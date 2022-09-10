Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen er in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Changes in Bitwarden 2022.9.0 This release includes: Fastmail email alias integration: Connect the Bitwarden username generator to Fastmail for easy creation of email aliases (see here).

Provider Portal update: The main Provider Portal screen now has at-a-glance seat and plan reporting for each client organization.

Organization vault export event: When an owner or admin performs a vault export, the action will now be recorded on the organization's event logs (see here).

Browser Extension - Support for pre-configured environment URLs: Self-hosting customers can now pre-configure environment URLs for browser extensions, streamlining rollout for end users by using endpoint management to deploy your configuration (see here).

Mobile - Update to Bitwarden Authenticator: Mobile apps now have a Verification Codes screen that provides quick and easy access to your TOTPs (see here). We've also improved the process for adding TOTP codes to vault items through the mobile app (see here).

CLI - serve Origin protection: The serve command will now block any requests made with an Origin header by default (see here).