Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.4.9.142

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.9 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Added Windows Firewall Status monitoring under the Security Advisor feature.
  • Improved the installation experience.
  • Enhanced detection, remediation, and performance.
Issues fixed
  • MBAM-5448: Multiple blocks reported while browsing on Google Chrome using Windows 11 devices despite having Malwarebytes for Windows integrated with Browser Guard.
  • MBAM-5368: Incorrect date displayed under the Scan history section.
  • MBAM-1990: Scheduled scan changes are not read correctly under certain circumstances.
  • MBAM-4489: Recurring memory usage spikes with the mbamtray.exe process.

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4.9.142
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bron: Malwarebytes

