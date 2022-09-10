Versie 15.62 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

A separate connection is now always created when saving a remote file. In previous versions, an existing connection was used if available.

The lists are now rebuilt when switching to the file commander tab. This will update the modified dates and possibly other changes done while on the editor tab.

Made some changes to code and added more validations. Abort should work now as well (I hope).