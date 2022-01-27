Versie 3.0.1 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.0 is een grote release met veel veranderingen, waaronder flink verbeterde renderingprestaties, een asset browser en een opgefrist uiterlijk. In deze eerste update zijn een groot aantal problemen verholpen:
Blender 3.0.1 features many bug fixes:
- Selection in the 3d view is broken in build from Xcode 13. [T91680]
- Fix Cycles AVX test failure with x86_64 build running on Arm. [d02eeccd02]
- Fix/workaround macOS Rosetta crash running Cycles AVX tests. [e78a21ae78]
- Fix Asset Browser properties region toggle not showing open/closed state. [2af6cb9dce]
- Asset Browser: Fix incorrect user message. [24a79289b0]
- Fix some shortcut keys not working on macOS with Japanese input. [8b44b756d8]
- Mesh Sequence Cache (ABC) an hair interpolated children distribution issue (triangulate modifier seem to fix it). [T92561]
- Shift+F1 to switch to asset browser randomly crashes. [T93508]
- Subdividing with overlapping tri and quad crashes Blender. [T93563]
- Blender 3.0 cannot import FBX (containing more than 8 UV layers). [T93541]
- Triangulating a mesh with overlapping tri and quad faces can cause an assertion failure. [T93574]
- Asset browser: dropping object on grid in orthogonal view misses the floor plane. [T93388]
- Snap Cursor not working after changing Add Object tool settings. [T93732]
- Crash on edit mesh with a curve modifier with both a vertex group assigned and the edit mode display option enabled. [T93611]
- Dragging the NLA strip cause a crash, if the related action is in tweakmode. [T93707]
- VSE: Fix strip with mask modifier not blending. [1fd824345d]
- Video editor thumbnails don't show at the default zoom level. [T93314]
- Single point NURBS crash in resample node. [T93521]
- 3.0 Documentation broken link [T93773]
- Use World background color when rendering pose library previews. [T93467]
- When seperating a grease pencil stroke to its own object it will lose all vertex groups. [T93728]
- Measure active tool fails in front view with snap incremental enable. [T93869]
- Zstd-compressed .blend files from external tools aren't recognized. [T93858]
- Change bone name cause vertex group not working until select another vertex group. [T93892]
- Crash when trying to load custom preview in asset browser with user library selected. [T93691]
- Instances of only vertices/edges not properly shown in viewport. [T84710]
- img.has_data Always returns True since version 3.0. [T93871]
- Fast GI Approximation Render Crash. [T93874]
- Shadow Catcher - Cuda Error in Viewport Rendering with Optix Denoiser. [T93890]
- When render with Cycles' Fast GI Approximation, Method "Add" is affected by bounces in Method "Replace". [T93498]
- Geometry Nodes: Random Integer min and max values half as frequent. [T93591]
- Custom node sockets don't get relinked when dropping a node on an existing link. [T93430]
- redundant 'falloff' dropdown in weight paint header. [T93169]
- Spare falloff panel. [T94243]
- gltf2 not exporting animations in 3.0. [T93704]
- Blender freezes when saving with active VR session. [T93649]
- Fix meta-ball bound-box calculation reading past buffer bounds. [62ce0c60cd]
- 3D Cursor is not in the right place after Shift + C (Center Cursor and Frame All). [T93971]
- Crash on changing curve type from Bezier to NURBS in Geometry Nodes. [T94082]
- Crash when exceeding memory_cache_limit in the viewport. [T92838]
- Cleanup: Correct order of guard and lock in moviecache_valfree. [0564b19ff4]
- Selecting current action in Undo History Undoes all the History. [T94115]
- 3d cursor crash when using shortcut. [T94109]
- Outliner: Collection dragging tooltip is not updating. [T94184]
- Crash when the Home button is pressed in the VSE. [T94254]
- Crash when cutting meta-meta. [T94280]
- DeltaX does not show how many frames you are moving your keyframes. [T94191]
- Fix: Build issue on 32 bit archs. [6514e4c418]
- Snap performance regression at high poll rate. [T93408]
- Close Area crashes Blender (3.0.0 and 3.0.1). [T94334]
- Python error when trying to add Grease Pencil brush preset. [T94375]
- Cycles X broke OptiX memory pooling via NVLink. [T93620]
- Extruding first vertex of a spline with GN modifier enabled causes a crash. [T94442]
- Crash in nvoglv64.dll entering edit mode on curve. [T94454]
- Scaling Grease Pencil Strokes in Edit Mode Scales Thickness. [T93163]
- Set Origin causes unexpected offset on Grease Pencil strokes when Curve Editing is enabled. [T93134]
- Grease pencil hue and tint modifiers don't work with selected material. [T93868]
- LineArt: Correct collection intersection mask logic. [7339663bbc]
- LineArt: Correct clamping of out of bound isect index. [69c56d2819]
- 3D Cursor surface projection onto hidden faces. [T94392]
- Grease Pencil AutoMerge does not work when Draw Strokes On Back is enabled. [T94620]
- Regression: Grease Pencil does not show up in render past 2049x2049 render resolution. [T94169]
- Fix T94563: Cycles standalone build error on with strict float/double casting. [7d26cf01f7]
- Crash in Compositing. [T94506]
- Discontinuous cutting with the knife tool. [T93695]
- Knife project fails in orthographic mode. [T94145]
- Shadow Terminator Geometry Offset causes artifacts for translucent shader (Cycles). [T93418]
- New-file causes Python assert with negative reference count. [T94708]
- save_as_mainfile will crash if context has no screen. [T93949]
- Constraint Shrinkwrap does not applies, it reset all changes. [T94600]
- VR Add-on: Unintended navigation when using Valve Index. [T93509]
- Blender Crashing While Appending Animation Action. [T94264]
- Export to X3D Fails. [T94122]
- Viewport X-Ray is influencing snapping even in material mode. [T93477]
- Auto Depth problem with Cliping Region. [T94728]
- Grease Pencil Strokes drawn at 0.0 Strength still visible. [T94799]
- Tool Settings: Drag on Tweak not working. [T92953]
- Object As Font not working. [T94624]
- Fix crash caused by exception in Python gizmo target get handler. [40c5786df3]
- GPencil: Copying keys doesn't preserve Keyframe Type. [T94903]
- Grease Pencil Drawing don't Update after paste. [T94089]
- Line Art: Per object Override Crease setting does not work. [T94878]
- Regression: Group Input/Output cannot connect to some custom sockets. [T94827]
- Video Sequencer Preview with Prefetch Frames crashes inside Meta Strip. [T94768]
- Multiple volumes using same data can cause crash/freeze. [T94715]
- Boolean Apply Clearing custom data layers (bevel weight Weight / Vgroup Data). [T94197]
- Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. [822501d86d]
- crash or error when using GPUFrameBuffer.read_color(... data=data). [T94202]
- Mesh: Add versioning in 3.0 for vertex normal refactor. [add07576a0]
- Unity x Blender 3.0 Integration. [T95099]