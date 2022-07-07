Versie 3.2.1 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.2.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
Blender 3.2.1 features the following bug fixes:
- Anchored mode not working for sculpt smear brush. T98745
- Assets dropped upside down when looking through camera. T96776
- Avoid console warnings when no Sculpt brush selected. T98904
- Avoid unnecessary mesh copy. T98796
- Baking to active color attribute uses wrong layer. T98960
- Boolean modifier creates invalid material indices. T99191
- Broken vertex paint mode operators. T98975
- Color attribute fill API didn't support editmode. T98673
- Console warning using search (F3) in grease pencil draw mode. T99178
- Crash after running view_all operator in VSE. T99110
- Crash deleting file output node with color management override. T99028
- Crash drag-dropping collection from outliner to ID property. T98715
- Crash in Volume to Mesh with 0 voxels. T94969
- Crash on startup - OpenGL4.2 without conservative depth. T98708
- Crash removing some builtin attributes. T98956
- Crash when dragging file to VSE from file browser. T99266
- Crash when moving grease pencil object has any invisible…. T98853
- Crash when recursively nesting NLA meta strips. T98700
- Crash with GPU subdivision in edit mode and instanced geometry. T98813
- Crash: Curve to Mesh node crashes blender if there is a single vertice curve. T98917
- Crash: GPU subdivision crash in edit mode with loose geometry. T98866
- Crash: Grease Pencil: Fix crash when using time offset modifier. rB54cfeacf
- Curve Pen NURBS extrusion creates duplicates. T98624
- Division by zero in smear code when strength is zero. T98698
- Dynamic Paint does not update normals. T98727
- Editor panels are broken. T98925
- EEVEE Bloom Pass Outputs Final Image Instead of Bloom. T98972
- EEVEE compilation error cryptomatte shaders. T98663
- EEVEE unlinked aov output nodes don't render. T98919
- EEVEE: Buffer overflow in sample name buffer. T98825
- EEVEE: Crash when using Light Output in Materials. T99104
- EEVEE: Missing custom property from volumetrics. T98697
- EEVEE: Pixelated Environment Texture. T99128
- EEVEE: Specular BSDF apply specular color input twice. T99018
- EEVEE: Specular BSDF does not apply occlusion. T99019
- EEVEE: World volume shader incorrect texture coords. T99138
- Face dot colors in UV editor was using wrong color from theme. T98699
- Face Is Planar Node Not handling Certain Conditions. T98718
- Fix armatures not visible in VR. rBa7c923c6
- Fix artefacts with GPU subdivision and weight paint face selection. rB85db51cd
- Fix color attribute interpolation with GPU subdivision. rBc1454419
- Fix edge case crashes in gpu subdiv cache code T98884
- Fix uninitialized memory use in key-down events on window activation. rB45763272
- Freeze when changing strip source with thumbnails enabled. T99091
- Geometry nodes ignore if subdivision surface modifier is disabled. T99058
- glTF exporter: export driven SK when mesh parented to bone. T98912
- glTF exporter: Fix camera & light export when Yup is off T99306
- glTF exporter: Make sure to not modify virtual tree rBA9b0f1db
- GPU Subdivision artifacts in weight paint with smooth shading. T99016
- GPU Subdivision displays normals for all elements. T98735
- GPU Subdivision: "Show Wire" overlay glitch. T98913
- Grease Pencil: Gradient colors in a Grease Pencil material change depending on the visibility of other objects. T98882
- Grease Pencil: sculpt brushes break after you delete a brush. T98904
- Grease Pencil: Sculpt Grab/Push don't work with one point. T99248
- Grease Pencil: Set Vertex Color Attribute does not color unpainted. T98756
- Install_deps: Fix several issues with TBB. rB6b15369e
- Issue with subdivision subsurface modifier and >= 8 levels. T98693
- Missing null check in versioning code. T98847
- OBJ (new importer): Fixed scene stats info not updated after import. T98293
- OBJ (new importer): Fixed wrong sharp edges in some cases. T97820
- OBJ (new importer): Got an option to import vertex groups. T98874
- OBJ (new importer): Ignore face normal indices if no normals are present. T98782
- OBJ (new importer): Use filename as the default object name. rB581604d1
- Outliner Unlink material in Blender File mode crashes. T98753
- PBVH_GRIDS ignores face smooth flag on first gpu build. T98886
- PyAPI: Expose event.type_prev, value_prev. T99102
- Remesh modifier frees sculpt masking attributes. T99209
- Remove unused BRUSH_PAINT icon definition. T98565
- Sculpt: Fix backwards normals in PBVH_GRIDS raycasting. rBe0dd51fc
- Touch typing in text fields results in dropped key presses. T99027
- Unable to select mask points in clip editor. T98765
- Video sequencer screen corruption occurs when resizing. T98620
- Wrong anchored mode test for smear brush. T99231