Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zo ver dat de plugins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax hightlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en FreeBSD. Het programma is nog volop in ontwikkeling en wordt dan ook nog onder de bètavlag uitgebracht. Verleden week is versie 1.0.6 uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 1.0.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in version 1.0.6
- About dialog - icon
- sha256 checksum file requires an extra space for checking
- Reset filter string on lost focus / do not append new characters when filtering
- Программа зависает, когда кликаешь правой кнопкой мыши на пустом поле без файлов.
- Archive file attributes
Changes in version 1.0.5
- A non-Latin folder name is not shown correctly in the title bar
- Application version missing in the registry
- Poorly adjusted columns in Synchronize Directories
- OS detection is unaware of Windows 11
- Powertoys Rename error message
Changes in version 1.0.3
- Deleting a Favorite can produce a "is not a valid GUID value"
- Zero-length file comparison does not end
Changes in version 1.0.2
- Change icons to SVG instead of PNG
- Copy window size wrong on Linux
- Error when sending search results of duplicate files to the listbox
- Changing the icons theme does not work on doublecmd-qt5 in archlinux
- Doublecmd Freeze when copying files with Long names and other Languages.
- Erratic behaviour with cm_syncchangedir in toolbar
Changes in version 1.0.1
- clean.sh no longer cleans many .res files
- Hungarian translation update
- Dialogue needs to resize for multirename
- Double Commander 1.0.0_beta (Qt5) failed to launch: Exception=Duplicate icon format.
- Autorename source and target shortcut key conflict
- Right-clicking invalid MP4 file opens an error dialog instead of context menu
- FTP modified files are stored with unchanged date
- Elevation does not work under standard user account
- Can't add file descrip.ion on samba network shares
- Context (right-click) menu issue on Windows 11
New features and changes in version 1.0.0:
- Execute file operations with elevation (as administrator)
- Separate configuration for header and footer file size formatting
- Capability to use custom date/time format in the date/time columns
- Synchronous navigation: synchronous directory changing in both panels
- Better offline network share\drive error handling
- Viewer: search using regular expressions
- Viewer: Explorer preview plugin (Win)
- Viewer: Windows Media Player plugin (Win)
- Show overlay icons in the OneDrive folder (Win)
- Synchronize dirs: delete selected items
- Synchronize dirs: show real progress
- Copy NTFS attributes: encrypted, compressed (Win)
- Copy alternate data streams (Win)
- Copy extended attributes (Linux)
- Middle toolbar (between panels)
- Calculate and verify BLAKE3 hash
- Speed-up BLAKE2s, BLAKE2b using AVX (x86_64)
- Speed-up JPEG loading via libjpeg-turbo
- Speed-up JPEG loading via GDI+ (Win)
- New supported archive types: ZST, TAR.ZST
- Find files: search in archive from archive (wcx plugins)
- Find files: search text in the office XML documents
- Find files: search duplicates
- Viewer: new toolbar design
- Load thumbnails from *.mp3
- Flat view (selected only)