Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.59 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
July 2021 (version 1.59)
Welcome to the July 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Extensions view improvements - Rich extension detail hovers, new runtime status tab.
- Settings editor validation - Quickly find editing errors for object-based settings.
- Drag and drop terminals - Move terminals across windows to both editor and panel areas.
- Extended theme customization - Customize multiple color themes at once.
- Built-in support for Jupyter notebooks - Open
.ipynbfiles directly in VS Code.
- Notebook UI improvements - Display first line of collapsed cells, Undo/Redo per cell.
- Testing API finalized - Native support for running tests in VS Code with built-in Test Explorer.
- Debug Disassembly view preview - Display disassembled C++ code in VS Code.
- Live Preview extension - Live HTML preview within VS Code with JavaScript debugging support.
- Remote - Containers devcontainer CLI - Command line interface for working with development containers.