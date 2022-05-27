Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 3.0.0-26 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and changes: The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2022/May/22).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.17.6-1

Partclone was updated to 0.3.20

This release supports APFS (Apple File System) imaging/cloning now.

Update language files de_DE, el_GR, es_ES, fr_FR, ja_JP, hu_HU, pl_PL and sk_SK.

Add wavemon, memtester, edac-utils, shc and uml-utilities in the live system.

Remove s3ql from the live system.

A better mechanism was implemented to check GPT/MBR format of a disk. This is a workaround to deal with ChromeOS Flex partition table. Ref. Ref.

Add the dummy option "-k0" for creating partition in ocs-sr and ocs-onthefly. It's the same as default action. Just easier for us to explain.

Add memtester in the uEFI boot menu.

Add LUKS support. Basically a better mechanism than dd is implemented. //NOTE// It's recommended to encrypt the image when saving the LUKS device.

Boot parameter use_os_prober="no" now skips running os-prober. Thanks to Bernard Michaud for this idea. Ref.

Add a mechanism to skip using devices list cache. If the boot parameter use_dev_list_cache=no in the boot parameter, then the devices list cache mechanism won't be used. Bug Fixes Show the prompt that ocs-iso & ocs-live-dev can not be run in netboot env. Thanks to Constantino Michailidis. Ref.

Fixed the issue that update-efi-nvram-boot-entry created empty boot menu.

Program pixz has no option to stdout with "-d". Therefore program pixz was replaced by xz since using "-T 0" works the same. Thanks to nurupo for reporting this issue.