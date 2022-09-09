Prusa Research heeft een nieuwe versie van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In versie 2.5.0 treffen we onder meer een hele nieuwe engine aan om de lagen op te bouwen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

For years, the strategy PrusaSlicer used when generating perimeters was to offset the contour of the object with an extrusion line of constant width. This caused issues in various cases, especially when printing thin walls, text, or logos.

The developers of Cura recently implemented a new strategy named Arachne based on the paper [Kuipers et al., 2020]. The Arachne generator produces perimeter loops and gap fills with varying extrusion width. Simply put, it automatically makes perimeters wider or thinner as needed. This is a major change! Before, it was nearly impossible to create a wall that would fit 2 perimeters exactly. And now? As long as the wall thickness is close enough to 2 perimeters, PrusaSlicer will take care of the rest.

The new approach produces nicer-looking prints with fewer artifacts. There is a significant reduction in gap fill, small extrusions used to fill gaps between perimeters, which also results in a reduction of print time.

Read more in our article

Starting with this release, PrusaSlicer is able to import STEP files, which is a format widely used for 3D modelling data exchange. Note that the model is tessellated on import and the slicing algorithms operate on the resulting triangle mesh, i.e., the model is not sliced analytically.

We use Open CASCADE Technology (OCCT) development platform to read the STEP files. It is a CAD kernel also used e.g. by FreeCAD or KiCad. Thanks @Open-Cascade-SAS for keeping it open-source. The import implementation itself was ported from BambuStudio, thanks @bambulab.

Infill serves a dual purpose – to provide structural rigidity and to support top surfaces. In case structural rigidity is not needed, a lot of material and printing time is saved with the new Lightning infill, which is optimized to support the top surfaces only. The lighting infill generates a branching structure that gets progressively denser towards the top surfaces to support them reliably.

The lighting infill is based on paper [Tricard et al., 2019]. Like the Arachne perimeter generator, we have ported the Lightning infill from Cura, thanks again for keeping Cura open source.

Read more in our article

Starting with this version, seam placement algorithm prefers regions which are not visible from the outside of the model at all or which are occluded from most directions. The new visibility algorithm is applied for seams set to Nearest or Aligned.

In addition, when paint-on seams are used and ‘Aligned’ is set, the resulting seam line attempts to find a sharp corner in the painted area and snap to it, leading to smoother lines along the sharp edge. Previous versions did not detect the sharp edge in this scenario.

Also the new algorithm strives to produce possibly long and smooth seams on smooth surfaces, while the old algorithm often produced disconnected random bits on such surfaces

An FDM 3D printer consists of a motion system and an extrusion system. While the motion system loves to accelerate and decelerate smoothly to reduce vibrations, the extruder loves to extrude at a constant rate for the best extrusion consistency. That means, unfortunately, that the optimal conditions of the motion system and extruder are in conflict.

Bowden-style extruders are especially sensitive to pressure fluctuations, due to the slack in the Bowden tube, they are not able to reproduce rapid changes in extrusion rate reliably. The Pressure equalizer smooths sudden changes in speed between two features (e.g. between printing infill and perimeters) and reduces print artifacts caused by rapid extruder pressure fluctuations.

Before moving from a faster internal perimeter to a slower external perimeter, the pressure equalizer slows down gradually at the end of the internal perimeter to reach the extrusion rate of the external perimeter. Similarly, when moving from the external perimeter to the infill, the start of the infill is slowed down to the external perimeter speed and accelerated gradually.

Added Creality Ender-3 Neo and Ender-3 S1 Plus profiles

Added Elegoo bundle (Neptune printers)

Added new Creality printers (Ender-3 V2 Neo, Ender-3 Max Neo, CR-10 SMART Pro

Added Infinity3D bundle