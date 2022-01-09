Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.50

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.50 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • On most Windows systems, AES-KDF is now about twice as fast as before.
  • On most Linux systems, AES-KDF is now about 4 times as fast as before, if the 'libgcrypt' library is installed.
  • On most Windows systems, Argon2d and Argon2id are now about twice as fast as before (for default parameters).
  • On most Linux systems, Argon2d and Argon2id are now about 3 times as fast as before (for default parameters), if the 'libargon2' library is installed.
  • The option 'Enter master key on secure desktop' is now also supported by master key prompt dialogs shown during imports, confirmations (before exporting, printing, changing the master key, ...) and trigger actions.
  • The option 'Enter master key on secure desktop' is now also supported by master key creation/change dialogs.
  • The key file/provider combo boxes in the master key dialogs now have a tooltip that shows the current value, if the value is very long.
  • When running on .NET 4.7.2 or higher, GZip decompression is faster now (i.e. most databases are opened a bit faster, pasting entries from the clipboard is a bit faster, ...).
  • Added password generation button in the entry string field dialog.
  • When double-clicking the title cell of an entry in the main entry list while holding down the Shift key, the title is now copied to the clipboard.
  • Added support for opening URLs with Pale Moon, Epiphany and Midori in private mode.
  • Enhanced application detection on Unix-like systems (support for certain Snap packages, ...).
  • Added support for detecting the latest versions of Chromium on Unix-like systems (for 'Open with ...' commands in the 'URL(s)' menu, for the {GOOGLECHROME} placeholder, ...).
  • In the 'URL(s)' menu, there now are separate commands for Google Chrome and Chromium, if both are installed.
  • Enhanced support for detecting Vivaldi, Brave, Pale Moon and Epiphany.
  • Added support for importing Kaspersky Password Manager 9.0.2 TXT files.
  • Bitwarden import module: added support for importing subfolders, and collection names are now imported as tags.
  • In the 'About KeePass' dialog, each item in the components list now has a tooltip that shows the file/folder path of the component, if it is installed.
  • In the 'About KeePass' dialog, a double-click onto a component now shows the component file/folder with the file manager.
  • In the 'About KeePass' dialog, the components list now has a context menu that provides the following new commands: 'Show with File Manager', 'Copy Version/Status' and 'Copy Path'.
Improvements:
  • If the option 'An entry matches if one of its tags is contained in the target window title' is turned on, auto-type now additionally considers tags inherited from groups.
  • The built-in password generation patterns 'Hex Key - *-Bit' now use upper-case hexadecimal symbols.
  • Improved Spr variance check of the password generator (custom string references, ...).
  • All commands in the password generator menu (shown by the password generator buttons in entry/string dialogs) support the option 'Show dialog for collecting user input as additional entropy' now.
  • Improved entropy collection dialog.
  • Improved control state updating in the master key prompt dialog and in the master key creation/change dialog.
  • Improved key file existence check in the master key creation/change dialog.
  • Improved master key construction.
  • Improved handling of exclusive key providers.
  • Improved compatibility of some dialogs with plugins that can cancel closing the dialog.
  • Improved automatic entry selections in the main entry list.
  • Access key improvements.
  • Improved entry equality test in order to prevent the creation of unnecessary history entries during certain operations.
  • XML Replace: improved entry modification detection.
  • Improved initial input focus in the single edit dialog.
  • In the import/export dialog, the icon of an import/export module now matches the file/procedure type.
  • DataVault CSV import module: improved importing of notes.
  • Improved native buffer handling.
  • When opening/copying the URL of an entry, the last access time of the entry is updated now.
  • TrlUtil: added DPI awareness mode declaration.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • Column header context menus are not shown for non-report list views anymore.
  • When copying a URL to the clipboard fails, the main entry list is updated now.
  • Toggling the password generator option 'Show dialog for collecting user input as additional entropy' now causes a switch to the '(Custom)' profile.
  • In the TAN wizard dialog, group names containing ampersands are displayed correctly now.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 4,15MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

