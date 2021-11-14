Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MKVToolnix 63.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 63 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v63.0.0 released

The last couple of months have been pretty quiet regarding MKVToolNix as I’m still struggling to find time, motivation & energy for after-hour coding in general and work on MKVToolNix in particular. There are several topics on my TODO list that are rather big & require lots of work, e.g. improving Dolby Vision support further or implementing support for VVC/H.266. I’m therefore glad that some users posted a couple of bug reports & feature requests that turned out to be small enough for me to fix & implement quickly: sometimes such small wins are desperately needed.But that’s probably more than you wanted to know. Anyway, here’s a new release with a couple of small improvements.

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: AC-3 parser: E-AC-3 with BSID values > 10 and ≤ 15 are recognized now, too. Implements #3211.
  • mkvmerge: when using language codes for track selection (e.g. -a und,en) all tracks that do not have a language property (due to their container not providing one, e.g. AVIs) will be treated as if they did have one set to und (“undetermined”) as that is the language the track will have in the Matroska file anyway. Before this change it wasn’t possible to match such tracks via language codes.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: only on Windows: when compiled with Qt ≥ 5.14 and < 6 (which is the case for the officially provided binaries) fractional screen scaling will be enabled. This means that the GUI will be scaled appropriately if Windows is set to 125%, 150% or 175% instead of being too small or too large. Implements #3043.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the spinner in the bottom right corner will now be hidden when no jobs are currently running. Implements #3225.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: a new column has been added to the tree view showing the status of the “track enabled” flag. The information is also shown on the track overview page on the right. Implements #3228.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: users can now reorder tracks by dragging & dropping. Implements #3227.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AVI reader: fixed reading AVI files that contain vprp video properties header chunks; reading aborted too early. Fixes #3209.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 63.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-11-2021 14:362

14-11-2021 • 14:36

2 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

23-05 MKVToolnix 68.0.0 0
16-04 MKVToolnix 67.0.0 0
13-03 MKVToolnix 66.0.0 7
06-02 MKVToolnix 65.0.0 14
27-12 MKVToolnix 64.0.0 3
14-11 MKVToolnix 63.0.0 2
10-10 MKVToolnix 62.0.0 1
30-08 MKVToolnix 61.0.0 4
07-'21 MKVToolnix 60.0.0 13
07-'21 MKVToolnix 59.0.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Zodiac
14 november 2021 18:32
Mmm. De toon van de beste man laat het klinken alsof hij er niet zoveel zin meer in heeft. Kan ik ook wel begrijpen - ik gebruik dit programma nu al jaren en nog nooit ellende mee gehad, terwijl de updates maar blijven komen.

Hopelijk kan hij nog moed verzamelen wanneer er écht belangrijke updates nodig zijn (Ondersteuning voor een nieuw OS of formaat oid).
+1Redlihcs
14 november 2021 19:17
Ik gebruik de tool ook al jaren! Tip: Doe een kleine donatie.
Heb ik ook gedaan en kreeg een zeer vriendelijke reactie van hem terug.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True