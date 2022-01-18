Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.55.8 / 1.0.8

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.55.6 / 1.0.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.0.8 / 5.55.8 ChangeLog

Added
  • Added Portuguese of Portugal on Plus UI (by JNylson, isaak654, mpheath) #1497
  • Added "BreakoutProcess=program.exe", with this option selected applications can be started unboxed from within a box #1500
    • The program image must be located outside the sandbox for this to work
    • If another sandbox has "ForceProcess=program.exe" configured, it will capture the process
    • Use case: set up a box with a Web browser forced, when another box opens a website, this will happen in the dedicated browser box
    • Note: "BreakoutFolder=some\path" is also available
  • Added silent uninstall switch /remove /S for Classic installer (by sredna) #1532
Changed
  • The filename "sandman_pt" was changed to "sandman_pt_BR" (Brazilian Portuguese) #1497
  • The filename "sandman_ua" was changed to "sandman_uk" (Ukrainian) #1527
    Note: Translators are encouraged to follow the Localization notes and tips before creating a new pull request
  • Updated Firefox update blocker (discovered by isaak654) #1545
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with opening all file access OpenFilePath=* #971
  • Fixed issue with opening network shares #1529
  • Fixed possible upgrade issue with Classic installer (by isaak654) 130c43a
  • Fixed minor issues with Classic installer (by sredna) #1533
  • Fixed issue with Ldr_FixImagePath_2 #1507
  • When using "Run Sandboxed" with SandMan UI and the UI is off, it wil stay off.
  • Fixed issue with Util_GetProcessPidByName that should resolve the driver sometimes failing to start at boot #1451
  • SandMan will now run in background like SbieCtrl when starting a boxed process post506
  • Fixed taskbar not showing with persistent box border in full screen post474
  • Fixed box border not spanning across multiple monitors #1512
  • Fixed issues with border when using DPI scaling #1506
  • Fixed DPI issues with Qt #1368
  • Fixed issue with bright flashing on window creation when in dark mode #1231
  • Fixed issues with the PortableRootDir setting #1509
  • Fixed issue with the settings window crashing when the driver was not connected
  • Fixed DPI issues with Finder Tool #912
  • Fixed another issue with reused process IDs #1547
  • Fixed issue introduced in 1.0.6 related to SeAccessCheckByType #1548

Release v1.0.7 / 5.55.7 ChangeLog

Added
  • Added experimental option "CreateToken=y" to create a new token instead of repurposing an existing one
  • Added option "DisableRTBlacklist=y" allowing to disable the hardcoded runtime class blacklist
  • Added new template "DeviceSecurity" to lock down access to device drivers on the system. Note: This template requires RuleSpecificity being available to work properly
  • Added option to set a custom ini editor in the Plus UI #1475
  • Added option "LingerLeniency=n" to solve issue #997
Changed
  • Reworked syscall invocation code in the driver
    Win32k hooking is now compatible with HVCI #1483
Fixed
  • Fixed memory leak in driver (conf_user.c)
  • Fixed issue with file renaming in open paths introduced in 1.0.6
  • Fixed issue causing Chromium browsers not closing properly #1496
  • Fixed issue with start.exe #1517 #1516
  • Fixed SandMan issue with reused process IDs
  • Fixed KmdUtil sometimes not properly terminating the driver #1493
Removed
  • Removed OpenToken as it is only a shorthand for UnrestrictedToken=y and UnfilteredToken=y set together

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.55.8 / 1.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/1.0.8
Licentietype GPL

Downloads and Best Buy Guide

Reacties (1)

+1Vordreller
18 januari 2022 13:28
Tijdje terug hield Slack op met werken in sandboxie. Iemand hetzelfde probleem?

