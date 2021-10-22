Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 95 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 95, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht is de pdf viewer. Zo opent het een document op de plek waar je de gebleven was en kan er nu ook tekst als commentaar worden toegevoegd. Verder is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om wachtwoorden aan te passen of een nieuw account op een website aan te maken. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • View in File Explorer support for SharePoint Online libraries in Microsoft Edge. Now you can enable the View in File Explorer capability on SharePoint Online Modern Document Libraries. For this experience to be visible and work for your users, you need to enable the Microsoft Edge policy Configure the View in File Explorer feature for SharePoint pages in Microsoft Edge and update your SharePoint Online tenant configuration. Learn more: View SharePoint files with File Explorer in Microsoft Edge.
  • Intranet zone file URL links will open in Windows File Explorer. You can allow file URL links to intranet zone files originating from intranet zone HTTPS websites to open Windows File Explorer for that file or directory. You can enable this experience using the IntranetFileLinksEnabled policy.
  • Improvements to the downloads experience. Support for the download user experience is extended to progressive web applications PWAs and WebView. We will also begin to support drag and drop to the File Explorer and Desktop.
  • Pick up where you left off on PDF documents. You will now be able to resume reading from where you last closed your PDF document.
  • Efficiency mode extends battery life when your laptop enters battery saver mode. Efficiency mode will become active when your laptop enters battery saver mode to allow the browser to manage resource usage to extend the battery life of your machine. You will have four options when efficiency mode becomes active: Unplugged and low battery, Unplugged, Always, and Never. Note: This feature is a Controlled Feature Rollout. If you don’t see this feature, check back shortly as we continue our rollout.
  • Free form text boxes added to PDF documents. We now support adding free form text boxes to PDF documents. You can use these boxes to fill in forms and add visible notes.
  • Citation support added to Collections. We've improved the Collections experience, especially for students and researchers. Collections will start supporting citations and reading lists.
  • Update your passwords faster and with fewer clicks. The browser will now take you directly to the Change Password page for a given website. This action saves you time and clicks by removing the need to navigate to the page manually. After you’re on this page, the browser will also autofill your existing password and suggest a strong, unique new password. Note: Currently this feature is only available on a limited number of sites.
  • Auto-account creation. We now provide additional support on Sign-Up pages by allowing you to create an online account with one click. You can do this by selecting the suggestion drop-down when you click on any form field in the Sign-Up form. Doing so will show not only information relevant to the Sign-Up form, but also a strong new password suggestion. Upon selection, all the relevant information gets populated in the respective fields and the suggested password will be automatically stored on submission to the website. Note: Currently this feature is only available on a limited number of sites.
Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 95.0.1020.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
22-10 Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30 32
25-09 Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31 21
03-09 Microsoft Edge 93.0.961.38 17
07-'21 Microsoft Edge 92.0.902.55 0
Meer historie

Reacties (32)

0CSmall
22 oktober 2021 14:56
Probeer Edge maar eens te verwijderen uit w11. Als iemand weet hoe, dan hoor ik het graag.

Dank
+1Ortep
@CSmall22 oktober 2021 15:37
Waarom zou je het willen?
+1CSmall
@Ortep22 oktober 2021 17:56
Omdat edge er zo in zit gebakken, de widget (news feed ding) werkt via edge, wat inhoud dat edge constant op de achtergrond draait. Plus er word een berg telemetry data verstuurd via edge. En dan los van het feit dat je niet zomaar een programma kan uninstallen me enorm tegenstaat.
0WoutervOorschot
@CSmall22 oktober 2021 18:55
Je kan vast ergens de executables verwijderen, net zoals je explorer.exe kunt verwijderen. Dat windows vervolgens nauwelijks meer werkt moet je dan maar op de koop toenemen. Waarom wel een filebrowser maar geen webbrowser meeleveren?
0CSmall
@WoutervOorschot22 oktober 2021 20:33
Officieel mag het niet daarom zo geimplementeerd als noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de OS.

Trouwens bij de meeste updates van W10 word Edge ook weer stiekem geinstalleerd. Zonder schaamte.
0bluecupra
@CSmall23 oktober 2021 10:52
Heb zelf in Windows 11 de widgets verwijderd via onderstaande command (voegt voor mij niets toe en gebruik ze ook niet
:
winget uninstall "windows web experience pack"


https://www.ghacks.net/20...ll-widgets-in-windows-11/
0JKL-NL
@CSmall23 oktober 2021 12:41
De widgets van Windows 11 draaien op msedgewebview.exe als ik me niet vergis. Kijk even op https://appuals.com/msedg...suming-memory-windows-11/ en scroll door naar het stukje over het register.

