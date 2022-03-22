Versie 15.28 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features The Wake-on-LAN function is now available within managed groups. This allows you to wake up devices that are not turned on. See: Activate Wake-on-LAN (WOL)

For Tensor license users, a smart card plugged into the local computer can now be recognized by the remote computer and used for Windows logon or running a task with elevated privileges.

Tensor customers can now use a policy to configure the number of functions and visible menu items in the TeamViewer client, so they can concentrate on the functions they really need. Learn more here: SCA 1.2 Smart Card Redirection