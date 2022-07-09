Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.12: Fixed: failed to open certain project files created with PTGui 10 or earlier, or exported from AutoPano

Fixed: The crosshair cursor in the Control Points panel and the control point markers did not always use a contrasting color and could be difficult to see.

Fixed: When switching from 360 x 180 equirectangular to rectilinear projection, the Compression slider would be set to a nonzero value.

Fixed: the '+' key didn't work for zooming in in the Detail Viewer

Fixed: Linux: Options - Viewers - Browse didn't show any applications

Fixed: Linux: PTGui had no icon in the dock or when doing alt+tab

Fixed: Linux: the supplied icon file (ptgui_icon.png) was corrupt

Linux: changed the keyboard shortcuts for Previous/Next Image and Previous/Next Blend Plane from Ctrl+Alt+Arrow Key to Ctrl+Shift+Arrow Key. This was done because the 'Ctrl+Alt' shortcuts are already in use by the Gnome desktop.

Linux: added install and uninstall scripts. To install, extract the downloaded archive and run install.sh. This will add PTGui to the desktop environment and register its file types.

Added support for Leica .RWL raw files

Added lens profile for Ricoh Theta X

Added lens profile for Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition

Added lens profile for Meike MK-7.5mm F2.8 Fisheye

Added lens profile for Tokina SZ 8mm F2.8 Fisheye

Added sensor size data for newer cameras