Versie 22.1.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen als opvolger van 22.0.5. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes since 22.0.5: General UI: Local timezone configuration was added in preferences Connection type color now affects SQL editor panels Tab selector (CTRL+E) now supports fast/fuzzy search Project rename now updates project name in all linked views Problem with navigator tree refresh was resolved Preference pages now respects font configuration Configuration popup positioning was fixed for low-res monitors Problem with embedded dropdown editors was resolved (MacOS) Problem with application start on some MacOS and Linux installations was fixed Read-only connections toggle was redesigned “Copy object name” action was added to tab context menu

Data editor: Color by range now supports foreground color customization Problem with clob/json popup editors was resolved Epoch time transformer now supports 4 more modes (thanks to @nodaki) Grouping panel: problem with GROUP BY query generation was fixed for many analytical databases Date/time inline editor UI was improved (thanks to @PILINING)

SQL editor: Right click on a script text now changes cursor position Part divider element visualization was improved Confirmation was added for “Delete this script” action Dangerous query execution confirmation configuration was fixed

DB2: procedure name auto-completion was fixed

HANA: procedures output parameters fetch was fixed

Netezza: case-sensitive user names support was added

Snowflake: database metadata read performance was significantly improved

Teradata: SQL query limit (TOP) support was added

Many minor UI bugfixes

New database driver: Apache Kyuubi