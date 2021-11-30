Versie 4.5.6 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixed
- SysInfo: Corrected an issue with the
NUM_MONITORSvalue for
SysInfoType.
Changed
- WiFiStatus: WiFiStatus was converted from a plugin to a measure.
- Languages: Updated localization strings for Serbian (Latin and Cyrillic).
Added
- WiFiStatus: Added [Quality] values to information returned by
WiFiListStylewhen
WiFiInfoTypeis set to
List.
- WiFiStatus: Added detection of
WPA3-Enterpriseand
WPA3-Personalauthentication methods.
- WiFiStatus: Added detection of
BIPand
GCMPencryption methods.
- WiFiStatus: Added
WiFiInfoTypeof
TXRATEto measure the theoretical maximum transmit speed in bits per second of the connection.
- WiFiStatus: Added
WiFiInfoTypeof
RXRATEto measure the theoretical maximum receive speed in bits per second of the connection.