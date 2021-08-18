Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.1.0

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.1.0 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.1.0 Pahvo released!

Since we released Ornara earlier this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Pahvo.

This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 40. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome.

For users that preferred the old vertical desktop layout, we have the Manjaro legacy layout, which mimics the previous gnome defaults. We made sure that all the layouts shipped with gnome-layout-switcher still work after the transition to Gnome 40.

Firefox now comes with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default for more consistent look with the desktop, but this can be toggled with one click from gnome-layout-switcher for users preferring the native Firefox look.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.22 series, Frameworks 5.85 and Applications (Gear) 21.08. We also updated our default theme to match more upstream Breeze theming. This includes also a new wallpaper.

Plasma has become more pleasurable to use through improvements to the design and greater smoothness and consistency in transparencies, blurs, icons, and animations. Moving things to accessible locations, offering hints and visual cues, and creating new settings allows you to customize your work environment to make it fit perfectly to your needs. Following the true KDE spirit, the push for a more stable and attractive desktop does not mean you have to renounce control over how you want it to look or behave. Plasma 5.22, as always, packs all the flexibility and tools for customization you have come to expect and love, and some more to boot.

Meanwhile, the push to move Plasma in its entirety to Wayland (the display protocol of the future) continues in full swing. By using Wayland behind the scenes, Plasma is able to include features and bug fixes not possible to implement on X11, offering you a better experience and more stability. We also revisited a set of applications installed by default. Konversation got replaced Cantata by Elisa. Additionally we provide Plasma browser integration support for desktop out of the box so now you need only one browser plugin.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.16. The window manager received lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Support for fractional scaling was added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities. Thunar file manager received a boatload of fixes and quite a few notable features, including pause for copy/move operations, support for queued file transfer, remembering view settings per directory and support for transparency in Gtk themes.

Kernel 5.13 is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS-Kernel minimal-ISOs we offer additional support for older hardware.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-08-2021 06:0862

18-08-2021 • 06:08

62 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
05-09 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
08-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
12-'20 Manjaro Linux 20.2 95
Meer historie

Lees meer

Manjaro Linux

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (62)

-Moderatie-faq
-162062+147+23+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+2afterburn
18 augustus 2021 09:03
Hoop nieuwe Linux releases. Vorige week Debian, gister Zorin, nu weer Manjaro. Groovy. :)

Wat ik wel eens leuk zou vinden is als hier een roundup zou worden gemaakt van verschillende Linux distro, waarbij dan eens niet gekeken wordt naar wat er onder de motorkap zit, dat kennen we nu wel, maar naar de UI. Hoe zit die in elkaar, hoe consistent is deze doorgevoerd voor een uniforme beleving, kun je veel of juist weinig aanpassen zonder die consistentie te verliezen, is het design modern of juist oudbollig?

Juist de "spit and polish" van de UI is wat naar mijn mening waarmee Linux achter loopt op MacOS en Windows. UI design is wetenschap, niet iets wat je zo maar even in een uurtje bij elkaar gooit. En ja, je kunt Linux er uit laten zien zoals je wilt. Customization galore. Maar ik werk al sinds 1993 met Linux en ik wil dat niet meer en velen met mij. Het moet out of de box gewoon goed zijn. Maar in plaats van te investeren in UI design, lijkt het wel alsof distros die het redelijk goed voor elkaar hebben qua design automatisch worden gekwalificeerd als beginners distributies. Denk aan Zorin, denk aan Elementary. Alsof dat een slecht iets is en dus niet waardig voor iemand die geen beginner is.
+2asing
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 09:53
"Juist de "spit and polish" van de UI is wat naar mijn mening waarmee Linux achter loopt op MacOS en Windows."

Voila : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2aAkenm3sY

Gnome heeft zijn eigen guidelines : https://developer.gnome.org/hig/. KDE heeft hetzelfde : https://develop.kde.org/hig/. Elementary OS hanteert een hele strikte guideline hoe de interface moet werken. Alles ziet er hetzelfde uit. Het enige nadeel is dat ze dat dan ook eisen van 3rd party leveranciers (LibreOffice etc), en als LibreOffice dan roept "Het is goed met jullie!" dat ze er dan niet in komen. Je ziet dus alleen de apps die voldoen aan de eisen van Elementary. En dat is dan weer jammer.

Het voor en nadeel van Gnome/KDE/etc is dat ze ontzettend aan te passen zijn. Als je helemaal los wilt gaan op de UI, het kan. Als je dat niet wilt moet je een distro kiezen die bij je past.
+1Terr-E
@asing18 augustus 2021 15:32
Thanks voor de links naar de HIGs !
Ik kende deze nog niet, maar ik zie dat ik hier veel van ga leren qua UX !
0Jerie
@Terr-E19 augustus 2021 11:39
Het mooie is, dat die HIGs echt al heel lang bestaan. De HIG van Gnome is ontwikkeld door Sun in begin jaren '00. Die hebben daar destijds veel geld in gestoken. KDE volgde. macOS heeft ook een strakke HIG, helaas heeft de Linux desktop nog lang niet iets in de maak dat in de buurt komt van macOS UI.
+1The Zep Man
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 09:30
Juist de "spit and polish" van de UI is wat naar mijn mening waarmee Linux achter loopt op MacOS en Windows. UI design is wetenschap, niet iets wat je zo maar even in een uurtje bij elkaar gooit.
Heb je Windows 11 gezien? :+

Iets serieuzer:
Als UI echt wetenschap was, dan wisselt men bijvoorbeeld niet elke 5 jaar tussen strakke en afgeronde hoeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 18 augustus 2021 09:44]

+1sniek
@The Zep Man18 augustus 2021 09:41
Dat heb ik gezien. Zal ongetwijfeld weer aanpassing vergen. Ik ben dan ook uit het windows 2000 tijdperk toen ik het zakelijk begon te gebruiken.

Grote veranderingen in de UI vergen, bij mij althans, steeds vaker een lange tijd voor dit in mijn systeem zit. Dan mag dat wel beter worden bevonden, of door een team aan wetenschappers zijn ontwikkeld. Als ze dat elke zoveel jaren overhoop gooien omwille van nieuwe inzichten in UI wetenschap ben ik daar niet per se voorstander van. Ik kan mij nog herinneren dat we van GNOME 2.x naar 3 gingen... horror. ;)
+1Creesch
@The Zep Man18 augustus 2021 09:54
Als UI echt wetenschap was, dan wisselt men niet elke 5 jaar tussen strakke en afgeronde hoeken.
Heerlijk binair statement, klopt alleen niet natuurlijk aangezien er een veelvoud aan factoren bij komt kijken. Een UI is opgebouwd uit diverse zaken waar die ronde randjes waar jij het over hebt simpelweg een design keuze zijn. Dat betekend niet dat er geen andere zaken zijn die wel degelijk met onderzoek onderbouwt kunnen worden onafhankelijk van estetische keuzes die gemaakt worden.

Daarnaast is het natuurlijk ook zo dat slechte UI keuzes niet perse betekend dat er geen goede wetenschappelijke basis is voor het maken van goede UI. Wat het eerder betekend is dat die wetenschappelijk inzichten lang niet altijd gebruikt worden.
+1Zwarte_os
@The Zep Man18 augustus 2021 12:08
Er zijn wel wetenschappelijke methodes die we hanteren binnen design waar ook ergonomische 'wetten' zijn opgesteld, juist op interfaces. Bijvoorbeeld met contrast en kleurwaardes (welke ook opgenomen zijn in de accessibility guidelines).

Daarnaast heb je een esthetische discipline en die is inderdaad aan verandering onderhevig maar bezigt zich wel bovenstaande regels en testen. Er zit dus zeker wel 'method in the madness'.

Maar ben zeker met je eens dat design geen wetenschap is. Design is een vorm van kennis op zich, wat meer te doen heeft met de filosofische tak van pragmatisme dan wetenschap of kunst.
0P. vd Loo
@The Zep Man18 augustus 2021 12:10
Deze afgeronde hoeken kan ik me in ieder geval niet meer herinneren in Windows.
0morpheus
@P. vd Loo18 augustus 2021 12:25
Windows XP (teletubbies editie)
+1ard1998
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 09:32
Leuk idee. Allen ik zie het liever net iets anders. Een omschrijving van wat een desktop omgeving is en dan een of meerdere hoofdstukken over de interface en het gebruik hiervan op basis van de grootte en gebruikshoeveelheid van het project. Voor iedere omgeving word een paar distros aanbevolen die deze omgeving standaard aanbieden met eventueel andere kleurtjes en/of standaardinstellingen. Leuk rijtje ter inspiratie GNOME, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon, Budgie, LXQT
+1The Zep Man
@ard199818 augustus 2021 09:41
Tiling window managers, zoals i3/Sway...
+1ard1998
@The Zep Man18 augustus 2021 10:50
Die heb ik er expres niet tussengezet. Voor de tweaker kunnen dat fijne systemen zijn, maar voor de gemiddelde tweakers.net gebruiker zou ik dat niet aanbevelen.
+1RSpanjaard
@ard199818 augustus 2021 16:25
Misschien intussen juist wel. Ik gebruik nog steeds een compositing WM (euh, al sinds de Amiga 500 :)) , maar tegenwoordig zijn beeldschermen zo groot dat ik 95% van de tijd geen overlappende vensters meer heb.

Ik vraag me de laatste tijd serieus af waar ik meer behoefte aan heb: stacking, of de mogelijkheid om twee vensterranden tegelijk te verslepen (zodat ze netjes op elkaar aan blijven sluiten, wat bij tiling WMs dus wel kan). Ik zou die laatste optie in ieder geval graag aan xfwm4 toegevoegd willlen zien.
0Drumar
@ard199818 augustus 2021 12:05
Juist interessant :)

Vergeet Enlightenment niet!

