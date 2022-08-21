Versie 15.60 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.52 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

RJ TextEd version 15.60

All executables and install scripts are now digitally signed. This should help with some antivirus programs and any issues you may have when downloading and installing the program.

Added a mini toolbar that is displayed when making a selection. It fades away after a short while, or if you press the left mouse button.

Added an option to turn the mini toolbar on or off.

Updated the CSS syntax files and made some highlighting changes.

The file css.xml was added in the syntax folder. The file is provided by microsoft and renamed from css-scheme.xml to css.xml. It contain most items needed for auto completion and hints.

Added a new option in syntax files to turn on/off sorting in the auto completion list (AutoCompleteSort=0|1).

Made some internal changes in the paint function and the move cursor function when using folding.

A few FTP save issues.

Auto completion hint flicker.

Word wrap issue.

Restart Windows issues when program is still running.

Selection color issue with plain text files.

Find issues.

Misc issues while coding.

RJ TextEd version 15.54

Added 2 new themes to the "Environment -> Themes" menu.

Made some more optimizations to speed up browsing directories.

Favorites menu in FTP panel missing.

Made some changes in "Replace All" undo code.

Selection issue.

RJ TextEd version 15.53

Added a new menu item in the "View" menu named "Zoom" with sub-menu items to zoom in, zoom out and reset zoom. You can also use the mouse wheel while pressing the CTRL key.

Zoom will affect all open documents, as well as new or opened documents. The zoom value is saved between sessions. Use "Reset zoom" to undo any zooming you have done.

Note that zoom will not change the font size you have set in options.

Fixed some display issues when connected to a remote site.

Passwords are now shown as a masked string (***).