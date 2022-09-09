Software-update: PrusaSlicer 2.5.0

PrusaSlicer logo (79 pix)Prusa Research heeft een nieuwe versie van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In versie 2.5.0 treffen we onder meer een hele nieuwe engine aan om de lagen op te bouwen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New perimeter generator Arachne

For years, the strategy PrusaSlicer used when generating perimeters was to offset the contour of the object with an extrusion line of constant width. This caused issues in various cases, especially when printing thin walls, text, or logos.

The developers of Cura recently implemented a new strategy named Arachne based on the paper [Kuipers et al., 2020]. The Arachne generator produces perimeter loops and gap fills with varying extrusion width. Simply put, it automatically makes perimeters wider or thinner as needed. This is a major change! Before, it was nearly impossible to create a wall that would fit 2 perimeters exactly. And now? As long as the wall thickness is close enough to 2 perimeters, PrusaSlicer will take care of the rest.

The new approach produces nicer-looking prints with fewer artifacts. There is a significant reduction in gap fill, small extrusions used to fill gaps between perimeters, which also results in a reduction of print time.

Read more in our article

STEP file format support

Starting with this release, PrusaSlicer is able to import STEP files, which is a format widely used for 3D modelling data exchange. Note that the model is tessellated on import and the slicing algorithms operate on the resulting triangle mesh, i.e., the model is not sliced analytically.

We use Open CASCADE Technology (OCCT) development platform to read the STEP files. It is a CAD kernel also used e.g. by FreeCAD or KiCad. Thanks @Open-Cascade-SAS for keeping it open-source. The import implementation itself was ported from BambuStudio, thanks @bambulab.

Lightning infill

Infill serves a dual purpose – to provide structural rigidity and to support top surfaces. In case structural rigidity is not needed, a lot of material and printing time is saved with the new Lightning infill, which is optimized to support the top surfaces only. The lighting infill generates a branching structure that gets progressively denser towards the top surfaces to support them reliably.

The lighting infill is based on paper [Tricard et al., 2019]. Like the Arachne perimeter generator, we have ported the Lightning infill from Cura, thanks again for keeping Cura open source.

Read more in our article

Improved seam placement based on the visibility

Starting with this version, seam placement algorithm prefers regions which are not visible from the outside of the model at all or which are occluded from most directions. The new visibility algorithm is applied for seams set to Nearest or Aligned.

In addition, when paint-on seams are used and ‘Aligned’ is set, the resulting seam line attempts to find a sharp corner in the painted area and snap to it, leading to smoother lines along the sharp edge. Previous versions did not detect the sharp edge in this scenario.

Also the new algorithm strives to produce possibly long and smooth seams on smooth surfaces, while the old algorithm often produced disconnected random bits on such surfaces

Pressure equalizer

An FDM 3D printer consists of a motion system and an extrusion system. While the motion system loves to accelerate and decelerate smoothly to reduce vibrations, the extruder loves to extrude at a constant rate for the best extrusion consistency. That means, unfortunately, that the optimal conditions of the motion system and extruder are in conflict.

Bowden-style extruders are especially sensitive to pressure fluctuations, due to the slack in the Bowden tube, they are not able to reproduce rapid changes in extrusion rate reliably. The Pressure equalizer smooths sudden changes in speed between two features (e.g. between printing infill and perimeters) and reduces print artifacts caused by rapid extruder pressure fluctuations.

Before moving from a faster internal perimeter to a slower external perimeter, the pressure equalizer slows down gradually at the end of the internal perimeter to reach the extrusion rate of the external perimeter. Similarly, when moving from the external perimeter to the infill, the start of the infill is slowed down to the external perimeter speed and accelerated gradually.

New printer and material profiles
  • Added Creality Ender-3 Neo and Ender-3 S1 Plus profiles
  • Added Elegoo bundle (Neptune printers)
  • Added new Creality printers (Ender-3 V2 Neo, Ender-3 Max Neo, CR-10 SMART Pro
  • Added Infinity3D bundle
Many bugfixes and smaller improvements
  • G-Code thumbnails can now be exported in JPG and QOI formats (until now, only PNG thumbnails were supported).
  • SLA hollowing was optimized and it is now significantly faster. The difference is especially noticeable on bigger models, where it can be 10x faster than before.
  • SLA time estimate was improved and it is now more accurate for SL1S. In addition, “High viscosity tilt time” was added into Printer Settings so the time estimate is correct for printers supporting separate tilt time setting for high-viscosity SLA materials.
  • OSX specific: It is now possible to send G-Codes to OctoPrint using self-signed certificates.
  • Fixed a crash when using a selection rectangle with the cut gizmo open​.
  • Windows specific: Dialog asking to send system info shown at startup no longer pops up in case the internet connection is not available.​
  • Fixed a crash when using auto-rotation with some specific models​.
  • When using arrange in sequential printing mode, it sometimes tightly violated desired extruder clearance.
  • Fixed flickering of colored rectangles in legend in the stand-alone G-Code Viewer.​
  • When using wipe tower with no sparse layers, the first layer might have ended up too thin and ruined the print.
  • OSX specific: Cmd+M shortcut should now minimize the application as expected, restoring the application using the “View All Windows” works.
  • When clicking the “Detach from system preset” button in Dependencies section of a profile, the button did not disappear. Also, detaching a printer profile from a system profile broke rendering of custom bed model for both the parent and child profile. Both issues are fixed now.
  • Fixed a very rare issue which led to generating a G-Code with commas instead of decimal points (caused by incorrectly set locales on one of the threads).
  • Windows specific: Improved detection of corrupted PrusaSlicer.ini configuration file. Very rarely for some unknown reason PrusaSlicer.ini is partially or fully filled in with binary zeros, most likely due to power outage or a bug in hard drive driver.
  • OSX specific: When trying to open a G-Code file using drag and drop or “Open with” option, G-Code Viewer would report the file extension as unknown when PrusaSlicer was not already running.
  • Filament usage estimate was incorrect when using MMU. The loading and unloading moves were not correctly accounted for, leading to much higher estimate then reality. Only the ‘Sliced Info’ box was affected, the statistics at the end of the G-Code were correct.
  • Fixed a crash when rescaling the windows or changing color mode (Windows, OSX). This should fix some spurious crashes happening when moving PrusaSlicer window between two monitors etc.
  • Fixed inadvertent deselection after changing and confirming object-specific settings.
  • Changing object-specific settings incorrectly inserted two undo/redo snapshots.
  • Some configuration options always showed as modified in profiles inherited from the —default— profile.
  • Fixed a crash when pressing Ctrl+A while using a painter tool or editing SLA support points or drainage holes.
  • Linux specific: Fixed a crash when confirming a value in Height range modifier.
  • Drivers & Apps Installer is now able to use offline unattended installation – it should be useful for mass deployment, for example on schools. To make this happen, launch the installator with parameter /VERYSILENT /SUPPRESSMSGBOXES
  • We are leaving support for Win32.

PrusaSlicer

Versienummer 2.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Prusa Research
Download https://www.prusa3d.com/page/prusaslicer_424/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-09-2022 22:26
31

09-09-2022 • 22:26

31

Submitter: naaitsab

Bron: Prusa Research

PrusaSlicer

Reacties (31)

Coolstart 9 september 2022 22:54
Los van de slicer vraag ik me af hoe Prusa zichzelf gaat heruitvinden. Ze hebben echt wel stabiele hardware maar de concurrentie staat niet stil.

Tot voorkort was Prusa de referentie maar puur wat snelheid betreft is de Flsun v400 toch wel een gamechanger. Min of meer de zelfde prijs maar een pak sneller door de nieuwe manier van printen.

