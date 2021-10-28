Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XYplorer 22.40

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 22.40 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 22.40?
  • Two Branch Tree Layout. Now the folder tree has two separate main branches, This PC and Network. This allows you to hide everything online or offline depending on your current focus.
  • Portable Thumbnail Cache. Now you can have your thumbnail cache portable, moveable, and copyable. Go away with your photos and take your thumbnails with you!
  • Live Filter Box Width. Now you can adjust the width of the box in a snap by hitting Shift+Alt+Wheel over the box.

Further details of this release...

XYplorer

Versienummer 22.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2021 05:50
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

28-10-2021 • 05:50

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

21-03 XYplorer 23.00 14
18-02 XYplorer 22.90 9
04-02 XYplorer 22.80 0
12-01 XYplorer 22.70 3
09-12 XYplorer 22.60 0
24-11 XYplorer 22.50 10
28-10 XYplorer 22.40 1
30-09 XYplorer 22.30 0
31-08 XYplorer 22.20 0
07-'21 XYplorer 22.10 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0BaBy-G
28 oktober 2021 22:24
Persoonlijk vind ik XYplorer een hele fijne en krachtige file manager voor het Windows platform, jammer dat hier geen Linux variant van bestaat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True