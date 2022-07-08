Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.8.2

Versie 2.8.2 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen ne verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements
  • Picard-2504 - Increase default query limit and make it configurable
  • Picard-2516 - Support CAA cover art types "Top" and "Bottom"
  • Picard-2517 - Support media type "Mixed Mode CD"
Bugfixes
  • Picard-2480 - Lookup CD from EAC log generates incorrect Disc ID from Enhanced CDs
  • Picard-2498 - Except for the description no HTML should be allowed in plugin metadata
  • Picard-2505 - Cover art type "matrix/runout" causes a folder "matrix" being created when saving cover art
  • Picard-2506 - fpcalc errors out with paths > 259 characters
  • Picard-2507 - CD pregap track not included in totaltracks
  • Picard-2508 - Scripts being run repeatedly when script editor is open, can result in data duplication for scripts appending to existing tags
  • Picard-2515 - macOS: Swatches not coloured in Options > User Interface > Colours
  • Picard-2518 - Keyboard shortcuts not working in Italian localization

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.8.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-07-2022 • 14:26

Bron: MusicBrainz

