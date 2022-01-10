Versie 1.5.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
All platformsVideo
Audio
- Fixed an issue on older Intel CPUs causing the CLI to fail to initialize (#3924)
- Updated video engine to preserve chroma sample location information
- Updated Intel Quick Sync to use the Intel oneAPI Video Processing Library (oneVPL)
Subtitles
- Fixed MP2 audio sources not utilizing the fallback encoder when pass through is disabled (#3863)
- Fixed FFmpeg AAC audio encoder quality mode scale range (#1295)
Build system
- Fixed an issue with captions pass through durations (#3764)
Third-party libraries
- Fixed multiple potential race conditions in Flatpak build process
- Updated mac-toolchain-build script with newer tool versions
- Updated libraries
- FFmpeg 4.4.1 (decoding and filters)
- FreeType 2.11.1 (subtitles)
- Fribidi 1.0.11 (subtitles)
- HarfBuzz 3.1.2 (subtitles)
- Jansson 2.14 (JSON architecture)
- libass 0.15.2 (subtitles)
- libdav1d 0.9.2 (AV1 decoding)
- libjpeg-turbo 2.1.2 (preview image compression)
- libogg 1.3.5 (Xiph codecs support)
- libvpx 1.11.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
- zimg 3.0.3 (color conversion)
Linux
- Fixed a filter settings issue that resulted in incorrect filters being added to jobs (#3910)
- Updated Intel QSV Flatpak plugin to use Intel MediaSDK 21.3.5
- Updated Flatpak dependencies
- Freedesktop Platform 21.08
- GNOME 41
- Added Corsican (Corsu) translation
- Updated translations
- Simplified Chinese (简体中文)
- Dutch (Nederlands)
- French (Français)
- Korean (한국어)
- Spanish (Español)
- Swedish (Svenska)
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Mac
- Requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later
- Fixed potential issues where encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores in some cases
- Fixed an issue with automatic naming not applying correctly
- Fixed main window not being shown upon editing a job in the queue
- Updated queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and percent of original file size
- Added "Move to top" and "Move to bottom" to the queue context menu
- Added a stop breakpoint to the queue, set when stop after job is selected and may be reordered (#2572)
- Added native support for the VideoToolbox API, enabling advanced features such as frame multi-pass, mastering display and content light metadata, and chroma location; the previous implementation via FFmpeg's libavcodec has been removed
- Added Corsican (Corsu) translation
- Updated translations
- Simplified Chinese (简体中文)
- French (Français)
- German (Deutsch)
- Italian (Italiano)
- Portuguese (Português)
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Windows
- Requires Windows 10 or later and Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 6.0.0 or later
- Fixed a potential crash when encoding using Intel QSV in 2-pass mode (#4026)
- Fixed potential issues where encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores in some cases
- Fixed an issue with static preview not updating when switching between automatic and custom cropping modes (#3911)
- Updated the toolbar preset dropdown to an overlay panel that utilizes a tree view which saves state
- Updated UI with various improvements to layout, typography, and cosmetics
- Updated queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and content information
- Updated automatic naming file format placeholders to be live options
- Updated Send File To preference to set HB_SOURCE, HB_DESTINATION, and HB_EXIT_CODE environment variables, which can be used instead of arguments
- Added new exit_code parameter to Send File To preference
- Added "Move to top" and "Move to bottom" to the queue context menu
- Added a stop breakpoint to the queue, set when stop after job is selected and may be reordered (#2572)
- Added support for Windows 10/11 notifications, enable in Preferences > When Done
- Added support for Right to Left UI rendering for languages that require it. This can be set in preferences
- Added Traditional Chinese (正體中文) translation
- Updated translations
- Simplified Chinese (简体中文) - includes fix for access keys in menus
- Corsican (Corsu)
- German (Deutsch)
- Italian (Italiano)
- Japanese (日本語)
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements