Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 512.95 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Hitman 3 – Year 2 update, Sniper Elite 5 en de early access launch van Time at Sandrock. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the HITMAN 3 – Year 2 update, which introduces ray tracing and uses nVidia DLSS to more than double framerates. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases including Sniper Elite 5 and the early access launch of My Time at Sandrock.

Fixed Issues

[Grid 2019]: Flags and banners will no longer flicker during gameplay.

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: Fixed Direct3D-related Crash Dumps.

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: NVIDIA Control Panel now allows users to modify the Image Sharpening setting.