(edit: typo)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drumar op 18 augustus 2021 12:05]

+1thatent
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 09:22
Dan kun je misschien beter Desktop Environments vergelijken, toch? Je kunt bijv. Debian / Ubuntu en ook Arch / EndeavourOS er nagenoeg hetzelfde uit laten zien en voor de eindgebruiker is het verschil dan erg lastig te zien (als ze niet veel met de terminal doen).
+1Creesch
@thatent18 augustus 2021 09:46
Tot op zekere hoogte heb je gelijk behalve dan dat veel Linux distros specifiek een DE kiezen en daar bijvoorbeeld nog een thema voor maken en diverse zaken verder in integreren. Die integratie draagt ook bij aan de "spit and polish" van de UI en de gebruikerservaring, je kan inderdaad standaard Ubuntu nemen en daar de KDE packages voor installeren maar dan loop je er toch al snel tegenaan dat bepaalde zaken nog steeds default gnome apps gebruiken e.d. terwijl bij Kubuntu dit een stuk soepeler werkt.

Een vergelijking van distros in de standaard configuratie is dan ook helemaal geen gek idee in mijn ogen.
+1Xander2
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 10:30
Een desktop als Mate werkt prima out-of-the-box en leunt op UI design en kwaliteit van Gnome 2 (https://mate-desktop.org/), Ubuntu Mate zie ik niet als een beginner's distro maar is wel als zodanig te gebruiken.

Ikzelf zie ook het nut nl. niet meer om tijd te steken in configureren en compileren (Gentoo/Arch) als ik gewoon een geteste binary kan installeren, iets wat eerder een schat van informatie op heeft geleverd over de werking.

Die customization galore is m.i. juist een voordeel, features, wat je meer en meer ziet is een dumb-down van de interface (hallo gnome3) waar ik me niet meer als doelgroep in herken. Microsoft had vroeger m.i. goed in de smiezen om belangrijke features te tonen met de mogelijkheid tot minder gebruikte (geavanceerde) features.
+1Hydranet
@Xander218 augustus 2021 23:11
Gentoo zou ik zelf ook niet gebruiken omdat het een source based distributie is. Arch is ook een binaire distributie, als je 2-3x door de installatie handleiding bent gegaan kost het de keren daarna veel minder tijd. En het is niet dat je 1x per jaar je systeem opnieuw installeert, tegenwoordig kan je ook nog gebruik maken van het installatie script wat in de live ISO zit.
+1Magic Power
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 09:46
Ik ken zat Linux distributies waar de 'spit and polish' juist erg goed in elkaar zit. Waar de stijl en vormgeving redelijk consistent is. Sterker nog, ik ben onder meer bij Windows 10 weggegaan naar Linux omdat de UI bij 10 totaal niet consistent is.
+1brobro
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 09:51
lijkt het wel alsof distros die het redelijk goed voor elkaar hebben qua design automatisch worden gekwalificeerd als beginners distributies
100% dit. Wat werkt is voor 'beginners'. Erger, uiteindelijk wordt wat niet werkt gepromoot omdat je dan 'je systeem leert kennen.' Want als m'n hdpi-scaling niet werkt of m'n drivers niet dan is dat geen bug, maar eigenlijk een feature omdat ik het kan inrichten zoals ik wil. Ik word daar echt heel moe van.

Ik leer Debian kennen doordat ik een server met Debian heb en stapsgewijs dingen installeer en configureer. Natuurlijk kom ik dan af en toe een probleempje tegen. Leerzaam. Maar als ik Manjaro in Virtualbox installeer werkt het gewoon niet (en bijv Pop_OS! wel). Er is niets leerzaams aan het heen en weer klikken met tiental vage instellingen totdat het nog niet werkt. Enfin, /rant
UI design is wetenschap, niet iets wat je zo maar even in een uurtje bij elkaar gooit.
Zijn DE voor Linux ontwikkeld die denken dat design in een uurtje bij elkaar te gooien is? Volgens mij niet.

Overigens, wanneer we (G)UI's gaan vergelijken moeten we well rekening houden met wat dat systeem wil zijn. Want design is misschien een wetenschap, het is geen al te exacte wetenschap. Er zijn echt meer wegen naar Rome.

Arch is bijv niet 'gelikt', maar heeft expliciet die ambitie niet. Ik zie dat niet als erg nuttig, maar goed, laten we Arch op z'n eigen merites beoordelen, wat wil het zijn? KDE is een DE die gemaakt is met configuratie mogelijkheden. Dan kan je met een Gnome-blik kijken en zeggen 'te veel'. Maar werkt het? En op distro-niveau is dan de vraag: werkt het geheel?

Ik ben voor zo'n vergelijking, maar bang voor voorspelbare oppervlakkige conclusies: Gnome wil modern zijn en super simpel. KDE wil super aanpasbaar zijn. Mate/XFCE/Cinnamon voor wie van ouderwets houdt. Sommige distros zijn nog geen Mac, maar wannabe. De rest is voor een niche. O ja, je kunt ook je panels verwijderen en een ander Dock installeren. Tja, wat schieten we daarmee op? Dan heb ik er meer aan te weten welke distro wél out of the box werkt.
+1swhnld
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 10:00
De uitdaging is natuurlijk wie ernaar kijkt en met welke ogen. Neem Ubuntu, die heeft een stuk of 5/6 versies met verschillende desktop managers, en een hele berg spin-offs zoals Mint.

Ga je een stap verder, dan kijk je naar de totaal beleving, werkt alles vloeiend en hoef je normaal gesproken nooit naar de commandolijn terug te grijpen.

Nog een stap dieper is het onderhoud. Hoe vaak moet je upgrades uitvoeren, en hoe probleemloos zijn die.
Een gemiddelde gebruiker wil dat het gewoon goed en vloeiend werkt, een tweaker vind het waarschijnlijk leuker als die er iets mee moet doen op regelmatige basis.
+1nst6ldr
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 10:52
Juist de "spit and polish" van de UI is wat naar mijn mening waarmee Linux achter loopt op MacOS en Windows.
Heh, ik denk dat de verschillende distro's er juist goed aan zouden doen om vooral niet naar Windows te kijken op dat vlak.
+1Omega
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 11:04
Het probleem dat de Linux gemeenschap neemt met distro reviews is dat het in de meeste gevallen een desktop review is zonder enig kijk op wat er achter op de achtergrond uit het zicht verscholen is.

KDE is KDE, GNOME is GNOME, XFCE is XFCE, per distributie zit in de desktop over het algemeen vrijwel geen verschil (Met enkele uitzonderingen). Hoogstens veranderen ze de systeemkleuren, icon pack, en worden er wat paneeltjes verschoven. De desktop moet geen focus hebben in een distro review, als je een desktop eenmaal kent bieden verschillende implementaties niks nieuws.

De focus van een distro review moet liggen op de inbegrepen applicaties, naast het desktop environment specifieke applicaties (eg. gnome-settings) wat is er nog meer inbegrepen?

De grootste verschillen tussen distros liggen achter de schermen; welke package manager gebruikt het? Is er een firewall inbegrepen en wat is de standaardconfiguratie? Zijn er patches ingevoegd in Linux, Firefox etc..


Linux desktops zijn over het algemeen vrij consistent, GNOME en Pantheon (Elementary OS) zijn hier twee extreme voorbeelden van waarbij consistentie een hoge prioriteit heeft. Zelfs de minder consinstente desktops zoals KDE en XFCE vind ik persoonlijk consistenter dan Microsoft Windows waar 20 jaar oude UI elementen worden gemixed met fluent design.
GNOME human interface guidelines: https://developer.gnome.org/hig/index.html

Dat je zegt dat deze applicaties en desktops in een uur in elkaar worden gegooid is kletskoek. Laten we gnome-shell als voorbeeld nemen, het krijgt op 5-20 commits on de master branch per dag en heeft 16.051 commits in totaal, dit is bijna 10 jaar aan werk. Nautilus, de standaard GNOME file manager heeft 22.362 commits. Dolphin, dat is KDE's standaard file manager die heeft 6677 commits en ziet bijna dagelijks nieuwe commits.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 18 augustus 2021 11:10]

+1BelovedAunt
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 13:41
Klopt, een hoop distro's zien er prima uit en UX/UI is bij de meeste 'prima' uitgedacht voor hun doelgroep.

Imho: zolang wij als eindgebruikers zelf de UI blijven tweaken (GTK, Shell), des te minder er gemeten kan worden wat voor verbeteringen ze kunnen doorvoeren. Microsoft en Apple blijven zo altijd een stap voor. Desalniettemin applausje voor de Linux distro UI/UX designers.
+1Qalo
@afterburn18 augustus 2021 15:40
Wat ik wel eens leuk zou vinden is als hier een roundup zou worden gemaakt van verschillende Linux distro... [KNIP]
Op Tweakers wordt - vind ik - sowieso te weinig aandacht gegeven aan Linux in het algemeen. Dat is altijd al zo geweest. De redactie is niet zo Linux-minded, dat is wel duidelijk. Jammer, want er gebeurt écht een hoop in het Linux eco-systeem. Maar het is voor hier niet belangrijk, is de tendens. Elke scheet die door Microsoft, Apple en Google wordt gelaten wordt meteen breed uitgemeten. Is er nieuws over Linux, dan is dat maar mondjesmaat. Een nieuwe release van een distro kan er nog net vanaf, maar daar houdt het wel mee op.

Nieuws over Linux, inclusief roundups, haal ik wel elders vandaan. Dit is gewoonweg geen platform voor Linux-liefhebbers. Zoveel is wel duidelijk (helaas). Ik heb me erin verzoend, en ik lees Tweakers daarom niet meer zo frequent als ik voorheen deed....

