Versie 5.10.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Support for Apple authentication

Users will be able to sign in with their Apple ID on the Zoom desktop client and mobile apps. Dark mode support

Users can select dark mode as their theme in their client Settings. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Control visibility of Video Message option - ShowVideoMessageButton

Enabled by default, this option controls access to the Video Message option in Zoom chat. Control visibility of profile photos in Zoom Chat - ShowProfilePhotosInChat

Disabled by default, this option controls if user profile pictures are shown in Zoom Chat. DisableWebinarReaction - Disable use of Webinar Reactions

Disabled by default, this option controls access to Webinar Reactions.

Meeting/webinar features Avatars

When enabled during a meeting, Zoom’s technology uses your device’s camera to detect where a face is on the screen and apply the selected avatar effect. This feature requires 5.10.0 or higher. Live streaming to Twitch

Hosts can live stream their meeting or webinar to Twitch directly, rather than manually configuring the stream as a custom live-streaming service. Show invitee list in Participants panel

Displaying the invitee list in the Participants panel allows hosts, co-hosts, and alternative hosts to view a Not Joined section in the Participants panel of the meeting. This section lists the people who were invited to the meeting but have not yet joined, as well as their calendar response. This feature requires hosts and users to have the Calendar and Contacts Integration (Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar) configured in their Profile. This feature requires 5.9.6 or higher. This feature was initially available to limited account types, and now is available to all account types.

Meeting features Rename participants in Waiting Room

Hosts and co-hosts can rename meeting participants in the waiting room before they enter the meeting. After locating a participant's name in the waiting room section of the participant list, an option appears in the ... menu to rename that participant. The participant is notified of this change. Save Breakout Room assignments for future use

When breakout rooms are created, the host can save that current configuration and participant assignments, which can be used in future sessions. This is only available for recurring meetings and limited to 10 saved configurations per user. Share audio with content to all breakout rooms

Hosts are able to share computer audio, along with shared content, to all breakout rooms. This can be enabled when beginning the share, or while sharing is in progress. This also supports the Share Video option as well for Breakout Rooms. Optional include co-host when automatically assigning breakout rooms

When creating breakout rooms and choosing to assign participants automatically, any co-hosts will now not automatically be included in the assignments, but the host can choose to include them.

Webinar features Webinar Backstage

The webinar host and other panelists can move between the backstage area, which is not visible or heard by attendees, and the live webinar area, which is visible to and heard by attendees. Panelists backstage can still hear and view the live webinar to keep an eye on the presentation and know when to rejoin. This feature requires version 5.10.0 or higher for panelists, and the host must have a Zoom Events license. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend server update currently scheduled for April 9, 2022. Webinar Session Branding

Hosts can customize the appearance of the in-webinar experience by adding a wallpaper behind the video tiles, setting a common virtual background for all panelists, and providing name tags for each panelist. This requires version 5.10.0 or higher to use and/or view, but does not require this version to join the webinar. Reactions for Webinar

Webinar Attendees can use reactions, similar to reactions in meetings. The stream of submitted reactions are displayed in the bottom-right corner of the main webinar window, visible to the host, panelists, and attendees. This can be controlled within the webinar, as well as at the Account-, Group-, and User-level settings. This requires version 5.9.6 or higher to be able to send and see reactions. Hide profile pictures for unmuted or promoted attendees

Admins and webinar hosts can restrict the use of profile pictures for panelists and attendees when they are unmuted or promoted to a panelist. This feature requires version 5.3.2 or higher.

Chat features Cloud storage support for SharePoint

Users can set the default file storage option for newly created channels to SharePoint, the third-party cloud storage service. This also allows users to create new Office 365 documents right from cloud storage backed chat channels. Screenshots, recorded Audio Messages, and Zoom Whiteboard files will still be stored on Zoom Cloud. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Cloud storage support for Box

Users can set the default file storage option for newly created channels to Box, the third-party cloud storage service. This also allows users to create new productivity suite documents right from cloud storage backed chat channels. The Box integration can use Office 365, Google Workspace Docs, or Box Notes. Screenshots, Recorded Audio Messages, and Zoom Whiteboard files will still be stored on Zoom Cloud. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Folders for grouping chats and channels

