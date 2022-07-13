Software-update: Brave 1.41.96

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.41.96 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes v1.41.96
  • Added Solana Dapp support for Brave Wallet. (#23520)
  • Added Solana support for importing accounts and creating transactions from Ledger with Brave Wallet. (#23061)
  • Added Brave Wallet notifications for successful or failed transactions. (#19885)
  • Added the ability to hide networks from displaying in Brave Wallet under brave://settings/wallet/networks. (#23208)
  • Added the ability to edit known networks for Brave Wallet. (#23207)
  • Added the ability to change custom RPC URLs for known networks. (#20517)
  • Added direct routes to specific Brave Wallet onboarding pages. (#22589)
  • Added direct routes to specific account management modals in Brave Wallet. (#22588)
  • Added “Force Paste” option to right click context menu. (#22567)
  • [Security] Fixed Developer Tools console leak in Tor window as reported on HackerOne by bugm0nkey. (#23579)
  • [Security] Implemented HSTS partitioning. (#18830)
  • Implemented time-limited sync code words. (#22242)
  • Improved privacy by preventing pages from passing identifiers through “window.name”. (#5910)
  • Improved general performance by removing unused Brave Shields blocking data for closed tabs. (#23559)
  • Updated Brave Wallet to show asset information while loading balances. (#23436)
  • Updated the UI to include clickable “Learn more” links on certain Brave Wallet account modals. (#23531)
  • Updated Brave Wallet UI to preserve whitespace in the signature message text. (#22699)
  • Updated text from “web 3” to “web3” across various Brave Wallet pages. (#23328)
  • Updated Brave Wallet right click context menu text. (#23033)
  • Updated UI for when Brave Rewards balance cannot be fetched. (#20991)
  • Updated Omaha installer version for Windows to v1.3.36.131. (#23047)
  • Updated the size of hover indication and clickable area for the new tab button. (#22902)
  • Moved brave://adblock to brave://settings/shields. (#8838)
  • Fixed localhost being incorrectly set for both Ethereum and Solana for Brave Wallet. (#22959)
  • Fixed inability to complete Moonbeam transactions with Brave Wallet. (#23529)
  • Fixed Brave Shields being disabled by default in certain cases. (#23214)
  • Fixed various UI/UX issues with Brave Shields. (#22546)
  • Fixed incorrect hover shape for folders on the bookmarks bar. (#23667)
  • Fixed the edit top site dialog displaying in the background of the New Tab Page. (#23685)
  • Fixed blogspot.com URLs not being debounced. (#22894)
  • Fixed incorrect color for “Show Sponsored Images” toggle when disabled. (#22645)

Versienummer 1.41.96
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Brave
Download https://brave.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-07-2022 11:550

13-07-2022 • 11:55

0 Linkedin

Bron: Brave

Update-historie

11:55 Brave 1.41.96 0
07-07 Brave 1.40.113 0
28-04 Brave 1.38.109 0
03-03 Brave 1.36.109 0
06-02 Brave 1.35.100 21
22-01 Brave 1.34.81 17
07-01 Brave 1.34.80 0
15-12 Brave 1.33.106 0
26-11 Brave 1.32.113 5
30-10 Brave 1.31.88 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Brave

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

