Software-update: WizTree 4.09

WizTree logo (79 pix)WizTree is een programma wat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een san exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 4.01 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.09:
  • Disk free space on treemap will now be displayed separately for each selection when using the "select multiple" option
  • Export functions updated to always format floating point values (like percentages) using a point as currency separator. Previously it used the system locale character which is a comma in some countries. This extra comma would create problems when importing the data into other applications (like spreadsheets)
  • Double clicking a file or folder in the tree or file view will now automatically open it
  • Files/folders can now be dragged out of WizTree and into Windows Explorer windows to copy/move them. Hold Shift key while dragging to move the file, otherwise it will be copied. Dragging will only work when dragged from the file name column. Dragging in other columns will select all files in the selection rectangle.
  • Copy (Ctrl+C)/Cut (Ctrl+X) menu items added to File Menu. Copy path shortcut changed from Ctrl+C to Ctrl+Alt+C
  • Copy Path function will no longer include a trailing carriage return if only one item is selected
  • Drive name now displayed in tree view and treemap
  • Menu accelerator keys were not working in dark mode (fixed)
  • new command line parameter added to select size or allocated space for treemap image export (default is size):
    /treemapimageshowallocated=[0|1]
    e.g.
    WizTree64.exe C: /treemapimagefile="C:\temp\cdriveimage_%d.png" /treemapimagewidth=1024 /treemapimageheight=768 /treemapimagefreespace=0 /treemapimageshowallocated=1
Changes in WizTree version 4.08:
  • Added new "Filter Scan Results" option which allows entire scan results to be filtered using a user defined filter.
    Toggle the filter on or off by clicking on the filter icon under the Scan button, or select Options->Filter Scan Results, or press Ctrl+Shift+F
    The "Include Filter" will include only matching files in the results
    The "Exclude Filter" will exclude any matching files from the results
    Click on the "Apply Filter" button (or press Enter after making a filter change) to apply any filter changes made. Files are matched using the entire file path and file name. The filters support all standard file search functionality, such as wild cards, file size, file date etc. See this link for all search options: https://diskanalyzer.com/guide#search
    e.g. To filter only files of type mp3 or wav, larger than 5MB, excluding anything in the C:\Windows folder, you'd enter:
    Include Filter: *.mp3|*.wav >5m
    Exclude Filter: C:\Windows\
  • Wildcard search for file extensions was not working correctly when "match entire path" option was used - fixed
    e.g. searching for *.c would include files including ".c" anywhere in the file name, which would include *.cpp or *.c.bak files too.
  • Total space, space used, space free display fields widened to correctly display very large TB drive values when displaying as Bytes
  • Window position was not being restored to correct position if Windows taskbar was not positioned at bottom of screen - fixed
  • Fixed some dark mode display issues on older versions of Windows (2003, XP)
Changes in WizTree version 4.07:
  • file name search will now ignore character accents (like é and ö) when searching.
    e.g. searching for "melee" will now correctly match file names containing "mêlée" or "MÊLÉE"
  • WizTree was not handling MTP/PTP devices that did not provide a "friendly name" correctly - fixed
  • MFT dump would fail on Windows XP - fixed
  • Removable USB devices formatted with NTFS would not be detected for high speed scanning or allow MFT dump - fixed
  • Checks if Windows Imaging Component is installed before starting up (cannot run without it). This is required for Windows 2003 and possibly some versions of XP
Changes in WizTree version 4.06:
  • File size info will now also be displayed on the treemap (if "show file and names in treemap" option enabled)
  • WizTree will now actually work on older versions of Windows like Windows XP ("fix" in 4.05 was incorrect)
  • treemap image can now be exported via command line. Use the following command line parameters:
    Set image file name (use %d and %t for current date and time in file name):
    /treemapimagefile=<png image file name>
    Set image width (default is 1920 if omitted):
    /treemapimagewidth=<image width (numeric)>
    Set image height (default is 1080 is omitted):
    /treemapimageheight=<image height (numeric)>
    Export image in gray scale. Defaults to 0 if omitted
    /treemapimagegray=0|1
    Show free space on tree map. Defaults to 1 if omitted
    /treemapimagefreespace=0|1
    e.g. To export the entire C: drive to an image file of size 1024x768 without free space included:
    WizTree64.exe C: /treemapimagefile="C:\temp\cdriveimage_%d.png" /treemapimagewidth=1024 /treemapimageheight=768 /treemapimagefreespace=0

    Exporting of the image file can be combined with exporting CSV data as well, e.g.:
    WizTree64.exe C: /export="C:\temp\cdrive_%d_%t.csv" /treemapimagefile="C:\temp\cdrive_%d_%t.png" /treemapimagewidth=1024 /treemapimageheight=768 /treemapimagefreespace=0
Changes in WizTree version 4.05:
  • WizTree 4.04 would display some error messages on PCs without MTP support (e.g. old versions of Windows XP) - fixed
  • Toggling Windows Explorer integration off did not fully remove WizTree from Windows Explorer context menus (bug introduced in 4.04) - fixed
  • Fixed title bar display issues issues with very high DPI screens (maximize/minimize buttons were too small)
  • WizTree installer now supports the following (optional) command line parameters:
    Set the supporter code license on install:
    /supportercode=xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx
    Set the "always run as admin" setting:
    /runasadmin=TRUE|FALSE
    Set the "check for updates" setting:
    /checkforupdates=TRUE|FALSE
    e.g. wiztree_x_xx_setup.exe /supportercode=1234-5678-abcd-1234 /runasadmin=false /checkforupdates=false
Changes in WizTree version 4.04:
  • WizTree can now scan mobile phones, music players, storage devices, cameras and other portable devices that support MTP/PTP (Media Transfer Protocol/Picture Transfer Protocol)
    For example, to scan files on your mobile phone, connect it to your PC using a USB cable. Your phone will then prompt you to select either "file transfer" or "photo transfer" mode. Once you've done this, your phone will appear in WizTree's drop down drive list and can be selected to perform a scan.
  • MTP/PTP device folders may now be selected when using the "select folder" option
  • drawing treemap for multiple large drives may have left status message as "Show Treemap" even after drawing complete - fixed
  • Not (!) operator was not working correctly when followed by quoted search text - fixed
  • some results were not being included when using "?" wildcard and searching entire path - fixed
  • File search box and highlighted text were not handling right to left languages like Arabic correctly - fixed
Changes in WizTree version 4.03:
  • Treemap may have failed to render on some very large hard drives - fixed
  • Zooming in on treemap will now hide "free space" if "show free space on treemap" is enabled
  • A limited context menu will now be available when loading CSV or MFT files from other PCs. Previously no context menu would appear if the file/folder didn't exist on the local PC.
Changes in WizTree version 4.02:
  • Treemap now displays file and folder names for large files and folders.
    Double click on a folder or file in the treemap to "zoom" the treemap into that folder. Use new ".." and "\" buttons on treemap to unzoom one level or to reset the treemap to the root. You can also select "Zoom in Treemap" and "Zoom out treemap" from the file or folder context menu (right click menu)
    File and folder name display can be toggled via "Options->Show File and Folder Names in Treemap"
  • The "explore folder" option will now automatically select the file in Windows explorer if a file was selected
  • New search terms added to file search for files or folders only:
    Type in =folder or =folders in search to display folders only.
    Type in =file or =files in search to display files only.
  • new file length and path length search terms added:
    Use "namelen" and "pathlen" to search by file name length and path length
    e.g. to find files with path length (includes file name) greater than 255:
    pathlen>255
    to find file names with exactly 1 character:
    namelen=1
  • new export command line parameters:
    To export "percent of parent" data, include the parameter:
    /exportpercentofparent=1
    To set the maximum folder depth to be exported, include the parameter:
    /exportmaxdepth=n
    Where n is the maximum folder depth.
    e.g. to export the root folders and files only:
    /exportmaxdepth=1
    A max depth of 0 means unlimited (default)
  • Gradient in treemap can be now disabled by editing the WizTree3.ini file and setting
    GradientEnabled=0

Versienummer 4.09
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 6,26MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-08-2022 19:16
7 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

15-08-2022 • 19:16

7 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Antibody Software

Update-historie

19:16 WizTree 4.09 7
06-'21 WizTree 4.01 19
05-'21 WizTree 3.41 9

Lees meer

WizTree

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+15+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
Probbel
15 augustus 2022 19:34
Is dit een rip-off van de open-source tool WinDirStat?
Reageer
TheSpanishInq
@Probbel15 augustus 2022 20:29
Uit de release notes lijkt het geen ripp-off maar heeft het wel de zelfde visualisatie geimplementeerd:
"WizTree 3.10 (12 September 2017)

Visual Treemap (uses cushion treemaps, similar to how WinDirStat does it)
The visualisation makes it easy to locate large files or folders containing thousands of small files
Selecting files on the treemap will highlight the file on the tree view and vice versa"

En is het vooral een stuk sneller: https://www.diskanalyzer.com/wiztree-vs-windirstat
Reageer
RoestVrijStaal
@TheSpanishInq15 augustus 2022 20:49
En is het vooral een stuk sneller: https://www.diskanalyzer.com/wiztree-vs-windirstat
Slager die zijn eigen vlees keurt.

www.wiztreefree.com redirect naar www.diskanalyzer.com

De screenshots zijn wel erg bijgesneden. Het zal mij niet verbazen als WinDirStat het op basis van bestandsgrootte de grootte bepaalt, en WizTree op basis van het aantal clusters dat ieder bestand bezet houdt maal grootte van de clusters. Bij Windows-bestandssystemen is dat een ding.

WinTree voelt aan als de WinZip van visuele du-tools doordat er al vele gratis en open-source alternatieven beschikbaar zijn.
Reageer
Roel1966
@Probbel15 augustus 2022 20:13
Nu je het zegt, het kwam mij al bekend voor maar wist even niet meer hoe die tool heette die ik wel vaker gebruikt heb.
Reageer
IrBaboon79
@Probbel15 augustus 2022 20:16
Het idee is hetzelfde, de uitvoering is anders; windirstat, treesize en andere tools (ook iets dat ik jaren terug zelf gemaakt heb voor privé gebruik) lezen door de files/folders, etc… dit ding kijkt in de tabellen vh filesysteem (simpel gezegd) en kan daardoor informatie over directories en files heel snel uitlezen; dat trucje werkt natuurlijk alleen als het filesysteem zo’n tabel heeft anders moet je inderdaad op de oudere manier erdoorheen lopen. Verder is het een kwestie van voorkeur en eventuele luxere opties die per tool wat verschillen maar grotendeels ook wel overlappen.
Reageer
AnonymousWP
15 augustus 2022 19:37
Ik vind TreeSize dan toch een stuk moderner ogen. Denk dat er niet veel verschil in zit qua functionaliteit.
Reageer
Qaatloz
@AnonymousWP15 augustus 2022 19:45
De interface lijkt ouder, maar ik vind hem persoonlijk in mijn werk een stuk overzichtlijker. In mijn ervaring is de scansnelheid van wiztree een stuk hoger en de software een stuk meer responsive dan treesize, en zeker dan windirstat wat al heel lang niet meer onderhouden wordt.
Reageer

Kies score Let op: Beoordeel reacties objectief. De kwaliteit van de argumentatie is leidend voor de beoordeling van een reactie, niet of een mening overeenkomt met die van jou.

Een uitgebreider overzicht van de werking van het moderatiesysteem vind je in de Moderatie FAQ

Rapporteer misbruik van moderaties in Frontpagemoderatie.


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee