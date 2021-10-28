Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.16 General Fix a problem where the string in the Windows common dialog would not

change to the language when switching languages. File compare BugFix: Fix not getting the proper error message when saving failed Table compare BugFix: Cannot resize last column with UI (#998)

Reloading a file that was changed by another application does not preserve

column widths (#951) Image compare BugFix: Fix an issue where drag-and-drop of file would only work once. Folder compare BugFix: Sync (Super Slow) (#771)

BugFix: Fix an issue where filters are not applied correctly when opening

a project file containing multiple items with different filters. (PR #995)

FolderCompare: Additional Properties (Windows Property System+Hash

(MD5, SHA-1, SHA-256)) (PR #996) Options dialog BugFix: Fix the problem that the "Register Shell Extension for Windows 11 or

later" button is not enabled when another user has registered

ShellExtension for Windows 11. Plugins BugFix: Plugin unpacked file extension problem

(get_PluginUnpackedFileExtension) (#983)

(#1007)

(#1007) Apache Tika plugin: Update Apache tika to 2.1.0 and change the

download URL

download URL CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Make the number before the sheet name zero-padded Shell extension BugFix: ShellExtension for Windows 11 did not work on machines that did not

have MSVCP140.dll VCRUNTIME140*.dll installed. BugFix: Loop counter should be the same type as the count type. (PR #987)

ShellExtension for Windows11: Disable Registry Write Virtualization Manual Where to report documentation/help errors? (#1004) Translations Translation updates: Galician (PR #1005) German (PR #986,#1027) Hungarian (PR #991,#1023) Japanese Lithuanian (PR #979) Portuguese (PR #1017) Slovenian (#1026) Turkish (PR #980)

Internals BugFix: Missing packages.config (also outdated) and wrong NuGet packages

path in the WinMergeContextMenu.vcxproj and .filters file (#985)

contained invalid values.

contained invalid values. BugFix: Winmerge Crash when comparing 2 files from Windows Explorer context

menu (#808, #908, #913)

menu (#808, #908, #913) BugFix: Incorrect text color for selected menu item on Windows 11

BugFix: 50% cpu use by winmergeu.exe after program closed (#903)

Digitally sign packages (#152) File compare BugFix: The mouse cursor did not change to an hourglass when the files or

plugins were taking a long time to load.

comparing three files.

comparing three files. BugFix: A two-pane window was displayed even though

New (3panes) → Table menu item was selected.

New (3panes) → Table menu item was selected. BugFix: The height of each pane in the Diff pane was calculated incorrectly

when comparing three files.

when comparing three files. BugFix: Unicode SMP chars misrendered after performing a find (#914)

BugFix: Crash when pressing Shift+F4 key

BugFix: Replace slow (#940)

BugFix: When moving in the scroll pane, the selected position is incorrect

(#970)

(#970) BugFix: When the Diff pane was redisplayed, the scroll position of the Diff

pane was not appropriate. (osdn.net #42862) Make "Do not close this box" checkbox in search window On by default (#941) Image compare BugFix: Duplicate menu shortcut in translations (#905)

BugFix: Image comparison (winimerge #24) Project file Add a feature to save/restore compare options to/from a project file.(#498)

(PR #915) Options dialog Add a feature to set items saved to or restored from the project file.

(PR #953) Plugins New unpacker plugins: DecompileJVM DecompileIL DisassembleNative

Command line Added /c column number command line option

command line option Added /EnableExitCode command line option Shell extension BugFix: WinMerge's extended menu items were doubly inserted into the context

menu of Explorer's navigation pane. (osdn.net #42702)

Added a new DLL (WinMergeContextMenu.dll) for the Windows 11 Explorer context

menu (currently unstable and not registered by default) (PR #954) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #910) Dutch (PR #921,#969) German (PR #965,#977) Hungarian (PR #937,#955) Italian (PR #911) Japanese Korean (PR #932) Portuguese (PR #956,#964,#976) Russian (PR #901,#927,#963) Slovenian Swedish (PR #974) Turkish (PR #899)

Internals README.md: Make it clear that requirements are to build, not use the

application (PR #942) compiler-calculated maximum value for m_SourceDefs (PR #966) Known issues Crashes when comparing large files (GitHub #325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (GitHub #322)

Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (GitHub #296)