TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2022.0.1: Added the Panopto sharing destination

Fixed crashes that could occur when capturing specific websites or applications

The Save As dialog will now correctly respect the Save As filetype preferences for files in the Library

Added a fallback mechanism to accurately show the files in the Library when Windows Indexing isn’t giving correct information to Snagit

The Copy All button should now work better with other applications when pasting images with transparency

The Save As dialog will now correctly pre-populate the document title in the file name field

Fixed an issue where after saving a video with Save As, the name was unexpectedly the same as the original

Fixed an issue where there was a multi-second lag when capturing a PowerBI window

The date shown in the Library Details will now accurately reflect the original capture time, not the file creation date

Fixed an issue where a video could get deleted if a user has auto-save turned off for videos in certain situations

Multi-page captures and files are more stable

Thumbnails for saved GIF and MP4 files should now appear correctly

The time shown in the Capture Info effect should be accurate again

Fixed an issue with logging into SharePoint

Fixed an issue with Template footers where they could get detached

Fixed a crash with applying several Effects to images made from Templates

Fixed an issue with Template sections overlapping

Snagx files from Snagit Mac that were created with Templates should behave normally

Snagit Theme files coming from Snagit Mac will now load properly again

The enhanced tooltip for the More button should now close after clicking on the More button

Can now open multiple snagx files from Windows Explorer

Can now hide the software key when deploying Snagit Windows to multiple computers

The snagx file type is now supported by COM capturing

Other bug fixes and performance improvements