Software-update: Microsoft Edge 103.0.1264.37

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 103 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 103, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om automatisch tussen gebruikersprofielen te wisselen. Ook is de SmartScreen-functie verbeterd, wat de veiligeid ten goede moet komen, en zijn er enkele nieuwe policies toegevoegd

Version 103.0.1264.37

Stable channel security updates are listed here.

Feature updates
  • Ability to control automatic profile switching. The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link.
  • Client Certificate Switcher. This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site requiring http certificate authentication. Switching can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge.
  • More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy will allow enterprise customers to continue using the legacy version of the library until it’s deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 105.
  • Work Search Banner in the Microsoft Edge address bar. This banner helps you stay in the flow of your work by narrowing your search focus to work-only results. To see work focused results from your organization, select the banner at the beginning of your search. To be directed to your organization's workplace search results page, select the banner at any point of your search. Use the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy to turn this feature on or off.
New policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 103.0.1264.37
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-06-2022 08:271

24-06-2022 • 08:27

1 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

08:27 Microsoft Edge 103.0.1264.37 1
01-06 Microsoft Edge 102.0.1245.30 17
29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
22-10 Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30 32
25-09 Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31 21
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Roodey
24 juni 2022 09:00
Het scrollt zo 'smooth'. Jammer dat ze de apps vol proppen met coupons, pinterest in verzamelingen, etc.
Daar zit ik niet op te wachten. Ook blijven helaas de mobiele apps achter waardoor ik bij Vivaldi blijf.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee