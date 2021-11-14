Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 63 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The last couple of months have been pretty quiet regarding MKVToolNix as I’m still struggling to find time, motivation & energy for after-hour coding in general and work on MKVToolNix in particular. There are several topics on my TODO list that are rather big & require lots of work, e.g. improving Dolby Vision support further or implementing support for VVC/H.266. I’m therefore glad that some users posted a couple of bug reports & feature requests that turned out to be small enough for me to fix & implement quickly: sometimes such small wins are desperately needed.But that’s probably more than you wanted to know. Anyway, here’s a new release with a couple of small improvements.

mkvmerge: AC-3 parser: E-AC-3 with BSID values > 10 and ≤ 15 are recognized now, too. Implements #3211.

mkvmerge: when using language codes for track selection (e.g. -a und,en ) all tracks that do not have a language property (due to their container not providing one, e.g. AVIs) will be treated as if they did have one set to und (“undetermined”) as that is the language the track will have in the Matroska file anyway. Before this change it wasn’t possible to match such tracks via language codes.

MKVToolNix GUI: only on Windows: when compiled with Qt ≥ 5.14 and < 6 (which is the case for the officially provided binaries) fractional screen scaling will be enabled. This means that the GUI will be scaled appropriately if Windows is set to 125%, 150% or 175% instead of being too small or too large. Implements #3043.

MKVToolNix GUI: the spinner in the bottom right corner will now be hidden when no jobs are currently running. Implements #3225.

MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: a new column has been added to the tree view showing the status of the “track enabled” flag. The information is also shown on the track overview page on the right. Implements #3228.

MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: users can now reorder tracks by dragging & dropping. Implements #3227.