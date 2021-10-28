Versie 22.40 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 22.40? Two Branch Tree Layout. Now the folder tree has two separate main branches, This PC and Network. This allows you to hide everything online or offline depending on your current focus.

Portable Thumbnail Cache. Now you can have your thumbnail cache portable, moveable, and copyable. Go away with your photos and take your thumbnails with you!

Live Filter Box Width. Now you can adjust the width of the box in a snap by hitting Shift + Alt +Wheel over the box. Further details of this release...