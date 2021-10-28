Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::
What Is New in 2.16.16General
File compare
- Fix a problem where the string in the Windows common dialog would not
change to the language when switching languages.
Table compare
- BugFix: Fix not getting the proper error message when saving failed
Image compare
- BugFix: Cannot resize last column with UI (#998)
- Reloading a file that was changed by another application does not preserve
column widths (#951)
Folder compare
- BugFix: Fix an issue where drag-and-drop of file would only work once.
Options dialog
- BugFix: Sync (Super Slow) (#771)
- BugFix: Fix an issue where filters are not applied correctly when opening
a project file containing multiple items with different filters. (PR #995)
- [Feature Request] New Display Columns: Dimensions + Size Difference (#131)
- FolderCompare: Additional Properties (Windows Property System+Hash
(MD5, SHA-1, SHA-256)) (PR #996)
Plugins
- BugFix: Fix the problem that the "Register Shell Extension for Windows 11 or
later" button is not enabled when another user has registered
ShellExtension for Windows 11.
Shell extension
- BugFix: Plugin unpacked file extension problem
(get_PluginUnpackedFileExtension) (#983)
- BugFix: Comparing broken lnk-files (windows shortcuts) freezes WinMerge
(#1007)
- Apache Tika plugin: Update Apache tika to 2.1.0 and change the
download URL
- CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Make the number before the sheet name zero-padded
Manual
- BugFix: ShellExtension for Windows 11 did not work on machines that did not
have MSVCP140.dll VCRUNTIME140*.dll installed.
- BugFix: Loop counter should be the same type as the count type. (PR #987)
- ShellExtension for Windows11: Disable Registry Write Virtualization
Translations
- Where to report documentation/help errors? (#1004)
Internals
- Translation updates:
- BugFix: Missing packages.config (also outdated) and wrong NuGet packages
path in the WinMergeContextMenu.vcxproj and .filters file (#985)
- Fix typo in OpenView.cpp (PR #1000)
What Is New in 2.16.15 BetaGeneral
File compare
- BugFix: WinMerge would crash when launched if the registry or INI file
contained invalid values.
- BugFix: Winmerge Crash when comparing 2 files from Windows Explorer context
menu (#808, #908, #913)
- BugFix: Incorrect text color for selected menu item on Windows 11
- BugFix: 50% cpu use by winmergeu.exe after program closed (#903)
- Digitally sign packages (#152)
Image compare
- BugFix: The mouse cursor did not change to an hourglass when the files or
plugins were taking a long time to load.
- BugFix: Save Middle and Save Middle As menu items were not enabled when
comparing three files.
- BugFix: A two-pane window was displayed even though
New (3panes) → Table menu item was selected.
- BugFix: The height of each pane in the Diff pane was calculated incorrectly
when comparing three files.
- BugFix: Unicode SMP chars misrendered after performing a find (#914)
- BugFix: Crash when pressing Shift+F4 key
- BugFix: Replace slow (#940)
- BugFix: When moving in the scroll pane, the selected position is incorrect
(#970)
- BugFix: When the Diff pane was redisplayed, the scroll position of the Diff
pane was not appropriate. (osdn.net #42862)
- Make "Do not close this box" checkbox in search window On by default (#941)
Plugins
- Add a feature to set items saved to or restored from the project file.
(PR #953)
Command line
- New unpacker plugins:
- DecompileJVM
- DecompileIL
- DisassembleNative
Shell extension
- Added /c
column numbercommand line option
- Added /EnableExitCode command line option
Translations
- BugFix: WinMerge's extended menu items were doubly inserted into the context
menu of Explorer's navigation pane. (osdn.net #42702)
- BugFix: Right click - compare - is unclear (#249)
- Added a new DLL (WinMergeContextMenu.dll) for the Windows 11 Explorer context
menu (currently unstable and not registered by default) (PR #954)
Internals
- Translation updates:
- README.md: Make it clear that requirements are to build, not use the
application (PR #942)
- compiler-calculated maximum value for
m_SourceDefs(PR #966)
Known issues