Software-update: TeamViewer 15.28.5

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.28 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • The Wake-on-LAN function is now available within managed groups. This allows you to wake up devices that are not turned on. See: Activate Wake-on-LAN (WOL)
  • For Tensor license users, a smart card plugged into the local computer can now be recognized by the remote computer and used for Windows logon or running a task with elevated privileges.
  • Tensor customers can now use a policy to configure the number of functions and visible menu items in the TeamViewer client, so they can concentrate on the functions they really need. Learn more here: SCA 1.2 Smart Card Redirection

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.28.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 22-03-2022 17:32
18 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-03-2022 • 17:32

18 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

22-03 TeamViewer 15.28.5 18
22-02 TeamViewer 15.27.3 0
25-01 TeamViewer 15.26.4 16
20-12 TeamViewer 15.25.8 6
14-12 TeamViewer 15.25.5 0
23-11 TeamViewer 15.24.5 0
10-11 TeamViewer 15.23.9 17
28-09 TeamViewer 15.22.3 10
24-08 TeamViewer 15.21.4 7
27-07 TeamViewer 15.20.3 33
TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (18)

+1Remag22
22 maart 2022 18:10
Voor Windows 10 gebruikers bestaat er ook het Gratis laagdrempelige Quick Assist van MS zelf. (y)
https://support.microsoft...f4-2529-1a47-21f6a9040bf3
Het werkt hier prima. De aanbieder heeft een MS account nodig, de ontvanger niet.
+1Carlos0_0

@Remag2222 maart 2022 19:02
Daar ga je al je heb verplicht een account nodig, genoeg die geen ms account zullen hebben(maar Gmail voorbeeld).
Kan je beter naar Anydesk kijken , super klein programma en niet zo irritant als teamviewer.
0Remag22
@Carlos0_022 maart 2022 22:34
Dat komt dus juist de veiligheid ten goede, daardoor geen geplunderde bankrekeningen. ;)

Anydesk is nogal commercieel en heeft dus serieuze beperkingen voor de gratis versie.
Een MS account is gewoon gratis en kun je zo aanmaken. De ontvangende kant hoeft dat niet te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remag22 op 23 maart 2022 10:04]

+1GeroldM

@Remag2223 maart 2022 03:25
Een Microsoft account voor Quick Assist. Nee bedankt. Mijn data, mijn verantwoordelijkheid.

Ja, AnyDesk is een commercieel product. Daar moet de schoorsteen ook roken. Maar als je ook maar 1 minuut hebt gewerkt met de gratis versie van TeamViewer en de gratis versie van AnyDesk, dan kun je het niet over een groter verschil hebben dan dat.

Ja, na 1 minuut verbrak TeamViewer de verbinding tussen mijn computer en de remote computer. Ben ik net klaar met alle vensters te openen om te onderzoeken waar het probleem zich beviond, verbinding weg en kan weer helemaal van voren af aan beginnen met het bellen naar de persoon om mij weer toegang te verlenen. Na de vierde 1-minuut sessie, zower iki bij alles wat me heilig is dat TeamViewer nooit en te nimmer meer op geen enkel systeem onder mijn direct of indirect beheer valt te installeren.

Dan AnyDesk. Binnen een minuut gedownload en geinstalleerd. Nog een minuutje later en het is ook compleet geconfigureerd. Even de persoon bellen en je kan in principe de hele dag de verbinding tussen jouw computer en de remote computer open hebben staan. Zonder problemen. Ja, er staat dreigende taal op hun website. Dat was voor de pandemie niet zo, maar dit stukje software is heel vaak gedownload en heel veel mensen gebruiken de gratis versie voor professionele doeleinden.

Pre-pandemie stond er veel vriendelijker taal op de website, maar de vraag voor beloning in professionele omgevingen stond daar al. Maar goed, als iedereen dat aan de laars lapt...tsjah, dan kun je verwachten dat de regels en taal strenger worden. Tenslotte zijn er wel (hoge) kosten verbonden aan de grote toename van gratis gebruikers.

Volgens mij is een adresboek van adressen die je vaak moet helpen onderdeel van de betaalde AnyDesk variant. Maar met de gratis versie heb je gewoon toegang voor zolang als nodig is, je kan er ook TCP tunnels en VPN verbindingen mee opzetten enz.

AnyDesk is wat dat betreft een verademing, vergeleken met andere soortgelijke software in het algemeen en TeamViewer in het bijzonder. Wat een stuk afval is TeamViewer geworden. En toch is die zut nog altijd beter dan de Microsoft quickassist functionaliteit.

Ik heb nooit meer dan 1 AnyDesk verbinding open en heb waarschijnlijk daarom nog nooit een melding gezien dat ik het programma illegaal aan het gebruiken ben. Want dat is ook een zeer zwaar irriterend spelletje wat TeamViewer speelt. Na elke 1 minuut sessie, kreeg ik ook een bedankje dat ik de software niet illegaal aan het gebruiken was.

Nou geloof ik dat dit best een probleem kan zijn, maar ik wens niet met dat soort crap te worden opgezadeld, want ik lees de voorwaarden hoe je van de software gebruik mag maken. Dus dan maar op een hoop gegooid te worden met alle andere "gratis"-piraten, dat is niet al te respectvol.

Als ik niet ens ben met de gestelde voorwaarden, dan vliegt de software er weer net zo gauw vanaf. Helaas moet je vaak de software installeren voordat je de gebruiksvoorwaarden krijgt voorgeschoteld.

Ga je puur af o wat er op de website staat, dan lijkt AnyDesk niet al te vriendelijk. Gebruik je de software echtr, dan weet je (heel) veel beter.
0Remag22
@GeroldM23 maart 2022 04:04
Dat zijn heel wat frustraties die je daar allemaal opschrijft. Gelukkig heb ik daar geen last van. :)
Quick Assist werkt perfect en je hebt alleen een email & wachtwoord nodig voor je MS account, ezpz. :*)
Bovendien is Quick Assist helemaal gratis en privacy vriendelijk zonder extra voorwaarden. (y)
0ShaneV
@Remag2223 maart 2022 06:38
Inderdaad, Quick assist werkt perfect.
0Remag22
@ShaneV23 maart 2022 09:59
Het is nog veiliger ook, maar dat mag je niet zeggen, want dan krijg je allemaal minnetjes op je reacties. :X
+2GeroldM

@Remag2223 maart 2022 20:43
Veiliger? QuickAssist maakt gebruik van RDP. Ja, RDP is erg prettig in gebruik als het om een intern netwerk gaat. Maar het is een problematisch protocol als je het naar buiten toe openzet.

Achter deze link legt CloudFlare uit wat de risico's van RDP beschikbaar stellen aan connecties van buiten, zoals QuickAssist dat doet:
https://www.cloudflare.co...ement/rdp-security-risks/

En ja, ik ben wel degelijk bewust van het feit dat de verbinding tussen de remote computer en de thuis computer ge-encrypt is met TLS 1.2. Maar dat is dus niet heilig als het gaat over een protocol wat in de basis veel te goed van vertrouwen is.

Achter deze link kun je lezen, wat je kunt verwachten dat er gebeurd wanneer je RDP (te lang) openzet naar het internet toe:
https://www.darktrace.com...ktop-protocol-rdp-attack/

Dus ja, als het een taak is die binnen 5 minuten uitgevoerd kan worden, dan is QuickAssist nog wel te overwegen. Als je niks beters hebt.

Maar dat heb je dus wel, in de vorm van: AnyDesk, DWService, MeshCentral, Remmina, RemoteUtilities, NoMachine, ConnectWise Control, DameWare, Zoho Assist, RadMin, AeroAdmin, RPort, RemotePC, TeamViewer en zelfs de oude vertrouwde VNC zijn standaard al stukken veiliger ingesteld of zo in te stellen. En de meeste programmas uit deze opsomming zijn nog gratis ook.

Dat iets volgens jouw perfect werkt, maar er vervolgens een enorm aantal bedrijven alternatieven aanbieden en daarvan hun schoorsteen kunnen laten roken, dan moet je jezelf toch eens af gaan vragen in hoeverre jouw idee van een perfect product nog klopt met de rest van de wereld.

Maar goed, gezien je voorgaande posts zal ook dit advies voor niets zijn. Toch maar toegevoegd aan deze thread, want misschien dat anderen er nog wat van op kunnen en/of willen steken.
+11DMKIIN

@GeroldM23 maart 2022 22:08
Veiliger?
Maar goed, gezien je voorgaande posts zal ook dit advies voor niets zijn.
Tevens opgemerkt hoevaak deze betweter hier een context van 'veiliger' komt aan te halen? ;)

Maar wél +5 jaar oude software komt te adviseren ... ... omdat 'gratis' |:(

Met dit soort van hardnekkigaards die decennia expertise onbewogen naast zich neerleggen om dan huilie-huilie qua zwaktebod te uiten; zonder schroom zélf hier een 'maar dat mag je niet zeggen, want dan krijg je allemaal minnetjes op je reacties' neerplanten. Als toetje en passent argumentloos strooien met - spastische (!) voorspelbaarheid ... juist.
Toch maar toegevoegd aan deze thread, want misschien dat anderen er nog wat van op kunnen en/of willen steken.
Dank voor je argumentatie dewelke wél hout komt te snijden! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 23 maart 2022 22:14]

