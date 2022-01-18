Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Snagit 2022.0.1

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2022.0.1:

  • Added the Panopto sharing destination
  • Fixed crashes that could occur when capturing specific websites or applications
  • The Save As dialog will now correctly respect the Save As filetype preferences for files in the Library
  • Added a fallback mechanism to accurately show the files in the Library when Windows Indexing isn’t giving correct information to Snagit
  • The Copy All button should now work better with other applications when pasting images with transparency
  • The Save As dialog will now correctly pre-populate the document title in the file name field
  • Fixed an issue where after saving a video with Save As, the name was unexpectedly the same as the original
  • Fixed an issue where there was a multi-second lag when capturing a PowerBI window
  • The date shown in the Library Details will now accurately reflect the original capture time, not the file creation date
  • Fixed an issue where a video could get deleted if a user has auto-save turned off for videos in certain situations
  • Multi-page captures and files are more stable
  • Thumbnails for saved GIF and MP4 files should now appear correctly
  • The time shown in the Capture Info effect should be accurate again
  • Fixed an issue with logging into SharePoint
  • Fixed an issue with Template footers where they could get detached
  • Fixed a crash with applying several Effects to images made from Templates
  • Fixed an issue with Template sections overlapping
  • Snagx files from Snagit Mac that were created with Templates should behave normally
  • Snagit Theme files coming from Snagit Mac will now load properly again
  • The enhanced tooltip for the More button should now close after clicking on the More button
  • Can now open multiple snagx files from Windows Explorer
  • Can now hide the software key when deploying Snagit Windows to multiple computers
  • The snagx file type is now supported by COM capturing
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2022.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-01-2022 • 04:44
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

18-01-2022 • 04:44

23 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Snagit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (23)

+1Creesch
18 januari 2022 08:12
Ik snap de €65 meerwaarde niet zo goed van snaggit ten opzichte van andere tools zoals ShareX , Greenshot en dergelijke?
+1SMGGM
@Creesch18 januari 2022 09:25
Als je die meerwaarde niet ziet dat ben je dus perfect gelukkig met de tools die je aangeeft.

Binnen ons bedrijf zijn er een paar die wel SnagIt ten volle benutten. De zeer uitgebreide tools voor handleidingen te schrijven en om voor marketing doeleinden maakt het bij ons wel populair.
Er zitten wat krachtige tools tussen waar je geen enkele photoshop ofzo kennis voor nodig hebt om te kunnen gebruiken.
0Creesch
@SMGGM18 januari 2022 09:30
ben je dus perfect gelukkig met de tools die je aangeeft.
Op zich wel ja, maar ik weet niet wat ik niet weet ;) Ik vroeg ik dan ook niet vanuit de gedachte "waarom zou je dit in hemelsnaam gebruiken?" maar omdat ik daadwerkelijk benieuwd was naar de functionaliteit die het voor mensen de moeite waard maakt. Ook omdat de website zelf niet direct de impressie geeft dat het zo veel meer kan.
+1SMGGM
@Creesch18 januari 2022 10:47
Moet je de product pagina zien van SnagIt
https://www.techsmith.com/screen-capture.html

Animated gif, screen recording, annotations, iOS recording, step-by-step guides, cloud storage,...
Ja, al die dingen kan je op zich ook bekomen via veel verschillende tools te combineren en als technisch persoon zal jij hier ongetwijfeld in slagen. De charmes van Snagit is dat het een volledige oplossing is en best wel laagdrempelig.
Een consument is duidelijk niet de target group, maar de efficient winst die je boekt om je personeel geen 5 tools te moeten aanleren en het feit dat alles in 1 tool kan samenwerking is groot als je veel van de functionaliteiten ervan gebruikt. In bedrijven wordt gekeken naar de loonkost, als de gebruiker na 1 dag kan werken met de ene tool terwijl werken met 5 tools 3 dagen zou kosten dan is die kost van €50/ jaar peanuts.
+11DMKIIN

@Creesch18 januari 2022 09:03
Onder andere

Overigens schaf je de Academic versie aan voor circa 22 euro met kortingcode. Licencietechnish niet helemaal correct mits je niet voldoet aan een Academic-statuut, maar het kán (hebben ze tenslotte liever als een gekraakte versie)

Voor een kleine 7,5 euro per jaar ben je nadien (optioneel) voorzien van de meest recente major-versie + minors.

En...je krijgt bijzonder veel in return qua aftersales. Gratis trainingen en workshops om het maximale uit je aankoop te halen. Da's quasi ongezien voor screenshot-tools.

