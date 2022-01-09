Versie 9.2.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Notable features
Localization
- Create extension methods to easily append to CollectionBuilders
- Rename AddOEmbedProvider() and Obsolete OEmbedProviders()
Members
- v9: Health Check still references web.config instead of appsettings.json
- Variant state: Add missing fallback texts
- Overlay delete view: Add missing fallback text
- List view: Add missing fallback texts
- Documenttypes Permissions view: Add missing fallback texts and fix styling
- Mediatypes permissions view: Add missing fallback texts
- Create view: Add missing fallback text
- Media Sort view: Add missing fallback text sort view media
- V8 Changed 'bevestig nieuw password' to 'bevestig nieuw wachtwoord'
- [v8] Change httpsCheckInvalidUrl to healthCheckInvalidUrl
V9
- Member group picker actions
- fixes #9894 . Truncate block editor model title to 100 chars.
- Added notifications toggle to user groups
- Fix the introduction tour getting lost if dashboard is not shown
- Focus lock improvements
- Ensure crop size in shown for slim thumbnails
- Updating fr.xml translation file
- Updates to Media Selection list view to better match Grid View
- Add functionality for resetting to the initial state.
- Fixes userpicker filter
- Content grid: Add missing fallback value
- Datatype info view: Add missing fallback text
- List: Add missing fallback texts
- Media Picker: Add missing fallback texts
- Listview Datatype: Change from using delete icon to "Remove" text in layouts
- Remove http-equiv meta tag and update the "enable JS" message a wee bit
- Adds support for simple markdown in property descriptions, and extended property descriptions
- Apply pickDate-config setting to hide calendar in datepicker
- Redirect Dashboard: Wrap Texts in <umb-box> directive
- Fixes fallback value ignored in Localize directive
- Update styling of log viewer
- #7902 displaying messages on cancelled item creation
Bugfixes
- Add support for media saving messages in dropzone
- Remove the need of Smtp.Host config when using PickupDirectoryLocation
- Merge v8/dev into v9/dev 14/12/2021
- Weirdness when setting granular permissions for usergroups
- Routing issue with UmbracoAuthorizedApiController, UmbracoAuthorizedJsonController etc
- Optional id route parameter is lost when model binding for UmbracoApiController
- LogViewer Dashboard doesn't display UmbracoFile Sink -> restrictedToMinimumLevel if set
- URL paths not correct on some file systems
- Fix typo `retrive` to be `retrieve` throughout project
- Allow appsettings.json to set SMTP authentication to string.Empty
- V9/feature/merge v8 22/11/2021
- Ensure Umbraco Razor files are compiled into <project>.Views.dll
- Move member properties to Member Content App (V9 merge regression)
- Adds migration back for v9 for #10450
- V9: Use current request for emails