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 18 augustus 2021 15:52]

0mysticyx
@Qalo19 augustus 2021 10:41
Waar moeten we dan naartoe voor (Nederlandstalig) Linux nieuws?
+1anythinga
18 augustus 2021 13:24
Zit nu al een tijd op Pop!, ben opzich tevreden maar wil graag wat meer bleeding edge dingen proberen zoals wayland met de nieuwe nvidia drivers en pipewire.
Nu kan dit op pop maar moet je vaak zelf dingen er voor compilen en is de kans redelijk groot dat je iets sloopt (zoals ik laatst bijna mn hele X11 config had gesloopt :+ )
Het probleem is vaak dat de repos vaak een beetje achterlopen, ik vermoed omwille de stabiliteit
Maarja pop is daarom wel lekker stabiel, ik heb bijna 0,0 problemen gehad op wat config dingetjes na.

Manjaro lijkt me een beetje de goude middenweg tussen bleeding edge en redelijke stabiliteit, je hebt toegang tot de AUR, praktisch de beste repo die je kan vinden.
Daarnaast heeft manjaro een paar goede QoL features zoals die hardware manager zodat je heel simpel nvidia drivers en dergelijke kan regelen.

Dus ja goede timing voor de nieuwe versie, zal hem ergens binnenkort maar even flashen en proberen.
+2L0g0ff
@anythinga18 augustus 2021 13:57
Kijk anders eens naar endeavour os.

Die blijft veel dichter tegen arch aanleunen dan manjaro. En daardoor kun je van vrije alle software de laatste versies ophalen zonder dat je daardoor afhankelijk bent van snap/flat of de goedkeuring van manjaro.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@L0g0ff18 augustus 2021 17:29
Je kan ook de installatie van het pakket dat via de repositories geïnstalleerd was, "overschrijven" met die vanuit de AUR.

Het nadeel is dat bij een volgende update "wave" dat pacman e.d. het weer ziet als dat het vanuit de repositories geïnstalleerd is ipv vanuit de AUR.

pacman heeft geen configuratiemogelijkheden om per package aan te geven dat het enkel vanuit repository X of de AUR mag worden geüpgraded.

Mijn ervaring is dat na de eerste 1-2 weken bij een stable update wave wat bugs zijn gefixed anders wel een workaround voor gevonden is. En Manjaro vertraagd al de updates die uit de koker van Arch komen.

Dan lijkt mij in dat opzicht Endeavour een dagelijkse "Waarom werkt dit niet meer en hoe krijgt ik het weer werkend"-feest.

Omgekeerd zouden distro's wat kritischer mogen kijken welke packages ze opnemen. Degenen die geen (smoke) tests hebben, zouden eigenlijk al moeten afvallen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 18 augustus 2021 17:49]

+1L0g0ff
@RoestVrijStaal18 augustus 2021 23:34
Ik heb een tijdje solus gedraaid. Die sprak me heel erg aan omdat er elke vrijdag weer een nieuwe set updates beschikbaar kwam. Met de meeste packages zaten ze dicht tegen de laatste versie aan en was het behoorlijk snel en stabiel. Maar het miste gewoon heel veel software waardoor je toch weer naar snap moest uitwijken.

Voor mijn privé desktop os wil ik gewoon de laatste versie van alle software en ik wil alles vanuit mijn package manager kunnen installeren. Endeavour neemt gewoon heel veel installatie en config werk uit handen en ik ben daar echt wel tevreden mee.

Zakelijk gezien zit ik wel anders in de wedstrijd. Daar moet alles gewoon altijd werken en is de laatste versie minder relevant.

Welke distributie draai je zelf?
+1deelerke
18 augustus 2021 12:57
Ik ben altijd heel trouw geweest aan Debian. Het is al heel lang mijn favoriete server OS en sinds een paar jaar ook mijn desktop "daily driver".
Reden daarvoor:
Debian is de basis van heel veel (afgeleide) OS/distro's en een heel grote community (support).
Maar ook de immense hoeveelheid packages die je via een simpele apt-get kan installeren.
Gewoon in de standaard repositories.
Maar ik zag dat meer en meer software eerder beschikbaar kwam via Arch/AUR en dus ook Manjaro.
Dus heb ik Manjaro eens geprobeerd en ben eigenlijk wel onder de indruk.

Weet iemand waarom Arch/Manjaro packages meer up to date zijn? Zelfs de 'sid' packages van Debian lopen meestal achter.
Is het lastiger als packager/developer om Debian packages te maken tov Arch/AUR?
+1Amanoo
@deelerke18 augustus 2021 15:11
Arch is meer bleeding edge dan Debian. Debian Stable is bijvoorbeeld ook echt 100% op stabiliteit gericht, zo erg dat het vaak best wel achterloopt. Ze willen echt heel zeker weten dat het helemaal goed gaat. Testing is dan een manier om een semi-stabiele omgeving te hebben die toch wat minder krampachtig is, naar het dient vooral zoals de naam zegt als testversie voor Stable. Het blijft voortvloeien uit die drang om stabiliteit. Sid is dan de echte testversie. Alles vloeit voort uit die drang om de meest stabiele distro mogelijk te maken.

