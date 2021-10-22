Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.4

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key Features
  • Hardware accelerated Apple ProRes on Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max.
  • Faster DaVinci Neural Engine performance on Mac OS Monterey.
  • Native HDR viewers and 120 Hz playback on supported MacBook Pros.
  • Native Dropbox and Dropbox Replay integration with render presets.
  • Sync markers, comments, annotations with Dropbox and Dropbox Replay.
  • Export timeline markers as YouTube video or QuickTime chapters.
  • Steinberg VST3 support with access to even more audio effects.
  • Simplified auto color management settings with SDR and HDR selection.
  • Improved 3D keyer and matte finesse controls.
  • New Resolve FX including film halation and custom mixers.
  • Text+ support for combined glyphs, right to left text and vertical layouts.
  • Subtitles can auto resize backgrounds and decompose to parent timeline.
Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max
  • Hardware accelerated Apple ProRes on Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max.
  • Faster DaVinci Neural Engine performance on Mac OS Monterey.
  • Smoother 120 Hz UI and playback on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.
  • Native HDR viewers on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.
  • Native full screen mode on Mac OS.
Dropbox
  • Dropbox login within DaVinci Resolve preferences.
  • Render presets for Dropbox and Dropbox Replay with background uploads.
  • Sync comments and annotations with Dropbox Replay in Studio.
  • Sync markers and comments with Dropbox in Studio.
Edit
  • Subtitle and caption backgrounds now auto-resize to fit text content.
  • Subtitle tracks in nested timelines now decompose to the main timeline.
  • Adding a new subtitle caption now auto-focuses on the text area.
  • Simple titles and subtitles are faster on Apple Silicon systems.
  • Improved ease in and out functionality for position curves in the timeline.
  • Options to include effects and grades for render in place operations.
  • Switch multicam angles in the edit page with the speed editor.
  • Ability to mark selection for timeline gaps.
  • Edit asymmetric audio transitions created in the Fairlight page.
  • Trim video and audio transitions asymmetrically using cmd/ctrl.
  • Fine audio clip gain adjustments using shift + mouse drag.
  • Support for pasting retime attributes on audio clips.
  • Option to limit audio sync to the first timecode match.
  • Preview composite modes by hovering over each mode in the inspector.
  • Ability to set per-clip deinterlace quality in the inspector.
  • New square iris transition.
  • Support for custom aspect ratio controls for shape transitions.
  • Improved overlays for Fusion tools in the viewer.
  • Improved undo support for Fusion effects and Text+ in the inspector.
  • Support for folder based organization of effect templates.
  • New customizable key actions to go to previous/next timeline tabs.
  • Ability to close timeline tabs with middle click.
  • Preview generators and titles from the effects panel in the cut viewer.
Color
  • Support for an automatic mode for color managed projects.
  • Support for ACES 1.3, gamut compression and new CSC transforms.
  • New 3D Keyer with new modes, better selection/stroke logic, live feedback.
  • Improved HSL and luma keyers with updated matte finesse controls.
  • Track forward and back with a single action in trackers and magic masks.
  • Node tooltips now indicate LUT and effect type present.
  • Dragging new links to layer and key mixers auto-creates node inputs.
  • Dragging color nodes over key links creates key-to-RGB connections.
  • Added individual primary and secondary tool icons for faster switching.
  • Clip filters for timeline clips with Dolby Vision analysis or trim.
  • Disabled clips are now shown as gray in the timeline.
  • Support for applying camera LUTs and CDLs to ARRI MXF ProRes clips.
  • The printer light state is now persisted across application restart.
  • Navigating to markers in the timeline now auto scrolls to center marker.
Resolve FX
  • Film halation emulates film stock reflections and scatter with Studio.
  • Custom mixer to combine effects and grades with finer control.
  • Improved 3D, HSL and Luma keyers in edit and Fusion.
  • Better noise handling and key refinement for existing keyers.
  • Improved patch replacer with ability to align source and target.
  • Film grain with interactive previews and grain freeze options.
Fairlight
  • Support for Steinberg VST3 audio effects on Mac OS and Windows.
  • Ability to reorder, move and duplicate effects in the mixer.
  • Support for copying clip ranges with partial fades.
  • Single sided audio transitions are now displayed as fades.
  • Support for multi channel audio outputs on Linux.
  • Waveform displays visible at smaller track heights and lower zoom levels.
  • Ability to shift-click and cmd-click on keyframe selections in the timeline.
  • Navigating to previous or next timeline marker now selects the marker.
  • Improved default processing order in Fairlight mixers.
  • Automation curves display current values when no automation is present.
  • Flashing edit cursor in edit selection mode.
  • Improved column order and search behavior in the clip index.
  • Improved jog, scroll and shuttle with the editor keyboard and speed editor.
  • Fairlight FX meters have resizable displays and improved channel labels.
  • Improved audio performance when using Blackmagic monitoring devices.
Fusion
  • Text+ support for combined glyphs and right to left language layouts.
  • Improved vertical Text+ layout, vertical glyphs, rotation and line direction.
  • Improved Text+ character grouping, spacing, underlining and borders.
  • Text+ supports per-character stylistic sets for supported fonts.
  • Support for OpenType features, including old-style numbers in Text+.
  • Multiple Text+ improvements for character styling and animation.
  • Hover to show tool descriptions in the effects panel and add tool window.
  • Improved default tracker search and pattern size for grid warps.
  • New search area scale slider in tracker options.
Codecs and File I/O
  • Improved encode settings for YouTube render preset.
  • Option to export a timeline marker color as YouTube video chapters.
  • Option to export a timeline marker color as QuickTime chapter markers.
  • Support for decoding opus audio in QuickTime and MP4 clips.
  • Hardware accelerated Panasonic 8K AVC decodes on Apple Silicon.
  • Improved decode speeds for ARRI ARX clips.
  • Hardware accelerated H.265 encodes on free version on Windows.
  • H.264 encode profile options on supported Nvidia systems with Studio.
  • H.264/H.265 encode bit rate controls on supported Windows Intel systems.
  • Faster hardware acceleration on Windows Intel systems with Studio.
  • Support for rendering EXRs with ZIP1 compression.
  • Ability to add custom languages in DCP/IMF composition naming options.
  • Ability to use approved operator / rating / region lists for DCP naming.
  • Marker support in the IO encode plugin SDK.
  • Ability to bypass re-encodes for Sony XAVC Intra clips.
  • Improved retention of comments metadata for third party XML workflows.
  • Improved display of render job names with tooltips.
General
  • Right click audio icon to adjust volume on media, color and deliver pages.
  • Auto-identifying media storage sequential image formats as stills or clips.
  • Prompt to overwrite existing projects when invoking save as.
  • Locked project indicator for PostgreSQL databases with usage info tooltip.
  • Ability to clone a PostgreSQL database from the project manager.
  • Ability to export PostgreSQL access keys from the project manager.
  • Option to import into current timeline when importing an AAF.
  • Scripting API support to access inspector properties for video clips.
  • Scripting API support to set playhead position on the timeline.
  • Scripting API support to get color version for video clips.
  • Scripting API support for reflecting upload status in render job APIs.
  • Scripting API support for setting network optimization in render jobs.
  • Scripting API support for H.264 multi-pass encode option in Mac OS.
  • Improved scripting property set when querying MediaIn nodes.
  • Addressed an issue with Vimeo login.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-10-2021 08:56
37 • submitter: guidogast

22-10-2021 • 08:56

37 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

02-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 2 16
19-04 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 1 14
30-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.6 4
07-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5 9
16-02 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.4 7
21-12 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3 15
19-11 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2 9
29-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1 20
22-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4 37
08-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.3.2 1
DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (37)

-Moderatie-faq
-137037+132+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Michael_OsGroot
22 oktober 2021 11:18
Het blijft me verbazen dat ze deze software gratis beschikbaar kunnen maken. Resolve is echt een powerhouse voor videobewerking.
+1RobWu
@Michael_OsGroot22 oktober 2021 18:52
Het gaat niet om de software, maar de hardware.
Kijk maar eens wat bv. een colorcorrectie deck kost. Of andere DR gerelateerde hardware.
+1nevyn67
@RobWu22 oktober 2021 19:36
Speededitor valt wel mee qua prijs, zit vaak zelfs ook de Studio versie gratis bij.

De echt professionele hardware editors zijn idd een stuk duurder, maarja, die zijn ook voor de echte pro's.
+1Rutger Muller
@Michael_OsGroot22 oktober 2021 11:35
Het is een beetje terug naar shareware. Ik gebruik gratis Resolve nu een jaar met veel plezier, maar er zitten wel veel beperkingen aan, een ook veel 'nags' helaas. Pas als je klikt op een feature die niet in de gratis versie beschikbaar is krijg je een nagscreen, expres niet van te voren duidelijk. Maar ach. Ze verkopen genoeg hardware en software denk ik. Final Cut vind ik overzichtelijker.
+1guidogast

@Michael_OsGroot22 oktober 2021 20:42
Ik heb dit eerder benoemd op een oudere Downloads post van Resolve.

TL;DR: BMD verdient voornamelijk aan haar hardware. De software dient als gateway naar het eco-systeem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 22 oktober 2021 20:43]

+1Darth Malak
22 oktober 2021 10:41
Goed dat ze zo vaak patches uitbrengen maar de performance tijdens renderen van een timeline waar ook maar meer dan 1 effect op staat of iets gecompliceerder wordt is om te huilen.
+1guidogast

@Darth Malak22 oktober 2021 11:11
Gebruik je de Studio versie? Dan kun je namelijk ook op de grafische kaart renderen. Ik vind het reuze meevallen. Hangt natuurlijk ook van je systeem af. Ik heb zelf een 5900X met 32GB RAM en een RTX 3070. Rendered als een zonnetje, ook met effecten.
+1Darth Malak
@guidogast22 oktober 2021 14:26
Ja studio. Systeem is meer dan prima.... Maar goed, ik lees op andere plaatsen dat veel meer mensen dit als kritiek hebben. Op het moment dat je wat fusion compositions in je timeline hebt wordt het allemaal rap slechter.

Verder ondersteunen veel effecten e.d. geen GPU acceleration waardoor resolve alsnog je CPU opeet terwijl je via je GPU aan het renderen bent. Wat op zich natuurlijk logisch gevolg is dan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Darth Malak op 22 oktober 2021 14:28]

+1guidogast

@Darth Malak22 oktober 2021 14:42
Wellicht kun je voor die Fusion Compositions dan Render in Place gebruiken, dit is bij v17 uitgekomen en maakt er een cached bestand van, zodat Resolve niet constant de clip hoeft te renderen. Dit scheelt een hoop tijd en resources van je systeem.
+1Darth Malak
@guidogast22 oktober 2021 14:47
Klopt dit scheelt zeker... Is wel een aardige toevoeging inderdaad
+1meller14
@guidogast22 oktober 2021 14:01
Vind ik persoonlijk ook, ik merk gewoon met simpele edits dat Resolve juist zoveel sneller en stabieler is dan Premiere Pro. Ook met iets coplexere edits loopt het gewoon soepel op mijn hardware.
+1lacobo
@Darth Malak22 oktober 2021 11:32
Via de GPU renderen scheelt een slok op een borrel. Mijn PC steeg op als ik het via de CPU ging renderen. Via de GPU wordt de PC er niet warm of koud van en het is nog een stuk sneller ook. En dat met een inmiddels wat oudere 2070 kaart. Moet je idd wel de Studio versie hebben om dat in te kunnen stellen.
+1nr12
22 oktober 2021 09:36
Wat is ontzettend onhandig vind van resolve is dat hij niet snapt als je een bestand overschrijft. Dan moet je resolve helemaal opnieuw opstarten wil je je overschreven videobestand goed zien in je edit. Extreem onhandig.
+1guidogast

@nr1222 oktober 2021 10:30
Je kunt in je media pool gewoon rechtsklikken op de clip > Replace Selected Clip (of zoiets) en de file opnieuw linken in Resolve. Je hoeft Resolve er niet opnieuw voor op te starten.
+1nr12
@guidogast22 oktober 2021 12:29
Even wat meer info over hoe ik het gebruik. Ik maak veel previs in 3D, voor film en reclame. Uit mijn 3D scene schrijf is dan mov files uit die ik in me edit gebruik. Ik overschrijf regelmatig de zelfde file omdat ik maar kleine tweaks doe aan camera of aan me scene. In premiere is dat geen probleem, als ik mijn files overschrijf, dan blijft mijn edit gewoon werken en zie ik de updates meteen in me timeline. Maar Resolve heeft daar problemen mee en zegt dat file corrupt is of het file mist.

De suggestie die je doet zal ik proberen, maar als nog vergt het een handeling elke keer als ik een update doe. Dat blijf ik ontzettend jammer vinden en zonde van me tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nr12 op 22 oktober 2021 12:33]

+1guidogast

@nr1222 oktober 2021 13:34
Ah, het zou kunnen dat het hem in de cache zit. Je kan dat proberen uit te zetten: Uncheck: Playback > Use Optimized Media If Available.
+1meller14
@nr1222 oktober 2021 10:02
met de export? want met export overschrijft hij braaf en ervaar ik geen problemen.

wanneer je een bestand overschrijft of naam bronclip aanpast, zit er gewoon een refresh knop in de media "tab".

Wanneer je aanpassingen hebt gedaan in een clip op je tijdlijn en je hebt daarna een bestand overschreven/aangepast dan is dat logisch dat je je edit "metadata" corrupt raakt.
+1nr12
@meller1422 oktober 2021 12:30
Wanneer je aanpassingen hebt gedaan in een clip op je tijdlijn en je hebt daarna een bestand overschreven/aangepast dan is dat logisch dat je je edit "metadata" corrupt raakt.
Misschien logisch voor Resolve maar premiere heeft daar geen problemen mee. Zie me post hier onder voor meer uitleg over hoe ik het gebruik.
0RobWu
@nr1223 oktober 2021 16:53
me = mijn

spellnazi modus uit...
+1Borgia
22 oktober 2021 14:05
Ik vind het onduidelijk wat je nou precies kan met de gratis versie. Ik was op zoek naar software voor simpele persoonlijke video's te maken, totaal niks commercieels. De UI vond ik heel ingewikkeld uit zien. Ik heb wat basis kennis wat ik opgedaan heb in Premiere Pro, maar die is echt te duur voor persoonlijke dingen. Uiteindelijk maar Premiere Elements 2020 gekocht voor 20 euro, maar wat heb ik er spijt van. Computer wordt vaak traag, programma en mn taakbalk reageren vaak even 10 seconden niet, en het renderen van de video mislukt vaak en moet meerdere pogingen doen voor het lukt... terwijl ik een 3700X heb met 16 GB 3600 MHz ram en vanaf een SSD werk. Ook de interface is echt weer te simpel. Is er niet iets tussen in? Voor de gewone video editor die 1 of 2x per jaar een eenvoudige film maakt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Borgia op 22 oktober 2021 14:06]

+1guidogast

@Borgia22 oktober 2021 15:42
Resolve is een prima editor voor persoonlijke video's. De gratis versie is daar meer dan genoeg voor. Wellicht is het een wat groot pakket, maar zeker wel aan te raden. Er zijn zat tutorials op YouTube te vinden om je op weg te helpen.

Het oogt misschien intimiderend, maar dat heeft ook te maken met de hoofd-doelgroep van de software: Professionals.

Maar los van Resolve heb je wel andere (gratis) editors, die wat simpeler zijn:
- downloads: OpenShot Video Editor 2.6.1
- downloads: Kdenlive 21.08.2
+1Borgia
@guidogast22 oktober 2021 17:14
Bedankt ! Ik zal het nog eens uitproberen en wat meer geduld hebben. Kdenlive heb ik ook eens geprobeerd, het heeft een vreemd interface, ik was 2 dagen lang iedere hotkey en functie aan het googlen, werkte niet zo fijn. Beetje een hoge leercurve denk ik? (de UI dan) Hopelijk werkt DaVinci beter op mijn toch nog redelijk krachtige pc.
+1Tandjes
@Borgia22 oktober 2021 18:20
Ik werk zelf ook al een tijdje met de gratis Resolve versie. Wat mij in het begin goed heeft geholpen is inderdaad de instructievideo's volgen. Naar mijn weten heeft Davinci zelf een hele reeks video's gemaakt die je stap bij stap door het programma nemen, naast de papieren handleiding (als je van lezen houd). Extra uitleg daarnaast kan altijd nog via de vele Youtube filmpjes.
+1RobWu
@Borgia22 oktober 2021 18:57
Video editing in de meer professionele software is niet echt simpel, en heeft zeker een leercurve.
Resolve is voor de paar video's per jaar misschien te hoog gegrepen.

Première elements is ok, maar vergt net als andere video editing software wel wat zwaardere eisen aan je system. In jouw geval zit je een beetje aan de onderkant van de specs imho.

Er zijn genoeg alternatieven voor première elements die simpeler zijn, bv. een Windows video maker als het nog te vinden is.
+1Xymox
22 oktober 2021 09:09
Mooie set aan wijzigingen.
Al met al een zeer krachtige video editor. Heb een tijd geleden de studio versie aangeschaft waar de kleine video-editor-keyboard bij zat.

Het enige waar ik op zit te wachten is een officiële Insta360 plugin en meer 360 support.
+1Neus
@Xymox22 oktober 2021 09:21
Die promo is trouwens weer geldig tot en met 31/10: € 288 incl. BTW voor DaVinci Studio 17 incl. de Speed Editor.
0TheIceWarrior
@Neus22 oktober 2021 09:31
heb je een linkje?
0RobWu
@TheIceWarrior22 oktober 2021 09:46
bij socrates is het nog steeds 255,= incl. btw voor Resolve + Editor:
https://socrates.nl/produ...c-davinci-resolve-studio/
0Neus
@RobWu22 oktober 2021 10:31
Dat is ex BTW; totaalprijs bij uitchecken is bij Socrates € 308,55.

Ik kan hem hier in Italie halen bij de enige importeur: https://www.adcom.it/it/s...-17/p_n_19_142_1199_54258
0RobWu
@Neus22 oktober 2021 18:49
Het scheelt uiteindelijk twee tientjes, en geen gezeik als er iets misgaat.
Maar als je dat niet erg vindt... ;)
+1Djarune
22 oktober 2021 09:35
Vooral de optimalisatie voor de Apple M1 Pro / Max is interessant. Nu GPU’s zo duur zijn is een Apple geen gek idee.
+1larspc
@Djarune22 oktober 2021 11:26
Want de M1 Pro of Max is goedkoop wou je zeggen? Heb je een laptop voor met rtx 3080.
+1Redsandro
23 oktober 2021 02:22
Nouja, "Linux", zeg maar gerust "CentOS" want het is erg lastig om hem op populaire desktop distro's aan de praat te krijgen.

Je hebt een hack nodig om hem op Ubuntu aan de praat te krijgen, maar veel gebruikers klagen dat hij dan erg onstabiel wordt.

Jammer dat ze niet zelf een Ubuntu-based versie uitgeven. En een beetje vreemd, omdat Ubuntu en -derivatives by far het grootste marktaandeel binnen Linux desktopcomputing hebben.
+1Morzzz
@Redsandro23 oktober 2021 14:58
Nouja, een hack zou ik het niet willen noemen. Dat issue van verschillende distro's wordt altijd groter gemaakt dan het is. Een beetje repackaging is all it needs:

https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/davinci-resolve/
+1basseytje
22 oktober 2021 09:39
Ik zit nog steeds op support van mijn focusrite audio interface te wachten, ik krijg het gewoon niet voor elkaar om audio op te nemen in fairlight met dit ding.
+1lacobo
22 oktober 2021 11:50
Ze hebben nu wel erg met de Text-Engine zitten rommelen. Als je een bestaand project met teksten opent is het niet helemaal zoals het was. Verder een fantastische update weer. De speed editor heb ik wel in huis, maar gebruik ik nauwelijk. Heb (toen ik ruim twee jaar geleden) overstapte van Premiere naar Resolve) een X-Keys XK-68 Jog&Shuttle aangeschaft en die geheel naar eigen inzicht van snelkoppelings knoppen voorzien, werkt erg prettig en snel.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

