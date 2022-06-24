Microsoft heeft versie 103 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 103, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om automatisch tussen gebruikersprofielen te wisselen. Ook is de SmartScreen-functie verbeterd, wat de veiligeid ten goede moet komen, en zijn er enkele nieuwe policies toegevoegd

Version 103.0.1264.37 Stable channel security updates are listed here. Feature updates Ability to control automatic profile switching. The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link.

Client Certificate Switcher. This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site requiring http certificate authentication. Switching can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge.

More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy will allow enterprise customers to continue using the legacy version of the library until it’s deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 105.

Work Search Banner in the Microsoft Edge address bar. This banner helps you stay in the flow of your work by narrowing your search focus to work-only results. To see work focused results from your organization, select the banner at the beginning of your search. To be directed to your organization's workplace search results page, select the banner at any point of your search. Use the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy to turn this feature on or off. New policies GuidedSwitchEnabled - Guided Switch Enabled

InternetExplorerZoomDisplay - Display zoom in IE Mode tabs with DPI Scale included like it is in Internet Explorer

LiveCaptionsAllowed - Live captions allowed

OriginAgentClusterDefaultEnabled - Origin-keyed agent clustering enabled by default