Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.6 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This is another maintenance release improving the reliability and stability of Matomo, while also including a number of significant features and improvements. One new feature we think you’ll love is graphs now showing a difference for data of “unfinished” and “complete” periods, with unfinished periods now indicated by a dashed line.

There are several UI and accessibility enhancements, performance improvements, and features. The row evolution will now show the goal metrics when a row evolution is opened from

  • a report on a goals report page (specific or overview)
  • the ecommerce sales page
  • or any other report that has been switched to the goals visualization

Transitions reports can be exported in XML or JSON format with the export button (bottom right).

We have removed the “refer us” feature and review popup and replaced them with a simpler, unobtrusive banner that will allow you to provide us with valuable feedback about Matomo without annoying you in the process.

Matomo Tag Manager has received several useful updates. Previously when you used Tag Manager Debugger you had to append parameters to a URL, now you can simply enter the URL in a form and click Debug.

We are dropping support for IE11 in Matomo (note: the tracking code still supports IE11, this only affects the Matomo UI). With the AngularJS end-of-life scheduled for the end of this year, we have added support for Vue.JS in this release in preparation for transitioning away from AngularJS in future. With a new version of PHP recently released, support for PHP8.1 has also been improved.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

111 tickets have been closed by more than 16 contributors!

Reacties (4)

+2Lizard
30 november 2021 12:55
Een stukje lager op de releasenotes pagina staat nog dit:


Security release

This is a major security release.

We fixed an issue where it was possible to gain access to any account on a server running Nginx, where the login is known and two-factor authentication is disabled and if the user could be tricked into doing some specific action. It is strongly recommended to use two-factor authentication for the safety of your account.

This issue was responsibly disclosed to our Security team. Our security bug bounty program welcomes & rewards researchers who discover and responsibly report to us any security issues found in Matomo or any of the plugins created by Matomo/InnoCraft.
+1-DEVON-
30 november 2021 20:48
Ik zie trouwens dat de docker image nog niet bijgewerkt is, die is nog versie 4.5
+1Zidane007nl
30 november 2021 22:40
With the AngularJS end-of-life scheduled for the end of this year, we have added support for Vue.JS in this release in preparation for transitioning away from AngularJS in future.
Slecht dat ze nog steeds gebruik maken van AngularJS. Die gaat 31 december 2021 EOL en die was al een half jaar verlengd door COVID-19.

Hopelijk gaan ze ook wat doen aan de performance. Zit nu gewoon een aantal seconden te wachten tot het dashboard is geladen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zidane007nl op 30 november 2021 22:42]

+1mikeoke
1 december 2021 08:09
paar uur na deze update is 4.6.1 uitgebracht met de volgende notitie
Note: We have released 4.6.1 a few hours after 4.6.0 to address a small issue in our release process (we didn’t use the latest build script). In 4.6.1 there is no code change compared to 4.6.0 but a change to the “Manifest File integrity list” to prevent a warning in the System check for some users.