Ik heb zelf geen Prusa maar een snapmaker. Ook wel ok maar Prusa lijkt voor 3D printing. Al ken ik de slicer software wel niet.

Als ik een nieuwe zou kopen moet er een snelheidsboost komen. Soms duurt het allemaal wat lang. Zeker als je af en toe een testje moet printen en het model verbeteren is het leuk dat je sneller resultaat hebt.

Wat denken jullie?
Ohmarinus @Coolstart10 september 2022 10:51
Ik denk:
Delta printers zijn niets nieuws, en hebben hun eigen quirks. Zo zijn ze zeer lastig te calibreren voor mensen die niet technisch zijn en is de precisie in het midden van het bed, anders dan aan de randen.

Wil je een snelle printer? Koop dan een Voron kit of iets wat er op lijkt. Ik denk dat je daar veel meer uit kunt halen dan de FLsun Delta.

Ik bouw op dit moment mijn eigen Delta ontwerp met Duet en een LIS3DH sensor die de vibraties moet gaan analyseren. Verder zit er een underbed piezo bed leveling systeem in dat ik zelf heb ontworpen. Je calibreert de machine door de nozzle zachtjes op het bed te laten tikken. Werkt fantastisch.

Die FLsun zal waarschijnlijk ook continu calibratie nodig hebben want Deltas zij daar veel gevoeliger voor.
Cergorach @Ohmarinus10 september 2022 11:57
Wil je een snelle printer? Koop dan een Voron kit of iets wat er op lijkt. Ik denk dat je daar veel meer uit kunt halen dan de FLsun Delta.
Waarschijnlijk, maar je zit met een bouwtijd van ~40uur. Als je de kant en klare Prusa Mk3 neemt, dan trek je die direct uit de box en klaar (de kit is ook nog 8 uur werk). De Bambu Lab X1 lijkt een lekkere snelle printer direct out of the box, maar dan ben je gebonden aan onderdelen vanuit Bambu Lab wat wellicht niet heel lekker is.

De Prusa XL zou wel eens een goeie optie kunnen zijn, je heb een volledig assembled versie voor €500 extra en het is een CoreXY met mogelijk meerdere koppen en relatief open source.
Ohmarinus @Cergorach10 september 2022 13:11
Helemaal waar, ik stond er inderdaad vanmorgen even niet bij stil dat je zo'n kit natuurlijk wel moet bouwen (en dan ook gereedschap zoals crimp tangen nodig hebt).

Aan de andere kant is zo'n verplichte build wel weer een leercurve en zodra de machine af is en draait, weet je ook volledig wat er aan de hand is wanneer iets niet goed werkt. Als het goed is kan je dan dan ook zelf weer fixen. Ik zou zelf voor de learning experience gaan, maar ik snap ook heel goed dat er veel mensen zijn die vooral leuk willen printen zonder de technische poespas.
Cergorach @Ohmarinus10 september 2022 13:37
Dat is ook exact de reden waarom ik een Voron 2.4 kit heb liggen om te bouwen. Ik heb al tig keer m'n Ender 3 uitelkaar gehaald, dus ik heb de Prusa MK3s+ compleet inelkaar gezet besteld, dat was heel erg nice!
pirke @Coolstart10 september 2022 10:18
Ik heb een Prusa i3 en hij werkte direct perfect na het in elkaar zetten. Na een jaar nog nooit problemen mee gehad, super consistente printkwaliteit, hoef nooit te tweaken, het ding werkt gewoon. Alsof ik een 2D printer uit de doos haal en aansluit, behalve dat ik hem zelf in elkaar mocht zetten (was leuk).

Als ik mensen hoor die allerlei problemen hebben en hoe dat te verhelpen is dan ben ik blij dat ik gewoon een ding heb dat werkt.

Prusa heeft zelf een enorme print farm staan waarmee ze hun eigen printeronderdelen fabriceren. Als hun eigen printer structurele problemen zou hebben dan lopen ze daar zelf enorm tegenaan, oftewel het is hun eigen voordeel om een goed product te hebben.
naaitsab @pirke10 september 2022 18:56
Er zitten toch wel een aantal dingen in de Prusa (MK3S in mijn geval) die ik toch wel jammer vind voor zo'n dure printer.

Zo leveren zo nog steeds de heatbreak met de lip erin zodat de MMU beter werkt. Welke bekend staat om veel snel vast te lopen daardoor. Ook leveren ze de hotend zonder de 'collet clip', dat kleine blauwe clipje om de PTFE buis vast te houden bij vibraties. Hierbij wordt ook in de handleiding niet vermeld om bij het assembleren/transporteren heel goed te checken of de PTFE wel strak in de houder zit. Iets wat cruciaal is om geen 'clogs' te krijgen.

In mijn geval was de PTFE los komen te zitten waardoor de hele hotend vol met gesmolten plastic is komen te zitten. Na 60 euro aan onderdelen en een paar uur verder werkt alles weer maar dit soort cruciale zaken vind ik toch wel jammer dat ze hier zo weinig aandacht aan besteden. Nu kom ik erachter doordat E3D die het systeem heeft ontwikkeld hier wél goeie documentatie over heeft op hun eigen site. Die van Prusa over dit deel is pruts. Terwijl op andere vlakken hun handleiding weer mijlen beter is dan bijv Ender.

Ook zijn er best veel klachten over de buildplate/y-carriage. Deze is bij velen niet recht en er is ook geen optie om dit te herstellen. De 'nylock mod' fixt dit issue maar wordt niet opgenomen in de officiële manier. Dat hebben ze nu "gefixt" door plastic houders voor de geleide lagers te maken. Dat lost nog steeds het onderliggende probleem echter niet op.

De documentatie rondom calibratie is schandalig summier en zeker de o-zo belangrijke 'first layer' nagenoeg nutteloos. Hun forums staan vol met mensen die hier op klem lopen maar toch is hier in jaren niks in verbeterd. Dit is mijn inziens nog wel mijn grootste punt van kritiek. Mensen kopen een Prusa vaak als 1e printer omdat het direct zou moeten werken maar kennelijk moet je dan een pre-built kopen en bij de kit kijk je maar hoe ver je komt met andere bronnen.

Als de community veel betere oplossingen bied op een aantal cruciale knel punten die al jaren in het ontwerp/documentatie zitten dan het eigen team dan vraag ik me toch af in hoeverre ze de MK3 serie überhaupt doorontwikkelen, of enkel cashen op de naam. Zo is de controller onderhand antiek en is de extruder qua ontwerp ook ruimschoots gepasseerd door vele 3rd party oplossingen zoals de Bear. De revisies die om de zoveel jaar uitkomen zijn ook bijzonder magertjes te noemen. Het is geen printer van €300 dus dat deze oplossingen wat meer kosten is geen excuus.

Het zijn prima printers over het algemeen begrijp me niet verkeerd maar ik denk dat hun populariteit een beetje te veel richting $$ is geschoven in plaats van de community roots waar ze zijn gestart. Zeker gezien de concurrentie steeds beter wordt voor veel minder geld moeten ze echt gaan innoveren anders is het snel gedaan met ze.

[Reactie gewijzigd door naaitsab op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

A Lurker @naaitsab11 september 2022 14:29
Helemaal eens. Ik heb zelf ook issues gehad met de PTFE tube die los zat. Gelukkig geen volgelopen hotend. Uiteindelijk zelf een collet clip gemaakt van een dun plaatje metaal. Degene die je kunt printen zijn veel te dik.

Mijn issues:
- Losse PTFE tube door missende collet clip
- Ontbreken van koelpasta tussen heatbreak en koelblok, hierdoor smolt 't filament soms al voor de nozzle
- Na nieuwe hotend gemonteerd vanwege bovenstaande; kabelbreuk in de kabels van de temperatuursensor. Die hebben maar 3 aders, dus dat is zo gebeurd natuurlijk....zelf vervangen door een fatsoenlijke aansluitdraad.
- Piepende en schurende lagers. Die zitten in de olie en het is volgens velen veel beter om dat eraf te halen met wat propanol en ze vervolgens in te vetten. Dat blijft veel langer zitten dan olie.

En dat in nog geen jaar tijd.....
Als je voorstellen voor verbetering hebt op de pagina's voor documentatie komt er altijd een of andere eerstelijns helpdesker "ja maar als je het zo doet werkt het wel". Maar fixen in de documentatie gebeurt dan 9 van de 10 keer niet. Ook niet als mensen daar echt op hameren, dat je dat gewoon ff wil aanpassen in de tekst.

Nee out-of-the-box werken hun printers zeker niet 100% soepel. Uiteindelijk wel een printer met goede resultaten, dus ben wel onder de streep wel blij met het ding.
naaitsab @A Lurker11 september 2022 18:34
Denk inderdaad dat het gebrek aan openheid van tips/opmerkingen/commentaar vanuit de community. Het bekende 'struisvogel steekt zijn kop in het zand' echt een dooddoener gaat worden. 3D printen is een hobby met een vrij sterk community gevoel, dat deel lijken ze niet te begrijpen. Of hebben ze de deur uitgezet toen ze een flink marktaandeel hebben bemachtigd.

Zeker gezien de documentatie buiten het bouwen om gewoon rommel is moet daar asap echt flinke verbetering in komen. De filmpjes voor o.a. calibratie zijn helemaal lachwekkend slecht. Nu ben je aangewezen op forums en Youtubers zoals CNC Kitchen, Thomas Sanladerer en Makers Muse om er een paar te noemen.

Vraag me ook een beetje af hoe ze verder gaan. De XL gaat geen hond kopen gezien deze voor de thuisgebruiker en klein zakelijk gebruik veel te duur is en een serieuze printfarm gaat geen Prusa meer kopen kijkend naar de concurrentie. De MK3 is eigenlijk al een jaar of 5 niet meer aan ontwikkeld en de Mini is voor velen net even te klein.

Zelf hoop ik dat de MK4 een nieuwe controller krijgt net ingebouwde engine integratie zoals Octoprint, losse heating elementen voor de buildplate zoals de XL, verstelbare Y-carriage en een veel betere extruder. Anders wordt de MK3 toch echt mijn laatste Prusa en ga ik kijken naar iets als een Voron.
wolffman @naaitsab14 september 2022 16:01
Nou ik denk dat de XL wel veel verkocht gaat worden voor thuisgebruik.

Er zitten enorm veel echte grote verbeteringen op en het is een coreXY printer. Als je een Voron gaat bouwen ben je met de onderdelen ook al snel 1800 euro kwijt en moet je zelf ook nog onderdelken printen (niet echt erg maar misschien lastig voor een beginner). Deze is al wel compleet voor 2000 euro.
N8w8 @Coolstart10 september 2022 03:16
Prusa's zijn populair om diverse redenen; o.a. relatief betrouwbaar en consistent, klantenservice, community, open source.
Ze kunnen makkelijk n snellere printer maken, alleen willen ze ws niet dat dat ten koste gaat van die andere vlakken, dan wordt t al lastiger. Bijv met n snellere hotend heb je meer kans op ooze.
Ik ben ook benieuwd wat de ontwikkelingen zullen zijn. Maar totdat n andere printer t beter doet op dezelfde vlakken, blijven ze nog wel n tijdje goed verkocht worden ondanks de snelheid.

