Clonezilla is een opensourceprogramma waarmee diskimages kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is onder andere mogelijk om back-ups van partities of van de hele harde schijf te maken, of een kopie van een harde schijf: een zogeheten kloon. Clonezilla is daarmee een opensourcevariant van Macrium Reflect en Acronis True Image. Het geheel is gebaseerd op een Debian-distributie en het maakt gebruik van DRBL, Partclone en udpcast. Clonezilla live is bedoeld voor losse computers, terwijl er met Clonezilla server en SE tot wel veertig computers tegelijk van een image voorzien kunnen worden. Met versienummer 2.8.1-12 is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Clonezilla verschenen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and Changes The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2022/Jan/03).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.15.5-2.

Language files ca_ES, de_DE, es_ES, fr_FR, hu_HU, ja_JP, pl_PL and sk_SK were updated. Thanks to René Mérou, Michael Vinzenz, Juan Ramón Martínez, Greg, Akira Yoshiyama, Jean-Francois Nifenecker, Kris, and Ondrej Dzivý Balucha.

By default do not split the image file of a partition, i.e., use "-i 0" when saving an image by ocs-sr. If the image repo is FAT, VOL_LIMIT_IN_INTERACTIVE will be set as 4096 when running ocs-sr in saving mode. Ref: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/discussion/Open_discussion/thread/46706796eb/

boot-local-efi.cfg: Improved to detect hd1, hd2... Ref. Bug Fixes update-efi-nvram-boot-entry: bug fixed for 2 or more ESPs on the same machine, unmount should be done within for loop.

ocs-prep-cache: ignore the 1st 2 columns in /proc/partitions when comparing it for the cache files, since partprobe might change the major and minor numbers in /proc/partitions, while the blocks and device names (3rd & 4th columns) will remain the same after partprobe is run.

ocs-get-dev-info: better way to run dislocker-find so that when it failed to load some lib, it won't show the device's fs is bitlocker.

Force to use syslinux/isolinux 6.03. Do not mix that with 6.04~git20190206.bf6db5b4+dfsg1-3+b1 from Debian repo.

Support dracut from CentOS 6 which exists in different path and no option"--tmpdir" for the restored CentOS 6.