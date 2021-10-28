Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.11.3 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 0.11.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Chocolatey 0.11.3 bug fixes Fix - Chocolatey fails to load all PowerShell helper cmdlets when attempting to loads modules - see #2412

Fix - Chocolateys PowerShell Installer Module uses non PowerShell 2 compatible syntax - see #2398

Fix - Running Chocolatey CLI with an expired Chocolatey License can result in non-commercial commands failing to run - see #2289

Fix - Installing from packages.config doesn't support installing from other sources (e.g. windowsfeatures, python, etc) - see #877

Fix - Quoted InstallLocation in .registry file results in errors when attempting to automatically uninstall application - see #2336 Chocolatey 0.11.2 bug fixes Fix - Setting of Authorization header in Get-WebFile cmdlet does not work - see #2374