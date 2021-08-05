Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Blender 2.93.2

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 2.93.2 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. Sinds versie 2.93 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.2 Changelog
  • Line Art Bug FIx: stroke default in-front should be on. [rB9e64fd461ac3fa05e4ae780ee3a9f41b18c7c216]
  • Follow Path for empty works only in negative values. [T89153]
  • Align Orientation to Target keeps rotation when toggled. [T89571]
  • `bpy.ops.screen.screen_full_area()` resets certain fields of the context. [T89526]
  • Fix edit-mesh random select regression in random seed use. [rB27e32652679]
  • Use-after-free when tabbing through numeric inputs. [T89265]
  • Fix invalid polygon normal array access building bake data. [rB32658bb5c9f]
  • Select Similar Face Regions triggers AddressSanitizer crash. [T89247]
  • Undefined Geometry nodes cause a crash when connected to a Group Output node. [T89004]
  • Set Origin missing from Text object in 2.93. [T88808]
  • Fix: Crash Requesting GPU_SHADER_GPENCIL_FILL builtin shader. [rB3c6a981fd98]
  • Viewport Render Preview glitching with Eevee Render Engine. [T89405]
  • Cleanup: Remove deprecated variables and functions calls from our ffmpeg code. [rBf522e8db228]
  • Fix T87932: Failure to build movie strip proxy. [rBfe4cbe62dff]
  • Make encoded video fps correct with ffmpeg < 4.4. [rB14308b0a5ef]
  • Fix T88623, T87044: Make encoded videos play correctly in VLC. [rB19c0666d408]
  • FFmpeg: Update proxy settings. [rB00ffe028200]
  • Fix T57397: Movies are blurred after sws_scale. [rB13ab6b7bb60]
  • FFmpeg: Fix seeking not returning the correct frame when not using TC index. [rB7eb3e77b94f]
  • Fix: Wrong logic for checking if we can reuse decoded frame. [rB02a6be54432]
  • Fix: Prevent small memory leak in VSE indexer. [rBcea80f1add5]
  • Fix: VSE timecodes being used even when turned off. [rBa68f5456e48]
  • Fix: VSE indexer seeking not working correctly. [rB7616f4ae577]
  • Fix: VSE search in mpegts files would fail. [rB444a8cbc2fd]
  • Fix: VSE seeking with proxy strips would fail on certain frames. [rBbec8e436a1c]
  • UI: Collection tab should hide when scene master collection is active. [T89422]
  • Blender crash when showing thumbnail of a strongly skewed .exr image. [T89868]
  • Fix T89861: Checking face selection breaks UV stitch operator. [rB062764d5d01]
  • Fix T70356: Scaling up 1×1 pixel image reads past buffer bounds. [rB41bd164e4c7]
  • Fix object “Set Origin” operating on linked library data. [rB5d1ef0efd01]
  • BlenderKit: draw categories in asset card. [rBA0d880d12]
  • BlenderKit: many post-release fixes. [rBA526557bb]
  • BlenderKit: fix category display. [rBA29db4b5f]
  • BlenderKit: fix an error when trying to assign material to unsupported object type. [rBAae7be84e]
  • Alembic export not respecting the renderable flag. [T89594]
  • Alembic export: evaluation mode option. [rB7b94e7cca49]
  • TGA Images with any alpha value smaller than one behaves unexpected. [T89034]
  • Collection user counts are set to `1` on file load. Boolean modifier orphans Collections. [T89765]
  • Round end-caps on Freestyle lines not working properly. [T88015]
  • Crash when baking to vertex colors while “Normals-> Auto Smooth” is enabled. [T88756]
  • Crash when using Cycles preview or render – custom data layer / auto smooth. [T89455]
  • Crash when editing a Collection Instance referenced by Line Art object. [T89838]
  • [2.93.2] Geometry nodes: wrongly detected “Node group has unidentified nodes or sockets” error. [T89851]
  • Persistent data, motion blur, and geometry displacement results in glitchy meshes during rendering. [T89736]
  • adding a custom AOV doesn’t show the output on the compositors render layer node. [T89981]
  • Geometry Nodes: ‘New’ Button tries to create node_tree on active modifier, rather than button context. [T89982]
  • Py API: `bpy.data.orphans_purge` incorrect argument parsing. [T89733]
  • Drawing with make line tool in an empty scene results crash. [T89724]
  • It can’t snap vertices when using community addon ‘Snap_Utilities_Line’. [T89812]
  • Blender File View – can’t type space while holding shift key. [T85517]
  • Separating meshes by material makes render passes in cycles stuck in 1/64. [T89884]
LTS Release 2.93.1 Changelog
  • __file__ not set during `.as_module()`. [T88899]
  • Fix buffer overrun in paint_line_strokes_spacing. [rBcc5392b4d93]
  • Skin Modifier asserts on invalid normals. [T88111]
  • Mantaflow inflow with shapekeys is not working anymore (regression). [T88566]
  • Mantaflow problem with geometry nodes. [T88531]
  • UV Editor Hide Selected not working on multiple selection. [T88625]
  • Cryptomatte: EXR sequence does not update when scrubbing the timeline. [T88666]
  • Cryptomatte only works for the first View Layer. [T88567]
  • EEVEE: AOVs not same as cycles. [rBe1d2485fd32]
  • TBBMalloc_proxy is failing on windows 10. [T88813]
  • ChromeOS: Black screen/window on startup:. [T77651]
  • When selected a texture in the Properties panel shows another texture in the 3D Viewport. [T88788]
  • LineArt: Fix edge clipping index error. [rB57301121747]
  • Grease Pencil Line Art Modifier – Incorrect baking with camera markers. [T88464]
  • Fix outdated face tessellation use when editing edit-mesh coodinates. [rBb4a81d80537]
  • Fix image space missing mask display panel. [rBb61f4fd8da3]
  • Fix modifier deform by armature check ignoring virtual modifiers. [rBbc648018571]
  • Bmesh: removed deform parameter of from_object still in PyDoc. [T89013]
  • VSE shading mode ignores Grease Pencil Vertex colors. [T86956]

Versienummer 2.93.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/2-93/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (14)

+1mark777
6 augustus 2021 08:09
heb geprobeerd jaren terug maar de interface was te ingewikkeld. Hoop dat dat nu gefixed is.
+2Katanatje
@mark7776 augustus 2021 08:26
Sinds de 2.8 release in 2018 is de UI volledig geherdesigned. Ik heb zelf weinig ervaring met Blender maar ik heb wel al horen zeggen dat de nieuwe UI echt een stuk beter is - met logischere / intuïtievere shortcuts, verschillende "views" afhankelijk van welke activiteit je aan het doen bent, enzovoort.
+1djexplo
@mark7776 augustus 2021 08:26
De interface is niet makkelijker geworden juist uitgebreider. Wel zijn er add-on's die zaken kunnen versimpelen, maar die voegen juist weer een extra manier om iets te doen.

Het beste kan je een aantal youtube-tutorials volgen. Voor al de beginners tutorials zijn best wel goed, met klik hier/daar, shortcut toetsen etc.
+1Parsec01
@djexplo6 augustus 2021 09:06
Ondanks dat je meer kan is de interface wel degelijk enorm verbeterd. Voor iemand die er nog nooit mee gewerkt heeft blijft het intimiderend en je zal ook niet makkelijk zelf ermee aan de slag kunnen zonder tutorials. En als het al lukt zul je nooit erg goede resultaten boeken
+1umbrella1982
@Parsec016 augustus 2021 10:45
Heb je misschien uit je personnelijke ervaring tips voor goede tutorials?

Ik heb aardig wat op YouTube en Udemy gevonden maar als zijn nog paar die jij zou kunnen voorstellen is van harte zeer welcome :-)
+2HawkFire76
@umbrella19826 augustus 2021 12:12
Een goede tutorial om als beginner Blender te leren is via de donut tutorial van Blender Guru. Ook heeft Curtis Holt een video gemaakt over waar je goede content kan vinden om Blender te leren.
+2ruurd v.
@umbrella19826 augustus 2021 12:19
Dit is volgens mij wel een klassiekertje in de Blender community, de donut van Blender Guru: Blender Guru Donut part 1

Is echt een beginner tutorial waarin een hoop van de basics (ui/modelling/sculpting/particles/texturing/lighting) aan bod komen. Ik heb verder geen ervaring in 3d software en ben er meer als hobby aan begonnen, maar moet zeggen dat het heel goed te volgen is, en heb er een hoop van opgestoken. :)
+1Parsec01
@umbrella19826 augustus 2021 12:42
@umbrella1982, inderdaad die tutorials van Blender Guru zijn extreem goed en hij heeft een goed gevoel voor humor!

MAAR!!! Begin bij het begin. Als je meteen de moeilijkere gaat bekijken moet je je niet zo laten intimideren dat je het opgeeft. Hij neemt je step-by-step naar dat niveau.

Een cockpit is ook erg intimiderend voor iedereen. Zelfs voor beginnende piloten. En even later is het gewoon normaal en prima te doen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Parsec01 op 6 augustus 2021 12:43]

0umbrella1982
@Parsec016 augustus 2021 13:33
Off topic:

Parsec01, HawkFie76 en ruurd v. bedankt voor jullie tips :)
+1B0KIT0
@mark7776 augustus 2021 08:30
Je kunt, als je eenmaal weet wat je wel en niet gebruikt, de UI volledig customizen. Dat scheelt echt enorm in het overzicht.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@mark7776 augustus 2021 08:35
Even doorbijten. Het is een van de beste softwarepakketten die ik ken.

Keyboard shortcuts leren scheelt echt een hoop.
+184hannes
@mark7776 augustus 2021 09:12
de interface was te ingewikkeld
De interface had een bijzondere filosofie. Je kon (kan?) bijvoorbeeld zoomen en pannen in zowel de vensters met knoppen als in de vensters waarin je project wordt weergegeven. Doordat deze vensters gelijkwaardig worden behandeld is dat heel consequent en flexibel, maar totaal anders dan ieder ander programma dat ik ken. In Paint kun je bijvoorbeeld niet twee totaal verschillende delen van het plaatje tegelijkertijd weergeven. Deze kracht heeft een duidelijke zwakte, je moet er aan wennen. Dus als je een simpel programma zoekt voor simpele resultaten dan is Blender niet je grootste vriend. Evenwel heeft @djexplo helemaal gelijk dat een paar tutorials je er prima doorheen kunnen slepen.
+1richardbloem
6 augustus 2021 08:52
Paint 3D is een beetje het omgekeerde. Het is super makkelijk en snel om een paar blokjes and cylinders op elkaar te stapelen, te kleuren en plaatjes op te plakken. Maar als je iets meer wilt, houdt het snel op. Dan heb je veel liever Blender waar je echt iets mee kunt maken.
+1Guido1982
6 augustus 2021 11:57
Steile leercurve, maar als je de filosofie eenmaal doorhebt gaat het goed. Zeker samen met wat Udemy en YouTube. Echt een weergaloos veelzijdig en krachtig stuk software.

