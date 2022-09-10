Er is met versienummer 7.17 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.626 titels wat er 17 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: High Unicode planes support in DirectWrite.

Some work towards Wow64 support in the Vulkan driver. Bugs fixed in 7.17 (total 18): #11999: Endless Online game window appears as white texture

#27243: Wiggles: All renderers are unsupported

#34744: Earth 2150 fails to play .mp2 music (MPEG-1 Audio Decoder Filter needed, CLSID '{4a2286e0-7bef-11ce-9bd9-0000e202599c}')

#37019: Multiple games fail to start due to D3D7 devices reporting unsupported HWTRANSFORMANDLIGHT capability (Summoner, Battle Realms: Zen Edition)

#48986: Riot Vanguard (Riot Games) 'vgk.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KeAreAllApcsDisabled

#51939: Riot Vanguard (Riot Games) v1.0.x.x 'vgk.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateFileEx

#52449: Liar-soft Visual Novel's not displaying video (audio plays fine)

#52457: CNG Encryption Failure (BCryptEncrypt)

#52709: Visual Studio Community 2022 installer crashes when trying to open it

#53032: winedevice.exe segfaults on exit when built with GCC

#53337: Ice Cream Calculator: unusually slow scrolling

#53427: BioShock needs D3DX10PreprocessShaderFromMemory implementation

#53486: foobar2000.exe with foo_out_upnp breaks sending audio stream to another upnp renderer after a short period of time

#53544: msys2 block device fstat function depends on NtQueryVolumeInformationFile FileFsFullSizeInformation

#53547: msys2 installer fails to check disk space: "harddisk_query_volume Unsupported volume query 3"

#53560: Wizard101 fails to load in 7.15

#53581: Construction Set Extender crashes

#53601: UI rendering broken for multiple applications (7-Zip, WinRAR, foobar2000, built-in apps) in Wine 7.16 at a non-default DPI