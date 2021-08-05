Versie 2.93.2 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. Sinds versie 2.93 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.2 Changelog Line Art Bug FIx: stroke default in-front should be on. [rB9e64fd461ac3fa05e4ae780ee3a9f41b18c7c216]

Follow Path for empty works only in negative values. [T89153]

Align Orientation to Target keeps rotation when toggled. [T89571]

`bpy.ops.screen.screen_full_area()` resets certain fields of the context. [T89526]

Fix edit-mesh random select regression in random seed use. [rB27e32652679]

Use-after-free when tabbing through numeric inputs. [T89265]

Fix invalid polygon normal array access building bake data. [rB32658bb5c9f]

Select Similar Face Regions triggers AddressSanitizer crash. [T89247]

Undefined Geometry nodes cause a crash when connected to a Group Output node. [T89004]

Set Origin missing from Text object in 2.93. [T88808]

Fix: Crash Requesting GPU_SHADER_GPENCIL_FILL builtin shader. [rB3c6a981fd98]

Viewport Render Preview glitching with Eevee Render Engine. [T89405]

Cleanup: Remove deprecated variables and functions calls from our ffmpeg code. [rBf522e8db228]

Fix T87932: Failure to build movie strip proxy. [rBfe4cbe62dff]

Make encoded video fps correct with ffmpeg < 4.4. [rB14308b0a5ef]

Fix T88623, T87044: Make encoded videos play correctly in VLC. [rB19c0666d408]

FFmpeg: Update proxy settings. [rB00ffe028200]

Fix T57397: Movies are blurred after sws_scale. [rB13ab6b7bb60]

FFmpeg: Fix seeking not returning the correct frame when not using TC index. [rB7eb3e77b94f]

Fix: Wrong logic for checking if we can reuse decoded frame. [rB02a6be54432]

Fix: Prevent small memory leak in VSE indexer. [rBcea80f1add5]

Fix: VSE timecodes being used even when turned off. [rBa68f5456e48]

Fix: VSE indexer seeking not working correctly. [rB7616f4ae577]

Fix: VSE search in mpegts files would fail. [rB444a8cbc2fd]

Fix: VSE seeking with proxy strips would fail on certain frames. [rBbec8e436a1c]

UI: Collection tab should hide when scene master collection is active. [T89422]

Blender crash when showing thumbnail of a strongly skewed .exr image. [T89868]

Fix T89861: Checking face selection breaks UV stitch operator. [rB062764d5d01]

Fix T70356: Scaling up 1×1 pixel image reads past buffer bounds. [rB41bd164e4c7]

Fix object “Set Origin” operating on linked library data. [rB5d1ef0efd01]

BlenderKit: draw categories in asset card. [rBA0d880d12]

BlenderKit: many post-release fixes. [rBA526557bb]

BlenderKit: fix category display. [rBA29db4b5f]

BlenderKit: fix an error when trying to assign material to unsupported object type. [rBAae7be84e]

Alembic export not respecting the renderable flag. [T89594]

Alembic export: evaluation mode option. [rB7b94e7cca49]

TGA Images with any alpha value smaller than one behaves unexpected. [T89034]

Collection user counts are set to `1` on file load. Boolean modifier orphans Collections. [T89765]

Round end-caps on Freestyle lines not working properly. [T88015]

Crash when baking to vertex colors while “Normals-> Auto Smooth” is enabled. [T88756]

Crash when using Cycles preview or render – custom data layer / auto smooth. [T89455]

Crash when editing a Collection Instance referenced by Line Art object. [T89838]

[2.93.2] Geometry nodes: wrongly detected “Node group has unidentified nodes or sockets” error. [T89851]

Persistent data, motion blur, and geometry displacement results in glitchy meshes during rendering. [T89736]

adding a custom AOV doesn’t show the output on the compositors render layer node. [T89981]

Geometry Nodes: ‘New’ Button tries to create node_tree on active modifier, rather than button context. [T89982]

Py API: `bpy.data.orphans_purge` incorrect argument parsing. [T89733]

Drawing with make line tool in an empty scene results crash. [T89724]

It can’t snap vertices when using community addon ‘Snap_Utilities_Line’. [T89812]

Blender File View – can’t type space while holding shift key. [T85517]

Separating meshes by material makes render passes in cycles stuck in 1/64. [T89884] LTS Release 2.93.1 Changelog __file__ not set during `.as_module()`. [T88899]

Fix buffer overrun in paint_line_strokes_spacing. [rBcc5392b4d93]

Skin Modifier asserts on invalid normals. [T88111]

Mantaflow inflow with shapekeys is not working anymore (regression). [T88566]

Mantaflow problem with geometry nodes. [T88531]

UV Editor Hide Selected not working on multiple selection. [T88625]

Cryptomatte: EXR sequence does not update when scrubbing the timeline. [T88666]

Cryptomatte only works for the first View Layer. [T88567]

EEVEE: AOVs not same as cycles. [rBe1d2485fd32]

TBBMalloc_proxy is failing on windows 10. [T88813]

ChromeOS: Black screen/window on startup:. [T77651]

When selected a texture in the Properties panel shows another texture in the 3D Viewport. [T88788]

LineArt: Fix edge clipping index error. [rB57301121747]

Grease Pencil Line Art Modifier – Incorrect baking with camera markers. [T88464]

Fix outdated face tessellation use when editing edit-mesh coodinates. [rBb4a81d80537]

Fix image space missing mask display panel. [rBb61f4fd8da3]

Fix modifier deform by armature check ignoring virtual modifiers. [rBbc648018571]

Bmesh: removed deform parameter of from_object still in PyDoc. [T89013]

VSE shading mode ignores Grease Pencil Vertex colors. [T86956]