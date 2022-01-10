Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: HandBrake 1.5.0

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.5.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

All platforms

Video
  • Fixed an issue on older Intel CPUs causing the CLI to fail to initialize (#3924)
  • Updated video engine to preserve chroma sample location information
  • Updated Intel Quick Sync to use the Intel oneAPI Video Processing Library (oneVPL)
Audio
  • Fixed MP2 audio sources not utilizing the fallback encoder when pass through is disabled (#3863)
  • Fixed FFmpeg AAC audio encoder quality mode scale range (#1295)
Subtitles
  • Fixed an issue with captions pass through durations (#3764)
Build system
  • Fixed multiple potential race conditions in Flatpak build process
  • Updated mac-toolchain-build script with newer tool versions
Third-party libraries
  • Updated libraries
    • FFmpeg 4.4.1 (decoding and filters)
    • FreeType 2.11.1 (subtitles)
    • Fribidi 1.0.11 (subtitles)
    • HarfBuzz 3.1.2 (subtitles)
    • Jansson 2.14 (JSON architecture)
    • libass 0.15.2 (subtitles)
    • libdav1d 0.9.2 (AV1 decoding)
    • libjpeg-turbo 2.1.2 (preview image compression)
    • libogg 1.3.5 (Xiph codecs support)
    • libvpx 1.11.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
    • zimg 3.0.3 (color conversion)

Linux

  • Fixed a filter settings issue that resulted in incorrect filters being added to jobs (#3910)
  • Updated Intel QSV Flatpak plugin to use Intel MediaSDK 21.3.5
  • Updated Flatpak dependencies
    • Freedesktop Platform 21.08
    • GNOME 41
  • Added Corsican (Corsu) translation
  • Updated translations
    • Simplified Chinese (简体中文)
    • Dutch (Nederlands)
    • French (Français)
    • Korean (한국어)
    • Spanish (Español)
    • Swedish (Svenska)
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Mac

  • Requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later
  • Fixed potential issues where encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores in some cases
  • Fixed an issue with automatic naming not applying correctly
  • Fixed main window not being shown upon editing a job in the queue
  • Updated queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and percent of original file size
  • Added "Move to top" and "Move to bottom" to the queue context menu
  • Added a stop breakpoint to the queue, set when stop after job is selected and may be reordered (#2572)
  • Added native support for the VideoToolbox API, enabling advanced features such as frame multi-pass, mastering display and content light metadata, and chroma location; the previous implementation via FFmpeg's libavcodec has been removed
  • Added Corsican (Corsu) translation
  • Updated translations
    • Simplified Chinese (简体中文)
    • French (Français)
    • German (Deutsch)
    • Italian (Italiano)
    • Portuguese (Português)
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Windows

  • Requires Windows 10 or later and Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 6.0.0 or later
  • Fixed a potential crash when encoding using Intel QSV in 2-pass mode (#4026)
  • Fixed potential issues where encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores in some cases
  • Fixed an issue with static preview not updating when switching between automatic and custom cropping modes (#3911)
  • Updated the toolbar preset dropdown to an overlay panel that utilizes a tree view which saves state
  • Updated UI with various improvements to layout, typography, and cosmetics
  • Updated queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and content information
  • Updated automatic naming file format placeholders to be live options
  • Updated Send File To preference to set HB_SOURCE, HB_DESTINATION, and HB_EXIT_CODE environment variables, which can be used instead of arguments
  • Added new exit_code parameter to Send File To preference
  • Added "Move to top" and "Move to bottom" to the queue context menu
  • Added a stop breakpoint to the queue, set when stop after job is selected and may be reordered (#2572)
  • Added support for Windows 10/11 notifications, enable in Preferences > When Done
  • Added support for Right to Left UI rendering for languages that require it. This can be set in preferences
  • Added Traditional Chinese (正體中文) translation
  • Updated translations
    • Simplified Chinese (简体中文) - includes fix for access keys in menus
    • Corsican (Corsu)
    • German (Deutsch)
    • Italian (Italiano)
    • Japanese (日本語)
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Versienummer 1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 19,50MB
Licentietype GPL

+1Fairy
10 januari 2022 08:46
Ik ben wel benieuwd wanneer ze AV1 encoding ondersteuning gaan toevoegen.
+2supersnellehenk
@Fairy10 januari 2022 12:00
Je zou met ffmpeg zelf aan de slag kunnen gaan, echter zit je dan op CLI niveau te werken. Staxrip kan dit volgens mij wel in GUI vorm: https://github.com/staxrip/staxrip.

AV1 staat echter in de kinderschoenen, voordat het echt mainstream wordt spreek je toch al gauw over 3-5 jaar op z'n minst voordat het gros van de devices het hardwarematig ondersteunt en dit niet via software hoeft te doen. Plus (weet niet hoe het vandaag de dag zit) kost het encoden teveel tijd ten opzichte van de kwaliteit/grootte verhouding die je ervoor terugkrijgt tov HEVC. Het encode verschil op 6 augustus 2021 was dit: https://www.winxdvd.com/s...evc-video/av1-vs-hevc.jpg (2,5 minuut voor HEVC, 100(!) minuten voor AV1) uit https://www.winxdvd.com/convert-hevc-video/av1-vs-hevc.htm voor een saving van ~30% op de video bitrate tov HEVC.

Je hebt wel https://github.com/master-of-zen/Av1an die deze single threaded encoders uitsmeert over alle threads, aangezien dit programma je originele video bestand chunkt per scene en voor iedere scene een aparte thread start.