09-01 KeePass Password Safe 2.50 78
02-01 KeePass Password Safe 1.40 30
10-09 KeePass Password Safe 2.49 42
05-'21 KeePass Password Safe 2.48.1 5
05-'21 KeePass Password Safe 2.48 10
01-'21 KeePass Password Safe 2.47 79
01-'21 KeePass Password Safe 1.39 14
09-'20 KeePass Password Safe 2.46 51
05-'20 KeePass Password Safe 2.45 25
01-'20 KeePass Password Safe 2.44 17
+1AlphaRomeo
9 januari 2022 17:17
Ik gebruik op Android KeePass2Android met mijn database in de Google drive. Ik ben nog op zoek naar een goede en betrouwbare manier om die Google database op een pc te openen zonder handmatig te hoeven syncen, liefst als browser plugin. Tot die tijd gebruik ik een portable versie en sync ik handmatig.
+1jozuf
@AlphaRomeo10 januari 2022 08:40
Gebruik dit ook zelf maar dan icm Nextcloud sync, toch wat meer in eigen hand.
Daarnaast kan je kijken naar Keeweb, die is er ook als portable zodat je niets hoeft te installeren, of evt als integratie/app in Nextcloud, of als website om zelf te hosten ergens.
Keeweb is ook volledig crossplatform dus echt overal te draaien.
+1AlphaRomeo
@jozuf10 januari 2022 09:47
@Juzuf en @Ploempie bedankt! Keeweb opent zonder problemen mijn google drive database en is volledig in de browser te gebruiken!
+1Clemens123
@AlphaRomeo9 januari 2022 17:22
Google Drive heef toch een Desktop sync programmma?
0AlphaRomeo
@Clemens1239 januari 2022 19:42
Het nadeel daarvan is dat je dat moet installeren en het altijd in de achtergrond loopt. Dat maakt het al weer lastiger tot onwenselijk op een bedrijfslaptop. Directe API access vanuit een portable applicatie of zelfs vanuit de browser zou dan prettiger zijn.
0NimRod1337
@AlphaRomeo9 januari 2022 19:46
Onedrive dan, vrijwel iedereen heeft Office 365 nu. Zo niet, welke werkgever is dat :)

Api toegang zijn wel plugins voor, maar hoe wil je dan connecten?
0moonlander
@NimRod13379 januari 2022 22:27
er zijn alternatieven hoor, niet iedereen gebruikt microsoft producten. Je doet nu net of al het andere waardeloos is?
0NimRod1337
@moonlander9 januari 2022 22:29
Is de praktijk, die maak ik niet zelf.
+1RedStar85
@AlphaRomeo9 januari 2022 17:41
Op mijn pc heb ik een webdav gekoppeld naar een Nextcloud omgeving. Vanuit Keepass open ik gewoon de database die op de webdav staat. Geen gedoe met synchronisatie of iets dergelijks.
+1marcieking
@AlphaRomeo9 januari 2022 17:44
KeePass Tusk in Firefox is een browerextensie die een KDBX op Google Drive kan openen (volgens mij wel read-only). Er zijn daarnaast sowieso plugins voor KeePass zelf waarmee je de file op Google Drive kunt zetten, en met een plugin als Kee kun je KeePass lokaal draaien en vanuit je browser de database binnen Kee bewerken.
+1BlackiE1982
@AlphaRomeo9 januari 2022 23:11
Ik neem even een gokje dat je Windows gebruikt, maar wellicht in de taakplanner een taak aanmaken met een trigger wanneer je inlogt of wanneer de computer opstart. De actie is dan de portable versie aanroepen en syncen.
+1Anoniem: 683474
@AlphaRomeo10 januari 2022 02:35
Ik kan mij deze Keepass-plugin nog herinneren, welke ik vroeger gebruikte: https://keepass.info/plugins.html#kpgsync

Werkt via de Google API, dus je moet 't wel ff zelf instellen. Maar daarvoor zijn we tweakers :)

Alternatief zou zijn om je Google Drive te syncen middels hun desktop sync-programma.
Je kunt bovendien via Keepass' triggersysteem een automatisering instellen waarbij je lokale database met een andere (lokale) database wordt gesynchroniseerd.
Zo kun je bijvoorbeeld je database in Mijn Documenten syncen met je database in je lokale Google Drive 'sync folder'. Meer info: https://keepass.info/help/kb/trigger_examples.html#dbsync
+1_HugoBoss_
@AlphaRomeo10 januari 2022 09:44
https://keeanywhere.de/
Het plgx bestandje in je plugin folder plaatsen en KeePass opnieuw starten. Werkt super!

[Reactie gewijzigd door _HugoBoss_ op 10 januari 2022 09:46]

+1OriginalSjoerd
@AlphaRomeo10 januari 2022 14:30
Voor zover ik weet is daar gewoon een plugin voor (de desktop applicatie dan) https://keepass.info/plugins.html#kpgsync
edit;
Ik zie al dat ik nummer zoveel ben die dit aanraad haha.. oeps.

[Reactie gewijzigd door OriginalSjoerd op 10 januari 2022 14:31]

0Ploempie
@AlphaRomeo10 januari 2022 09:38
Neem anders een kijkje naar KeeWeb. Een variant van KeePass welke diverse cloud-sync opties aanbied. Gebruik dit al een poosje met grote tevredenheid.

https://keeweb.info/

Excuses, zie dat Jozuf mij voor was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ploempie op 10 januari 2022 09:39]

+1Rolio
10 januari 2022 00:06
Voor mij onbegrijpelijk dat zovelen hun database op een externe cloudservice zetten! Het gaat om wachtwoorden waar je altijd en onder alle omstandigheden bij wilt kunnen. De enige zinnige optie lijkt mij: Portable keepass (oid) en bovenal portable WW database op portable drive. Geen syncing nodig, en altijd en overal paraat
+1me23
@Rolio10 januari 2022 11:12
Ik zou daar zelf ook niet voor kiezen (wachtwoorden in public cloud) maar voor mij is self-hosted bitwarden wel een goede optie.

In combinatie met docker, nginx proxymanager en een wildcard certificaat zit je behoorlijk veilig.

Als je nog meer veiligheid wenst kun je 2FA en SSH tunneling gebruiken.
+1bilbob
@me2310 januari 2022 11:19
gewoon in de cloud zetten en local een keyfile gebruiken is net zo veilig en veel makkelijker.
+1me23
@bilbob10 januari 2022 11:21
Ik heb daar te weinig vertrouwen in puur en alleen om het feit dat ik geen inzage heb in hoe de aanbieder de beveiliging heeft geregeld en deze een veel grotere aantrekking heeft als target. Dus nee, niet net zo veilig, wel veel makkelijker.
+1Rav
@me2310 januari 2022 13:01
Veel grotere aantrekking als target, en verdient er miljarden mee. En dus een reden om hun beveiliging goed op orde te hebben. Hebben professionals in dienst, red teams die proberen in te breken, etc etc. Ik vind het altijd maar een rare illusie dat iemand dat in z'n eentje beter kan doen. Ik heb persoonlijk thuis een RPi draaien met wireguard, zodat ik een VPN verbinding naar huis op kan zetten. Maar ik zie dat juist als het grootste gat in mijn beveiliging. Superlastig om alle updates bij te houden. En soms vernielt de ene update weer iets anders, ben je daar weer mee bezig. Ik laat het liever aan de pro's over.
+1GeroldM
@bilbob10 januari 2022 15:01
Nee, want een kopie van je data in de cloud is in een oogwenk gemaakt en men kan dan het kopie brute-forcen zonder dat jij er ooit iets van merkt .

Natuurlijk, ik verwacht niet dat dit zomaar gebeurt. Maar jij kan er letterlijk niets tegen doen als je cloud-aanbieder/regering/nemesis dit van plan zijn.
+1Rolio
@GeroldM10 januari 2022 17:49
Precies! Jouw meest persoonlijke WWs (Digid, wallet, creditcard, etc) zet je toch niet op de computer van iemand anders (cloud)?

Eigen losse SSD verliezen? Maak een eigen backup en pas goed op je spullen. En zet er vooral Veracrypt overheen.

Het cloudgebruik verbaast mij hogelijk. Ik vind het maar lichtzinnig

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rolio op 10 januari 2022 17:59]

+1bilbob
@Rolio10 januari 2022 03:05
waarom vind je dat onbegrijpelijk?
en over een portable drive altijd paraat hebben. Hoe regel je je backup?
Hoe zoek je een wachtwoord op je telefoon op?
+1Domino
@Rolio10 januari 2022 07:39
Kan ook allebei natuurlijk. Ik gebruik de clouddiensten alleen als sync tool. Maar ik heb dan een ietwat afwijkende workflow:

Keepass op de pc, maak een wijziging of voeg een item toe > opslaan onder een nieuw versienummer.
Automatische kopie naar mijn nas en vanuit daar een automatische sync naar dropbox (oid).
Op een ander (mobiel) device dropbox openen en een export naar keepassium of dropbox.

Dat werkt uiteraard ook andersom, en ik heb gelijk een stel oude versies beschikbaar mocht er iets misgaan met de courante db.
+1Master FX
@Rolio10 januari 2022 09:29
Ik gebruik Keepass ook icm Onedrive. Behalve synchronisatie heeft zowel Keepass voor Windows als KeepassAndroid ook een lokale kopie (just in case zegmaar). Dus je kunt altijd bij je wachtwoorden.
+1dj_ryow
@Rolio10 januari 2022 12:07
Met een externe cloudservice heb je een kopie op je harde schijf staan, dus je kunt er gewoon onder alle omstandigheden bij, met of zonder internet.
+1NimRod1337
@Rolio10 januari 2022 15:07
Redenen voor mij zijn, versioning/backup, ease of accessibilty. Syncen gaat tegenwoordig vanzelf.

Veiligheid is niet minder dan dat jij portable drive verliest of onbeheerd laat liggen.
+1Rav
9 januari 2022 16:47
Ik vind dit echt een top programma. Ik heb mijn database in de Personal Vault van Onedrive staan. Zo kan ik er overal bij, maar is het goed beveiligd.

Zou het ook graag aan mijn ouders en familie willen aanraden, maar daar is het niet gebruiksvriendelijk genoeg voor helaas.
+1Rolfie
@Rav9 januari 2022 17:22
Mijn ervaring is dat KeePassXC net even gebruiksvriendelijker is. Misschien een alternatief?
+1keranoz
@Rolfie10 januari 2022 09:31
Hebben die inmiddels een fatsoenlijke browserplugin? Jaren geleden vond heb het een keer geprobeerd, maar vond de browser plugin Kwalitatief Uitermate Teleurstellend.

Ik gebruik nu Kee voor Firefox i.c.m. normale KeePass.
+1Rolfie
@keranoz10 januari 2022 09:43
Persoonlijk vind ik deze juist een stuk beter dan die van KeePass.

Maar het voordeel is dat deze op een Mac exact hetzelfde werkt als op Windows met dezelfde browser, icm sync waardoor je plugins mee gaan.
KeePass werkt niet heel goed op MacOS, dus loop je daarop dan vast.
+1M. Schaap
@keranoz10 januari 2022 17:16
Ik gebruik nu al 2 jaar KeepassXC, die integreert prima met Firefox.
0Jogai
@keranoz11 januari 2022 10:36
Ja, ook op linux werkt het prima
0Akemi
@Rolfie10 januari 2022 09:18
Alleen jammer dat die niet in de systemtray gaat zitten maar op je taakbalk. Erg irritant.
+1Rolfie
@Akemi10 januari 2022 09:42
Tools/settings/general/User Interface: show a system tray icon.
0Akemi
@Rolfie10 januari 2022 09:46
Je bent een held !
0Rav
@Rolfie9 januari 2022 22:16
Dat ziet er niet verkeerd uit inderdaad, ga ik me in verdiepen.
+1PilatuS
@Rav9 januari 2022 17:02
Zou het ook graag aan mijn ouders en familie willen aanraden, maar daar is het niet gebruiksvriendelijk genoeg voor helaas.
Mijn ouders gebruiken het al jaren. Tuurlijk is het even wennen, maar als je een email kan sturen dan moet dit ook wel lukken. Ik zou niet zeggen dat niet gebruiksvriendelijk is. Een database backup is dan wel weer heel belangrijk, maar er moeten toch al backups gemaakt worden. Door het 1x goed uit te leggen kan iedereen die ook maar een beetje met een computer kan omgaan het prima gebruiken.
+1munitqua
@PilatuS9 januari 2022 21:21
Ik gebruik het ook al jaren, maar langzamerhand glipt de password manager van iOS ertussen. Is gewoon makkelijk om passwords te genereren die gelijk geïntegreerd zijn in het OS. Nu heb ik Apple sync op mn pc staan om de passwords in Keepass te zetten 8)7

Maar inderdaad top programma dit , mn database staat op Onedrive dan heb ik altijd toegang op al mn apparaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door munitqua op 9 januari 2022 21:26]

