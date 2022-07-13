IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 169 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondigingen zien er als volgt uit:

The next Core Update - one of the biggest in size we have ever put together - is released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169. It introduces the support of two-factor authentication (2FA) for OpenVPN clients, updates several core parts of the system, provides mitigations for another two types of CPU side-channel attacks, as well as package updates, bug fixes and other security improvements.

Before we talk in detail about what is new, I would like to ask you for your support. IPFire is a small team of people and like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask you to help us out. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: https://www.ipfire.org/donate.

For OpenVPN clients, the setup of two-factor authentication based on time-based one-time password (TOTP) is now supported. It can be enforced on a per-client basis, preserving the flexibility of mixing end-user devices with machine clients, where no manual interaction is feasible during OpenVPN connection establishment. Further documentation on this feature can be retrieved here and here.

This Core Update updates the Linux kernel to 5.15.49, thus providing our users with the usual bunch of bug fixes, plugged security vulnerabilities, and hardware support improvements. Particularly noteworthy are mitigations against another CPU side-channel attack, MMIO Stale Data, which can led to the exposure of sensitive memory data. Further upstream documentation can be obtained here; IPFire systems not serving as a hypervisor for VMs (which we recommend against for production due to security reasons anyway) are most likely unaffected. The precise status of all known CPU vulnerabilities is displayed in the web interface. The following kernel hardening improvements have been made in addition:

On x86_64 systems, kernel mitigations for straight-line speculation, another CPU side-channel vulnerability, have been enabled.

systems, kernel mitigations for straight-line speculation, another CPU side-channel vulnerability, have been enabled. Support for RPC dprintk debugging has been removed to cut potential attack surface.

debugging has been removed to cut potential attack surface. The YAMA Linux security module is now enabled to provide further control on ptrace operations, for which there is no legitimate use-case on an IPFire machine.

Due to an upstream change, the kernel will now always report to have 256 bits of entropy available. Therefore, the entropy graph has been removed, as it does not provide any useful information anymore.

linux-firmware , the conglomerate of proprietary third party firmware, has been updated. That improves the hardware support, particularly for newer devices and components, and fixes bugs as well as security vulnerabilities in these binary blobs.

GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection, has been updated to 11.3.0, bringing fixes to bugs and regressions (some of them serious ones) from upstream to our users.