Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.95 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 512.95 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Hitman 3 – Year 2 update, Sniper Elite 5 en de early access launch van Time at Sandrock. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the HITMAN 3 – Year 2 update, which introduces ray tracing and uses nVidia DLSS to more than double framerates. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases including Sniper Elite 5 and the early access launch of My Time at Sandrock.

Fixed Issues

  • [Grid 2019]: Flags and banners will no longer flicker during gameplay.
  • [Adobe Premiere Pro]: Fixed Direct3D-related Crash Dumps.
  • [Adobe Premiere Pro]: NVIDIA Control Panel now allows users to modify the Image Sharpening setting.
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • [GeForce RTX 3090 Ti] Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected. [3632289][3626116]
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • [Assassin's Creed Origins] Game displays flicker when character is under water near a boat. [3642655]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
  • Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. [3542678]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 512.95 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-05-2022 • 10:09

28-05-2022 • 10:09

Bron: nVidia

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

