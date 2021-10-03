Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: HandBrake 1.4.2

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.4.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. Sinds versie 1.4.0 is er ondersteuning voor hdr10 en 10- en 12bit-encoding, en heeft onder Windows .Net 5.0 nodig. In versie 1.4.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Improvements and fixes around colour bit-depth handling.
  • Fixed various issues where incorrect colour information could be written during muxing.
Hardware Encoding
  • Fixed corrupted video output when decoding HDR10 content with QuickSync
Subtitles
  • Fixed a slight subtitle colour shift issue when using libass
Mac
  • Fixed a build system errors that could cause failures linking libbluray
  • Fixed incorrect documentation URL
  • Fixed a possible crash that can occur when applying a malformed preset.
Windows
  • Added "Preset" used to the Queue summary tab.
  • Added "Save New Preset" to the preset menu, and toolbar preset dropdown to make it easier to find. (#3783)
  • Added category headers to the presets menu when using the flat display mode.
  • Changed the log filename format back to start with the destination filename as it did with 1.3 (#3740)
  • Changed tab selection behaviour on queue when changing jobs. it will no longer reset to the first tab. (#3813)
  • Fixed a minor UI juddering effect on the queue task list when jobs start or finish (#3813)
  • Fixed calculation errors when using padding on the dimensions tab (#3802)
  • Fixed an issue where static preview wasn't live-updating when changes occurred (#3803)
  • Fixed a crash on the Audio Defaults screen whilst trying to add Tracks (#3785)
  • Fixed incorrect taskbar icon state when running multiple encodes (#3791)
  • Fixed an issue where "None" resolution limit was not honoured (#3872)
  • Fixed an issue with preset export. VideoTune was not written correctly (#3829)

Versienummer 1.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 15,53MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-10-2021 20:4127

03-10-2021 • 20:41

27 Linkedin

Bron: HandBrake

Update-historie

10-01 HandBrake 1.5.0 23
03-10 HandBrake 1.4.2 27
17-08 HandBrake 1.4.1 25
18-07 HandBrake 1.4.0 31
06-'20 HandBrake 1.3.3 20
05-'20 HandBrake 1.3.2 8
01-'20 HandBrake 1.3.1 59
11-'19 HandBrake 1.3.0 27
02-'19 HandBrake 1.2.2 10
02-'19 HandBrake 1.2.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

HandBrake

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
-127027+121+23+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Campo di Casa
4 oktober 2021 07:04
Ik maak er sinds kort weer gebruik van om mijn DVD en Blu-ray collectie op de NAS te zetten. Voor het daadwerkelijk rippen gebruik ik eerst MakeMKV en zet dit dan vervolgens om naar .MP4

Het is een tijdrovende klus en twijfel over de kwaliteit van de geripte DVD's. Moet nog steeds een 1 op 1 vergelijking maken tussen de kwaliteit van de DVD zelf en de rip. Voor het afspelen hoeft ik dit lig niet om te zetten naar een specifiek formaat/container aangezien ik Infuse gebruik op mijn AppleTV4K. Maar het lijkt mij vrij logisch dat het eerste omzetten naar een MKV en vervolgens naar MP4 nu niet bevordelijk is voor de kwaliteit.
+2Opa
@Campo di Casa4 oktober 2021 12:06
Omzetten van MKV naar MP4 mag geen kwaliteitsverlies inhouden. Een MKV bestand bevat een MP4 en evt subs en de MP4 wordt uitgepakt ipv geconverteerd.
Handbrake kan overigens ook direct een DVD of BR rippen en dit direct naar MP4 coderen. Als je geen hardware encoding gebruikt en een DVD met avg bitrate van 1400~1500 doet met Encoder preset medium of slow, krijg je prima bestanden.

