Versie 1.5.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

All platforms Video Fixed an issue on older Intel CPUs causing the CLI to fail to initialize (#3924)

Updated video engine to preserve chroma sample location information

Updated Intel Quick Sync to use the Intel oneAPI Video Processing Library (oneVPL) Audio Fixed MP2 audio sources not utilizing the fallback encoder when pass through is disabled (#3863)

Fixed FFmpeg AAC audio encoder quality mode scale range (#1295) Subtitles Fixed an issue with captions pass through durations (#3764) Build system Fixed multiple potential race conditions in Flatpak build process

Updated mac-toolchain-build script with newer tool versions Third-party libraries Updated libraries FFmpeg 4.4.1 (decoding and filters) FreeType 2.11.1 (subtitles) Fribidi 1.0.11 (subtitles) HarfBuzz 3.1.2 (subtitles) Jansson 2.14 (JSON architecture) libass 0.15.2 (subtitles) libdav1d 0.9.2 (AV1 decoding) libjpeg-turbo 2.1.2 (preview image compression) libogg 1.3.5 (Xiph codecs support) libvpx 1.11.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding) zimg 3.0.3 (color conversion)

Linux Fixed a filter settings issue that resulted in incorrect filters being added to jobs (#3910)

Updated Intel QSV Flatpak plugin to use Intel MediaSDK 21.3.5

Updated Flatpak dependencies Freedesktop Platform 21.08 GNOME 41

Added Corsican (Corsu) translation

Updated translations Simplified Chinese (简体中文) Dutch (Nederlands) French (Français) Korean (한국어) Spanish (Español) Swedish (Svenska)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Mac Requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later

Fixed potential issues where encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores in some cases

Fixed an issue with automatic naming not applying correctly

Fixed main window not being shown upon editing a job in the queue

Updated queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and percent of original file size

Added "Move to top" and "Move to bottom" to the queue context menu

Added a stop breakpoint to the queue, set when stop after job is selected and may be reordered (#2572)

Added native support for the VideoToolbox API, enabling advanced features such as frame multi-pass, mastering display and content light metadata, and chroma location; the previous implementation via FFmpeg's libavcodec has been removed

Added Corsican (Corsu) translation

Updated translations Simplified Chinese (简体中文) French (Français) German (Deutsch) Italian (Italiano) Portuguese (Português)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Windows Requires Windows 10 or later and Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 6.0.0 or later

Fixed a potential crash when encoding using Intel QSV in 2-pass mode (#4026)

Fixed potential issues where encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores in some cases

Fixed an issue with static preview not updating when switching between automatic and custom cropping modes (#3911)

Updated the toolbar preset dropdown to an overlay panel that utilizes a tree view which saves state

Updated UI with various improvements to layout, typography, and cosmetics

Updated queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and content information

Updated automatic naming file format placeholders to be live options

Updated Send File To preference to set HB_SOURCE, HB_DESTINATION, and HB_EXIT_CODE environment variables, which can be used instead of arguments

Added new exit_code parameter to Send File To preference

Added "Move to top" and "Move to bottom" to the queue context menu

Added a stop breakpoint to the queue, set when stop after job is selected and may be reordered (#2572)

Added support for Windows 10/11 notifications, enable in Preferences > When Done

Added support for Right to Left UI rendering for languages that require it. This can be set in preferences

Added Traditional Chinese (正體中文) translation

Updated translations Simplified Chinese (简体中文) - includes fix for access keys in menus Corsican (Corsu) German (Deutsch) Italian (Italiano) Japanese (日本語)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements