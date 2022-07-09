Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.4

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze vierde update zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 11: 11.4 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.

Versienummer 11.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2022 15:57
3 • submitter: Munchie

09-07-2022 • 15:57

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

15:57 Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 3
27-03 Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 58
19-12 Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 47
09-10 Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 3
08-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 11.0 17
06-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 80
03-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 35
02-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 14
12-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 17
09-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Debian GNU/Linux

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee