Software-update: Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versies 4.0 en 3.10 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Joomla 4.0 and Joomla 3.10 are here!

Let’s celebrate! Today is an important day for the Joomla! Project. We’re celebrating our 16th birthday. But that’s not all… After 9 years of hard work by our volunteers, we are proud to announce the release of our new major version, Joomla 4.0, alongside Joomla 3.10, known as “the bridge”.

What is Joomla 4?

Joomla 4 is a major version. Meaning we’re bringing plenty of new features. Everything has been redesigned, rethought and of course, we added great new features. Most importantly, Joomla 4.0 is built for you, designed for all! Joomla4All!

To build new sites with, to migrate from Joomla RC to Joomla stable and also from the Joomla 3.10 series as well as from Joomla 2.5 series. Whether an individual, blogger, charity, web agency or multinational, Joomla is a great choice!

Versienummer 3.10 / 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-08-2021 19:06
17 • submitter: n9iels

17-08-2021 • 19:06

17 Linkedin

Submitter: n9iels

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

25-05 Joomla! 4.1.4 0
01-04 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117016+112+23+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Xaverius

18 augustus 2021 09:29
Overigens moet de update naar 3.10 probleemloos gaan. De upgrade van 3.10 naar 4.0 is zeer afhankelijk van de gebruikte extensies en template.

Altijd eerst controleren of die compatible zijn met J4 en ze updaten voordat je Joomla zelf gaat updaten. Je kan het natuurlijk eerst lokaal met een back-up testen, wat ik zelf ga doen.

Maar dat wisten jullie natuurlijk allemaal al :)
+1area51_bis
17 augustus 2021 20:52
Upgrade naar 3.10 geen probleem maar de stap naar 4.0 had ik beter moeten inschatten.
Gevolg dus een major fail van de upgrade naar 4.0 en nu proberen alles te restoren.
+2u34186
@area51_bis17 augustus 2021 22:34
[...] en nu proberen alles te restoren.
Proberen? :? Zorg gewoon, zoals altijd, dat je vooraf een goede (dus geteste) backup hebt, dan ben je in kwestie van secondes tot minuten terug online.

Voor Joomla moet je zowel de "public_html" basisdirectory als de database backuppen. Een van beiden restoren heeft waarschijnlijk een averechts effect.

[Reactie gewijzigd door u34186 op 17 augustus 2021 22:35]

0Settler11
@u3418617 augustus 2021 23:09
Vroeger, met de oude Joomla versies met de 1.0, 1.5, 2.5 en de eerste 3.0 deed ik juist eerst een 1:1 kopie op een testomgeving en ging daar mee verder of: is een rechtstreeks update (goed) mogelijk? Anders verder kijken. ;)

Maar na de 3.0 geen Joomla site meer aangeraakt na de wissel naar WordPress.
+1hendrik60
@Settler1117 augustus 2021 23:14
Gouden tip, akeeba backup laat je echt nooit in de steek, maar dat is pas als je de site weer up and running hebt.
+2Gapert86
@Jism18 augustus 2021 10:12
"ik snap nog steeds niet dat mensen vandaag de dag nog websites hierop baseren".
Heel veel mensen die wat verder kijken hoor! Bijvoorbeeld omdat:

- In 2020 had Wordpress 254 CVE's en Joomla maar 94*.
- In Joomla kun je inhoud beter scheiden van de manier waarop het gepresenteerd wordt.
- In Joomla komt het hele menu niet vol ads en links naar de kleinste extensies te staan.
- Joomla heeft meer basisfuncties. Zoals kunnen selecteren op welke pagina je een module wel of niet wilt tonen. Als gevolg heb je minder plug-ins nodig en kun je de attack vector kleiner houden.

Overigens ben ik het wel met je eens dat een beveiliging met Owasp of soortgelijk het beste werkt. Daarnaast beveilig ik bij zowel Wordpress als Joomla het admin gedeelte ook met een geheime url in combinatie met .htaccess en een cookie.

* bron

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gapert86 op 18 augustus 2021 10:12]

+1n9iels
@Jism18 augustus 2021 07:40
De 1.x versies zijn al lang bejaard joh, 2.5 is uitgekomen op 24 januari 2012. Als 1.5/1.6/1.7 je laatste ervaring is zou ik echt aanraden om er nog een naar te kijken, sinds dien is er enorm veel verbeterd. Zo lek als een mandje is het in elk geval zeker niet meer :)
+1scholtnp
17 augustus 2021 20:05
Voor een vergelijk tussen Wordpress, Joomla en Drupal is het handig deze vergelijking te raadplegen.
Bij de keuze voor het opzetten van een bedrijfsmatige website met meerdere gebruikersrollen en multilingual support kan dat relevant zijn:
Joomla has a more advanced user management scheme, which can be handy if your website is meant to be managed by multiple people. The same goes for multilingual support. With Joomla, you can set up multilingual sites right out the box, while doing so with WordPress requires a separate plugin.
+1Cartman!
@scholtnp17 augustus 2021 20:29
Je noemt 2 dingen op die Drupal ook out of the box doet anders, vrij selectieve quote. Verder wel een prima artikel overigens :)
+1Ralph.nl
17 augustus 2021 22:57
Eerst maar eens wachten tot een 4.x of 4.0.x release en dan een sandbox opzetten. Zal vast niet helemaal soepel verlopen in combinatie met plugins.
+1u34186
@Ralph.nl18 augustus 2021 18:55
Dan zul je waarschijnlijk eerder moeten wachten op updates van de plugins dan de update van Joomla. Dat die updates er pas bij Joomla 4(.0).x zijn is dan toeval. ;)
Maar ja, voor productie is het sowieso verstandig om zeer goed te testen voordat je overgaat. 3.x is nog supported dus je hebt nog alle tijd, ook tot 4(.0).x.
+1Nafs Ruh
17 augustus 2021 19:58
Ik ben zeer benieuwd! Ik heb een aantal klanten die ik over ga zetten. Kruis m’n vingers 😄
+1Xaverius

17 augustus 2021 20:39
Het was een drukke dag voor het releaseteam die een nachtje hebben doorgetrokken :p
Ik ben vooral benieuwd wat de Webservices API allemaal mogelijk gaat maken, tijd om weer eens een nieuwe website te gaan maken. :)
0mindgem
17 augustus 2021 20:46
Tijd om de frontend te veranderen. UIkit en JQuery eruit hopelijk en volledig BS
0Automark
17 augustus 2021 22:45
Ik wist niet eens dat nog bestond, vroeger nog gewerkt met mambo, en toen na het gedoe met Joomla, maar dat is echt jaren geleden. Zal het eens oppakken, alleen om het eens te proberen
0Frogmen
18 augustus 2021 08:29
Ze zijn er lang genoeg mee bezig geweest dus ik ben benieuwd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee