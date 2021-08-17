Versies 4.0 en 3.10 van Joomla! zijn uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. Versie 4.0 bevat diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden terwijl 3.10 voornamelijk verbeteringen bevat die een migratie naar 4.0 soepeler moet laten gaan. De release notes voor beide uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Let’s celebrate! Today is an important day for the Joomla! Project. We’re celebrating our 16th birthday. But that’s not all… After 9 years of hard work by our volunteers, we are proud to announce the release of our new major version, Joomla 4.0, alongside Joomla 3.10, known as “the bridge”.

Joomla 4 is a major version. Meaning we’re bringing plenty of new features. Everything has been redesigned, rethought and of course, we added great new features. Most importantly, Joomla 4.0 is built for you, designed for all! Joomla4All!

To build new sites with, to migrate from Joomla RC to Joomla stable and also from the Joomla 3.10 series as well as from Joomla 2.5 series. Whether an individual, blogger, charity, web agency or multinational, Joomla is a great choice!