Arch heeft gewoon een compleet andere filosofie. Daar draait het veel minder om stabiliteit, en meer om cutting/bleeding edge. Vanuit dat uitgangspunt wordt wel een sterke poging gedaan in het alsnog zo stabiel mogelijk te houden, maar dat is niet het primaire uitgangspunt.
+1Hydranet
@deelerke18 augustus 2021 23:35
Weet iemand waarom Arch/Manjaro packages meer up to date zijn? Zelfs de 'sid' packages van Debian lopen meestal achter.
Omdat Arch en Manjaro rolling release distributies zijn en Debian een point of release distributie.
+1D0phoofd
18 augustus 2021 10:47
Hey T.net

Wanneer komt er een 'Linux' + gaming(proton) review/benchmark? Tijdens de (SteamDeck) podcast was er duidelijk twijfel over en kwam in korte tijd het idee om er Windows op te zetten , onder de noemer 'compatibility' 8)7 . In de tussentijd zie ik nog geen feiten voorbij komen op T.net. Beetje jammer...
+1Omega
@D0phoofd18 augustus 2021 11:14
Linux eraf en Windows erop is een van de eerste dingen die veel mensen zeggen.. Ik denk zelf dat ze super snel terug willen naar Linux want Windows met touch is geen prettige gebruikservaring.
+1Amanoo
@Omega18 augustus 2021 15:04
En verwacht ook maar een minimale hoeveelheid integratie op Windows. Dat het gaat werken wil niet zeggen dat het ook goed werkt. Valve gaat het mogelijk maken om erop te zetten wat je wil, omdat ze een open platform willen. Dat betekent niet dat ze moeite in Windows gaan steken. Zeker niet als juist Linux zo goed aan te passen is en naar een specifieke visie kan worden omgevormd, waar je bij Windows toch wel grotendeels vast zit aan de use cases die Microsoft heeft bedacht. Kijk bijvoorbeeld naar de GUI. Bij Linux kan je een volledig nieuwe desktop omgeving uit de grond stampen die exact doet wat jij wil en die perfect integreert met alle extra hardware die je aan je apparaat toevoegt. Bij Windows zit je altijd vast aan de Windows omgeving. Je hebt wel software die de desktop omgeving van Windows behoorlijk verbouwt, maar dan draai je de Windows omgeving met nog extra software er bovenop. Dat is nog eens extra log, terwijl je de Steam Deck juist wil optimaliseren en dus zo mij mogelijk baggage wil.
0Hydranet
@D0phoofd18 augustus 2021 23:43
Linus was in tegen over stelling wel heel enthousiast over de Steam Deck.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 18 augustus 2021 23:44]

+1Jack Flushell
18 augustus 2021 12:53
Ikzelf gebruik op mijn laptop Arch met Gnome en yay om packages uit de AUR te verkrijgen. Op mijn NUC ook Arch met kodi-standalone (vergeet niet de juiste drivers voor hardware versnelling) naast yay voor bij de TV. De support voor Arch is ongeëvenaard (m.n. wiki.archlinux.org). De enige meerwaarde van Manjaro is m.i. de eenvoudige installatie en je krijgt tóch een soort Arch; Als je Arch installeert moet je nog echt met de terminal aan de slag. Ik vind dat zelf wel leuk, maar gebruiksvriendelijk is het niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 18 augustus 2021 12:54]

+1Hydranet
@Jack Flushell18 augustus 2021 23:02
De arch ISO heeft tegenwoordig ook een installatie script die je kan gebruiken. Ik gebruik zelf aurutils om packages uit de AUR te installeren want daarmee kan je zoeken en builden om vervolgens het installeren aan pacman over te laten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 19 augustus 2021 18:12]

+1AlainG
18 augustus 2021 21:29
Ik zie voor 'polish' dat er ook weer een nieuwe versie van Elementary OS is. Zij focussen echt op de interface en apps om Mac een beetje competitie te geven. Hebben ook een App Store en gaan voor flatpacks.
+1Qalo
@AlainG18 augustus 2021 23:08
Heb afgelopen maandag Elementary OS even geprobeerd op een oude laptop waar ik Ubuntu 16.04 af gehaald heb. Elementary OS er dus op geknald, maar was er al snel weer klaar mee. Niet omdat het slecht is, maar het is meer geschikt voor mensen die alleen een computer aanzetten, een programma opstarten, hun ding doen en vervolgens hun computer weer afsluiten. Niet verkeerd dus, maar ik vond de distro - voor mijn smaak althans - niet zo spannend.

Voor instappers in Linux is het wellicht wél fijn om zo "distraction free" als mogelijk te werken. Want je wordt inderdaad weinig geprikkeld, en dus kun je je volledig focussen op wat je aan het doen bent. Ze worden in ieder geval niet verleid om allerlei tweaks te hoeven doen. ;)
0moviegeek
18 augustus 2021 10:33
Zodra Linux overweg kan met dingen zoals K-lite codec pack of CCCP codec pack of heel specifiek domotica dingen Philips Hue enz (nog niet geprobeerd, net als Photoshop nog niet) maar in Windows 10 werkt alles flawless, ik zie me in Terminal nog niet even een paar commandlines compilen ofzoiets zodat de surround Dolby Atmos van mn games weer werkt, ik heb nog even gestoeid met PulseEffects maar het werkte niet. Sorry, maar ik vind Linux echt pre-historisch, en Windows 10 en macOS beschouw ik als een soort Linux maar dan voorgekookt zonder dat je verder hoeft te programmeren, dat heet dan voor mij een echte GUI, niet 1 die je als een soort Steve Wozniak zelf bij elkaar moet broddelen tot iets werkt (sorry Linux fans!)
+1usr101
@moviegeek18 augustus 2021 11:15
Ahem Windows zit evenzeer nog met zijn legacy elementen. En een krachtige commandline is toch zo nuttig gebleken, dat Microsoft PowerShell in het leven geroepen heeft.

Omgekeerd bestaat het driververhaal of het niet-werken van bepaalde programma's ook voor Windows. Het is een ramp om mijn bluetoothdongle (met Windows-drivers) in te stellen op Windows, waar deze onder Linux gewoon out-of-the-box werkt. Onlangs was het installeren van een Creative Soundblaster ook een kleine ramp onder Windows ...

Windows en Linux hebben een beetje hetzelfde probleem op dat vlak. Er is zoveel hardware om te ondersteunen.... en het is ergens begrijpelijk dat zowel Windows als zeker Linux niet altijd lukt (in bepaalde gevallen is de bereidheid van een fabrikant om een driver te maken ver te zoeken ...).

[Reactie gewijzigd door usr101 op 18 augustus 2021 11:21]

+1jmignolet
@usr10118 augustus 2021 15:42
Ahem Windows zit evenzeer nog met zijn legacy elementen. En een krachtige commandline is toch zo nuttig gebleken, dat Microsoft PowerShell in het leven geroepen heeft.
Ja, maar PowerShell zie ik mijn moeder niet onmiddellijk gebruiken. Het is waar dat Linux niet enkel gebruik maakt van de CLI, en distro's zoals Ubuntu of Mint zijn gebruiksvriendelijk voor jan en alleman, maar toch. Ik kan me perfect inbeelden dat Windows of MacOS een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker is dan Linux. Maar misschien komt dit ook over als 'onbekend is onbemind'. Applicatie icoontjes zien er anders uit, software is tout court ook anders. Dependencies soms moeten installeren.. Sjah.

Edit: Ik gebruik Linux dagelijks, ter info. Ik bash er niet op, maar het blijft na zoveel maanden nog steeds een 'spannende' omgeving voor mij ipv een OS zoals MacOS wat ik nog steeds beschouw als comfortzone. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jmignolet op 18 augustus 2021 15:44]

+1rbr320
@jmignolet18 augustus 2021 21:50
Dependencies soms moeten installeren..
Hier wil ik toch even kort op reageren, puur om misinformation te voorkomen want ik snap dat je bedoelingen goed zijn. Dependencies hoef je, als het goed is, nooit expliciet te installeren op een Linux distributie met een package manager, oftewel iedere distro tegenwoordig. Pas als je software buiten de package manager on gaat installeren moet je dit soort dingen zelf doen, maar dat zie ik je moeder nog niet doen op Linux. Dat zou ook niet nodig moeten zijn en ik ben zelfs van mening dat ze het op Windows niet zou moeten doen ;)

Bovendien bestaan er met de opkomst van Flatpak en Snap straks nauwelijks nog dependencies, in ieder geval niet voor de software die we dagelijks op een desktop gebruiken zoals onze browser, office suite een dergelijke. En ook daar worden de weinige dependencies die er nog zijn automatisch mee geïnstalleerd indien nodig.
+1Amanoo
@usr10118 augustus 2021 14:58
Dan noem je misschien wel een van de ergste zaken op Windows qua drivers. De Bluetooth stack van Windows zit notoir slecht in elkaar. Ooit speelde ik met Wiimotes op mijn desktop, en dan moest je speciaal een dongle nemen die zijn eigen Bluetooth stack aanleverde. Sommige dongles gebruikten die van Microsoft zelf, en dan kreeg je het ook gewoon niet werkend.
0moviegeek
@usr10118 augustus 2021 23:33
klopt helemaal ook ellende gehad met Bluetooth, keyboards enz vervangen voor RF keyboard pas sinds laatste win10 versie heb ik het pas werkend ineens, en dat van die Soundblaster klopt ook, geluid startte nooit goed op in Win, toen maar HDMI videocard en klaar klopt
+1D0phoofd
@moviegeek18 augustus 2021 11:14
Je slaat wel de spijker op z'n kop. Want audio in linux is gewoon slecht (BSD is hier koploper, zo dus ook MacOS). PulseAudio staat bekend als super buggy. En als je écht iets met audio wilt doen, moet je een RT kernel draaien. Daar is gelukkig verandering aan het komen met `pipewire`.

Voor Photoshop zijn ook wat tooltjes om het wel werkend te krijgen:
https://github.com/Gictorbit/photoshopCClinux
0Hydranet
@D0phoofd18 augustus 2021 23:00
Ik heb nooit problemen met Pulseaudio gehad maar gebruik intussen nu wel pipewire omdat het lijkt alsof alle distros die richting op gaan voor geluid.
+1Morzzz
@moviegeek18 augustus 2021 16:35
De audio stack is echt een regelrechte ramp onder Linux, daar heb je een punt.

Maar als het installeren van malware als louche codec packs onder je standaard repertoire valt, denk ik dat Linux niet voor jou is, en mogelijk nooit zal worden.
0moviegeek
@Morzzz18 augustus 2021 23:40
klopt heel veel zijn echt verschrikkelijk voor je systeem, gooi je zo'n codec pack eraf, blijven de dll's er wel op staan en ben je je geluid helemaal kwijt of alleen nog stereo als je daarna andere codec installt. Daarom heb ik altijd backups dan he. CCCP is niet louche hoor, alleen sinds 2005 nooit meer geupdated. K-Lite was altijd precies die uninstall-ellende, maar hij is 2021, en (nog) geen problemen. Maar zo louche vind ik het niet hoor, ja ok, je moet een paar rommel-opties uitvinken, dat klopt. Maar als je een superstabiel geluidspack wil hebben moet je op CCCP zijn
http://www.cccp-project.net/
0Lrrr
@moviegeek18 augustus 2021 21:06
Volgens mij moet je je mening met ongeveer 10 jaar richting het heden bijstellen...
0moviegeek
@Lrrr18 augustus 2021 23:35
ik heb idd Linux ook zo ongeveer tien jaar geleden opgegeven dus daarna nooit meer geprobeerd :)
+1I KNOW
18 augustus 2021 12:07
Voor al uw vergelijkend waren-onderzoek;
https://distrowatch.com/
Meest consistente en polish KDE omgeving;
https://www.opensuse.org/
+1Andreas01
18 augustus 2021 18:29
Mocht je eraan denken om Manjaro te gebruiken als een soort makkelijke ingang tot Arch-based distributies, is er misschien nog iets om rekening mee te houden. Manjaro gebruikt namelijk hun eigen repository die een week achterloopt op die van Arch. De AUR kan dus op een moment packages vereisen die wel al in de Arch repo beschikbaar zijn, maar nog niet in die van Manjaro. Dit kan problemen opleveren als je die AUR packages gebruikt op Manjaro.
0yor111
18 augustus 2021 12:20
Wat vinden jullie van manjaro? Een tijdje gelden heb ik manjaro geïnstalleerd maar het beeld kan ik niet op 1920x1080 worden gezet? Indergeval niet in mijn VMware.

Nu ben ik overgestapt naar Rocky. Wat er trouwens erger goed uitziet.
+1Qalo
@yor11118 augustus 2021 15:49
Zelf heb ik Manjaro (allen de Xfce-variant) op diverse laptops en op twee desktop-PC's staan, en dan meestal ook in een dual- of tripleboot met andere Linux-smaakjes. Ik vind het fantastisch werken. Bijna alle installaties dateren uit 2017, en zijn rolling geactualiseerd tot de laatste versie. Allemaal tot nu toe zonder problemen. Met andere woorden: Ik ben uitermate tevreden over Manjaro tot nu toe. Maar sowieso over alle Linux distro's die ik draai. De problemen zijn meestal met Windows. Die gebruik ik het minst, er staan nauwelijks programma's op geïnstalleerd, doe er zelden iets op, maar bij elke update is er wel gedonder (KB's die zich niet laten installeren enzovoorts).
+1Hydranet
@yor11118 augustus 2021 23:40
Ik gok, want heb het zelf ook een keer mee gemaakt in een vm met een andere distributie, dat je voor je vm een virtuele videokaart in gebruik had die geen 3d-acceleration aan kon(andere videokaart selecteren die dat wel kan) of dat je een bepaalde driver(bijv: qxl) moet installeren.
0idef1x
@yor11119 augustus 2021 14:42
Toevallig met KDE desktop? Daar loop ik nu ook tegenaan nu ik manjaro weer eens probeer. Welliswaar in kvm ipv vmware, maar zelfde "euvel"

Met de xfce versie lukt het wel gewoon om hem op 1920x1080 te zetten...
Ben nu nog even de gnome versie ook aan het proberen,. Met de gnome versie werkt het ook, dus alleen met kde lukt het dus niet??

[Reactie gewijzigd door idef1x op 19 augustus 2021 14:45]

0yor111
@idef1x19 augustus 2021 15:33
Ah top!
Via internet had ik gelezen dat meerdere mensen hier last van hadden. Hier en daar had je wel wat uitleg hoe je dit kon fixen. Maar daar kwam ik niet uit.

Dan probeer ik xfce eens.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee