Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Sinds versie 5.55.6 / 1.0.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release v1.0.8 / 5.55.8 ChangeLog Added Added Portuguese of Portugal on Plus UI (by JNylson, isaak654, mpheath) #1497

Added "BreakoutProcess=program.exe", with this option selected applications can be started unboxed from within a box #1500 The program image must be located outside the sandbox for this to work If another sandbox has "ForceProcess=program.exe" configured, it will capture the process Use case: set up a box with a Web browser forced, when another box opens a website, this will happen in the dedicated browser box Note: "BreakoutFolder=some\path" is also available

Added silent uninstall switch /remove /S for Classic installer (by sredna) #1532 Changed The filename "sandman_pt" was changed to "sandman_pt_BR" (Brazilian Portuguese) #1497

The filename "sandman_ua" was changed to "sandman_uk" (Ukrainian) #1527

Note: Translators are encouraged to follow the Localization notes and tips before creating a new pull request

Note: Translators are encouraged to follow the Localization notes and tips before creating a new pull request Updated Firefox update blocker (discovered by isaak654) #1545 Fixed Fixed issue with opening all file access OpenFilePath=* #971

Fixed issue with opening network shares #1529

Fixed possible upgrade issue with Classic installer (by isaak654) 130c43a

Fixed minor issues with Classic installer (by sredna) #1533

Fixed issue with Ldr_FixImagePath_2 #1507

When using "Run Sandboxed" with SandMan UI and the UI is off, it wil stay off.

Fixed issue with Util_GetProcessPidByName that should resolve the driver sometimes failing to start at boot #1451

SandMan will now run in background like SbieCtrl when starting a boxed process post506

Fixed taskbar not showing with persistent box border in full screen post474

Fixed box border not spanning across multiple monitors #1512

Fixed issues with border when using DPI scaling #1506

Fixed DPI issues with Qt #1368

Fixed issue with bright flashing on window creation when in dark mode #1231

Fixed issues with the PortableRootDir setting #1509

Fixed issue with the settings window crashing when the driver was not connected

Fixed DPI issues with Finder Tool #912

Fixed another issue with reused process IDs #1547

Fixed issue introduced in 1.0.6 related to SeAccessCheckByType #1548 Release v1.0.7 / 5.55.7 ChangeLog Added Added experimental option "CreateToken=y" to create a new token instead of repurposing an existing one

Added option "DisableRTBlacklist=y" allowing to disable the hardcoded runtime class blacklist

Added new template "DeviceSecurity" to lock down access to device drivers on the system. Note: This template requires RuleSpecificity being available to work properly

Added option to set a custom ini editor in the Plus UI #1475

Added option "LingerLeniency=n" to solve issue #997 Changed Reworked syscall invocation code in the driver

Win32k hooking is now compatible with HVCI #1483 Fixed Fixed memory leak in driver (conf_user.c)

Fixed issue with file renaming in open paths introduced in 1.0.6

Fixed issue causing Chromium browsers not closing properly #1496

Fixed issue with start.exe #1517 #1516

Fixed SandMan issue with reused process IDs

Fixed KmdUtil sometimes not properly terminating the driver #1493 Removed Removed OpenToken as it is only a shorthand for UnrestrictedToken=y and UnfilteredToken=y set together