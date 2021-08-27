De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 wordt de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The final version of LibreELEC 10.0.0 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 to LibreELEC users. Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update.

We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details).

Despite a long development period, there is still a major bug remaining. When you use profiles, LibreELEC’s Settings Add-on can crash while switching to another profile. The issue is known, but we have currently no fix for it. So if you depend on profiles, you cannot properly use LibreELEC 10.

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-3 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.

Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)

Drivers for RPi2 and 3 are currently not yet feature complete and stable

The situation for RPi 4 is different. There is a lot that properly works, but keep in mind this is still brand new. Unlikely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

HDMI output up to 4kp30

b64 and b65 HW decoding

NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)

NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)

No deinterlacing with HW video decoders. Possible workaround: disable HW video decoding (“DRM PRIME decoder” in player settings), this works mostly fine for SD content (eg DVDs)

4K50/60 output is supported by the driver, but has some known issues (eg “no signal” when TV is put into standby and back on)

50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping

or in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping 10/12-bit video output isn’t implemented yet, 10-bit video is displayed in 8 bits

Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation

Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)

Hyperion Add-on no longer works

No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet

hdmi_mode , hdmi_group , hdmi_edid_file etc settings in config.txt can longer be used to work around display issues.

Alternatives: Run getedid create to install permanent EDID file (same as on Generic) Use video=... kernel command line option to force a video mode Eg: add video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720M@60D to cmdline.txt

, , etc settings in config.txt can longer be used to work around display issues. Alternatives: Analog audio output is not enabled by default

Solution: add dtparam=audio=on and audio_pwm_mode=1 to config.txt to enable it

Due the many breaking changes at Kodi and LibreELEC, it is strongly recommended to create a backup BEFORE you upgrade. Otherwise, rolling back is basically impossible. Kodi does not support in-place downgrades, and if it ever worked for you in the past it was simple luck, not design. Python3 guarantees problems this time.

So unless you are already running an image with Kodi 19 inside, a clean install is preferred. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we expect a much higher than normal support effort with in-place upgrades so it’s sensible advice.