Bij die Flsun zit t met de snelheid wel snor, maar t is mij nog niet duidelijk hoe ie op die andere vlakken is. Is t niet "gewoon" n delta+klipper+directdrive dan, of wat is er nieuw aan?
Mijn indruk is dat men delta's vooral kiest als snelheid t belangrijkst is, nadeel o.a. dat ze moeilijker af te stellen zijn. Bijv ik dacht dat t lastiger was er n object met exact die en die afmetingen uit te krijgen.

Er zijn wel meer opties rond die prijs en n pak sneller dan Prusa/Snapmaker.
Bijv ikzelf zit te loeren naar oa de Ratrig V-Minion en Formbot Voron Trident (wel meer zelfbouw vereist), en er is veel hype rondom de Bambu X1 Carbon.
Evengoed kan t best dat die Flsun jouw ideale printer is daar niet van, hangt van vanalles af.
n0np3r50n @N8w810 september 2022 09:22
Leuk, als het goed is zitten ze dichtbij in Praag net als ik. Altijd fan van de underdog. ;)

Zoals misschien sommige animatie liefhebbers weten worden er in Tsjechië, min of meer traditie getrouw, relatief veel films en animaties gemaakt voor een klein landje met vrij weinig inwoners. En een deel van Prusa ging over 3D printen van poppen in de animatie: 3D printing stop-motion puppets for an animated feature film Even Mice Belong in Heaven🎥
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE2KX-0SNlA

[Reactie gewijzigd door n0np3r50n op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

wolffman @n0np3r50n14 september 2022 16:02
Buurman en Buurman is Tsjechisch

[Reactie gewijzigd door wolffman op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

n0np3r50n @wolffman14 september 2022 21:50
Klopt alleen noemen ze het hier Pat & Mat. En je hebt Bratři v triků. :+
koenkooi @Coolstart10 september 2022 09:22
Ik waardeer de klantenservice bij Prusa heel erg. Je hebt snel een echt mens te pakken, die, tot dusver, allemaal erg competent waren. Als er iets vervangen moest worden, was het onderdeel en verzending gratis en stond UPS 2 dagen later op de stoep.
Verder is er geen vendor lock-in, als je wilt kan je een ander slicer gebruiken en zelfs de firmware reflashen.
A Lurker @Coolstart10 september 2022 09:22
Prusa is bezig met de XL. Met groot build volume. Snelheid is niet de focus op dit moment voor ze volgens mij. Sowieso krijg je allerhande uitdagingen bij snel printen, hotend moet t aan kunnen, ghosting, en lagers slijten wellicht veel sneller. Weet niet of dit voor veel mensen een belangrijk punt is. Voor mij is de Prusa MK3 snel genoeg. Ik zit af en toe al tegen limieten van hotend aan.

Ik kan je aanraden om je te verdiepen in het optimaliseren van je profiel, mocht je dat nog niet gedaan hebben. Zo kun je bv de infill op 2 lagen combineren indien je op max 0.15mm print met een 0.4mm nozzle. Je kunt ook grotere nozzles monteren en hogere layer heights printen natuurlijk. En de lightning infill bespaart flink tijd. Niet altijd toepasbaar maar wel voor prototypes en niet-functionele prints.

[Reactie gewijzigd door A Lurker op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

WillySis @Coolstart10 september 2022 14:20
Bij Prusa zijn ze bezig met een core XY machine (de XL) die een stuk sneller moet kunnen printen en ook van een toolchanger kan worden voorzien.
A Lurker 9 september 2022 22:41
Ik heb PrusaSlicer 2.5 al geinstalleerd vandaag. Lightning Infill is echt een heel gewenste toevoeging voor mij. Cura had 't al maar de Cura die ik probeerde leverde minder mooie printjes op dus bleef ik op PrusaSlicer. Ik heb Cura 5 nog niet geprobeerd overigens.

