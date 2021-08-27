Na een lange tijd van ontwikkeling is versie 4.5.0 van Rainmeter uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 4.5.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

You can safely install the 4.5.0 release version right over your existing Rainmeter 4.4, 4.3, 4.2 or any earlier installation, and nothing you have done will be lost or changed. There is never any need to uninstall any earlier version of Rainmeter to use the newest version. Rainmeter 4.5.0 will run on Windows 7 through 11. Windows XP and Vista are not supported.

Auto update: Added Auto Update to keep the version of Rainmeter current. See Auto Update documentation for details.

Game mode: This will allow you to minimize (really eliminate) all CPU, GPU, Disk and Network usage by Rainmeter while you are for instance playing a full-screen game. See Game mode documentation for details.

Support for WinGet installations: Added support for installations and upgrades of Rainmeter using winget. See Winget Installation for details.

Silent Installation of Rainmeter: Added the ability to do a "Silent Install" of Rainmeter from the command line. See Silent Install for details.

Start Rainmeter using Safe Start: You can now hold down CTRL while starting Rainmeter to load in Safe Start mode if you have a skin loaded that is preventing Rainmeter from starting normally.

Default starting values for configs: Added the ability to set default / starting values for the skin position and other options defined in the [ConfigName] sections in Rainmeter.ini. See Default Settings in the documentation for details.

Setting flags for WebParser: Added a Flags option to parent WebParser measures to enable setting some flags that change the behavior of WebParser when connecting to a remote resource. Details at Flags documentation.