Versie 8.3.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend (Linux) Total max length of command scripts generated by the application can be customized from 32KB to 2MB from Options > Settings > General, Performances

(Linux) szcnick/p7zip regressed from 17.04 to 17.02 due a possible bug handling some zip files different versions / branches of p7zip (provided same syntax is employed) can be used simply replacing binaries in (peazip)res/bin/7z path

Updated to pea 1.04

To improve portability of PeaZip to multiple operating systems and architectures, app's folder is now structured as follows: Application's root folder contains pea and peazip binaries (and dragdropfiles.dll on Windows), architecture-specific, compiled from src package /res directory, contains resources divided by type /res/portable (empty) file, marks the package as portable: if missing, the application woks as installable package and rearches for configuration in user's path (depending on the host system) /res/bin directory contains third party architecture specific binaries, should be replaced with binaries for the apporpriate target architecture; on Windows it also contains PeaZip configuration wizard executabòe /res/share directory contains non architecture specific resources such as texts, media, licenses, documentation (license and notes about binaries has been moved here in note subdiorectory), it could be simply copied as is for any PeaZip package on any system /res/conf directory contains user specific configuration files On installable packages res/conf is written to appropriate user specific path, and installers take care to replace /res/bin and /res/share with links to directories placed in appropriate paths depending on the target system

Code (Linux) Improved compliance with Open Desktop specifications: configuration is now saved in $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/peazip directory; if $XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not defined configuration is saved to $HOME/.config/peazip To import existing configuration simply copy content of $HOME/.PeaZip directory to the new location

GitHub: Merged ACTom's "Initial support for MacOS #25"

Various fixes Fixed possible error with progress bar Fixed possible error not asking password opening some encrypted archives, and reduced false positive cases in which it the application suggested to provide a password Fixed error reporting information about multi volume archives Fixed error in file manager selecting files with same characteristics of selected item (Windows) Fixed issue not showing system's file properties dialog in some cases

File Manager (Linux) Shortcuts to /media, /run/media, and /mnt (if not empty) are now featured in navigation tree, under filesystem group

(Linux) Improved automatically configuring XFCE apps alternatives in "Open with" menu: Mousepad, Midori, Parole, Ristretto

(Linux) Fixed theming issues with GTK2

Column header's context menu is now accessible alternatively right-clicking the status bar

Improved theming Added Color temperature option, to adapt application to DE using warmer or colder colors Added Highlight tabs option (default on) highlighting rows or columns containing tabs with alternate color

Options > Settings > General, Privacy / Reset group, Working directory is now set to system's temp by default (consistently with most applications of this type) Working directory label can now be clicked to explore path (unless it is set to output, which is variable), in order to make easier for the user to verify if for any reasons there are left orphaned files All PeaZip's temporary work files and dirs are now collected in peazip-tmp subdirectory of work path (unless it is set to output) for same reason of making easier to spot and remove orphaned files All PeaZip's temporary work files and dirs now contains p*tmp string for making easier to find them regardless the tools employed

Options > Settings > General, Privacy / Reset group now allows to silently skip deletion of locked temporary work files (default on, consistently with behavior of most applications of this type); temp work files can then be optionally deleted separately: Automatically from Reset link, and if reset fails the folder is opened for soliciting manual deletion (regardless the option to silently skip locked files during normal operations) Manually clicking on Working directory label and using standard system's tools

Options > Settings > File manager now allows to set the multiple-byte unit: binary, 1024 (IEC kibibyte), or decimal, 1000 (IEC kilobyte), or none (exact byte size)

Options > Settings > File manager now allows to customize the list of preferred algorithms for calculating file checksum and hashes; all preferred algorithms in the list will be performed in a single step when it is required to checksum / hash files. Extraction and archiving Added Deflate and Deflate64 compression options to 7z format

Improved -ext2here, -ext2folder (-alias -ext2smart), and -ext2newfolder functions adding command line options: -i ignore delete original archive after extraction settings -o output directory in next parameter -p password in next parameter

Windows & Linux Installers (Windows) Improved installer "Extract here (in new folder)" entry is now featured by default both in context menu and SendTo menu Fixed additional extraction entries not showing up on some cases Installation folder selection screen is now available also running "Configure PeaZip" wizard from the application, for Portable versions this allows to easily integrate with host system

(Linux) Improved DEB and RPM installers with better compliance with Filesystem Hierarchy Standard, separating architecture specific and non-architecture specific resources