Als je nog betere audio wil, kan je zelf een nieuwe build maken van Handbrake met de FDK AAC codec ingebouwd. https://handbrake.fr/docs...eloper/build-windows.html
Dit kan ook met WSL linux. Stereo geluid converteer ik naar 160 kb, 5.1 naar 384 kb.
+1sampoo
@Opa4 oktober 2021 12:16
Omzetten van MKV naar MP4 mag geen kwaliteitsverlies inhouden. Een MKV bestand bevat een MP4 en evt subs en de MP4 wordt uitgepakt ipv geconverteerd.
Dan moet je wel heel zeker zijn dat de MP4 uitgepakt wordt en die niet opnieuw codeert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sampoo op 4 oktober 2021 16:49]

+1mistige
@sampoo4 oktober 2021 14:43
Het zal duidelijk moeten worden aan de hoeveelheid tijd die de actie mkv->mp4 in beslag neemt.
Als het alleen uitpakken betreft, zal de snelheid gelimiteerd zijn aan de snelheid van je harddisk/ssd.
Als het een conversie betreft, is het vooral CPU gelimiteerd, en zul je merken dat het aardig wat meer tijd in beslag neemt.
Ook de statuslijn, indien aanwezig, zal wel een indicatie geven.

--- disclaimer ---
Ik heb handbrake al jaren niet gebruikt, gebruik ffmpeg (handbrake gebruikt onder water ook ffmpeg).
0Slogra
@mistige4 oktober 2021 18:43
En wat betreft Makemkv. Als je geen vreemde instellingen gebruikt dan wordt de bluray 1-op-1 omgezet naar mkv zonder kwaliteitsverlies.

Mkv slechts een container. Met als voordeel dat het vrijwel alle soorten video, audio en subformaten ondersteunt.
Bij mp4 is die ondersteuning beperkt. Als jouw mkvbestand formaten bevat die ook door mp4 ondersteund worden, dan is het mogelijk om deze zonder kwaliteitsverlies om te zetten.
+1SG
@Campo di Casa4 oktober 2021 07:26
Daar ben ik ook mee bezig. Alleen is gpu conversie buggy met Vega56
En mijn TV ondersteund geen H265 wel H264 ipv NAS komt het op mijn windows 2012 server. Zal even duren eer er nieuwe TV komt. Was aan denken aan apparaat dat makkelijk mijn server ziet en ook H265 codec aan kan.
+1Mangu429
@SG4 oktober 2021 08:27
Was aan denken aan apparaat dat makkelijk mijn server ziet en ook H265 codec aan kan.
Als je er een op het oog hebt, laat het even weten. Ik zoek er ook een.
+1don_jorg
@Mangu4294 oktober 2021 08:38
Ik gebruik de Apple TV met Infuse. Die speelt het zonder problemen vanaf m'n NAS.
+1Opa
@Mangu4294 oktober 2021 12:13
Ik zeg nVidia Shield. Bevat tevens Chromecast.
Draait hier Kodi vanaf een pseudo-NAS oftewel een drivecage die als driveletter aan een computer in kantoor hangt. Alles op Cat6 Gigabit netwerk.
0Mangu429
@Opa4 oktober 2021 23:22
Dank voor de tip!
+1Campo di Casa
@SG4 oktober 2021 08:38
Als je TV geen H265 ondersteund, kan je dan niet beter een Pi4 gebruiken met Kodi?
Ik ben nooit zo gecharmeerd van media afspelen met de TV zelf i.p.v. met een dedicated mediaplayer.
+1shadow1967
@Campo di Casa4 oktober 2021 12:40
yup, slimme TV is na 2 jaar domme tv en geen updates. Nooit gesnapt waarom een fabrikant hier geen hardware upgrade voor voorziet. (Universeel slot) PI is idd het handigste en goedkoopste alternatief.
+1Jogai
@Campo di Casa4 oktober 2021 07:52
Voor het afspelen hoeft ik dit lig niet om te zetten naar een specifiek formaat/container
Waarom zet je het dan nog wel een 2e keer om?
+1Campo di Casa
@Jogai4 oktober 2021 08:32
Geen idee :). Heb dit een paar jaar eerder ook gedaan totdat mijn 2 schijven uit mijn NAS ermee stopt vlak achter elkaar. Ben toen alle data kwijt geraakt. Ik denk dat ik toen ± 500 films erop had staan. Deed dit toen omdat ik met opslag ruimte zat en niet beter wist.

Ik heb nu nog maar 15 films omgezet en twijfel nu over mijn methode. Ik zal op mijn huidige NAS een kleine 5,5 TB aan ruimte hebben en kan dit volledig gebruiken voor de DVD's en Blu-ray rips. Zal eens moeten kijken hoeveel DVD's en Blu-rays het zijn en bekijken hoe groot de bestanden mogen zijn om binnen de 5,5TB te houden.

Feit is dat er niet meer DVD's en Blu-ray worden toegevoegd aan de collectie. in ieder geval geen grote aantallen. Dus dit is prima te berekenen om passend te krijgen op de NAS en daarna een backup te maken naar 1 of 2 externe schijven mocht de NAS weer crashen.
+1Jogai
@Campo di Casa4 oktober 2021 10:48
Dat is vrij makkelijk lijkt me, 500 films van 10 GB = 5TB. 4K materiaal comprimeren naar 10GB is misschien voor de kwaliteit niet zo best. Maar als veel content 1080p is dan is dat goed te doen. De x265 encoder is erg goed in comprimeren, maar zal ook wat meer tijd kosten. Dit artikel laat het resultaat zien bij verschillende settings: https://www.ryananddebi.c...ing-chart-and-guidelines/ (let op, volgens mij kan het best uitmaken wat voor soort content het is, het artikel is voor de rest niet zo diepgaand imo)
+1Campo di Casa
@Jogai4 oktober 2021 11:37
Thanks.
Om het maximale eruit te halen kan je imo beter een goeie Blu-ray speler gebruiken en bekijken vanaf de Blu-ray of DVD zelf.
Waar ik mij vaak aan stoor is artifacts is kleur gradaties. Weet zo ff niet de juiste term maar als zwart heel blokkering overloopt naar donker grijs kan dit voor mij echt de film verpesten.

Ik ben nu een DVD van 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' aan het rippen met MakeMKV en zal deze eens vergelijken met de DVD zelf en een versie die is omgezet zoals al ik de vorige films heb omgezet met Handbrake.
+1680x0
4 oktober 2021 19:51
Ben ik de enige waar na het installeren van .Net5 onder windows 11 Handbrake blijft zeggen dat hij geen .Net5 kan vinden ?

Edit : zelfs de RC van .Net6 verhelpt het niet.
+2Opa
@680x04 oktober 2021 22:39
"The .NET Runtime contains just the components needed to run a console app. Typically, you'd also install either the ASP.NET Core Runtime or .NET Desktop Runtime."

Zie https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet/5.0 . Heb je de .NET Desktop Runtime 5.0.10 of alleen de .NET Runtime 5.0.10 gedownload?

Van de Handbrake website:
Handbrake is available as a portable version and installer, but the new graphical user interface version of Handbrake requires the Microsoft . NET 5.0 Desktop Runtime.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Opa op 4 oktober 2021 22:39]

0680x0
@Opa5 oktober 2021 00:45
Yup.. Te snel geweest.. Thx..
0tweakers2000
4 oktober 2021 18:44
Als ik dit programma wil downloaden in windows krijg ik de melding dat de software niet veilig is. Moet ik dat negeren?
+2Opa
@tweakers20004 oktober 2021 22:43
https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php Als je hem hier vandaan haalt, heb je het echte programma.. Onderaan die pagina vindt je nog een checksums page.
Die melding van Windows krijg ik wel vaker bij software die nog niet vaak genoeg is gedownload voor MS om er een oordeel over te kunnen vellen.
0MRoubos
@tweakers20004 oktober 2021 20:49
Volgens mij prima software. Ik download het van hun eigen site.
+1MRoubos
3 oktober 2021 23:11
Maak er soms gebruik van. Heb nog niet helemaal door hoe je een Nederlandse ondertitel wel in het videobestand, maar er niet ingebakken zit. Zodat je het kunt kiezen.

Je kan er ook mee upscalen.
+1D4NG3R
@MRoubos3 oktober 2021 23:22
Simpelweg burn-in uitzetten met een mkv bestandsextensie.
+1Franckey
4 oktober 2021 00:23
Handige app om een video die is gemonteerd met de Windows Photo app kleiner te maken. (Windows Photo app maakt de gemonteerde video vreemd genoeg groter dan de som van de originele video's)
+1JDx
4 oktober 2021 04:12
Gebruik het nog steeds wel eens als ik een film af wil kijken op de slaapkamer die TV kan geen surround decoden.
0MrPunchinello
3 oktober 2021 22:35
Wat een handig programma. Maak er zeer regelmatig gebruik van.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True