+1Genosha
@munitqua9 januari 2022 22:45
Dit is ook mijn probleem. Ik sla tegenwoordig gewoon heel vaak op de password generator van FireFox en laat het dan verder aan FireFox over. Zo heb ik overal een uniek wachtwoord, maar dan is het even inloggen via een andere PC of apparaat echt onmogelijk.
+1Revres
@Genosha10 januari 2022 09:20
Ik gebruik de 1password app voor op de telefoon die mij alle login gegevens geeft om ook op een ander device dan mijn eigen in te kunnen loggen. Wel met e hand even de zaken over nemen , niemand in de buurt mee laten kijken natuurlijk en dan gaat het ook. Het is niet zo makkelijk als 1 druk op de knop maar het gaat wel.
+1Stijn98765
@munitqua9 januari 2022 22:05
Als.je de betaalde app Keepass touch op je iphone installeert geeft iOS je altijd de keuze bij elke paswoordingave
0divvid
@Stijn987659 januari 2022 23:16
Hoe irritant is dat. Elke keer een keuze. Gewoon één keer kiezen en nooit meer naar kijken
+1bram_001
@divvid9 januari 2022 23:56
Nee hoor, je kan dit bij de settings aanpassen welke je wilt gebruiken.
+1amigob2
@Rav10 januari 2022 03:44
gewoon thuis op de nas staan, en met openvpn naar je thuis netwerk connectoren, Ik weiger hier voor iets van de grote internet te gebruiken
+1jukman
9 januari 2022 18:39
Ik ben waarschijnlijk niet de typische Tweakert, maar schuur meer tegen de consument aan. Ik heb het twee keer geprobeerd, maar het lukte me niet binnen een kwartier om telefoon en pc van dezelfde database gebruik te laten maken --> ik haakte af. Let op; Daarmee wil ik het product geenszins diskwalificeren, maar voor de doorsnee consument , zonder hulp, niet handig
+1MadEgg
@jukman9 januari 2022 19:35
Tja, dat is de afweging he. Bij Keepass en afgeleiden ben je zelf verantwoordelijk voor het regelen van de opslag en synchronisatie daarvan. Kan wel, maar is noodzakelijkerwijs meer werk dan een oplossing waarbij de aanbieder van je password manager ook de opslag verzorgt.

Ik hou dingen graag in eigen beheer dus is Keepass(XC) perfect. Na even alles instellen heb je er geen omkijken naar totdat je nieuwe apparaten krijgt. Als je dat niet ziet zitten zijn er prima alternatieven waar dat niet nodig is.
+1lenwar
@MadEgg9 januari 2022 21:41
Maar er zijn natuurlijk ook producten met de middenweg. Als je kijkt naar een product als EnPass. Die heeft zelf geen opslag, maar ondersteund alle gangbare cloud-diensten om je database mee te synchroniseren. Dit kan je optioneel doen.

Ik vind dat dan weer een chiquere oplossing dat hoe KeePass het doet. Dus dat je afhankelijk bent van derde partijen die plugins onderhouden voor vierde partijen (de cloud-diensten), want zover ik me kon herinneren waren de plugins niet geschreven door de cloud-providers zelf.

Maar goed. KeePass is volledig gratis te gebruiken, en Enpass kost (eenmalig of periodiek) geld, dus dat kan ook een afweging zijn natuurlijk
+1George Verboven
@lenwar10 januari 2022 03:15
Of de app safeincloud.
Synchroniseer op mijn Android en Windows pc.
Met verschillende keuze in cloud diensten.
+1lenwar
@George Verboven10 januari 2022 08:43
Uiteraard. Er zijn heel veel apps die hetzelfde doen en kunnen als het hier om gaat. Nou moet ik zeggen dat ik zelf nog nooit van SafeInCloud heb gehoord, maar het het ziet er op het eerste oog ook uit als een oplossing.
Uit nieuwsgierigheid. Hoe gaat die om met databases die uit sync raken?
0NimRod1337
@lenwar9 januari 2022 22:00
Gewoon de Onedrive folder op je PC gebruiken, net als elke andere folder, en van daaruit de Keepass db openen. 0 plugins nodig. En Onedrive staat reeds op elke pc.
+1lenwar
@NimRod13379 januari 2022 22:21
Kleine correctie: En Onedrive staat reeds op elke (windows) pc, waar het niet is uitgeschakeld of verwijderd. Maar goed. Als we het hebben over 'de gebruiker', klopt je statement in de praktijk wel.

Je hebt uiteraard gelijk dat je het ook zo kan doen, maar dan kan je in de knoop raken met synchronisaties. Als je het op die manier doet is KeePass zich er niet van bewust dat de database op meerdere plekken wordt gebruikt.
Enpass is zich ervan bewust dat het met een cloud wordt gesynchroniseerd, waardoor je dus effectief niet altijd je hele database synchroniseerd, maar ieder item los. (technisch gezien dacht ik wel de hele database, maar de items worden met elkaar vergeleken en niet klakkeloos overschreven)

Stel dat je op je pc/tablet/telefoon 1 een aanpassing doet op item XYZ, maar even niet online bent om welke reden dan ook, dan doe je een aanpassing op item ABC op een ander apparaat, dan is de boel 'uit sync' en dat is gedoe. (zelf meerdere keren meegemaakt over de jaren heen met KeePass. Je moet er in de praktijk goed op letten waar je aanpassingen doet. Met een oplossing als Enpass is dat niet nodig.) Als je hetzelfde item op twee plaatsen hebt veranderd, krijg je netjes een melding wat er aan de hand is, en krijg je de keuze welke je wilt bewaren, of dat een kopie gemaakt moet worden, zodat je het later kan controleren.
0NimRod1337
@lenwar9 januari 2022 22:23
Keepass ziet dan een nieuwere file dan hij heeft geopend, en vraagt je vervolgens of je deze eerst wilt syncen.
+1lenwar
@NimRod13379 januari 2022 22:42
Ja, dat klopt, maar dan is het gedoe. (ik zeg nadrukkelijk niet dat je data kwijt bent, maar dat je gedoe hebt). Misschien was ik niet helemaal duidelijk. Laat ik een simpel voorbeeld geven:

Dag 1: Apparaat 1: Ik start KeePass op, synchroniseer, doe een wijziging op item 123. Wordt gesynchroniseerd. Niets aan de hand.
Dag 2: Apparaat 2: Ik start KeePass op, synchroniseer niet (want ik heb tijdelijk geen wifi of ik kan op reden X tijdelijk niet met de cloud synchroniseren) doe een wijziging op item 456. Wordt niet gesynchroniseerd want ik kan niet synchroniseren.
Dag 3: Apparaat 1: Ik start KeePass op, synchroniseer, doe een wijziging op item 789. Wordt gesynchroniseerd. Er lijkt niets aan de hand. (Maar ik heb de wijziging van dag 2, apparaat 2, niet ontvangen)
Dag 4: Apparaat 2: Ik start KeePass op, synchroniseer en krijg een foutmelding. Mijn lokale aanpassing op item 456 is niet in de database die in de cloud staat, en de cloud heeft de aanpassingen op items 123 en 789, die apparaat 2 niet hebben/hadden.

KeePass laat niet zien welke verschillen er zijn. Alleen dat de data 'uit sync' is. Ik moet me dan proberen te herinneren welke wijzigingen ik op beide plaatsen heb gedaan, en dat met de hand recht trekken. Waarschijnlijk niet ondoenlijk, maar wel gedoe.

Bij EnPass krijg ik in bovenstaand geval niet eens een opmerking te zien, omdat de aanpassingen andere items betreft. Alleen als ik bijvoorbeeld item 123 op twee verschillende plaatsen heb aangepast, komt er een vraag, welke versie wil je houden van dat item.
+1NimRod1337
@lenwar10 januari 2022 15:09
Is wel een goeie idd, maar wat ik erover lees is dat Keepass een algoritme gebruikt. Fijne weet ik er ook niet van, maar het werkt prima.

https://keepass.info/help/v2/sync.html
+1NimRod1337
@jukman9 januari 2022 19:35
Het vergt een beetje gewenning. Ik zet de db in Onedrive en zodoende kan ik er altijd bij.
+1K.Ubi
@jukman9 januari 2022 20:24
Probeer app.keeweb.info
Zet je database op een google drive en je kan er altijd terecht.
+1Dennisb1
9 januari 2022 17:32
Ik ben uiteindelijk toch overgestapt na jaren op Bitwarden met een docker server.
De integratie met browsers, mobiele telefoons en onderweg gebruiken is toch echt vele malen beter. Dropbox constructies is leuk voor de hobbyist maar praktisch niet echt.

Ook de OTP integratie in Bitwarden is echt top.
+1MadEgg
@Dennisb19 januari 2022 19:31
Ik ken Bitwarden verder niet maar Keepass integreert toch prima met mobiele apparaten? Ik heb mn password safe op een owncloud server staan. Dat synced perfect met mn laptop en desktop. Op mijn mobiele apparaten met Strongbox op iOS wat perfect integreert met het besturingsysteem en rechtstreeks synchroniseert met de owncloud server. Beheert ook nog eens mijn OTP tokens voor 2FA (en zet het token alvast op het clipboard als ik ‘m het wachtwoord laat invullen). Alles altijd in sync en ik heb er geen omkijken naar. Ik kan me werkelijk geen enkele tekortkoming indenken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadEgg op 9 januari 2022 19:36]

+1Dennisb1
@MadEgg9 januari 2022 20:33
Strongbox ben ik niet bekend mee. Maar kost wel maandelijks geld of eenmalig 59,99 per iTunes account. Dan zie ik geen meerwaarde gezien Bitwarden gratis te gebruiken is.

Keepass heeft sowieso geen browser extensie om direct in te loggen op de website en direct de gegevens paraat te hebben.
+1MadEgg
@Dennisb19 januari 2022 20:53
Strongbox is gratis, er zijn wel premium features (zoals unlock met touchid).

Ik heb ‘m aangeschaft want het is een geweldige app. En het is eenmalig. Ik betaal liever voor softwarelicenties dan voor abonnementen. Bovendien ben ik nu onafhankelijk.
+1Frij5fd
@Dennisb19 januari 2022 22:56
Net vrijdag een iPhone via het werk gekregen en Strongbox en Keepassium blijken in de betaalde versie nodig te zijn om met de Yubikey te werken (waarbij ik ook nog niet zeker weet of ze met een KeepassXC-bestand wel goed werken).
Tussen de 10 à 15 euro per jaar zijn beiden. Op het Android platform ben je met Keespass2Android gratis klaar....
0maevian
@MadEgg9 januari 2022 20:34
strongbox <3 , was een dure app maar toch nooit geen spijt gehad van die lifetime licentie
+1me23
@Dennisb19 januari 2022 20:47
Helemaal mee eens en heb een paar maanden geleden exact hetzelfde gedaan.

"Nadeel" van zelfgehoste bitwarden (en voor wachtwoorden vertrouw ik niet op een cloudoplossing) is dat je iets meer technische kennis nodig hebt.

De docker oplossing werkt wel goed en is eenvoudig. In combinatie met dns van (in mijn geval) aws en nginx proxy manager (ook een docker container) was het opzetten relatief eenvoudig en het fijne van de proxy manager is ook dat je eenvoudig let's encrypt (wildcard) certifica(a)t(en) kunt aanmaken en beheren.
+1haam
9 januari 2022 17:41
Gebruik het al best een tijd. Sync tussen NAS, PC en telefoon (een van de redenen waarom ik nog geen DSM7 met drive gebruik).

Ondertussen al best wat mensen kunnen overtuigen om dit te gebruiken. Voor mijn telefoon gebruik ik KeepassDroid. Wat ik daar vooral hendig vind is het gebruik van notificaties om login gegevens te kopieren
+1bilbob
@haam9 januari 2022 19:48
probeer het keyboard van Keepassdroid eens zou ik zeggen. Het zal je niet tegen vallen.
+1haam
@bilbob10 januari 2022 16:27
Het is mij niet helemaal duidelijk waar je op doelt.

Als ik een keepassdroid een entry open, dan komen er bij notificaties 2 items bij, copy username en copy password.
Ik kan dan switchen naar de desbetreffende webpagina of app en kan login gegevens eenvoudig copy pasten.

Het keyboard van keepassdroid zie ik niet.
0bilbob
@haam10 januari 2022 21:36
het keyboard kan je aanzetten bij je keyboardbeheer in Android.
+1Gerard001a
9 januari 2022 16:22
Een prachtig stukje software vind ik, Ik gebruik deze paswoord manager al jaren ten volle tevredenheid.
+1Bor
9 januari 2022 17:02
Weer een mooie update van een mooi stuk software welke bovendien ook nog eens gratis is.
+1HSG
9 januari 2022 17:17
Ik gebruik het al 12 jaar met volle tevredenheid.
+1dennis_rsb
9 januari 2022 18:51
Heerlijke software, vroeger schreef ik wachtwoorden op papier. Op een gegeven moment kreeg ik zoveel wachtwoorden en toen was ik het zat. Even getwijfeld tussen lastpass en keepass. Het is uiteindelijk keepasss geworden. Database in de cloud zodat ik hem gemakkelijk op meerdere devices kan gebruiken, masterpassword in mijn hoofd en gaan!
