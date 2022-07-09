Software-update: PTGui 12.12

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.12:
  • Fixed: failed to open certain project files created with PTGui 10 or earlier, or exported from AutoPano
  • Fixed: The crosshair cursor in the Control Points panel and the control point markers did not always use a contrasting color and could be difficult to see.
  • Fixed: When switching from 360 x 180 equirectangular to rectilinear projection, the Compression slider would be set to a nonzero value.
  • Fixed: the '+' key didn't work for zooming in in the Detail Viewer
  • Fixed: Linux: Options - Viewers - Browse didn't show any applications
  • Fixed: Linux: PTGui had no icon in the dock or when doing alt+tab
  • Fixed: Linux: the supplied icon file (ptgui_icon.png) was corrupt
  • Linux: changed the keyboard shortcuts for Previous/Next Image and Previous/Next Blend Plane from Ctrl+Alt+Arrow Key to Ctrl+Shift+Arrow Key. This was done because the 'Ctrl+Alt' shortcuts are already in use by the Gnome desktop.
  • Linux: added install and uninstall scripts. To install, extract the downloaded archive and run install.sh. This will add PTGui to the desktop environment and register its file types.
  • Added support for Leica .RWL raw files
  • Added lens profile for Ricoh Theta X
  • Added lens profile for Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition
  • Added lens profile for Meike MK-7.5mm F2.8 Fisheye
  • Added lens profile for Tokina SZ 8mm F2.8 Fisheye
  • Added sensor size data for newer cameras

PTGui

Versienummer 12.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2022 09:43
0 • submitter: ehtweak

09-07-2022 • 09:43

0 Linkedin

Submitter: ehtweak

Bron: PTGui

Update-historie

09:43 PTGui 12.12 0
24-04 PTGui 12.11 4
16-03 PTGui 12.10 5
03-12 PTGui 12.9 0
01-11 PTGui 12.8 7
06-'21 PTGui 12.7 0
06-'21 PTGui 12.6 0
06-'21 PTGui 12.4 3
05-'21 PTGui 12.3 9
04-'21 PTGui 12.2 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

PTGui

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee