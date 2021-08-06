Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.59.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.59 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

July 2021 (version 1.59)

Welcome to the July 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.59.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Bestandsgrootte 79,38MB
Licentietype GPL

+1asing
6 augustus 2021 08:24
Nice! Ik gebruik deze om de Marlin firmware van mijn 3D printer te compileren. Er is nu een RPM repo dus hij gaat nu mee met alle andere updates.
+1divvid
6 augustus 2021 08:49
Jupyter notebook support, wist niet eens dat ze dat ondersteunde
0Zwollenaertje
@divvid7 augustus 2021 09:30
Al een aardige tijd ondertussen. Ik gebruik meestal een eigen jupityr notebook ipv vscode maar begrepen dat het best goed werkt!

