Software-update: Linux kernel 5.17

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 5.17 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 5.17 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning aan voor AMD-processoren. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux te vinden. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave.

The 5.17 kernel has been released

A little over two months after the release of Linux kernel 5.16, the Linux 5.17 kernel series is here to introduce even more new features, such as a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs that provides a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, as well as a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption and automatically shutting down the system.

Linux kernel 5.17 also adds recursive support for id-mapped mounts, adds support for KCSAN (kernel concurrency sanitizer) for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture, adds support for a new event type called FAN_RENAME to the fanotify subsystem, adds support for KFENCE, which can now detect missing memory barriers, to 32-bit ARM architectures, and adds a new syntax that would benefit Ceph file system mounts.

Among other noteworthy changes, Linux 5.17 introduces boot-time memtest memory tester to the m68k architecture, adds a field to store names for private anonymous memory in an attempt to optimize memory use in apps, introduces an alternative way to implement loops in BPF programs, adds support for tracking forced-idle time to the core scheduling feature, and adds support for offloading traffic-control actions on network devices.

There’s also a new reference-count tracking infrastructure for tracking down the source of reference-count bugs in the networking subsystem, a new “converged security and management engine” module for communication with the Intel Management Engine (ME) via Wi-Fi, support for booting user-mode Linux with a devicetree blob, as well as support for the MCTP (Management Component Transport Protocol) for serial devices.

Last but not least, Linux kernel 5.17 brings a new gpio-sim module for simulating GPIO chips, switches the random-number generator to the BLAKE2 cryptographic hash function for extra security and a performance boost, adds the ability to decompress kernel modules within the kernel itself, extends FUSE file system’s initialization flags, and adds support for passing USB devices to Xen guests in the Xen USB virtual host driver.

As usual, numerous drivers have been updated and new ones were added to offer you the best possible hardware support for your GNU/Linux distribution. Noteworthy additions include support for AMD Renoir audio DSPs, Intel’s new “platform firmware runtime update” driver for rebootless updating of parts of the system firmware, and much more.

Versienummer 5.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 22-03-2022 18:06

22-03-2022 • 18:06

27 Linkedin

Bron: Linux kernel

Update-historie

22-03 Linux kernel 5.17 27
10-01 Linux kernel 5.16 35
02-11 Linux kernel 5.15 9
31-08 Linux kernel 5.14 3
01-07 Linux Kernel 5.13 / 5.12.14 / 5.10.47 / 5.4.129 / 4.19.196 / 4.14.238 / 4.9.274 85
02-'21 Linux kernel 5.11 12
11-'20 Linux kernel 5.9 10
08-'20 Linux Kernel 5.8 34
09-'19 Linux Kernel 5.2.13 / 4.19.71 / 4.14.142 / 4.9.191 23
07-'19 Linux Kernel 5.2.2 / 5.1.19 / 4.19.60 / 4.14.134 / 4.9.186 / 4.4.186 / 3.16.71 0
Meer historie

Linux kernel

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (27)

Moderatie-faq
-127026+110+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1Qalo
22 maart 2022 19:58
Intel’s new “platform firmware runtime update” driver for rebootless updating of parts of the system firmware, and much more.
Daar kunnen ze in Redmond nog wat van leren. :*)
Reageer
+1beerse
@Qalo23 maart 2022 12:33
Als je met name doelt op het 'reboot-less' updaten: Daar is de achtergrond volgens mij vooral onder linux een bestand dat door een applicatie geopend is, gewoon kan worden weggegooid van het filesysteem. De applicatie blijft dan gewoon draaien en houdt de toegang tot het bestand. Onder msWindows is dat volgens mij nog steeds niet (netjes/eenvoudig) mogelijk. Het kruist daar met vele andere mogelijkheden.

Daarnaast wordt onder msWindows, juist door 3-rd party software, er van uit gegaan dat na een update ook het hele systeem weer eens wordt herstart.

En onder linux is het gebruikelijk dat een executable alleen doet wat ze moet doen en de rest door anderen laat doen. Daarmee worden executales automatisch regelmatig gestopt en gestart. Services zijn vaak scripts die af en toe executables opstarten. Daarmee kunnen die executables worden vervangen terwijl de service draait. Onder msWindows is het vanuit het verleden vaak 1 grote executable die alles doet en alles in de gaten houdt. Dan worden die executables niet zo vaak herstart.
Reageer
0Titan_Fox
@Qalo22 maart 2022 21:25
In CentOS was dat al jaren standaard, dus neem aan dat dit bij Redhat ook het geval was.
Reageer
+1rbr320
@Titan_Fox22 maart 2022 22:45
Redmond, waar het hoofdkwartier van Microsoft staat. @Qalo maakt dus een vergelijking met Windows, niet met een andere Linux distributie. Windows moet je namelijk na vrijwel iedere updateronde herstarten, Linux heeft dat al een stuk minder en als je Ksplice of Livepatch gebruikt in combinatie met deze nieuwe driver hoef je in theorie helemaal niet meer te herstarten, ook niet na een update van je kernel of systeem firmware.
Reageer
+1CH4OS
@rbr32023 maart 2022 09:14
Met 'the system firmware' doelt men in dit geval op updates aan de microcode in de CPU, dat hoeft niet per se via een BIOS/UEFI update en kan soms ook gewoon via het OS verspreid worden. En daarvoor dient de 'platform firmware runtime update' dus. ;)
Reageer
+1rbr320
@CH4OS23 maart 2022 09:35
Aha, die firmware. Microcode updates kwamen volgens mij altijd al via het OS, in ieder geval heb ik ze op Linux in de afgelopen jaren regelmatig voorbij zien komen. Maar tot nu toe moest je er altijd voor herstarten, blijkbaar hoeft dat bij sommige Intel CPU's nu niet meer.
Reageer
0LordChaos73
@Titan_Fox22 maart 2022 22:37
Dit gaat niet over het upgraden van de kernel...
Reageer
0rob12424
@Qalo22 maart 2022 20:21
Dat was er toch allang in de vorm van k-splice of ben ik gek?
Reageer
+1sfranken
@rob1242422 maart 2022 21:08
Ksplice is heel wat anders. Met deze intel driver kun je, alleen op intel systemen trouwens, je IME updaten zonder te rebooten
Reageer
0Zwelgje
@Qalo23 maart 2022 04:15
https://docs.microsoft.co...anage/automanage-hotpatch

Kan met Azure VM's gewoon
Reageer
+1GertMenkel
@Zwelgje23 maart 2022 06:29
Het lijkt me toch niet dat een Azure VM aan de firmware van de Intel Management Engine van die servers kan gaan zitten? Of mis ik een dedicated hardware optie die door Azure beheerd wordt? Van wat ik zie gaat je link alleen over Windows-drivers, niet over de firmware zoals hier bedoeld wordt.
Reageer
0Eochaidh
@Qalo23 maart 2022 07:13
Voor Server 2022 in Azure is er een vergelijkbare functie.
Reageer
+1devices
@Marve7922 maart 2022 23:12
De kernel heeft geen UI of UX tenzij je API en syscalls bedoelt?
Reageer
+1Troepje
@Marve7922 maart 2022 23:14
In de linux kernel zit niet zoveel UI...
Reageer
+1bschelst
@Marve7922 maart 2022 23:18
Begin eerst met opzoeken wat Linux is 😂
Reageer
0ataryan
@Marve7922 maart 2022 23:36
Windows kernel BSODs , no ?
Reageer
0HerrPino
@ataryan23 maart 2022 06:54
Die grap is erg oud en bsod’s worden daarnaast in verreweg de meeste gevallen veroorzaakt door crappy hardware, geheugen problemen, oververhitting of verkeerde bios settings. Maar Microsoft had natuurlijk ook voor een beachball of death kunnen kiezen … zoals in macOS.
Reageer
0Jogai
@HerrPino23 maart 2022 07:47
Het design van het BSOD heeft er geen, euh, bal mee te maken.
Reageer
0ataryan
@HerrPino23 maart 2022 10:05
Je snapt m niet. Was grap. Grafische bsods tov Linux kernel panic text.
Amiga had ook mooie faudtmeldingen. Atari's met bommetjes in het grafische scherm
Reageer
0Jogai
@Marve7923 maart 2022 08:00
Met een context menu dat niet alles in 1 keer laat zien? Of hier en daar nog wat oude venstertjes van eerdere versies van windows t/m 3.11 aan toe? Liever niet, plasma desktop was modern voordat win 11 er was: https://systempeaker.com/...linux-plasma-kde-desktop/ https://www.debugpoint.co...iration-linux-kde-plasma/
Reageer
0CH4OS
@Marve7923 maart 2022 09:22
Als je ramen met deuren vergelijkt, zal de een altijd iets hebben wat de ander niet per se hoeft te hebben, inderdaad. ;)
Reageer
0jj71
@Marve7923 maart 2022 09:30
"Bij Linux", alsof Linux een bedrijf is...
Reageer
0Opvolger
@Marve7923 maart 2022 13:01
Linux (kernel) != GNU software.

