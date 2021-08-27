Software-update: LibreELEC 10.0.0

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 wordt de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0.0

The final version of LibreELEC 10.0.0 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 to LibreELEC users. Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update.

We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details).

REMAINING BUGS

Despite a long development period, there is still a major bug remaining. When you use profiles, LibreELEC’s Settings Add-on can crash while switching to another profile. The issue is known, but we have currently no fix for it. So if you depend on profiles, you cannot properly use LibreELEC 10.

RASPBERRY PI 0-3

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-3 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.

  • Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)
  • Drivers for RPi2 and 3 are currently not yet feature complete and stable
RASPBERRY PI 4

The situation for RPi 4 is different. There is a lot that properly works, but keep in mind this is still brand new. Unlikely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

Working
  • HDMI output up to 4kp30
  • b64 and b65 HW decoding
  • NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
  • NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
Known Issues:
  • No deinterlacing with HW video decoders. Possible workaround: disable HW video decoding (“DRM PRIME decoder” in player settings), this works mostly fine for SD content (eg DVDs)
  • 4K50/60 output is supported by the driver, but has some known issues (eg “no signal” when TV is put into standby and back on)
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • 10/12-bit video output isn’t implemented yet, 10-bit video is displayed in 8 bits
  • Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation
    Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)
  • Hyperion Add-on no longer works
    No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet
Important changes since LE9.2:
  • hdmi_mode, hdmi_group, hdmi_edid_file etc settings in config.txt can longer be used to work around display issues.
    Alternatives:
    • Run getedid create to install permanent EDID file (same as on Generic)
    • Use video=... kernel command line option to force a video mode Eg: add video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720M@60D to cmdline.txt
  • Analog audio output is not enabled by default
    Solution: add dtparam=audio=on and audio_pwm_mode=1 to config.txt to enable it
MAKE BACKUPS

Due the many breaking changes at Kodi and LibreELEC, it is strongly recommended to create a backup BEFORE you upgrade. Otherwise, rolling back is basically impossible. Kodi does not support in-place downgrades, and if it ever worked for you in the past it was simple luck, not design. Python3 guarantees problems this time.

So unless you are already running an image with Kodi 19 inside, a clean install is preferred. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we expect a much higher than normal support effort with in-place upgrades so it’s sensible advice.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 10.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads_new/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-08-2021 07:25
16 • submitter: terradrone

27-08-2021 • 07:25

16 Linkedin

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

13-03 LibreELEC 10.0.2 19
10-11 LibreELEC 10.0.1 24
08-'21 LibreELEC 10.0.0 16
07-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.8 14
05-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.7 13
11-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.6 46
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.5 12
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.4 9
06-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.3 29
03-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.1 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreELEC

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+12+21+30Ongemodereerd13
Wijzig sortering
0wimmi
27 augustus 2021 12:28
Geen Raspberry 2/3 "support" terwijl de Nightly builds stuk-voor-stuk prima werkten?
Komt op mij over als marketing bullshit.. :/
+2heeten12
@wimmi27 augustus 2021 12:37
Marketing bullshit snap ik niet helemaal, dit is een project die vooral op donaties draait. https://libreelec.tv/sponsor

Daarbij lees ik niet dat ze de support voor rpi2 en 3 compleet droppen maar dat het nog niet in 10.0 zit. Blijkbaar zijn de drivers nog niet stabiel en compleet genoeg. Waar het voor jou in de nightly werkt wil niet zeggen dat het goed genoeg is voor de release. Men blijft ermee actief maar de focus ligt eerst nog op de Rpi4. Daar kun je natuurlijk wat van vinden
+1Church of Noise
27 augustus 2021 08:15
"Haken en ogen" lijkt nog zachtjes uitgedrukt als ik de release notes lees - is dit wel een volwaardige release waardig? (toch zeker voor RPi gebruikers...)
Best jammer want op zich vind ik dit een mooi initiatief, en heb het voordien even gebruikt.
0Heidistein
@Church of Noise27 augustus 2021 12:53
Ik ben heel benieuwd en tegelijk ook huiverig. Het is namelijknecht een grote update. Python 2 naar 3. Heel veel werk in gezeten, benieuwd naar de performance!
0Daniel304
@Heidistein27 augustus 2021 16:05
De beta draait bij mij al een tijdje op een brix helaas zijn veel extensies nog niet geschikt en draaien dus niet..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Daniel304 op 27 augustus 2021 16:05]

0mhnl1979
27 augustus 2021 08:40
Ik ook. Heb de RP4 in bezit, maar die ellendige micro-hdmi aanslutingen hebben mij al 2 kabels gekost, omdat de aansluiting gewoon brak is. Voor mij reden om te overwegen over te stappen naar een andere systeem.
0Comp User
@mhnl197927 augustus 2021 10:09
Ik heb er gewoon een converter van AliExpress tussen zitten, gaat prima.

Ik wacht nog wel even met de upgrade naar LE 10.
0mhnl1979
@Comp User27 augustus 2021 10:30
Maar gaat die converter dan niet naar de gallemiezen?
0Comp User
@mhnl197927 augustus 2021 11:57
Vooralsnog niet - ik heb er 5 besteld, kost geen drol bij Ali - dus als het zou gebeuren kan ik zo wisselen.

Er bestaan ook micro hdmi to hdmi kabels, mocht je dat liever gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Comp User op 27 augustus 2021 12:02]

0Heidistein
@mhnl197927 augustus 2021 12:51
Ja, klopt. Ik heb nu een verloopkabeltje, dat iets steviger lijkt. Blijft een kakoplossing.
Ik laat hem zoveel mogelijk stil liggen.
0Raven__NL
@Comp User27 augustus 2021 23:00
Ik ook vanaf dag 1 dat de rpi4 uit is en in mijn bezit. Geen enkele issue gehad.
0pveld
@mhnl19791 september 2021 11:43
Dan word je hier heel blij van:
Argon One case for RPI4 (v2)

kost een paar centen maar dan heb je dit:
- Alle aansluiting worden verlegd naar de achterkant
- 2 volwaardige full-size HDMI aansluitingen
- Koelblokken en een ventilator die netjes gekoppeld is aan de processor temperatuur
- GPIO achter een klepje met pinout omschrijving en kleurcodering
- IR ontvanger
- aan en uit knop

Wat mij betreft de ideale HTPC behuizing voor RPI4 en er is zelfs een versie van deze behuizing waarin je een M2 SSD kan plaatsen op een esthetische manier.
0mhnl1979
@pveld1 september 2021 15:43
Wow, dat ziet er goed uit. Held! Deze ga ik bestellen, dankje!
0pveld
@mhnl19791 september 2021 19:15
Goedzo. Ben benieuwd hoe ie jou gaat bevallen.
0mhnl1979
@pveld7 september 2021 22:18
Heb hem inmiddels binnen. Wat een verademing. Geen gedoe met die micro HDMI. En het ziet futuristisch uit. Nogmaals bedankt voor de tip!
0promille
28 augustus 2021 01:12
Ook gister nog een geknakt micro HDMI aansluiting moeten vervangen.
Normaal ben ik wel van less is more maar dit is te gevoelig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee