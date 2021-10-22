Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.9 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Added Windows Firewall Status monitoring under the Security Advisor feature.

Improved the installation experience.

Enhanced detection, remediation, and performance. Issues fixed MBAM-5448: Multiple blocks reported while browsing on Google Chrome using Windows 11 devices despite having Malwarebytes for Windows integrated with Browser Guard.

MBAM-5368: Incorrect date displayed under the Scan history section.

MBAM-1990: Scheduled scan changes are not read correctly under certain circumstances.

MBAM-4489: Recurring memory usage spikes with the mbamtray.exe process.