Besluitende: enkel de Library van deze uitmuntende screenshotter is het al dubbel en dik waard! ;)

Snagit is een andere categorie als totaalplaatje in vergelijk met ShareX, Greenshot,...maar daarom niet per se 's werelds beste voor jou ;)
0Creesch
@1DMKIIN18 januari 2022 09:11
Helder, voor zeer specifieke doeleinden dus zeker wel de prijs waard, maar voor mij dus niet.
0dycell
@1DMKIIN18 januari 2022 12:28
Zulke reacties moet je niet op reageren. Die zijn echt niet serieus, dat zie je wel aan de reactie.
Iedereen met enige kennis van screenshot tools weet ook wel waarom Snagit al jaren de koning is en als je het niet weet dan kun je ook gewoon een trail versie uitproberen...
0Creesch
@dycell18 januari 2022 14:34
Het betreurd mij ten zeerste dat ik niet de moeite heb genomen om in mijn initiële vraagstuk op te nemen dat deze voortkwam uit een persoonlijke interesse waar ik verwachtte dat vriendelijke tweakers bekend met het product hier wel iets over zouden kunnen aangeven richting mij. Het is inderdaad zeer verwarrend dat dit soort vragen op een website als tweakers geplaatst worden. Het is logischerwijs je niet kwalijk te nemen dat het merendeel van de vraagstukken hier gepost worden als onderdeel van een uitgebreide aanbestedingsprocedure. In dit soort procedures is het grondig analyseren van zowel de documentatie en het aan de tand voelen van de aangeboden trial software standaard procedure. Vanuit die logica is het dan ook niet meer dan logisch dat ik mijn vraag alleen maar ter kwader trouw gestelt kon hebben om .... redenen.

Even alle gekheid op een stokje, ik zag gewoon een stuk software wat op het oog veel overlap lijkt te hebben met software die ik al ken maar wel een stuk duurder is. Ja ik had de trial kunnen proberen en het uitgebreid uitproberen als ik ergens vanavond daar tijd voor zou hebben. Of ik kon mijn vraag stellen en uitstekende antwoorden krijgen van diverse vriendelijke mede tweakers waardoor ik mijn antwoord al heb. Mocht ik ooit in een professionele setting behoefte hebben aan de extra functionaliteit die snaggit bied dan weet ik het nu te vinden en voor persoonlijk gebruik is het voor mij persoonlijk wat overkill en dus niet de prijs waard.
0dycell
@Creesch18 januari 2022 17:40
Sorry als ik je beledigt heb, dat is niet mijn bedoeling. Ik irriteer mij alleen aan dit soort vragen gezien deze software letterlijk iedere maand op deze site staat (zie zijkant) en iedere keer er weer reacties worden uitgelokt om de software te verdedigen.

Op een normaal forum (ook het tweakers forum) zou deze vraag onmiddellijk gesloten worden met een bericht om eerst zelf eerst onderzoek te doen of een verwijzing naar de zoekfunctie. Maar blijkbaar vind men dit op de frontpage prima. Dus tja….
0Creesch
@dycell18 januari 2022 19:06
Je hebt me niet beledigt, ik vond alleen je reactie behoorlijk overtrokken zeker omdat je er voor kiest om op anderen te reageren, maar specifiek niet op mij.

Het is gewoon een onderdeel van de discussie wat mij betreft. Ik zie niet elke meuktracker listing bewust en had er eerder nog geen aandacht aan besteed. Vandaag toevallig wel en toen ik de website bekeek had ik niet direct een goed idee van de meerwaarde ten opzichte van andere software die ik al ken. Soms als mijn interesse is gewekt zal ik als ik tijd heb ook de software proberen. Soms ook niet als ik maar een beetje nieuwsgierig ben aangezien het uitproberen van alle software die los en vast zit ook een mooi recept is voor het opnieuw moeten installeren van windows op de n duur.
In dit geval had ik de tijd even niet beschikbaar, was mijn interesse wel gewekt maar niet zo dat ik het überhaupt direct wilde proberen en was het bovendien niet duidelijk dat er een trial is aangezien op de meeste pagina's alleen maar heel groot "BUY" staat.

Wat mij betreft stelde ik dan ook geen vraag aan de groep emotioneel geïnvesteerde gebruikers die dit maar even moesten verdedigen. Ik stelde simpelweg een vraag aan mede tweakers en heb daarop ook uitstekende antwoorden gekregen.

Daarnaast is het wellicht logisch dat je je ergert aan vragen die zich vaak herhalen. Maar wellicht kan je jezelf afvragen in hoeverre het een logische response is om de eer te willen verdedigen van een stuk commerciële betaalde software.
+1beerse
@Creesch18 januari 2022 10:20
Voor SnagIt zie ik het voordeel zelf vooral in de bijkomende editor. Dat biedt juist voor scherm-dumps een heel mooie set aan mogelijkheden zonder overladen te worden in de opties.

Ook ben ik verslaafd aan het vergrootglas waarmee je, terwijl je de muis vast houdt, met de pijltjes toetsen pixel-nauwkeurig kan knippen.

Aan de nadere kant, ik snap ook de meerprijs van msOffice niet. LibreOffice voldoet voor mijn gebruik al zolang als dat bestaat. Van de voorlopers zoals openoffice en zelfs staroffice heb ik privé lang gebruik gemaakt. Al was in de tijd van StarOffice de tools WordPerfect en Lotus123 wel beter.
0dycell
@beerse18 januari 2022 12:39
Ook ben ik verslaafd aan het vergrootglas waarmee je, terwijl je de muis vast houdt, met de pijltjes toetsen pixel-nauwkeurig kan knippen.
Die kende ik nog niet eens, thanks! Voor mij is het ook de editor en de library die echt het verschil maakt, netjes een non-destructive overzicht.

Laten we ook eerlijk zijn, 65 euro is helemaal niet veel voor een goede professionele tool. Wat Office betreft, daar is sinds Office 97 helemaal niets inhoudelijk aan gewijzigd voor de normale gebruiker (anders dan de interface, over naar een lint, daarna er weer vanaf en nu gaan we naar een Google Docs interface). Die gasten zijn echt aan het veranderen om te veranderen... Maar eenvoudige font ondersteuning? Nee, geen tijd voor.... Maar ze drukken je wel het liefst een abonnement door je strot...
0beerse
@dycell19 januari 2022 11:32
Toegegeven, GreenShot (pricewatch: Greenshot) blijkt dat ook te kunnen: Als je een regio wilt knippen dan kan je terwijl je de muis vast houdt pixel voor pixel schuiven met de cursor toetsen.

Wel weer jammer dat de GreenShot editor op mijn high-res scherm geen zoom-mogelijkheid heef, bij deze een pluspuntje van de SnagIt editor.
0dycell
@beerse19 januari 2022 12:05
Helaas heeft Greenshot ook geen goede Mac support (zeker niet op hetzelfde niveau als hun Windows variant). Het is wel fijn als je apps hetzelfde over verschillende platformen werken zodat je je workflow niet aan hoeft te passen.
+1Cyberpope
18 januari 2022 08:25
Deze meerwaarde heeft hij ook niet meer. In het begin zeker en was de editor erg fijn. Maar ondertussen is het onderscheid met de rest (zelfs met de windowstoets + S) zo klein, dan het zeker geen 65 euro waard is in mijn optiek.

Gok dat ze het vooral moeten hebben van bedrijven en personen die het tooltje gewend zijn en dus elk keer mee blijven gaan.
+1lamello12
@Cyberpope18 januari 2022 11:10
Snag-it heeft nog steeds meerwaarde tov andere tools. Ik kan in kortere tijd betere documentatie maken.
De editor heeft uitgebreidere functies (Stamp tool) die ik echt mis in andere tooling.
Ik zeg daarmee niet dat andere tooling niet goed is, Snagit bied meer functionaliteit en is daardoor beter.
+1dycell
@lamello1218 januari 2022 12:45
Ik heb privé laatst nog meerdere tools geprobeerd (ShareX, Greenshot en Lightshot) maar die dingen komen niet eens in de buurt qua editor of library. Ook functionaliteit tussen MacOS/Windows is problematisch voor de meeste tools.

Mensen die reageren dat het zijn geld niet waard is gebruiken deze tool niet in een professionele setting want die 65 euro is er voor mij al 1000x mee terugverdiend. En voor een consument is deze tool nog nooit zijn geld waard geweest.
0Creesch
@Cyberpope18 januari 2022 08:29
Dat vermoeden had ik al. Kleine tip trouwens, als je klikt op "reageer" onder een naam dan komt je reactie daadwerkelijk genest onder die persoon te staan en krijgt die gelijk ook een notificatie ;)
0pbk
@Cyberpope18 januari 2022 08:46
Moet zijn Win+Shift+S. En die is inderdaad erg prettig. 1 van mijn favoriete sneltoetscombinaties ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbk op 18 januari 2022 08:46]

0McBlurry
@pbk18 januari 2022 08:55
En voor nog snellere toegang tot het Windows knipselgebeuren met één toets : zet bij Windows 10 in de instellingen bij 'Toegankelijkheid' de optie 'Gebruik de knop PrtScn om schermknipsels te maken' aan !
0eovermeer
18 januari 2022 22:37
Jammer dat de interface niet de afgeronde hoeken van Windows 11 ondersteunt.
0beerse
@eovermeer19 januari 2022 11:46
Hoe zou je dat ondersteund willen hebben? Plaatjes zijn in de regel rechthoekig.

Technisch moet het wel te doen zijn als je de objecten kan uitknippen in plaats van de pixels. Zo'n plaatje met afgeronde hoeken is in de regel een rechthoekig plaatje met in de hoeken een paar pixels met de kleur 'doorzichtig' met eventueel een bepaalde mate van doorzichtigheid.

Dan blijft de vraag: Wil je de doorzichtigheid hebben of de vage achtergrond mee nemen. Dat zou dan een instelling kunnen/moeten zijn. Voorlopig is de instelling 'as is': de (vervaagde) achtergrond wordt meegenomen.

Voor nu zou er een stempel (per hoek) of standaard-lasso kunnen komen waarmee je de hoeken eenvoudig 'doorzichtig' kan maken zodat het eind-resultaat het gewenste plaatje is. Gezien de interfaces van de andere operatingsystemen zal de vraag wel vaker langs komen.
0eovermeer
29 januari 2022 17:34
Daar heb je een punt voor wat betreft het knippen, ik bedoelde echter de interface van Snagit en Snagit Editor. De Windows Snipping Tool heeft zelf ook afgeronde vensters maar het knippen geeft wel de rechthoekige vensters omdat dat niet anders kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door eovermeer op 29 januari 2022 17:52]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