Ondanks dat ik mijn printjes optimaliseer voor besparing op infill levert Lightning voor mijn non-functionele prints over het algemeen een verdere besparing op van 20-25%. Bovendien kost het me minder werk dan mijn oude strategie. Let wel; de printjes worden grotendeels hol, dus wellicht is extra versteviging aan te raden op perimeters of plaatselijke andere soorten infill.

[Reactie gewijzigd door A Lurker op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

WillySis @A Lurker10 september 2022 14:31
Ik gebruikte Cura zo nu en dan, juist voor de lightning infill. Dit levert een flinke besparing in tijd en filament op, maar je moet er wel rekening mee houden dat de stevigheid van de onderste delen van de zijkanten daaronder lijdt. Ook tijdens het printen zijn de wanden soms niet stabiel genoeg en krijg je gewoon slechte resultaten. Het is daarom aan te raden om minimaal 3 perimeters te gebruiken.

Ik heb de functie in Prusa slicer nog niet geprobeerd. De Arachne perimeter generator heb ik al wel geprobeerd, maar dat lijkt vooralsnog geen heel nuttige toevoeging.
A Lurker @WillySis10 september 2022 15:19
Ik vind 3 perimeters meteen zo'n grote stap dat het een groot deel van de besparing teniet doet van lightning infill.

Ik ben nu aan het experimenteren met lokaal rectilinear infill. Dus op de grote vlakken definieer ik stukken met een cube modifier en zet ik de infill op rect 18%. Dat percentage is ook voldoende voor de platformpjes dus je hoeft je geen zorgen te maken over mislukte outer perimeters. Die cube draai ik dan 45 graden zodat de infill voornamelijk relatief lange lijnen zijn en de printer toch lekker snelheid kan malen in die gedeelten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door A Lurker op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

WillySis @A Lurker11 september 2022 10:06
De perimeters worden redelijk snel geprint en meestal sneller dan een infill in die laag. Met Prusa slicer kan je na een bepaalde hoogte (daar waar de infill voldoende sterkte geeft) het aantal perimeters weer terugbrengen naar twee. Met Cura is dat haast niet te doen.
Voor kortere of kromme wanden is het niet nodig om naar drie perimeters te gaan. Die zijn zelf al sterk genoeg. Bij lange stukken vindt ik met PETG vaak dat die wat gaan "wiebelen".

Voor mij is de lightning infill vooral een snelle methode om de printtijd te verkorten.
Chopp @A Lurker12 september 2022 09:33
Ik vond 3 perimeters ook altijd een stap te ver maar tegenwoordig gebruikt ik het bijna standaard. Deze video van Makersmuse heeft mij overgehaald.

Edit: vooral 3 perimeters in combinatie met de 'ensure vertical shell thickness' uitgeschakeld. Tip nummer 5 in de video.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chopp op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

A Lurker @Chopp12 september 2022 10:38
Dank je voor je input. Het is leuk om andere invalshoeken te zien.

Toch ben ik door die video niet overtuigd:
  • Strength is meer dan enkel "niet stuk gaan". Ik wil dat grote vlakken niet ingeduwd kunnen worden, dan kun je volgens mij beter stutten, zoals in de bouw. Driehoeksverbinding etc.
  • Mijn infill komt er eigenlijk nooit doorheen, dus voor esthetiek hoeft t voor mij niet.
  • 3 perimeters + lightning infill is voor mij nog niet sterk genoeg op grote vlakken. Dus dan moet je alsnog naar alternatieven zoeken.
Mijn voorkeur is op dit moment:
Rectilinear, vanwege de snelheid waarmee dit print. Op 18% max, min 6%. Soms doe ik onderaan 6 en richting de daken 18. Maar met lightning infill hoeft dat laatste niet meer.
2 perimeters
Lightning infill (in experimentatie); ik voeg stroken rectilinear toe voor t stutten.

Ik ben aan het nadenken over versteviging bij de perimeters maar dan bv dwarsbalken zoals een zolder heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door A Lurker op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

Chopp @A Lurker12 september 2022 11:26
Hoe jij er op een 'bouwkundige' manier naar kijkt is een mooie manier van denken.

Zoveel instellingen, type printers, type prints, type filament, type applicaties van prints en daar komen dan nog je eigen voorkeuren bij. Zelf experimenteren en tweaken om tot de beste instellingen voor jouw prints op jouw printer te komen is altijd het beste.
Als je wil kan je dat ook blijven doen. Zeker met nieuwe slicer features die zullen blijven komen en eigen inzichten. Het is een mooi proces.

Rectilinear is inderdaad lekker snel al is dat volgensmij wel ook 1 van de minder sterke infill paterns. Cubic is vaak mijn middenweg.
A Lurker @Chopp12 september 2022 12:42
Klopt. De reden waarom ik voor rectilinear gekozen had was dat veelvouden van % alignen en dus goed stapelbaar zijn. Maw, 18 past goed op 12, 9 en 6. Bij Cubic is dat niet. Geen idee of t praktisch een issue is overigens.

Maar nu dat ik lightning infill heb voor de daken hoeft dat stapelen niet meer, dus kan ik cubic en gyroid eigenlijk weer eens een kans geven. Ik ben bekend trouwens met Supportive Cubic maar ik kon met die rectilinear stapelen toch nog flink besparen.

Er is zoveel te ontdekken, proberen en optimaliseren inderdaad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door A Lurker op 22 juli 2024 17:59]

Lauwes @WillySis12 september 2022 09:55
De Arachne perimeter generator heb ik al wel geprobeerd, maar dat lijkt vooralsnog geen heel nuttige toevoeging.
Sinds Cura 5 (waarvan deze Arachne slice engine dus komt) kan ik veel meer gebruik maken van grotere nozzle sizes (0.6mm) zonder in te moeten boeten aan kwaliteit (tov 0.4mm) en toch profiteren van de snelheidswinst van de grotere nozzle. Daardoor kan je ook perfect met 2 perimeters/walls rond komen aangezien ze dikker zijn (2x6 is nml evenveel als 3x4)
WillySis @Lauwes12 september 2022 12:30
Met een grotere nozzle size ga ik op andere plekke of met andere prints weer aan kwaliteit verliezen.
3D printen is continu zoeken naar mogelijkheden om zo goed mogelijk iets te printen met zo min mogelijk filament en zo snel mogelijk.
Ik wil niet steeds de nozzles verwisselen, dus houd ik het (als het kan) op 0.4 mm. Bij 0.6 mm heb ik te veel prints die er dan slecht uit komen te zien. De Voron 2.4 gebruik ik vaak met een eigen PLA en dan moet ik de printer vertragen om het nog goed te laten smelten. Heter kan niet, want dan gaat het deels verbranden. Een 0,4 mm nozzel met 3 perimeters is dan sneller dan 0.6 met 2 perimeters.
NoobishPro 9 september 2022 22:35
maar bevat een groot aasntal profilen voor
De complete changhelog voor deze uitgave
Was er zó veel haast?

Is er aan andere manier om dit soort zaken aan te geven dan de comment section, trouwens?
StefanJanssen @NoobishPro9 september 2022 22:39
Er staat een Feedback linkje rechts naast het artikel, waar ook de naam van de persoon en categorie staan
1DMKIIN
@NoobishPro9 september 2022 22:50
Is er aan andere manier om dit soort zaken aan te geven dan de comment section, trouwens?
De standaard place-to-be voor het melden van tik- en spelfoutjes tref je hier.

@Drobanir Bij deze hoeft de melding voor deze niet meer gemaakt te worden ...komt voor elkaar ;)
Jack Flushell @NoobishPro11 september 2022 09:54
Je kan ook gewoon constateren dat er een paar tikfoutjes zijn zonder de opmerking over 'haast'.

Spel- en tikfoutjes - en dus *geen* andere foutjes - deel 45

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

