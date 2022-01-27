Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.18

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.18

General
  • BugFix: Crash when comparing files in Google Drive
  • [Feature Request] Lengthen title of File Compare window or add tip (#960)
  • added me to contributor list (PR #1094)
  • Made it so that the parent window cannot be operated while the font selection dialog displayed from View→Select Font menu item is displayed.
File compare
  • BugFix: wm 2.16.16.0 crashes with file attached (#1101)
  • BugFix: Fix a problem that 'Encountered an improper argument' error occurs when a pane split by Window→Split menu item is unsplit by drag operation.
  • BugFix: Colors -> Differences -> Word Difference : Text color ignored (#1116)
  • BugFix: WinMerge crashes with specific regex search (#1160)
  • 3-Way File Merge: No Keyboard / hot keys available for Merging from Left Pane to right pane and vice versa (#957)
  • Winmerge hangs when i try to compare files. (#1111)
  • Fast encoding switching. (#793)
Clipboard Compare
  • New Feature: Clipboard Compare (PR #1147)
    • Click File → Open Clipboard menu item to compare the two most recent contents of the clipboard history.
    • You can also compare by pressing Ctrl+V when the child MDI window is not visible.
    • This feature is available on Windows 10 version 1809 or higher and WinMerge 64-bit version.
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Sorting on Comparison Result being done incorectly (#483)
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where WinMerge sometimes crashes when executing "Refresh Selected" in the folder compare window. (PR #1120)
  • BugFix: Fixed a bug that the parent folder icon was not displayed in non-recursive mode.
  • BugFix: Fixed the problem that the sort order is different from version 2.16.16 or earlier
Plugins
  • Fix for #1139 (#1139,PR #1140)
  • Make plugin descriptions translatable
  • Upgrade Apache Tika to 2.2.1
Command line
  • Added /clipboard-compare command line option
Archive support
  • Update 7-Zip to 21.07
Installer
  • BugFix: Incorrect link to "Quick Start" guide at WM installation end (#1127)
  • BugFix: Add replacesameversion flag to 7z.dll
  • Re-enabled the process of installing ShellExtension for Windows 11.
Manual
  • BugFix: "Quick compare limit" and "Binary compare limit" settings don't have the expected (and documented) purpose (#1100)
Translations Internals
  • Fix typo in DirScan.cpp (PR #1118)

What Is New in 2.16.17 Beta

General
  • New Option to ignore numbers. (PR #1025,#923)
  • Add the feature to display tooltips on the MDI tab. (PR #1038)
  • Issue with closing WinMerge with Esc keyboard key (#1052)
  • Add an "Defaults" section to the ini file (PR #1071)
File compare
  • BugFix: Release 2.16.16 crashes when comparing large files - likely a regression (#1036)
  • BugFix: Fixed C#(Java, JavaScript) keyword highlighting. (#1040)
  • BugFix: The current pane switches without me asking it to. (#1050)
  • BugFix: Fix PHP syntax highlighting. (PR #1055)
  • BugFix: Source Files Comparison doesn't seem to Work properly (#1057)
  • Add D syntax highlighting. (PR #1042)
  • Improved 'Match similar lines' option (#1013)
  • Make the 'Match similar lines' option work for 3-way comparisons (PR #1051,#510)
  • Please add a huge icon for "Filter is active" (#1056)
Image compare
  • Added support for creating multi-page image compare report (osdn.net #43374)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Fixed a problem where Duplicate Group Numbers were not assigned to files with the same content but different file names.
  • BugFix: Fix crash when comparing 3 folders if additional properties were added
  • FolderCompare: Improve performance when tree mode is disabled (#PR #1069)
Project file
  • Add a feature to save/restore the "Ignore numbers" setting to/from a project file. (PR #1068)
Patch Generator dialog
  • Put the diff patch to the clipboard rather than to files (#923)
Plugins
  • BugFix: Fixed the problem that Plugins->Reload Plugins menu item does not work.
Archive support
  • Update 7-Zip to 21.06
Shell extension
  • ShellExtension for Windows 11: Implemented advanced menu
Translations Internals
  • BugFix: Fix typo in BCMenu.cpp (PR #1054)
  • BugFix: Return better HRESULTs (PR #1077)
  • Make it buildable for ARM32 architecture
Known issues
  • Crashes when comparing large files (GitHub #325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (GitHub #322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (GitHub #296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.18
Bestandsgrootte 8,03MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-01-2022 17:417

27-01-2022 • 17:41

7 Linkedin

Bron: WinMerge

Update-historie

27-04 WinMerge 2.16.20 26
27-01 WinMerge 2.16.18 7
28-10 WinMerge 2.16.16 1
07-'21 WinMerge 2.16.14 10
04-'21 WinMerge 2.16.12 1
01-'21 WinMerge 2.16.10 16
09-'20 WinMerge 2.16.8 8
03-'13 WinMerge 2.14.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinMerge

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+13+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2FeronIT
27 januari 2022 17:55
Heerlijk dif programma, al vaker met alternatieven gespeeld maar ik kom toch altijd weer bij WinMerge terecht. Gewoon snel en simpel
+1KoalaBear84
@FeronIT27 januari 2022 18:05
Vind Beyond Compare veel fijner, maar is besteld. Gebruik(te) ook weleens Code Compare die wel gratis is. WinMerge ziet er zo oud uit.
0guillaume
@KoalaBear8428 januari 2022 06:50
De icoontjes van Code Compare zijn misschien "5 jaartjes" moderner dan die in WinMerge (dus ook stokoud :P ), maar bij het soort tools, die je wel 40x per dag start, merk ik dat ik die dingen op een gegeven moment totaal niet meer zie. Dat WinMerge no-nonsense, lichtgewicht en open-source is, is mij veel meer waard.
0KoalaBear84
@guillaume28 januari 2022 06:51
Dat is ook zeker heel belangrijk, dat je erop kan vertrouwen. Misschien moet ik het ook wat vaker gebruiken :)
+1P_Tingen
28 januari 2022 10:39
added me to contributor list
Dit vond ik een gekke release note. Even zoeken en het blijkt dat iemand een bijdrage geleverd had, maar dat zijn naam niet op de contributor list was verschenen en dat is nu dus kennelijk "gerepareerd" :+
0ben-nl
28 januari 2022 10:42
Ik vind Meld een fijn diff programma.
https://meldmerge.org/
0FeronIT
@ben-nl4 februari 2022 16:21
Ga ik eens proberen, ziet er goed uit.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True