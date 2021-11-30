Software-update: Rainmeter 4.5.6

Rainmeter logo (75 pix) Versie 4.5.6 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed

  • SysInfo: Corrected an issue with the NUM_MONITORS value for SysInfoType.

Changed

  • WiFiStatus: WiFiStatus was converted from a plugin to a measure.
  • Languages: Updated localization strings for Serbian (Latin and Cyrillic).

Added

  • WiFiStatus: Added [Quality] values to information returned by WiFiListStyle when WiFiInfoType is set to List.
  • WiFiStatus: Added detection of WPA3-Enterprise and WPA3-Personal authentication methods.
  • WiFiStatus: Added detection of BIP and GCMP encryption methods.
  • WiFiStatus: Added WiFiInfoType of TXRATE to measure the theoretical maximum transmit speed in bits per second of the connection.
  • WiFiStatus: Added WiFiInfoType of RXRATE to measure the theoretical maximum receive speed in bits per second of the connection.
Versienummer 4.5.6 build 3573
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.5.6.3573/Rainmeter-4.5.6.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,33MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-11-2021 • 04:45

30-11-2021 • 04:45

5 Linkedin

Bron: Rainmeter

Reacties (5)

+1Gerard001a
30 november 2021 13:12
Een programma wat al jaren bestaat en nog regelmatig geüpdatet wordt.
Blijkbaar is er nog steeds behoefte aan en zal het programma voor veel mensen nog aan de behoefte van informatie op het hoofdscherm voldoen. :)
+1Toshirou
30 november 2021 13:17
Hier staat het al jaren geïnstalleerd. De verschillende beschikbare widgets zijn in mijn ogen onmisbaar. Op mijn hoofdscherm waarop ik werk staan wat widgets, maar het scherm ernaast heb ik wel een tal staan als bijvoorbeeld RSS readers en een kalender. Dus dat widgets verleden tijd zijn, alles behalve. Het is maar net waarvoor je ze gebruikt!
0Mamoulian
@Toshirou1 december 2021 10:34
Hoe zit het met het energieverbruik van deze app? De modulariteit van dit programma spreekt me wel aan maar ik heb geen zin in excessieve battery drain.
0Toshirou
@Mamoulian1 december 2021 10:55
Geen idee eigenlijk, gezien ik het op mijn desktop gebruik.
+1gwystyl
30 november 2021 14:00
Op zich lijkt dit soort widgets me best handig, maar ik heb bijna nooit mijn bureaublad in beeld. Widgets zoals Windows Vista (?) of Google Desktop vroeger hadden (floating en/of docked) lijken mij dus handiger.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