0Remag22
@1DMKIIN23 maart 2022 22:16
Meningmodden en beledigen, ja dat niveau ken ik wel ja, zegt ook meteen genoeg. |:(
01DMKIIN

@Remag2223 maart 2022 22:22
Meningmodden en beledigen, ja dat niveau ken ik wel ja, zegt ook meteen genoeg. |:(
Beledigen? De waarheid kent haar rechten ...het staat tenslotte allemaal zwart op wit.
Vergissen mag iedereen :) Hardnekkig volharden en meteen zonder enige valide argumentatie op een item springen om jezelf op de borst te kloppen heeft een bepaling; dewelke je zou kunnen opsnorren binnen DSM-5. Toegeven gaat weliswaar geen optie blijken ;)
0Remag22
@1DMKIIN23 maart 2022 22:29
Meten met twee maten, beledigen, iedereen dwangmatig dwingen om vooral veel geld uit te geven.
Taalgebruik dat zo ver af staat van ABN dat ik het niet eens kan plaatsen, mensen financiële risico's aanpraten via misplaatste arrogantie en beruchte software, het moet allemaal kunnen. 8)7

Naar welk emailadres kunnen de toekomstige slachtoffers van jullie risico adviezen mailen?
Oh wacht dan geven de heren natuurlijk niet thuis en gaat er verwezen worden naar anderen... _O-
01DMKIIN

@Remag2223 maart 2022 22:55
Meten met twee maten, beledigen, iedereen dwangmatig dwingen om vooral veel geld uit te geven.
Taalgebruik dat zo ver af staat van ABN dat ik het niet eens kan plaatsen, mensen financiële risico's aanpraten via misplaatste arrogantie en beruchte software, het moet allemaal kunnen. 8)7
Ik ga een laatste geven:

Dwangmatig dwingen om vooral veel geld uit te geven?

Ik zal steeds, wanneer relevant en van toepassing, gebruikers wijzen op aanbiedingen (bijvoorbeeld XYplorer om relevant te blijven binnen het item, dewelke dan voor de liftetimer eenzelfde prijskaartje als Total Commander kost).

Er zijn zeker en vast gratis alternatieven; géén énkel probleem mee. Wél met het aanraden van een dit jaar 6 jaar oude versie van een overigens top-File Manager. De gratis versie in deze omvat géén veilig alternatief. Sprak jij nu niet net over risico?

Wat dit met dwangmatig te maken heeft begrijp ik niet. Er is zoveel oude software die je gratis kan installeren. Ga je deze daarom -en bovendien met een mondvol over veiligheid in deze draad- klakkeloos adviseren?

Taalgebruik dat zo ver af staat van ABN dat ik het niet eens kan plaatsen

Zou kunnen... ABN is dan ook een term uit de jaren zeventig/tachtig. Nadien werd het steevast AN. En ik kan me niet van de indruk ontdoen dat welbespraaktheid per se een toxisch gegeven hoeft te zijn ...integendeel. Het kan een vorm van respect stipuleren.
Naar welk emailadres kunnen de toekomstige slachtoffers van jullie risico adviezen mailen?
Risico's ... financiële risico's ...
Alles bij elkaar? Ik meen naar jouw inbox? :)
0Remag22
@1DMKIIN23 maart 2022 23:06
Dat dacht ik al, ook zo voorspelbaar, iedere verantwoordelijk direct afwijzen. Veilige en betaalbare alternatieven meteen afdoen als sub standaard. Dit alles met totaal geflipt en extreem pretentieus taalgebruik dat een perfecte bevestiging is van iemands totaal misplaatste arrogantie. Combineer dat met meningmodden en beledigen wat het beeld helemaal compleet maakt. |:(
0Remag22
@GeroldM23 maart 2022 20:47
Kort: via Quick Assist is nog nooit een NL bankrekening geplunderd, via andere progsels helaas wel.
0bussie66
@Remag2222 maart 2022 23:55
Welke beperkingen merkmjij bij de gratis AnyDesk versie?

Ik kan prive perfect iedereen helpen die ik moet helpen.
0Remag22
@bussie6622 maart 2022 23:58
Beperkingen tav het type gebruik of de hoeveelheid deelnemers:
https://anydesk.com/nl/bestellen
0Carlos0_0

@Remag2223 maart 2022 07:06
Het is gewoon gratis als je het privé gebruikt, dat zijn prijzen als je het bedrijf technisch wil gebruiken.
