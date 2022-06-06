Software-update: Double Commander 1.0.6 bèta

Double Commander logo (79 pix) Double Commander is een opensource en crossplatform bestandsbeheerprogramma. Voor zowel het uiterlijk als de functionaliteit is het welbekende Total Commander als inspiratiebron gebruikt. Dat gaat zelfs zo ver dat de plugins van Total Commander ook voor Double Commander werken. Er zijn ook enkele verschillen, waaronder een ingebakken teksteditor met ondersteuning voor syntax hightlighting. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en FreeBSD. Het programma is nog volop in ontwikkeling en wordt dan ook nog onder de bètavlag uitgebracht. Verleden week is versie 1.0.6 uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 1.0.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 1.0.6

Changes in version 1.0.5

Changes in version 1.0.3

Changes in version 1.0.2

Changes in version 1.0.1

New features and changes in version 1.0.0:

  • Execute file operations with elevation (as administrator)
  • Separate configuration for header and footer file size formatting
  • Capability to use custom date/time format in the date/time columns
  • Synchronous navigation: synchronous directory changing in both panels
  • Better offline network share\drive error handling
  • Viewer: search using regular expressions
  • Viewer: Explorer preview plugin (Win)
  • Viewer: Windows Media Player plugin (Win)
  • Show overlay icons in the OneDrive folder (Win)
  • Synchronize dirs: delete selected items
  • Synchronize dirs: show real progress
  • Copy NTFS attributes: encrypted, compressed (Win)
  • Copy alternate data streams (Win)
  • Copy extended attributes (Linux)
  • Middle toolbar (between panels)
  • Calculate and verify BLAKE3 hash
  • Speed-up BLAKE2s, BLAKE2b using AVX (x86_64)
  • Speed-up JPEG loading via libjpeg-turbo
  • Speed-up JPEG loading via GDI+ (Win)
  • New supported archive types: ZST, TAR.ZST
  • Find files: search in archive from archive (wcx plugins)
  • Find files: search text in the office XML documents
  • Find files: search duplicates
  • Viewer: new toolbar design
  • Load thumbnails from *.mp3
  • Flat view (selected only)

Versienummer 1.0.6 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Double Commander
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/doublecmd/wiki/Download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