Users can group and self-organize their channels and chats in a way that declutters their sidebar to find their conversations quickly. Users can create up to 200 folders, with each folder having up to 50 chats or channels within. Items within a folder can be dragged and dropped into any order. This feature will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend server update currently scheduled for March 28, 2022. Hover to preview unread messages

When hovering on the unread message notification on a collapsed sidebar section or folder, a preview window will appear to show what hidden chat or channel has an unread message. Clicking on the preview will open that chat or channel. Create multiple group chats with different topics but same user group

When starting a new group chat with the same group of users, you can choose to start a new group chat with a new topic, instead of jumping to the existing group chat. This allows for the same group of users to create different group chats for different topics. Customizable left sidebar

Users can select the elements they want to view at the top of their left sidebar (missed calls, contact requests, bookmarks, files), as well as customize the behavior and look of the left sidebar. Enhancements to the channel information panel

Located on the right side of Zoom Chat channels, channel information has improved visibility and provides users with streamlined channel information, members, files, bookmark information, pin history, and channel-related notifications and options. Deep linking for chat and channels

With support for deep linking, a user can create shareable links to public channels or specific messages in the channel, and then share links within or outside of Zoom to open directly in Zoom Chat. Only users with existing access and those who belong to the same account with the channel admin, will be able to join and view referenced channels. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Video messaging

Users can send short video messages to others. Asynchronous video allows users the time to consider their responses and then record as needed to provide thoughtfully crafted responses. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Open chat in new window from notification

Users can enable chat notifications to open the chat or channel in a new window when accessed through the system push notification directly. Send chat message to contact from Profile card

Users can easily multi-task and send multiple chat messages without leaving their screen by sending a quick chat message to someone from their profile card. Find and join public chat channels from Search

Users can search for a public channel to join from the main Search field. Channels they already are members of are visually differentiated from public channels they are not a member of. They can then preview or join the channel directly from the search results. Improved link previews for LinkedIn

Link previews for LinkedIn URLs are more consistent. Quick actions on hover for images and files

Actions to share, copy, download, open, and add to emoji are more readily available when hovering your mouse over a sent image or file in Zoom Chat.

Phone features Forward voicemail

Users can forward individual voicemail messages to other users in the same account. Forwarded voicemails can be viewed in the desktop client or web portal. Forwarded voicemails can be marked private to prevent re-forwarding and downloading. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Allow users to stop and resume automatic call recording

If enabled by an account admin, phone users can stop and resume automatic call recording from the client or app.

Contact Center features View and monitor outbound calls

Supervisors can use the Engagement tab to view details on outbound calls that agents made from the supervisor’s assigned queues. Supervisors can also monitor agents’ outbound calls from these queues (listen, whisper, barge, and takeover). Select outbound caller ID number

Agents can select an outbound caller ID number belonging to an associated queue before they make an outbound call. Invite by phone during video calls

During video calls, agents can invite a participant to the calls by calling out a phone number. The participant can answer the phone to join the video call by phone. Enhancement to Closed Engagements tab

The Close Engagements tab shows information on all closed engagements (voice and video). Previously, only voice engagements were supported. General UI enhancements

The UI of the Contact Center tab has been improved so that supervisors and agents can better view after resizing the Zoom window. Notification when voice call is taken over

When a supervisor or another agent takes over a voice call, the original agent on the call will see a banner message notifying them that another user is taking over the call. Sound notification enhancements for customers

Customers will hear a sound notification while in the Waiting Room for video engagements when an agent has accepted the engagement. They will also hear a notification when another participant joins the call.



Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding time zone issues for Samoa

Resolved an issue regarding requiring re-authentication more frequently than set by account

Resolved an issue regarding the Zoom Phone ringtone volume

Resolved an issue regarding an alternative host joining a webinar

Resolved an issue regarding live transcription not saving a VTT file with a local recording

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding using virtual background in a 2nd simultaneous meeting

Resolved an issue regarding local recordings not capturing speaker view

Resolved an issue regarding co-host and alt-host rights in a webinar

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding outbound numbers showing differently on receiving end

Resolved an issue regarding the displayed caller ID when receiving a warm transfer

Resolved an issue regarding the gallery view appearing as a black screen

Resolved an issue regarding accessibility and screen readers

Resolved an issue regarding sharing to a Zoom Room

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding muting a participant

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding accessing images in certain folders

Note: The Audio Intercom feature was pulled from this release due to issues with deployment, and will be available in another upcoming release.