Maar inderdaad, M$ is heel eenduidig, voor al met configuratie. Het zit maar op 4a5 plekken en ziet er allemaal anders uit...

Geef mij dan maar een goede distributie/(desktop environment) waar ik in één gui alles kan instellen (KDE/GNOME). Al mijn applicaties kan updaten in 1 keer en ook nog snel (niet 4 uur en 3 reboots)

Maar iedereen z'n eigen ding. Omdat Linux support hier en daar wat slecht is, snap ik best dat mensen hun veilige Windows installatie blijven gebruiken. Daar kan je wel al je games spelen zonder proton of gewoon niet.

Het is smaak en keuzes
Reageer
0Marve79
@Opvolger23 maart 2022 13:21
Zo mijn comment doet nogal wat stof opwaaien zeg haha. Ik snap ook wel dat Linux enkel de kernel is, maar de gemiddelde leek denkt bij Linux aan.... Linux. Dus een Linux Desktop van Ubuntu ofzo.

Geloof me ik gebruik overal Linux voor, behalve voor de desktop. Dat is Windows. Want hoe brak en incosistent Windows ook is (zoals je al zegt) het loopt nog altijd mijlenver voor op welke desktop oplossing van Linux dan ook. Helaas, moet ik daarbij vermelden want ik had het liever ook anders gezien.

Anyway Google maar eens op why is Linux so ugly. Ik ben niet de enige die dat vindt. En ja nogmaals we hebben het hier niet over de kernel maar over de DE.

En kijk eens naar ChromeOS, dat is eigenlijk de enige mooie 'Linux' omgeving. Het kan dus wel maar enkel commerciele partijen kunnen het blijkbaar.
Reageer
0rfnreynders
23 maart 2022 14:24
Bijzonder dat Windows zo'n enorm markt aandeel heeft terwijl Linux inmiddels qua gebruiksvriendelijkheid net zo, Danwel beter is dan Windows. Nog maar te zwijgen over het veiligheidsvoirdeel van Linux tov Windows.

Ik denk dan ook dat Windows de hete lucht van Linux voelt en het enige echte voordeel dat Windows nog heeft is het spelletjes platform, hoewel Linux daar ook op inloopt. Vervolgens zie je dat Windows een Linux sub systeem begint te gebruiken. Oftewel langzaam Linux integreren.
Ik vraag me alleen af hoe dat zit met licentie gelden omdat Linux open source is. Bijzonder dat Windows 11 verkocht wordt met Linux en dat niks van afdraagt of beter gezegd, broncode openbaar maakt..

Lang leve Linux, zal ik maar zeggen... Als de licentie grip van MS vervalt en/of grote bedrijven merken dat er gratis net zo'n goede alternatieven zijn, zaak MS vervallen in een nutteloos bedrijf.. mijn hoop.....
Reageer
0hackerhater
@rfnreynders23 maart 2022 15:52
Het is vooral omdat het standaard meegeleverd wordt bij bijna alle oem-machines in de winkels.
En dat het je met de paplepel opgedrongen wordt van kind af aan (scholen!)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

