Software-update: Blender 3.2.1

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 3.2.1 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.2.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Blender 3.2.1 features the following bug fixes:
  • Anchored mode not working for sculpt smear brush. T98745
  • Assets dropped upside down when looking through camera. T96776
  • Avoid console warnings when no Sculpt brush selected. T98904
  • Avoid unnecessary mesh copy. T98796
  • Baking to active color attribute uses wrong layer. T98960
  • Boolean modifier creates invalid material indices. T99191
  • Broken vertex paint mode operators. T98975
  • Color attribute fill API didn't support editmode. T98673
  • Console warning using search (F3) in grease pencil draw mode. T99178
  • Crash after running view_all operator in VSE. T99110
  • Crash deleting file output node with color management override. T99028
  • Crash drag-dropping collection from outliner to ID property. T98715
  • Crash in Volume to Mesh with 0 voxels. T94969
  • Crash on startup - OpenGL4.2 without conservative depth. T98708
  • Crash removing some builtin attributes. T98956
  • Crash when dragging file to VSE from file browser. T99266
  • Crash when moving grease pencil object has any invisible…. T98853
  • Crash when recursively nesting NLA meta strips. T98700
  • Crash with GPU subdivision in edit mode and instanced geometry. T98813
  • Crash: Curve to Mesh node crashes blender if there is a single vertice curve. T98917
  • Crash: GPU subdivision crash in edit mode with loose geometry. T98866
  • Crash: Grease Pencil: Fix crash when using time offset modifier. rB54cfeacf
  • Curve Pen NURBS extrusion creates duplicates. T98624
  • Division by zero in smear code when strength is zero. T98698
  • Dynamic Paint does not update normals. T98727
  • Editor panels are broken. T98925
  • EEVEE Bloom Pass Outputs Final Image Instead of Bloom. T98972
  • EEVEE compilation error cryptomatte shaders. T98663
  • EEVEE unlinked aov output nodes don't render. T98919
  • EEVEE: Buffer overflow in sample name buffer. T98825
  • EEVEE: Crash when using Light Output in Materials. T99104
  • EEVEE: Missing custom property from volumetrics. T98697
  • EEVEE: Pixelated Environment Texture. T99128
  • EEVEE: Specular BSDF apply specular color input twice. T99018
  • EEVEE: Specular BSDF does not apply occlusion. T99019
  • EEVEE: World volume shader incorrect texture coords. T99138
  • Face dot colors in UV editor was using wrong color from theme. T98699
  • Face Is Planar Node Not handling Certain Conditions. T98718
  • Fix armatures not visible in VR. rBa7c923c6
  • Fix artefacts with GPU subdivision and weight paint face selection. rB85db51cd
  • Fix color attribute interpolation with GPU subdivision. rBc1454419
  • Fix edge case crashes in gpu subdiv cache code T98884
  • Fix uninitialized memory use in key-down events on window activation. rB45763272
  • Freeze when changing strip source with thumbnails enabled. T99091
  • Geometry nodes ignore if subdivision surface modifier is disabled. T99058
  • glTF exporter: export driven SK when mesh parented to bone. T98912
  • glTF exporter: Fix camera & light export when Yup is off T99306
  • glTF exporter: Make sure to not modify virtual tree rBA9b0f1db
  • GPU Subdivision artifacts in weight paint with smooth shading. T99016
  • GPU Subdivision displays normals for all elements. T98735
  • GPU Subdivision: "Show Wire" overlay glitch. T98913
  • Grease Pencil: Gradient colors in a Grease Pencil material change depending on the visibility of other objects. T98882
  • Grease Pencil: sculpt brushes break after you delete a brush. T98904
  • Grease Pencil: Sculpt Grab/Push don't work with one point. T99248
  • Grease Pencil: Set Vertex Color Attribute does not color unpainted. T98756
  • Install_deps: Fix several issues with TBB. rB6b15369e
  • Issue with subdivision subsurface modifier and >= 8 levels. T98693
  • Missing null check in versioning code. T98847
  • OBJ (new importer): Fixed scene stats info not updated after import. T98293
  • OBJ (new importer): Fixed wrong sharp edges in some cases. T97820
  • OBJ (new importer): Got an option to import vertex groups. T98874
  • OBJ (new importer): Ignore face normal indices if no normals are present. T98782
  • OBJ (new importer): Use filename as the default object name. rB581604d1
  • Outliner Unlink material in Blender File mode crashes. T98753
  • PBVH_GRIDS ignores face smooth flag on first gpu build. T98886
  • PyAPI: Expose event.type_prev, value_prev. T99102
  • Remesh modifier frees sculpt masking attributes. T99209
  • Remove unused BRUSH_PAINT icon definition. T98565
  • Sculpt: Fix backwards normals in PBVH_GRIDS raycasting. rBe0dd51fc
  • Touch typing in text fields results in dropped key presses. T99027
  • Unable to select mask points in clip editor. T98765
  • Video sequencer screen corruption occurs when resizing. T98620
  • Wrong anchored mode test for smear brush. T99231

Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/3-2/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-07-2022 08:36
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

07-07-2022 • 08:36

2 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Blender

Update-historie

08:36 Blender 3.2.1 2
08-06 Blender 3.2 1
10-03 Blender 3.1 2
27-01 Blender 3.0.1 17
04-12 Blender 3.0 38
17-11 Blender 2.93.6 3
06-10 Blender 2.93.5 3
09-'21 Blender 2.93.4 0
08-'21 Blender 2.93.3 1
08-'21 Blender 2.93.2 14
Meer historie

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0obimk1
7 juli 2022 08:56
NLsoftware waar we best wel trots op mogen zijn.
Reageer
0WendelV
7 juli 2022 09:08
Vraag me altijd af hoe de professionele animatie- en game studio's naar blender kijken

Heb soms het idee dat de grootste projecten de Blender Studio eigen films zijn
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

