 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.96 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.95 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.94 6
08-'23 RJ TextEd 15.93 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq