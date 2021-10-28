Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.16

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.16

General
  • Fix a problem where the string in the Windows common dialog would not
    change to the language when switching languages.
File compare
  • BugFix: Fix not getting the proper error message when saving failed
Table compare
  • BugFix: Cannot resize last column with UI (#998)
  • Reloading a file that was changed by another application does not preserve
    column widths (#951)
Image compare
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where drag-and-drop of file would only work once.
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Sync (Super Slow) (#771)
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where filters are not applied correctly when opening
    a project file containing multiple items with different filters. (PR #995)
  • [Feature Request] New Display Columns: Dimensions + Size Difference (#131)
  • FolderCompare: Additional Properties (Windows Property System+Hash
    (MD5, SHA-1, SHA-256)) (PR #996)
Options dialog
  • BugFix: Fix the problem that the "Register Shell Extension for Windows 11 or
    later" button is not enabled when another user has registered
    ShellExtension for Windows 11.
Plugins
  • BugFix: Plugin unpacked file extension problem
    (get_PluginUnpackedFileExtension) (#983)
  • BugFix: Comparing broken lnk-files (windows shortcuts) freezes WinMerge
    (#1007)
  • Apache Tika plugin: Update Apache tika to 2.1.0 and change the
    download URL
  • CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Make the number before the sheet name zero-padded
Shell extension
  • BugFix: ShellExtension for Windows 11 did not work on machines that did not
    have MSVCP140.dll VCRUNTIME140*.dll installed.
  • BugFix: Loop counter should be the same type as the count type. (PR #987)
  • ShellExtension for Windows11: Disable Registry Write Virtualization
Manual
  • Where to report documentation/help errors? (#1004)
Translations Internals
  • BugFix: Missing packages.config (also outdated) and wrong NuGet packages
    path in the WinMergeContextMenu.vcxproj and .filters file (#985)
  • Fix typo in OpenView.cpp (PR #1000)

What Is New in 2.16.15 Beta

General
  • BugFix: WinMerge would crash when launched if the registry or INI file
    contained invalid values.
  • BugFix: Winmerge Crash when comparing 2 files from Windows Explorer context
    menu (#808, #908, #913)
  • BugFix: Incorrect text color for selected menu item on Windows 11
  • BugFix: 50% cpu use by winmergeu.exe after program closed (#903)
  • Digitally sign packages (#152)
File compare
  • BugFix: The mouse cursor did not change to an hourglass when the files or
    plugins were taking a long time to load.
  • BugFix: Save Middle and Save Middle As menu items were not enabled when
    comparing three files.
  • BugFix: A two-pane window was displayed even though
    New (3panes) → Table menu item was selected.
  • BugFix: The height of each pane in the Diff pane was calculated incorrectly
    when comparing three files.
  • BugFix: Unicode SMP chars misrendered after performing a find (#914)
  • BugFix: Crash when pressing Shift+F4 key
  • BugFix: Replace slow (#940)
  • BugFix: When moving in the scroll pane, the selected position is incorrect
    (#970)
  • BugFix: When the Diff pane was redisplayed, the scroll position of the Diff
    pane was not appropriate. (osdn.net #42862)
  • Make "Do not close this box" checkbox in search window On by default (#941)
Image compare
  • BugFix: Duplicate menu shortcut in translations (#905)
  • BugFix: Image comparison (winimerge #24)
Project file
  • Add a feature to save/restore compare options to/from a project file.(#498)
    (PR #915)
Options dialog
  • Add a feature to set items saved to or restored from the project file.
    (PR #953)
Plugins
  • New unpacker plugins:
    • DecompileJVM
    • DecompileIL
    • DisassembleNative
Command line
  • Added /c column number command line option
  • Added /EnableExitCode command line option
Shell extension
  • BugFix: WinMerge's extended menu items were doubly inserted into the context
    menu of Explorer's navigation pane. (osdn.net #42702)
  • BugFix: Right click - compare - is unclear (#249)
  • Added a new DLL (WinMergeContextMenu.dll) for the Windows 11 Explorer context
    menu (currently unstable and not registered by default) (PR #954)
Translations Internals
  • README.md: Make it clear that requirements are to build, not use the
    application (PR #942)
  • compiler-calculated maximum value for m_SourceDefs (PR #966)

Known issues

  • Crashes when comparing large files (GitHub #325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (GitHub #322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (GitHub #296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.16
Bestandsgrootte 7,92MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

