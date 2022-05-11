Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.6758 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements: Localization: We've added Chinese and Chinese (Taiwan) to Macrium Reflect, and improved the coverage of translated strings.

Macrium Reflect Automation Command Line Utility - MRAuto.exe: We've created a new utility to simplify common Image backup and restore tasks using the Windows command line. Note: MRAuto.exe is installed to the Macrium Reflect installation folder and is not available for Macrium Reflect Free. For more information please see here.

File and Folder We've added a "Select All" checkbox to the Search Restore Files Wizard. Note: When multiple versions of a file are available, only the most recent will be selected. Incremental and Differential backups could incorrectly list some unchanged files as included in the current backup. This has been resolved.

Macrium Image Guardian: We've added an optional email notification for Blocked File Operations. For more information on this functionality please see here.

viBoot: A password error could incorrectly be reported for encrypted image files during a VM Backup. This has been resolved.

Rescue Media: When building PE 10 rescue media, if a custom wim file was provided, the Windows PE 10 download would sometimes incorrectly report failure. This has been resolved.

Macrium Reflect General We've added additional information to the 'Detach Image' dialog to identify the mounted image file. We've added the ability to purge the scheduled tasks history for Macrium Task Scheduler (MTS) jobs. Image logs have been enhanced to include the unique volume path for each file system imaged. This helps to identify which volume is being verified when there is no drive letter assigned to the file system. Saving a generated backup script in a previously unseen folder will show a 'Script folder warning' message to ensure the folder is protected from unauthorised access. Renaming scripts from the script view context menu could prematurely cancel or lose the file extension. This has been resolved. Site Manager created Image Files and Logs would not always have the backup definition displayed as Site Manager nor be correctly filtered. This has been resolved. Using the Existing Files view context menu to View Backup Logs by definition, will now show Site Manager logs for a Site Manager created Image File.

Various minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.