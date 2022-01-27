Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Blender 3.0.1

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.1 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.0 is een grote release met veel veranderingen, waaronder flink verbeterde renderingprestaties, een asset browser en een opgefrist uiterlijk. In deze eerste update zijn een groot aantal problemen verholpen:

Blender 3.0.1 features many bug fixes:
  • Selection in the 3d view is broken in build from Xcode 13. [T91680]
  • Fix Cycles AVX test failure with x86_64 build running on Arm. [d02eeccd02]
  • Fix/workaround macOS Rosetta crash running Cycles AVX tests. [e78a21ae78]
  • Fix Asset Browser properties region toggle not showing open/closed state. [2af6cb9dce]
  • Asset Browser: Fix incorrect user message. [24a79289b0]
  • Fix some shortcut keys not working on macOS with Japanese input. [8b44b756d8]
  • Mesh Sequence Cache (ABC) an hair interpolated children distribution issue (triangulate modifier seem to fix it). [T92561]
  • Shift+F1 to switch to asset browser randomly crashes. [T93508]
  • Subdividing with overlapping tri and quad crashes Blender. [T93563]
  • Blender 3.0 cannot import FBX (containing more than 8 UV layers). [T93541]
  • Triangulating a mesh with overlapping tri and quad faces can cause an assertion failure. [T93574]
  • Asset browser: dropping object on grid in orthogonal view misses the floor plane. [T93388]
  • Snap Cursor not working after changing Add Object tool settings. [T93732]
  • Crash on edit mesh with a curve modifier with both a vertex group assigned and the edit mode display option enabled. [T93611]
  • Dragging the NLA strip cause a crash, if the related action is in tweakmode. [T93707]
  • VSE: Fix strip with mask modifier not blending. [1fd824345d]
  • Video editor thumbnails don't show at the default zoom level. [T93314]
  • Single point NURBS crash in resample node. [T93521]
  • 3.0 Documentation broken link [T93773]
  • Use World background color when rendering pose library previews. [T93467]
  • When seperating a grease pencil stroke to its own object it will lose all vertex groups. [T93728]
  • Measure active tool fails in front view with snap incremental enable. [T93869]
  • Zstd-compressed .blend files from external tools aren't recognized. [T93858]
  • Change bone name cause vertex group not working until select another vertex group. [T93892]
  • Crash when trying to load custom preview in asset browser with user library selected. [T93691]
  • Instances of only vertices/edges not properly shown in viewport. [T84710]
  • img.has_data Always returns True since version 3.0. [T93871]
  • Fast GI Approximation Render Crash. [T93874]
  • Shadow Catcher - Cuda Error in Viewport Rendering with Optix Denoiser. [T93890]
  • When render with Cycles' Fast GI Approximation, Method "Add" is affected by bounces in Method "Replace". [T93498]
  • Geometry Nodes: Random Integer min and max values half as frequent. [T93591]
  • Custom node sockets don't get relinked when dropping a node on an existing link. [T93430]
  • redundant 'falloff' dropdown in weight paint header. [T93169]
  • Spare falloff panel. [T94243]
  • gltf2 not exporting animations in 3.0. [T93704]
  • Blender freezes when saving with active VR session. [T93649]
  • Fix meta-ball bound-box calculation reading past buffer bounds. [62ce0c60cd]
  • 3D Cursor is not in the right place after Shift + C (Center Cursor and Frame All). [T93971]
  • Crash on changing curve type from Bezier to NURBS in Geometry Nodes. [T94082]
  • Crash when exceeding memory_cache_limit in the viewport. [T92838]
  • Cleanup: Correct order of guard and lock in moviecache_valfree. [0564b19ff4]
  • Selecting current action in Undo History Undoes all the History. [T94115]
  • 3d cursor crash when using shortcut. [T94109]
  • Outliner: Collection dragging tooltip is not updating. [T94184]
  • Crash when the Home button is pressed in the VSE. [T94254]
  • Crash when cutting meta-meta. [T94280]
  • DeltaX does not show how many frames you are moving your keyframes. [T94191]
  • Fix: Build issue on 32 bit archs. [6514e4c418]
  • Snap performance regression at high poll rate. [T93408]
  • Close Area crashes Blender (3.0.0 and 3.0.1). [T94334]
  • Python error when trying to add Grease Pencil brush preset. [T94375]
  • Cycles X broke OptiX memory pooling via NVLink. [T93620]
  • Extruding first vertex of a spline with GN modifier enabled causes a crash. [T94442]
  • Crash in nvoglv64.dll entering edit mode on curve. [T94454]
  • Scaling Grease Pencil Strokes in Edit Mode Scales Thickness. [T93163]
  • Set Origin causes unexpected offset on Grease Pencil strokes when Curve Editing is enabled. [T93134]
  • Grease pencil hue and tint modifiers don't work with selected material. [T93868]
  • LineArt: Correct collection intersection mask logic. [7339663bbc]
  • LineArt: Correct clamping of out of bound isect index. [69c56d2819]
  • 3D Cursor surface projection onto hidden faces. [T94392]
  • Grease Pencil AutoMerge does not work when Draw Strokes On Back is enabled. [T94620]
  • Regression: Grease Pencil does not show up in render past 2049x2049 render resolution. [T94169]
  • Fix T94563: Cycles standalone build error on with strict float/double casting. [7d26cf01f7]
  • Crash in Compositing. [T94506]
  • Discontinuous cutting with the knife tool. [T93695]
  • Knife project fails in orthographic mode. [T94145]
  • Shadow Terminator Geometry Offset causes artifacts for translucent shader (Cycles). [T93418]
  • New-file causes Python assert with negative reference count. [T94708]
  • save_as_mainfile will crash if context has no screen. [T93949]
  • Constraint Shrinkwrap does not applies, it reset all changes. [T94600]
  • VR Add-on: Unintended navigation when using Valve Index. [T93509]
  • Blender Crashing While Appending Animation Action. [T94264]
  • Export to X3D Fails. [T94122]
  • Viewport X-Ray is influencing snapping even in material mode. [T93477]
  • Auto Depth problem with Cliping Region. [T94728]
  • Grease Pencil Strokes drawn at 0.0 Strength still visible. [T94799]
  • Tool Settings: Drag on Tweak not working. [T92953]
  • Object As Font not working. [T94624]
  • Fix crash caused by exception in Python gizmo target get handler. [40c5786df3]
  • GPencil: Copying keys doesn't preserve Keyframe Type. [T94903]
  • Grease Pencil Drawing don't Update after paste. [T94089]
  • Line Art: Per object Override Crease setting does not work. [T94878]
  • Regression: Group Input/Output cannot connect to some custom sockets. [T94827]
  • Video Sequencer Preview with Prefetch Frames crashes inside Meta Strip. [T94768]
  • Multiple volumes using same data can cause crash/freeze. [T94715]
  • Boolean Apply Clearing custom data layers (bevel weight Weight / Vgroup Data). [T94197]
  • Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. [822501d86d]
  • crash or error when using GPUFrameBuffer.read_color(... data=data). [T94202]
  • Mesh: Add versioning in 3.0 for vertex normal refactor. [add07576a0]
  • Unity x Blender 3.0 Integration. [T95099]

Versienummer 3.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 203,00MB
Licentietype GPL

27-01-2022

Reacties

+2Master1971
27 januari 2022 07:32
Dit gratis programma is ongelooflijk. Ik ben hiermee begonnen met de start van de pandemie. Een zeer aangename “opstartcursus” is die van Blender Guru > maak een donut! Deze aangename Australiër legt de lat laag in het begin. Gelukkig want dit programma kan zeer veel van tekenen tot 3D animatie . Na de donut ken je genoeg om ALLES op te starten en verder te leren. Dit is perfect om je gratis jaren bezig te houden EN je kan er fantastische renders aan overhouden! Een echte aanrader! In topic , versie 3.0 is echt een reuze stap vooruit! Onder andere realistisch Vuur maken is echt makkelijk nu. Correctie.. typo’s

[Reactie gewijzigd door Master1971 op 27 januari 2022 09:31]

+1B0KIT0
@Master197127 januari 2022 08:36
Check ook eens Ducky3D en Imphenzia op youtube. Veel van geleerd!
+102Sjoerd
@Master197127 januari 2022 10:00
Die donut heb ik ook ooit wel eens gemaakt, goede tutorial inderdaad. Ben daarna helaas nooit verder gegaan.

Had daarvoor al Maya geleerd, zover gekomen dat ik een simpel/low-poly character kon modelleren, riggen en animeren. Mijn idee was om hetzelfde te leren in Blender, maar weet zelf niet zo goed hoeveel stappen verder dat is verwijderd van het kunnen modelleren van een donut.

Het principe van Maya en Blender is natuurlijk hetzelfde, de werkwijze is alleen anders en vooral alle shortcuts moet je weer gaan leren. Ook vond ik het fijn dat je in Maya met 1 toets kon wisselen tussen je hoekige mesh en de smooth mesh. Bij Blender moet je dat eerst toepassen volgens mij, dus daarna kan je alleen terug met control-z en kan je dus geen aanpassingen maken in de smooth mesh als je weer terug wilt gaan. Maar waarschijnlijk had ik de functies van Blender nog niet helemaal uitgezocht, misschien is het wel mogelijk op een andere manier.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Master197127 januari 2022 10:25
Is inderdaad een goed tip. En BlenderGuru legt goed uit en laat veel zien.
Link naar de cursus: https://www.youtube.com/p...3zgFX8ZsChQVQsuDSjEqdWMAD
Maar toch grijp ik telkens weer terug naar Sketchup ... Op één of andere manier werkt Blender niet op een manier waar ik mijn creativiteit in kwijt kan. Het kost telkens net wat teveel moeite en telkens loop ik tegen dingetjes aan dat ik denk: "als ze nu eens een wat simpelere interface zouden maken ..."