Qua support is het niet te doen. De laatste generatie AMD/Nvidia kaarten heeft decoding ondersteuning, ik geloof de Intel QuickSync chip nu ook op de 12th gen. Plex ondersteunt AV1 helemaal niet, je kan het bestand erin slepen maar hij komt niet omhoog. :)

Edit: ik had 109 minuten neergezet ipv 100 minuten voor de AV1 encode. Lezen is lastig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door supersnellehenk op 10 januari 2022 12:17]

+1Eonfge
@Fairy10 januari 2022 17:40
Naast wat @supersnellehenk zegt, zul je nog even moeten wachten. in 2016 hadden ze het op de radar gezet maar zoals de ontwikkelaar aan geeft; een nieuw codec formaat betekend nog niet dat er ook een redelijke implementatie van is. In 2018 was AV1 encoding 600x trager dan H264, dus hij gaf het nog een paar jaar.

We zitten nu op het punt dat een deel van AV1 ondersteund wordt, maar het zal nog wel een jaar of twee duren voor het volledig werkt.

https://github.com/HandBrake/HandBrake/issues/457
+1bounto
10 januari 2022 08:20
Heerlijk programma, maar toch zit ik met een probleem. Gister een 4k Blu Ray film proberen om te zetten naar mkv, maar dan met de hdr intact en met een Nvidia GPU, maar dan doet de hdr het niet, converteer ik de film alleen met cpu, dan doet de hdr het wel. Is het überhaupt mogelijk om met een gpu 4k Blu ray met hdr te converteren?
+2supersnellehenk
@bounto10 januari 2022 12:14
Probeer je deze enkel van de dump om te zetten naar MKV? Dan raad ik MakeMKV aan. https://www.makemkv.com/

Als je het daadwerkelijk wilt converteren naar 1080p/lagere video bitrate, je moet de colourspace aanpassen onder Filters naar de juiste van je source file. Het meest gebruikelijke is BT.2020, echter zal je dit moeten controleren met iets als MediaInfo of ffprobe via de command line. De preview in Handbrake in de Summary verandert ook van kleur als je deze colourspace aanpast. https://mediaarea.net/en/MediaInfo of https://www.gyan.dev/ffmpeg/builds/.
0bounto
@supersnellehenk10 januari 2022 13:44
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik ga er even naar kijken.
+1Nats_DB
10 januari 2022 11:13
Versie 1.5.0 geeft opstart problemen.
+1supersnellehenk
@Nats_DB10 januari 2022 12:33
Heb je de .Net runtime 6.0.0 geïnstalleerd zoals hier aangegeven? https://github.com/HandBrake/HandBrake/releases/tag/1.5.0
+1Gieltje
11 januari 2022 11:17
1.5.1 is inmiddels uitgekomen
+1Opa
@Gieltje12 januari 2022 09:23
en die werkt op .NET 6.0 wat een LTS is, dus we kunnen weer even vooruit.
* Opa zwengelt zijn WLS weer aan om een eigen compilatie te maken met de Fraunhofer codec.
+1CrazyJoe
10 januari 2022 10:50
De interne update funktie van Handbrake ziet deze update nog niet. Jammer
+1MicGlou
10 januari 2022 11:22
Vanavond maar eens ff kijken of hiermee ook het probleem is opgelost waarbij de 'pop-up informatievensters' openen over dialoogvensters en niet weg te klikken zijn... soms kan je dan niet bij het dialoogvenster en zit je dus zogezegd 'vast'... zeer vervelend!
0scholtnp
10 januari 2022 05:21
Hoewel het geen kritiek is op de functionaliteit blijf ik het een vreemde naam vinden: handbrake verwijst naar een feature in een heel ander domein, namelijk dat van rollende objecten. Een abstracte naam lijkt me prima, een samentrekking van de functie (bijv. Inkscape) ook, maar dit...
Een naam wijzigen is zeker ook lastig, ik volg een nieuw Rust/Javascript/C++ GUI library die een dappere poging waagt.
+1ChopperGunnerNL
@scholtnp10 januari 2022 07:46
De meeste programma’s hebben namen die niks te maken hebben met de functie.
Steam bijvoorbeeld heeft ook niks te maken met stoom, Da Vinci Resolve heeft niks te maken met het oplossen van Da Vinci, Google Chrome heeft niks te maken met chrome en Safari heeft niks te maken met een safari.
Beetje nutteloze opmerking dus.
0The Third Man
@scholtnp10 januari 2022 08:54
Excel heeft ook zo lekker veel te maken met excelleren :z echt zeuren om het zeuren dit.
+1zordaz
@The Third Man10 januari 2022 08:57
Het is offtopic, maar het blijft een leuke anekdote: Excel is ooit ontwikkeld als concurrent van Lotus 123. In die tijd bestond er ook een auto met de naam 'Lotus Excel'. Dat is natuurlijk geen toeval.
0Tortelli
@zordaz10 januari 2022 11:42
Hyundai heeft ook nog een Excel in het programma gehad. Gelukkig heeft Hyundai zich goed ontwikkeld de afgelopen 20 jaar :).
0NimRod1337
@zordaz10 januari 2022 12:55
Ik kan deze urban myth nergens bevestigd zien, heb je een bron?
0zordaz
@NimRod133710 januari 2022 15:50
Heel lang geleden een keer ergens gelezen, kan helaas geen bron meer oplepelen. Desondanks blijft ie leuk wat mij betreft ;-)
0Jogai
@scholtnp10 januari 2022 11:18
En die programmeren ze met roest op het eiland java?
0The Third Man
@Jogai10 januari 2022 15:08
Java is natuurlijk vernoemd naar de koffie, niet direct naar het eiland.
0Jogai
@The Third Man10 januari 2022 19:21
Ja, maar de koffie naar het eiland, met dank aan de VOC.