Edit: dit schakelt het automatisch opstarten ervan uit, maar verwijdert het niet. Lijkt mij de veiligste keuze.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JKL-NL op 23 oktober 2021 12:44]

0bschelst
@Ortep22 oktober 2021 16:23
waarom niet. hoe meer software je draait welke je niet gebruikt, hoe meer security risicos.
+1Ortep
@bschelst22 oktober 2021 17:40
waarom niet. hoe meer software je draait welke je niet gebruikt, hoe meer security risicos.
Als je software niet gebruikt zijn de security risico's nogal klein.
Maar jij verwijdert ook bv de calculator? Of Notepad? Of de snipping tool als je die een weekje niet gebruikt?
0mikeoke
@Ortep23 oktober 2021 00:02
zie het als Zero Trust.
Gelukkig heeft de marketing afdeling het toverwoord ook gevonden en wil elke manager dit ook toepassen.

Het is al laat, dus nog maar schepje er bovenop :+
Wat je niet hebt kan ook niet misbruikt worden.
Waarom verwijderd Microsoft Flash "als je dit toch niet gebruikt"
Waarom heb je Java 7 update 40 op je computer staan, niks aan de hand, je gebruikt de software toch niet!
"Zo fijn die Acrobat Reader 9"

:+ voorbeelden, calculator of notepad :S waarom vraag je niet naar ping of arp?


wijziging: Zero trust gewijzigd naar artikel van Tweakers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mikeoke op 23 oktober 2021 00:13]

+1joco
@CSmall22 oktober 2021 15:17
probleem is dat je het nooit helemaal weg kan krijgen en zou moeten
want ik hoop toch echt dat ze nu straks met WebView2 (embeded in allemaal andere applicaties) gewoon de laatste Edge gebruiken..
dus op 1 of andere manier moet het op je systeem staan en moet het ook constant geupdated worden.
0Carlos0_0
@CSmall22 oktober 2021 16:00
Waarom zou je het willen verwijderen ?
+1mschol
@Carlos0_022 oktober 2021 16:03
Waarom zou je het willen verwijderen ?
dezelfde reden dat je chrome, firefox of welke andere browser dan ook zou willen verwijderen?
idem voor internet explorer toch?
-edit-
mensen lijken hier de strekking van mijn comment niet te snappen:
Elk stuk software moet te verwijderen zijn.

Men werd vroeger boos omdat Internet explorer er niet uit gehaald kon worden, nu edge niet weggehaald kan worden krijg je de vraag: "waarom zou je dat willen?"
om exact dezelfde redenen dus dat je elk ander stuk software wilt kunnen verwijderen, het is anno 2021 vrij absurd te noemen dat het niet kan

als het gaat om de webview: dit zou een losstaand systeem moeten zijn waarbij de gebruiker de keuze heeft welke render engine wordt gebruikt en welke GUI vervolgens gebruikt wordt.
2 losse componenten, beide van verschillende partijen, het huidige systeem is simpelweg ouderwets

[Reactie gewijzigd door mschol op 22 oktober 2021 18:35]

+1Loller1

@mschol22 oktober 2021 16:34
Heb je ooit IE als eens echt verwijderd? Als in volledig? En niet gewoon de shell? Veel succes daarmee, zelfde situatie met Edge: Windows heeft een render engine nodig, Edge bied die render engine, verwijder Edge en je breekt gewoon een hoop andere dingen ook.
0Wolfos
@Loller122 oktober 2021 16:49
Ja, dat kan sinds een jaar ongeveer via 'turn Windows features on or off'. Kan me voorstellen dat er wat oude software dan breekt, maar de webview van IE word in het OS niet meer gebruikt.
In Windows 11 heb je überhaupt geen IE meer.

Ik denk dat het gebruik van (standaard) webviews op Windows wel meevalt tegenwoordig. Het gaat er meer om dat de gemiddelde gebruiker een groot probleem heeft als ze geen browser meer hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 22 oktober 2021 16:53]

0Jeffrey2107
@Wolfos22 oktober 2021 19:13
ik denk dat er het verwijderen van ie in oudere windows versies bedoelt word. in win10 was ie allang vervangen dus kon het toen zonder problemen
0Carlos0_0
@mschol22 oktober 2021 16:08
Dan houd je geen browser meer over als je die ook verwijderd, verder hoef je firefox of chrome niet te verwijderen deze staan niet op een pc normaal.
IE heb ik ook niet verwijderd gewoon laten staan, staat toch niet in de weg Microsoft verwijderd hem van zelf wel ?.
0CSmall
@Carlos0_022 oktober 2021 17:57
Brave browser is momenteel erg fijn. Ingebakken adblocker die goed werkt, snel omdat er veel word geblocked dat niet geladen hoeft te worden en het is geen google of MS. Ja ik weet dat het op chromium draait maar wel een custom versie er van.
+1m0nkm0nk
@CSmall23 oktober 2021 10:53
Brave is ook niet zo zwart wit als ze willen doen lijken.
Veel gezeik rondom het laten zien hun eigen advertenties (voor rewards) en het blokkeren van anderen.

Persoonlijk heb ik Brave jaren gebruikt op mijn werkstation, nu draai ik sind een half jaar Edge wat me prima bevalt. Op mijn Android telefoon draai ik nog wel Brave. Chrome nog sporadisch. :Y)

Tegenwoordig gebruik ik het eigenlijk niet meer maar onderstaand kun je gebruiken om trackers/ads etc te blokkeren op host niveau, de lijst update met regelmaat. Ook een tijdje op mijn Android telefoon gehad. Let wel dat, mocht er ineens iets niet meer werken netwerk gerelateerd, dan zou ik eerst goed kijken in je host file of ff netstatten ^^
https://someonewhocares.org/hosts/

[Reactie gewijzigd door m0nkm0nk op 23 oktober 2021 10:57]

0CSmall
@m0nkm0nk23 oktober 2021 12:45
Ik ga het checken, ik heb een Pi-Hole maar proberen google ads te blocken is een strijd. En youtube ads a;l helemaal.
En blokkeert soms te agressief. De brave ads neem ik in dit geval voor lief, vele malen minder vervelend.

Voor android (freeware) ads werkt de PiHole wel heel erg goed trouwens, nog wel.
Het bombardement aan ads en data scraping vind ik gewoon erg vervelend en een strijd die ik graag aan ga. Het doel? Mijn kinderen aan zo min mogelijk reclame bloot te stellen binnenshuis. Zonder ze compleet af te sluiten.
0mschol
@Carlos0_022 oktober 2021 18:28
is het zo moeilijk mijn reactie te begrijpen?

je moet elk stuk software kunnen verwijderen, of dat nou een browser is of wat anders..
de reden maakt niet uit

of ben je zo'n voorstander van alle ingebakken software?
0Carlos0_0
@mschol22 oktober 2021 19:34
Ja je reactie was Moeilijk te begrijpen, want dat hele verhaal wat je getypt had stond er aan begin niet(dus heb ik niet gezien ).

Ik vijf ingebakken prima en hoeft zeker niet te verwijderen zijn, gebruik zelf iOS en maak ook gebruik van de standaard browser Safari/ agenda / foto app enzo, valt mij prima en hoef geen andere app er voor.

Op de pc heel lang Firefox gebruikt, maar over gegaan naar chromium browser en toen dacht ik waarom niet Edge?.
Het zit al in de pc scheelt weer extra browser installeren, en werkt net als alle andere chomium browsers uiteindelijk redelijk het zelfde.
0MarkS90
@mschol22 oktober 2021 21:15
Mag ik vragen waarom je Edge zou willen verwijderen? Dat haal ik niet uit je verhaal.

Gaat het om te kunnen verwijderen of omdat je het niet wilt gebruiken en daarom weg wilt hebben? Want ja, wat je niet nodig hebt hoeft niet op de PC te staan. Zo sta ik er ook in.
0CSmall
@MarkS9023 oktober 2021 12:49
Ja inderdaad, het dat ik een stukje software dat niet belangrijk is voor het functioneren van de PC maar wel blijkbaar nodig is om data in te zamelen en je content voor te schotelen waar je niet om gevraagd hebt MOET je kunnen verwijderen zonder dat je OS niet volledig functioneerd. Het is immers mijn PC (die meerdere euros kost) en die ik dagelijks gebruik.

Spybot Beacon doet zijn best om veel telemetry te blokken maar is ook niet feilloos.
0Uruk-Hai
@mschol23 oktober 2021 11:05
Elk stuk software moet te verwijderen zijn.
Niemand houdt je tegen om op Linux over te stappen. Daar kan dat namelijk gewoon mee.
0CSmall
@Uruk-Hai23 oktober 2021 12:51
Ja, linux gebruik ik ook en dat is inderdaad heel fijn. Maar voor de meeste games en bepaalde software is Windows toch nog steeds benodigd. Hopelijk veranderd dat snel.
0CSmall
@Carlos0_023 oktober 2021 13:02
Deze monotone meneer legt het goed uit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCylXhchM4I
0Carlos0_0
@CSmall23 oktober 2021 14:18
Privacy zou mij echt een rot zorg zijn deze tijd nog, ik was ook zo en schakelde van alles uit in windows 10, tig scripts / tooltjes browser alles in firefox met allemaal addons etc.
Duckduckgo als zoekmachine, geen google maps etc.

Ben 360 graden gedraaid en zou mij allemaal nog een worst wezen, je leven wordt er een stuk rustiger door.
Je hoeft niet met elke update weer een hartzakking te krijgen om alles na te kijken , gewoon default browser welke prima werkt.
Heb nu Edge in gebruik al tijden, google weer als zoekmachine, google maps / youtube op iphone staan en ingelogd met google account.

Dan zien ze maar dat ik eens op pornhub ofzo zit, of hier op tweakers maakt me echt niet uit.
Het enige wat heb nu nog is Ublock voor reclame blocking, maar verder in windows staan alle toeters en bellen aan :).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

