Software-update: Private Internet Access 2.10.0

Private Internet Access logo (79 pix) Versie 2.10.0 van Private Internet Access is kort geleden uitgekomen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Google Chrome. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 78 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 1,94 en 9,29 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.10.0:
  • Reduced memory and CPU usage of the graphical client
  • Updated icons and graphics
  • Connection stats can be sent to PIA on an opt-in basis to help improve our service
  • Added a CLI get/set type for the Allow LAN setting
  • The split tunnel UI on Windows now displays executable paths instead of link paths for Start Menu apps
  • WireGuard now works correctly on macOS and Linux when jumbo frames are enabled on the network interface
  • The PIA daemon on Linux no longer writes to stderr when run as a service to avoid flooding system logs
  • In-app updates on Linux now detect xfce4-terminal on systems without an x-terminal-emulator symlink
  • Fixed a crash on Windows caused by some older OpenGL drivers
  • Fixed an install issue on Linux that prevented creation of the piavpn group in some cases
  • Fixed an issue causing the support tool to appear more than once on Linux in some cases
  • Fixed libxcb dependencies in Linux arm64 build

Private Internet Access 2.0.1

Versienummer 2.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Private Internet Access
Download https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/download
Bestandsgrootte 20,73MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: Private Internet Access

Update-historie

06-04 Private Internet Access 3.3.1 6
03-03 Private Internet Access 3.3.0 0
05-01 Private Internet Access 3.2.0 6
25-11 Private Internet Access 3.1.2 1
20-10 Private Internet Access 3.1.0 5
02-09 Private Internet Access 3.0.1 14
07-'21 Private Internet Access 2.10.0 0
05-'21 Private Internet Access 2.9.0 21
03-'21 Private Internet Access 2.7.0 0
12-'20 Private Internet Access 2.6.1 0
Meer historie

