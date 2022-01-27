Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.18 General BugFix: Crash when comparing files in Google Drive

[Feature Request] Lengthen title of File Compare window or add tip (#960)

added me to contributor list (PR #1094)

Made it so that the parent window cannot be operated while the font selection dialog displayed from View→Select Font menu item is displayed. File compare BugFix: wm 2.16.16.0 crashes with file attached (#1101)

BugFix: Fix a problem that 'Encountered an improper argument' error occurs when a pane split by Window→Split menu item is unsplit by drag operation.

BugFix: Colors -> Differences -> Word Difference : Text color ignored (#1116)

BugFix: WinMerge crashes with specific regex search (#1160)

3-Way File Merge: No Keyboard / hot keys available for Merging from Left Pane to right pane and vice versa (#957)

Winmerge hangs when i try to compare files. (#1111)

Fast encoding switching. (#793) Clipboard Compare New Feature: Clipboard Compare (PR #1147) Click File → Open Clipboard menu item to compare the two most recent contents of the clipboard history. You can also compare by pressing Ctrl+V when the child MDI window is not visible. This feature is available on Windows 10 version 1809 or higher and WinMerge 64-bit version.

Folder compare BugFix: Sorting on Comparison Result being done incorectly (#483)

BugFix: Fix an issue where WinMerge sometimes crashes when executing "Refresh Selected" in the folder compare window. (PR #1120)

BugFix: Fixed a bug that the parent folder icon was not displayed in non-recursive mode.

BugFix: Fixed the problem that the sort order is different from version 2.16.16 or earlier Plugins Fix for #1139 (#1139,PR #1140)

Make plugin descriptions translatable

Upgrade Apache Tika to 2.2.1 Command line Added /clipboard-compare command line option Archive support Update 7-Zip to 21.07 Installer BugFix: Incorrect link to "Quick Start" guide at WM installation end (#1127)

BugFix: Add replacesameversion flag to 7z.dll

Re-enabled the process of installing ShellExtension for Windows 11. Manual BugFix: "Quick compare limit" and "Binary compare limit" settings don't have the expected (and documented) purpose (#1100) Translations Translation updates: Chinese Simplified (PR #1109,#1112,#1134) Corsican (PR #1103,#1119,#1137,#1142,#1154) Dutch (PR #1123) French (PR #1121,#1122,#1157) German (PR #1110,#1117,#1143,#1155) Hungarian (PR #1102,#1115,#1136,#1141,#1150) Japanese Lithuanian (PR #1124,#1144) Portuguese (PR #1097,#1098,#1106,#1133,#1149) Slovenian (PR #1148,#1153) Turkish (PR #1099)

Internals Fix typo in DirScan.cpp (PR #1118) What Is New in 2.16.17 Beta General New Option to ignore numbers. (PR #1025,#923)

Add the feature to display tooltips on the MDI tab. (PR #1038)

Issue with closing WinMerge with Esc keyboard key (#1052)

Add an "Defaults" section to the ini file (PR #1071) File compare BugFix: Release 2.16.16 crashes when comparing large files - likely a regression (#1036)

BugFix: Fixed C#(Java, JavaScript) keyword highlighting. (#1040)

BugFix: The current pane switches without me asking it to. (#1050)

BugFix: Fix PHP syntax highlighting. (PR #1055)

BugFix: Source Files Comparison doesn't seem to Work properly (#1057)

Add D syntax highlighting. (PR #1042)

Improved 'Match similar lines' option (#1013)

Make the 'Match similar lines' option work for 3-way comparisons (PR #1051,#510)

Please add a huge icon for "Filter is active" (#1056) Image compare Added support for creating multi-page image compare report (osdn.net #43374) Folder compare BugFix: Fixed a problem where Duplicate Group Numbers were not assigned to files with the same content but different file names.

BugFix: Fix crash when comparing 3 folders if additional properties were added

FolderCompare: Improve performance when tree mode is disabled (#PR #1069) Project file Add a feature to save/restore the "Ignore numbers" setting to/from a project file. (PR #1068) Patch Generator dialog Put the diff patch to the clipboard rather than to files (#923) Plugins BugFix: Fixed the problem that Plugins->Reload Plugins menu item does not work. Archive support Update 7-Zip to 21.06 Shell extension ShellExtension for Windows 11: Implemented advanced menu Translations New translation: Corsican (PR #1072,#1085)

Translation updates: Chinese Traditional (PR #1079) Galician (PR #1089) German (PR #1062,#1086,#1088) Hungarian (PR #1032) Japanese Korean (PR #1078) Lithuanian (PR #1043,#1061,#1082,#1087) Polish (PR #1049) Portuguese (PR #1034,#1039,#1060,#1065) Russian (PR #1031) Slovenian

Internals BugFix: Fix typo in BCMenu.cpp (PR #1054)

BugFix: Return better HRESULTs (PR #1077)

Make it buildable for ARM32 architecture Known issues Crashes when comparing large files (GitHub #325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (GitHub #322)

Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (GitHub #296)