Maar ik onderschrijf wat Blender kan en doet, respecteer de community en juich toe dat dit verder ontwikkeld wordt.
Als ik nou eens een week de tijd had om het eens goed onder de knie te krijgen ....

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 27 januari 2022 10:27]

+1Greeg
@Master197127 januari 2022 12:58
Als je FX leuk vind (pyro etc) zou je eens kunnen kijken naar Houdini van SideFX. Dynamisch effecten of simulaties maken op basis van data of noise. Marktleider op het gebied. Wel een flinke leercurve en niet gratis, maar veel tutorials zijn gratis te vinden.
https://vimeo.com/371694316
+1Uruk-Hai

27 januari 2022 07:04
Iemand vertelde mij eens dat je Blender kunt gebruiken voor het maken van te printen 3D modellen, maar dat je daarvoor eerst een speciale modus binnenin Blender moet instellen. Weet iemand hier wat daar mee bedoeld wordt?

Ik heb Blender al jaren niet meer aangeraakt, maar als ik dat wel weer doe is het puur daar voor.
+2pOZORjED
@Uruk-Hai27 januari 2022 08:38
Met blender kun je inderdaad modellen maken voor het printen, maar blender is een hele stijle leercurve, mogelijk niet de beste tool voor het doel.
Beetje afhankelijk van wat voor modellen je wilt printen, zou ik eerder kijken naar:

- Tinkercad, super simpel, net lego, blokjes en bolletjes stapelen, maar niet super geavanceerd.
- Fusion 360, Uitgebreid 3D ontwerpen maken, vooral voor 'vloeiende vormen' erg mooi, maar ook meteen lastig aan het worden
- OpenSCAD, Je schrijft code die Rendert naar een ontwerp. In basis ook vormen samenvoegen en van elkaar afhalen, maar ook herhalingen van functies etc. Een soort 3D programmeertaaltje (mijn voorkeur)

Blender, heb het geprobeerd, cursus in gehad, maar was voor mij niet echt de juiste optie.
+1z1rconium
@pOZORjED27 januari 2022 08:41
Mag ik daar FreeCAD nog aan toevoegen ? Open source parametrisch ontwerpen (zoiets als fusion360).
+1pOZORjED
@z1rconium27 januari 2022 09:27
Mag, want ook die heb ik wel eens open staan :+
+1Amdwarrior
@pOZORjED27 januari 2022 15:06
Tinkercad geprobeerd maar verschrikkelijk simpel is Fusion360 veel uitgebreider?
+1Amdwarrior
@Uruk-Hai27 januari 2022 09:27
Fusion 360 is toch voor 3D printen veel beter schikt hoor ik van mensen die veel printen in 3d.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Amdwarrior27 januari 2022 09:43
Mja, ik heb met beiden eigenlijk moeite. Met Fusion360 nog wat meer dan met Blender.

Ik denk ook wel dat het waar is dat mechanische onderdelen het beste ontworpen kunnen worden in Fusion360 en organische ontwerpen beter met Blender gemaakt kunnen worden.

Ik ben er zelf nog niet uit wat ik precies het liefst zou willen gaan ontwerpen. Ik heb nog geen hoger doel waarvoor het ontwerpen en printen middelen zijn om het te bereiken. Voorlopig red ik me nog wel met simpele tools zoals Thingiverse en Tinkercad.
+1mstx
@Uruk-Hai27 januari 2022 07:09
De 3d printing toolbox addon kun je aanvinken bij de addons in de instellingen, deze bevat een aantal tools om meshes te controleren/fixen voor 3d printing. Uitleg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rgrLWFUjlk
+1smitae
@Uruk-Hai27 januari 2022 07:23
Dat klopt inderdaad, zoals @mstx aangeeft, de 3D tool box is erg handig om je model te controleren op problemen. Erg handig om alles te corrigeren, manifold maken, etc.

Ik gebruik al een jaar of 3 Blender voor al mijn 3D design werk, eerst ook nog Windows 3D builder voor de automatische correctie toen ik wat minder ervaring had met Blender. Maar sinds ik 100% op Ubuntu draai doe ik alles in Blender.
+1basvdijk1647
@Uruk-Hai27 januari 2022 08:11
Het hangt er ook een beetje af van wat je wil maken denk ik. Organische vormen zijn makkelijker te maken in Blender. Ik merk zelf voor wat meer technische toepassingen zoals behuizingen en hulpstukken ik met OpenSCAD veel makkelijker kan werken omdat je daar je model niet tekent maar programmeert.
+1Perceptor
27 januari 2022 11:25
Erg mooi programma.
Ik ben me sinds kort aan het verdiepen in Sverchock. Een mooie add on waarmee je parametrisch allerlei structuren kan programmeren met behulp van een visuele node editor:
https://nortikin.github.io/sverchok/Gallery
Wat eigenlijk een soort open source alternatief is voor Grasshopper voor Rhino3D.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Perceptor op 27 januari 2022 11:28]

+1vhector
28 januari 2022 17:54
In Principe heb je nu geometry nodes die dat doet in 3.0

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

