Versie 1.4.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. Sinds versie 1.4.0 is er ondersteuning voor hdr10 en 10- en 12bit-encoding, en heeft onder Windows .Net 5.0 nodig. In versie 1.4.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Improvements and fixes around colour bit-depth handling.

Fixed various issues where incorrect colour information could be written during muxing. Hardware Encoding Fixed corrupted video output when decoding HDR10 content with QuickSync Subtitles Fixed a slight subtitle colour shift issue when using libass Mac Fixed a build system errors that could cause failures linking libbluray

Fixed incorrect documentation URL

Fixed a possible crash that can occur when applying a malformed preset. Windows Added "Preset" used to the Queue summary tab.

Added "Save New Preset" to the preset menu, and toolbar preset dropdown to make it easier to find. (#3783)

Added category headers to the presets menu when using the flat display mode.

Changed the log filename format back to start with the destination filename as it did with 1.3 (#3740)

Changed tab selection behaviour on queue when changing jobs. it will no longer reset to the first tab. (#3813)

Fixed a minor UI juddering effect on the queue task list when jobs start or finish (#3813)

Fixed calculation errors when using padding on the dimensions tab (#3802)

Fixed an issue where static preview wasn't live-updating when changes occurred (#3803)

Fixed a crash on the Audio Defaults screen whilst trying to add Tracks (#3785)

Fixed incorrect taskbar icon state when running multiple encodes (#3791)

Fixed an issue where "None" resolution limit was not honoured (#3872)

Fixed an issue with preset export. VideoTune was not written correctly (#3829)