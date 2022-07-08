Versie 2.8.2 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen ne verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements Picard-2504 - Increase default query limit and make it configurable

Picard-2516 - Support CAA cover art types "Top" and "Bottom"

Picard-2517 - Support media type "Mixed Mode CD" Bugfixes Picard-2480 - Lookup CD from EAC log generates incorrect Disc ID from Enhanced CDs

Picard-2498 - Except for the description no HTML should be allowed in plugin metadata

Picard-2505 - Cover art type "matrix/runout" causes a folder "matrix" being created when saving cover art

Picard-2506 - fpcalc errors out with paths > 259 characters

Picard-2507 - CD pregap track not included in totaltracks

Picard-2508 - Scripts being run repeatedly when script editor is open, can result in data duplication for scripts appending to existing tags

Picard-2515 - macOS: Swatches not coloured in Options > User Interface > Colours

Picard-2518 - Keyboard shortcuts not working in Italian localization