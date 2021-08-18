Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.5.6 voor de Pro-versie en 1.5.6 voor de Lite-uitvoering als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:
New Features
- Serato DJ Pro support for the RANE SEVENTY A-TRAK SIGNATURE EDITION
- Deck tempo updates when motorized platter RPM value is different to Serato DJ setting
- Scratch Banks are mapped for the Reloop ELITE
- Bundled updated RANE SEVENTY-TWO drivers with Big Sur support
- Bundled updated RANE SEVENTY drivers with Big Sur support
- Bundled updated RANE ONE drivers with Big Sur support
- Fixed a bug: Phase remotes can become unresponsive after reconnecting primary device
- Fixed a bug: More than 2 mode buttons can be lit when entering combo pad modes on the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11
- Fixed a bug: Deck assignment when motorized platter OSA devices are reassigned
- Fixed a bug: Multiple custom MIDI mappings not working in 2.5.0
- Fixed a bug: Pioneer DJ DJM-V10 driver prompt would continue to display after a successful driver install
- Fixed a bug: RANE ONE platters would stop spinning when a second laptop was connected
- Fixed a bug: RANE TWELVE platters become unresponsive if connected to the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 and USB inputs are changed with the input select switch
- Fixed a bug: Infrequent crash that can occur on device reconnection
- Fixed a bug: Reloop RMX-90 does not send audio to laptop speakers or other applications
- Fixed a bug: Reconnecting a Denon LC6000 PRIME can unassign OSA's from other decks