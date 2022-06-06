Software-update: DBeaver 22.1.0

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 22.1.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen als opvolger van 22.0.5. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes since 22.0.5:

  • General UI:
    • Local timezone configuration was added in preferences
    • Connection type color now affects SQL editor panels
    • Tab selector (CTRL+E) now supports fast/fuzzy search
    • Project rename now updates project name in all linked views
    • Problem with navigator tree refresh was resolved
    • Preference pages now respects font configuration
    • Configuration popup positioning was fixed for low-res monitors
    • Problem with embedded dropdown editors was resolved (MacOS)
    • Problem with application start on some MacOS and Linux installations was fixed
    • Read-only connections toggle was redesigned
    • “Copy object name” action was added to tab context menu
  • Data editor:
    • Color by range now supports foreground color customization
    • Problem with clob/json popup editors was resolved
    • Epoch time transformer now supports 4 more modes (thanks to @nodaki)
    • Grouping panel: problem with GROUP BY query generation was fixed for many analytical databases
    • Date/time inline editor UI was improved (thanks to @PILINING)
  • SQL editor:
    • Right click on a script text now changes cursor position
    • Part divider element visualization was improved
    • Confirmation was added for “Delete this script” action
    • Dangerous query execution confirmation configuration was fixed
  • DB2: procedure name auto-completion was fixed
  • HANA: procedures output parameters fetch was fixed
  • Netezza: case-sensitive user names support was added
  • Snowflake: database metadata read performance was significantly improved
  • Teradata: SQL query limit (TOP) support was added
  • Many minor UI bugfixes
  • New database driver: Apache Kyuubi

DBeaver

Versienummer 22.0.5
Versienummer 22.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-06-2022

06-06-2022

Bron: DBeaver

DBeaver

