Software-update: Chocolatey 0.11.3

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.11.3 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 0.11.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Chocolatey 0.11.3 bug fixes
  • Fix - Chocolatey fails to load all PowerShell helper cmdlets when attempting to loads modules - see #2412
  • Fix - Chocolateys PowerShell Installer Module uses non PowerShell 2 compatible syntax - see #2398
  • Fix - Running Chocolatey CLI with an expired Chocolatey License can result in non-commercial commands failing to run - see #2289
  • Fix - Installing from packages.config doesn't support installing from other sources (e.g. windowsfeatures, python, etc) - see #877
  • Fix - Quoted InstallLocation in .registry file results in errors when attempting to automatically uninstall application - see #2336
Chocolatey 0.11.2 bug fixes
  • Fix - Setting of Authorization header in Get-WebFile cmdlet does not work - see #2374

Versienummer 0.11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-10-2021 • 08:45

28-10-2021 • 08:45

43 Linkedin

Bron: Chocolatey

+1pven
28 oktober 2021 09:04
Iemand ervaring met deze? Ik vraag me af of het voor mij, single user :P, de moeite is.
+2rc_enzo
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:10
Het is basically mijn eerste stap bij het opzetten van een nieuw systeem, Chocolatey installeren in een elevated Powershell venster, daarna Google Chrome en wat andere tooltjes.

Downloaden van applicaties zonder ze op te moeten zoeken op hun eigen omslachtige sites, evenals het updaten van applicaties die geen goed eigen updatemechanisme hebben, is echt prettig als je daar minder tijd aan kwijt wil zijn.
+1LizardBloke
@rc_enzo28 oktober 2021 11:59
Ik heb het zelf zo nu en dan gebruikt, maar is het ook mogelijk om een alternatief installatiepad aan te duiden? Ik vind het fijn om zo veel mogelijk programma's op een andere partitie te zetten dan degene waar Windows op staat.
+2rc_enzo
@LizardBloke28 oktober 2021 12:05
Dat staat vermeld bij de info pagina van de applicatie die je installeert. Vaak wil dat (install arguments opgeven), het is alleen niet zo eenvoudig als dat het kan zijn. Kijk maar eens bij de informatie bij deze package. Misschien is Adobe Reader een slecht voorbeeld, maar hij stond bovenaan de lijst.

Als je betaalt voor Chocolatey (wat totaal geen verplichting is voor een goede werking) kan je een globale directory opgeven voor (bijna) alle packages.
+1sakurakilla
@rc_enzo28 oktober 2021 09:55
Zodra ik een nieuwe installatie gedaan hebt ga ik altijd eerst naar ninite. Daar heb ik de basis and standaard apps die ik altijd nodig hebt. Mooi overzicht, aanvinken wat ik wil en installeren.

Nu wil ik dus meer gaan verdiepen in Chocolatey, maar wat voor voordelen zou dit mij nog meer kunnen geven?
+1rc_enzo
@sakurakilla28 oktober 2021 10:14
Als je weet wat je wil hebben kan je ze allemaal in een enkele actie installeren, wat verder gaat dan de set die Ninite je geeft. Het is bijvoorbeeld niet raar om in één adem de packages GoogleChrome, notepadplusplus, nvidia-display-driver of zelfs sql-server-management-studio te installeren, omdat je weet dat je daar naar op zoek was. Er zit een community achter om die packages bij te houden, en zo goed als alles is silent.
+1Freakster86
@rc_enzo28 oktober 2021 10:29
Nog niet zo lang geleden heb ik Chocolatey ontdekt en echt wat een verademing is dat! Maar dat "in een enkele actie installeren" wordt toch wel bemoeilijkt. Want je kunt geen packages aanvinken / opslaan in een lijst. Voor mijn gevoel een basic feature die nog ontbreekt.

Ik heb nu alle programma's die ik nodig heb met install commands in een excel sheet gezet en zet dan een vinkje in de tabel van een specifieke gebruiker. Met een simpele formule genereer je zo een alles-in-1 install command voor elke gebruiker.

Dit maakt herinstallatie zó makkelijk, dat ik gestopt ben met het maken van backups van de gehele PC's. Enkel een goede sync & backup van de user folder en je bent klaar. Scheelt weer werk + opslag.
+1Knoose
@Freakster8628 oktober 2021 13:28
Ik was nieuwsgierig naar de packages die dit programma aanbied, toevallig viel mijn oog op deze:
https://community.chocola...choco-package-list-backup

Misschien is dit de oplossing voor jou?
+1Freakster86
@Knoose28 oktober 2021 14:55
Dank voor het meedenken :) Die gebruik ik toevallig ook al. Maar dat is pas handig ná de eerste installatie. Wat ik bedoel is dat je eigenlijk per user lijsten wilt genereren op de site zelf. Vinkjes zetten zoals bij ninite en dan één install command krijgen. Nu genereer ik dat dus zelf met excel: https://imgur.com/a/teNyeIg Vinkjes zetten en elders komt er één command uit "choco install program1 program2 program3 -y"
+1Knoose
@Freakster8628 oktober 2021 16:23
aaaah check :) ik zit nu voor het eerst met chocolatey te spelen en wat jij schetst zou toevallig het volgende zijn wat ik zou willen hebben. Wat jij hebt is dan dus wel the next best thing en toch vrij werkbaar.
+1thomasmoors
@Freakster8628 oktober 2021 10:42
Er is ook een gui
+1Freakster86
@thomasmoors28 oktober 2021 11:06
I know, maar dat geeft nog niet de mogelijkheden die ik zoek. Werkt wel perfect om users zelf programma's te laten installeren. Enkel nog een upgrade-all-at-startup en je hebt er geen omkijken meer naar.
+1Fero
@rc_enzo28 oktober 2021 10:34
Daarbij: Ninite is een éénmalige download terwijl je vanuit Chocolatey ook al deze packages in één keer kan updaten.

Ook kan de beginnende gebruiker welke niet heel begaan is met PowerShell starten met "choco install chocolateygui". Je krijgt dan gewoon een Windows programma met GUI waarin je kan zien wat er op je PC staat, waarvoor updates beschikbaar zijn, alles updaten met één knop, en Chocolatey packages zoeken en installeren.
+1ido_nl
@Fero28 oktober 2021 11:55
Niet helemaal waar, als je de Ninite download een tijd later opnieuw runt, zal deze een update uitvoeren van de aangevinkte apps.
+1Mopperman
@rc_enzo28 oktober 2021 12:26
Wat is het voordeel tegenover ninite? Behalve dat er meer applicaties in staan?
De basis voor mij kan ik bij ninite ook vinden, en die executable zorgt ook voor latere updates.
+1Jack Flushell
@rc_enzo28 oktober 2021 13:22
Nooit van gehoord, maar werkt dus hetzelde als package manegers die je op de meeste Linux / BSD's ziet (pacman/apt etc). Interessant om eens te proberen.
+1FlyingDutchMen
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:24
Ik gebruik het dagelijks. Zowel zakelijk als prive.

Ik heb powershell script liggen welke alle tools die ik wil hebben gedefineerd heeft. Tijdens een startup van mijn machine installeert/update die al deze tools automagisch. Als ik een nieuwe tool wil installeren, doe ik dit eerst zelf via de cmd, en voeg het daarna toe aan mijn script.

Zakelijk gezien doen we het zelfde. Dit script ligt standaard klaar zodat een reinstall van een machine of een nieuwe collega opweg helpen stukken sneller gata.
+1Koepert
@FlyingDutchMen28 oktober 2021 11:31
Hoe ziet zo'n script eruit dan? Is dat gewoon een verzameling van :

_ installeer dit pakket
_ gebruik deze credentials

Of moet je hierna alsnog opnieuw inloggen in systemen?


Voorbeeld (anoniem gemaakt) zou helpen want heb hier wel interesse in :)
+1FlyingDutchMen
@Koepert28 oktober 2021 11:33
Het script ziet er als volgt uit:
# Install Chocolatey
if (!(Get-Command choco.exe -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue)) {
Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force; iex ((New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://chocolatey.org/install.ps1'))}

Write-Host "Installing Notepad ++"
choco install notepadplusplus -y

Write-Host "Installing tortoise git"
choco install tortoisegit -y

Write-Host "Installing 7ZIP"
choco install 7zip.install -y

Write-Host "Installing nextcloud"
choco install nextcloud-client -y

Write-Host "Installing MobaXTerm"
choco install mobaxterm -y

Write-Host "Installing Postman"
choco install postman -y
+1beerse

@FlyingDutchMen28 oktober 2021 23:16
En dan zo af en toe (1 keer per maand, 1 keer per week, je eigen schema):

cup all -y


en daarna is alles wat je via chocolatey hebt geïnstalleerd ook bijgewerkt.
+1William_H
@pven28 oktober 2021 10:21
Het grote voordeel voor iedereen is, dat je met een enkel commando al je software die je via Chocolatey installeert, kunt updaten. Er bestaat ook een programma met een user interface, als je niet zo wil spelen met de Commandline, genaamd Chocolatey GUI. Er is geen enkel programma op Windows dat dit zo goed doet.
+1beerse

@William_H28 oktober 2021 23:17
cup all -y
+1William_H
@beerse29 oktober 2021 14:48
Of "Choco upgrade all -y" , zoals het tegenwoordig meer wordt gebruikt.
+112_0_13
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:09
`apt` is op ubuntu fantastisch, ook voor single-user. Volgens mij is het vergelijktbaar :)
+1Qalo
@12_0_1328 oktober 2021 13:17
Enigzins vergelijkbaar, dat klopt. Maar apt is, net als pacman, dnf en alle alle andere pakketinstalleerders, superieur aan welke scriptinstaller op Windows dan ook. By far...

Wel grappig om te zien dat er initiatieven zijn die bepaalde zaken op "de Linux manier" willen implementeren binnen Windows. Maar persoonlijk vind ik Windows er het systeem niet naar. Updaten van het systeem alleen is al een tijdrovende routine waar je niet blij van wordt. Laat staan als daarnaast je programma's ook worden bijgewerkt tot de laatste versie. En dan daarna nog de boel opnieuw opstarten en laten configureren door Windows. Moet je gaan zitten wachten tot je Windows eens een keer klaar is. En dat kan lang duren. Ook op snelle machines....

Handig als je een kwartier voor je MS Teams vergadering je computer opstart, en Windows gaat eerst nog eens op zijn gemak de boel inregelen voordat je het weer kan gebruiken. ;)
+1Jogai
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:09
Wat langer geleden wel ja. Ik vindt nu scoop fijner, maar dat is meer op dev-tools gericht (al kan je via extra repos wel andere tools krijgen). Alles wordt daarmee standaard in je profiel geinstalleerd, voor single-user setup dus prima. En ook handig als je buiten je profiel niet genoeg rechten hebt.
+1mahsalti
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:45
Yes, werkt best goed en is simpel te gebruiken.
+1Earry
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:49
Yes. Ik spoel mijn desktop regelmatig opnieuw in en combineer choco(latey) dan met boxstarter.org om een goede basis te hebben :-)
+1Azzaro78
@pven28 oktober 2021 09:54
Gebruik het als single user om al mijn apps snel te installeren.

zodra je alles hebt kan je een export van je config doen en kan je bij een nieuwe pc met 2-3 commando's al je apps hebben.

Tijd van mijn pc herinstallatie duurde me hooguit 45 minuten met alles er weer op. Tijd van alles opnieuw inloggen niet meegeteld.

Dan ook nog een "scheduled task" bij logon die alle apps update.

Top tool dit
+1Joerie
28 oktober 2021 09:05
Choco was welliswaar eerder dan Winget, maar verschillen deze nog van elkaar?
+1Stigandr
@Joerie28 oktober 2021 09:54
WinGet is erg geïnspireerd op AppGet en het verschil tussen AppGet en Chocolatey kan je hier lezen: appget-what-chocolatey-wasnt
+1TazzyD
@Stigandr28 oktober 2021 11:51
Zo te zien is dit geen succes geworden? Alle pakketjes op github zijn mininaal 2 jaar oud, inclusief appget zelf. Ook zie ik dat die Yaml files gewoon naar installers wijzen, dus lijkt eigenlijk gewoon op een download-tool. Of zie ik iets verkeerd?
+2dycell
@TazzyD28 oktober 2021 13:51
Het idee was er en Microsoft heeft zelfs contact met deze man opgenomen om de tool over te nemen.
Daarna hebben ze zijn idee gekopieerd en hem gedag gezegt. Hele verhaal staat hier:
https://keivan.io/the-day-appget-died/
+1beerse

@TazzyD28 oktober 2021 23:20
Bij chocolatey zijn de pakketjes die je van chocolatey.org ophaalt ook "alleen maar" scriptjes en zo om de officiële pakketten op te halen en te installeren. Daar zit nog wel de nodige controle omheen gebakken zoals parity-checks en zo. maar het concept is vergelijkbaar.
+1dfury
28 oktober 2021 10:01
Zolang je geen synchronisatie kunt doen met al geïnstalleerde applicaties en dit achter een paywall zit, zal dit geen vlucht nemen bij niet zakelijke gebruikers. Dat is toch een basis feature die gewoon in de standaard client hoort te zitten. In het apt van Linux zit veel meer dan choco, maar daar werkt men ook veel langer aan. Ik heb helemaal geen zin om al mijn applicaties in een script te gaan verwerken. Daar moet ik dan best veel vrije tijd in stoppen. Ik gebruik gewoon de gratis versie van Sumo en Patchmypc. Patchmypc voor de apps die door hun worden ondersteund en de rest met Sumo scannen dit levert meestal maar een paar hits op.
+1japie06
@dfury28 oktober 2021 14:28
Synchronisatie met reeds geïnstalleerde programma's kan volgens mij wel in de betaalde enterprise versie.
+1smaw
@japie0629 oktober 2021 11:01
Dit vind ik dus het grootste nadeel en zie ik geen reden om Chocolatey te gebruiken (licentie waarmee dit wel mogelijk is, heeft een flink prijskaartje in mijn ogen), als je ook eenmaal handmatig update is choco hem ook weer kwijt uit zijn database.

[Reactie gewijzigd door smaw op 29 oktober 2021 12:55]

+1Lagonas
28 oktober 2021 09:05
Hier had ik nog nooit van gehoord, maar dit ziet er toch wel erg interresant uit! Ik ga hier eens mee spelen in een VM.
+1DaniGeus
28 oktober 2021 11:24
Ik heb een script gemaakt met allerlei tools en menu’s

Stel ik installeer mijn pc opnieuw, ik run dat script in administrator mode, kies install all (in dit geval al mijn prefered tooltjes, drivers & programma’s) druk op Y om te bevestigen en klaar is Kees. Kan er gewoon bij weg lopen. Doet ook een reboot uit zichzelf en dan kan ik verder met indelen zonder dat ik ooit iets zelf hoef te downloaden.

Wat dat aangaat is Chocolatey echt een top en sterk tooltje.
+1vali
28 oktober 2021 12:01
Werkt erg fijn i.c.m. Ansible.
+1DikkieDick
29 oktober 2021 11:26
Dit ook eens aan een test onderwerpen. Niet alles is up-to-date in de repo. Maar werkt op zich fijn. PatchMyPC mekkert continu bij opstarten dat ie een fout heeft.

Via batch-filetje zou ik hier dan een choco upgrade all op los kunnen laten. En weer bij, in hoeverre de repo bij is. :-)

En idd handig, zoals hierboven beschreven een backup maken zodat je die als basis kan gebruiken bij nieuwe pc-installatie.

Tevens ook met winget aan het stoeien, maar die heeft vooralsnog minder packages.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

