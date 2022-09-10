Software-update: Bitwarden 2022.9.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen er in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Changes in Bitwarden 2022.9.0

This release includes:

  • Fastmail email alias integration: Connect the Bitwarden username generator to Fastmail for easy creation of email aliases (see here).
  • Provider Portal update: The main Provider Portal screen now has at-a-glance seat and plan reporting for each client organization.
  • Organization vault export event: When an owner or admin performs a vault export, the action will now be recorded on the organization's event logs (see here).
  • Browser Extension - Support for pre-configured environment URLs: Self-hosting customers can now pre-configure environment URLs for browser extensions, streamlining rollout for end users by using endpoint management to deploy your configuration (see here).
  • Mobile - Update to Bitwarden Authenticator: Mobile apps now have a Verification Codes screen that provides quick and easy access to your TOTPs (see here). We've also improved the process for adding TOTP codes to vault items through the mobile app (see here).
  • CLI - serve Origin protection: The serve command will now block any requests made with an Origin header by default (see here).

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2022.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-09-2022
17 • submitter: Munchie

10-09-2022 • 08:45

17

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Reacties (17)

The Zep Man
10 september 2022 09:53
In het commentaar voor de vorige versie werd genoemd dat er bepaalde zaken om wachtwoorden veilig te delen missen in de gratis versie, wat dit product voor selfhosters minder aantrekkelijk maakt. Voor hen zou ik Vaultwarden adviseren. Vaultwarden is een Bitwarden-compatibel implementatie van de server die niet beperkt wordt door commerciële doeleinden. Vaultwarden is met Bitwarden clients te gebruiken.
TenTimes @The Zep Man10 september 2022 10:17
Let op, zeker een deel van die betaalde functies zitten ook niet in vaultwarden. Dit was voor mij bijna de reden om niet voor self hosted enterprise bitwarden te gaan.

Test het zelf een keer uit aangezien met de aangeleverde docker image je binnen 5-10 minuten up and running bent.
RobertMe
@TenTimes10 september 2022 10:37
Welke functies zijn dat dan? Er zijn een aantal enterprise functies die in Vaultwarden ontbreken of anders werken, zoals AD/LDAP ondersteuning, maar voor een beetje normale thuisgebruiker zit er volgens mij wel alles in? Zo kun je ook gebruik maken van organisaties om wachtwoorden binnen het gezin te delen. Ondersteuning voor Webauthn is gratis beschikbaar (bij Bitwarden betaald), etc.
TenTimes @RobertMe10 september 2022 12:07
Dingen zoals customer rollen en centraal beheer. Let wel dat dit vanuit professioneel gebruik bekeken is voor een bedrijf van 50+ man.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@RobertMe11 september 2022 11:08
Dat vraag ik mij ook af. Vaultwarden mist ook diverse mogelijkheden welke juist voor Enterprise gebruik interessant zijn. Daarbij is Vaultwarden voor de meeste organisaties "weer een applicatie om te beheren" welke niet goed past in de SaaS visie welke veel bedrijven aanhangen.
Martinspire @RobertMe12 september 2022 16:32
De vraag is wel hoeveel alternatieven dat dan wel aanbieden en voor welke prijs. Met name self-hosted is maar weinig alternatieven voor beschikbaar of dan wordt het meteen weer heel spartaans en minder gebruiksvriendelijk.
sebati @The Zep Man10 september 2022 11:04
Hang natuurlijk er ook vanaf of je het belangrijk vind dat je van een veilige en stabiele oplossing gebruik maakt. Door een abbo te nemen, ik denk dat de prijs erg redelijk is, ondersteun je ook de ontwikkeling en investeringen in het veiliger maken van zo'n oplossing. Wanneer "gratis" een doel op zich wordt, immers je insinueert "commerciële doeleinden", dan zou je je eens moeten verdiepen in dat open source niet tot doel heeft gratis te zijn (Free as in Freedom, not as in Free Beer). Zelf hosten is ook niet gratis, kost resources, tijd, beschikbaarheid en risico op problemen... leuk om te testen maar niet je familie afhankelijk van te maken. Ik zie "zelf hosten" als iets dat (in dit geval) prima is voor grote bedrijven die online als een risico zien, maar voor de gemiddelde beheerder/gebruiker die een hoge beschikbaarheid van een password manager wenst lijkt me dit nogal een risico. Van wat ik begrijp zou je Bitwarden gewoon ook zelf kunnen hosten en door alsnog dat abbo af te sluiten heb je dan ook alle betaalde functies. Natuurlijk ben ben je dan zelf verantwoordelijk voor de beschikbaarheid, maar weet je wel zeker dat alle apps en plugins blijven samenwerken.
treris 10 september 2022 09:56
Even oprechte vraag, dit is de Windows client zie ik, waar gebruiken mensen die voor?
Is dat ook voor lokale apps waar je op in moet loggen, want voor de browser heb toch nog steeds de browser extensie nodig vermoed ik?

Verder overigens erg tevreden met de combinatie Vaultwarden op m'n NAS en bitwarden in m'n browsers en op m'n telefoon.
MerijnB @treris10 september 2022 10:33
Voor de browser is de browser integratie handiger. De windows client lijkt op de webinterface qua gebruik en functionaliteit. Het is een kwestie van voorkeur denk ik.
lommeva @MerijnB10 september 2022 11:21
@treris @MerijnB de desktop client is o.a. nodig voor Windows Hello integratie zodat je bij de browser extensie kunt inloggen zonder ww.
treris @lommeva10 september 2022 12:12
@MerijnB @lommeva Dank, dat maakt het wat duidelijker, mijn laptop kan niet overweg met Windows Hello dus ik gebruik eigenlijk gewoon altijd een pincode in m'n browser om in te loggen en daarnaast dan de webclient als m'n vault wil aanpassen of iets.
Boss @treris10 september 2022 12:37
Een Windows client is veiliger. Een browser add-in heeft meer potentiële kwetsbaarheden dan een Windows app die veel beter geïsoleerd is ten opzichte van wat je allemaal op internet doet.
Maar voor een optimale integratie is een browser add-in veel comfortabeler.
treris @Boss10 september 2022 14:21
Dank voor de verheldering
Martinspire @treris12 september 2022 16:33
Je kunt op deze manier ook gewoon buiten de browser bij je logins, maar het biedt vrij weinig ten opzichte van de extensions. Ik mis vooral de integratie met velden van andere applicaties.

Volgens mij kun je hem wel als synchronisatie-bron gebruiken voor je webbrowsers en daarmee een extra laag vormen, bijvoorbeeld als je Windows Hello wilt gebruiken voor unlocken, maar het is alweer een tijd geleden.
Hee_Martijn 10 september 2022 10:23
Bijzonder om te lezen dat Bitwarden ook op de e-mail alias trein is gaan zitten. Na iCloud, DuckDuckGo en een boel anderen.
Althans dat Bitwarden integratie biedt in deze.
Ik vraag me alleen af hoe Bitwarden en de andere wachtwoord managers strak omgaan met die nieuwe Passkeys / Fido multi device credentials.
Martinspire 12 september 2022 16:34
Interessant:
Fastmail email alias integration: Connect the Bitwarden username generator to Fastmail for easy creation of email aliases (see here).
Benieuwd hoe goed deze integratie werkt en of het naar nog meer platformen komt.
slechtvalk 12 september 2022 21:19
Bij mij start 2022.9 niet op. Windows 10 pro 32 bit.

