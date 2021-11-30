Versie 4.5.6 van Rainmeter is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed SysInfo: Corrected an issue with the NUM_MONITORS value for SysInfoType . Changed WiFiStatus: WiFiStatus was converted from a plugin to a measure.

Languages: Updated localization strings for Serbian (Latin and Cyrillic). Added WiFiStatus: Added [Quality] values to information returned by WiFiListStyle when WiFiInfoType is set to List .

when is set to . WiFiStatus: Added detection of WPA3-Enterprise and WPA3-Personal authentication methods.

and authentication methods. WiFiStatus: Added detection of BIP and GCMP encryption methods.

and encryption methods. WiFiStatus: Added WiFiInfoType of TXRATE to measure the theoretical maximum transmit speed in bits per second of the connection.

of to measure the theoretical maximum transmit speed in bits per second of the connection. WiFiStatus: Added WiFiInfoType of RXRATE to measure the theoretical maximum receive speed in bits per second of the connection.