WizTree is een programma wat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een san exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 4.01 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.09: Disk free space on treemap will now be displayed separately for each selection when using the "select multiple" option

Export functions updated to always format floating point values (like percentages) using a point as currency separator. Previously it used the system locale character which is a comma in some countries. This extra comma would create problems when importing the data into other applications (like spreadsheets)

Double clicking a file or folder in the tree or file view will now automatically open it

Files/folders can now be dragged out of WizTree and into Windows Explorer windows to copy/move them. Hold Shift key while dragging to move the file, otherwise it will be copied. Dragging will only work when dragged from the file name column. Dragging in other columns will select all files in the selection rectangle.

Copy ( Ctrl + C )/Cut ( Ctrl + X ) menu items added to File Menu. Copy path shortcut changed from Ctrl + C to Ctrl + Alt + C

Drive name now displayed in tree view and treemap

Menu accelerator keys were not working in dark mode (fixed)

new command line parameter added to select size or allocated space for treemap image export (default is size):

/treemapimageshowallocated=[0|1]

e.g.

WizTree64.exe C: /treemapimagefile="C:\temp\cdriveimage_%d.png" /treemapimagewidth=1024 /treemapimageheight=768 /treemapimagefreespace=0 /treemapimageshowallocated=1 Changes in WizTree version 4.08: Added new "Filter Scan Results" option which allows entire scan results to be filtered using a user defined filter.

Toggle the filter on or off by clicking on the filter icon under the Scan button, or select Options->Filter Scan Results, or press Ctrl + Shift + F

The "Include Filter" will include only matching files in the results

The "Exclude Filter" will exclude any matching files from the results

Click on the "Apply Filter" button (or press Enter after making a filter change) to apply any filter changes made. Files are matched using the entire file path and file name. The filters support all standard file search functionality, such as wild cards, file size, file date etc. See this link for all search options: https://diskanalyzer.com/guide#search

e.g. To filter only files of type mp3 or wav, larger than 5MB, excluding anything in the C:\Windows folder, you'd enter:

Include Filter: *.mp3|*.wav >5m

Exclude Filter: C:\Windows\

Window position was not being restored to correct position if Windows taskbar was not positioned at bottom of screen - fixed

Fixed some dark mode display issues on older versions of Windows (2003, XP) Changes in WizTree version 4.07: file name search will now ignore character accents (like é and ö) when searching.

MFT dump would fail on Windows XP - fixed

Removable USB devices formatted with NTFS would not be detected for high speed scanning or allow MFT dump - fixed

Checks if Windows Imaging Component is installed before starting up (cannot run without it). This is required for Windows 2003 and possibly some versions of XP Changes in WizTree version 4.06: File size info will now also be displayed on the treemap (if "show file and names in treemap" option enabled)

WizTree will now actually work on older versions of Windows like Windows XP ("fix" in 4.05 was incorrect)

treemap image can now be exported via command line. Use the following command line parameters:

Set image file name (use %d and %t for current date and time in file name):

/treemapimagefile=<png image file name>

Set image width (default is 1920 if omitted):

/treemapimagewidth=<image width (numeric)>

Set image height (default is 1080 is omitted):

/treemapimageheight=<image height (numeric)>

Export image in gray scale. Defaults to 0 if omitted

/treemapimagegray=0|1

Show free space on tree map. Defaults to 1 if omitted

/treemapimagefreespace=0|1

e.g. To export the entire C: drive to an image file of size 1024x768 without free space included:

WizTree64.exe C: /treemapimagefile="C:\temp\cdriveimage_%d.png" /treemapimagewidth=1024 /treemapimageheight=768 /treemapimagefreespace=0



Exporting of the image file can be combined with exporting CSV data as well, e.g.:

WizTree64.exe C: /export="C:\temp\cdrive_%d_%t.csv" /treemapimagefile="C:\temp\cdrive_%d_%t.png" /treemapimagewidth=1024 /treemapimageheight=768 /treemapimagefreespace=0 Changes in WizTree version 4.05: WizTree 4.04 would display some error messages on PCs without MTP support (e.g. old versions of Windows XP) - fixed

Toggling Windows Explorer integration off did not fully remove WizTree from Windows Explorer context menus (bug introduced in 4.04) - fixed

Fixed title bar display issues issues with very high DPI screens (maximize/minimize buttons were too small)

WizTree installer now supports the following (optional) command line parameters:

Set the supporter code license on install:

/supportercode=xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx

Set the "always run as admin" setting:

/runasadmin=TRUE|FALSE

Set the "check for updates" setting:

/checkforupdates=TRUE|FALSE

e.g. wiztree_x_xx_setup.exe /supportercode=1234-5678-abcd-1234 /runasadmin=false /checkforupdates=false Changes in WizTree version 4.04: WizTree can now scan mobile phones, music players, storage devices, cameras and other portable devices that support MTP/PTP (Media Transfer Protocol/Picture Transfer Protocol)

For example, to scan files on your mobile phone, connect it to your PC using a USB cable. Your phone will then prompt you to select either "file transfer" or "photo transfer" mode. Once you've done this, your phone will appear in WizTree's drop down drive list and can be selected to perform a scan.

drawing treemap for multiple large drives may have left status message as "Show Treemap" even after drawing complete - fixed

Not (!) operator was not working correctly when followed by quoted search text - fixed

some results were not being included when using "?" wildcard and searching entire path - fixed

File search box and highlighted text were not handling right to left languages like Arabic correctly - fixed Changes in WizTree version 4.03: Treemap may have failed to render on some very large hard drives - fixed

Zooming in on treemap will now hide "free space" if "show free space on treemap" is enabled

A limited context menu will now be available when loading CSV or MFT files from other PCs. Previously no context menu would appear if the file/folder didn't exist on the local PC. Changes in WizTree version 4.02: Treemap now displays file and folder names for large files and folders.

Double click on a folder or file in the treemap to "zoom" the treemap into that folder. Use new ".." and "\" buttons on treemap to unzoom one level or to reset the treemap to the root. You can also select "Zoom in Treemap" and "Zoom out treemap" from the file or folder context menu (right click menu)

File and folder name display can be toggled via "Options->Show File and Folder Names in Treemap"

New search terms added to file search for files or folders only:

Type in =folder or =folders in search to display folders only.

Type in =file or =files in search to display files only.

Use "namelen" and "pathlen" to search by file name length and path length

e.g. to find files with path length (includes file name) greater than 255:

pathlen>255

to find file names with exactly 1 character:

namelen=1

To export "percent of parent" data, include the parameter:

/exportpercentofparent=1

To set the maximum folder depth to be exported, include the parameter:

/exportmaxdepth=n

Where n is the maximum folder depth.

e.g. to export the root folders and files only:

/exportmaxdepth=1

A max depth of 0 means unlimited (default)

GradientEnabled=0