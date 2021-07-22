Versie 2.10.0 van Private Internet Access is kort geleden uitgekomen. PIA is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Google Chrome. PIA heeft een groot aantal servers in 78 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 1,94 en 9,29 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. Sinds versie 2.0 kan er ook voor WireGuard worden gekozen om de verbinding op te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.10.0: Reduced memory and CPU usage of the graphical client

Updated icons and graphics

Connection stats can be sent to PIA on an opt-in basis to help improve our service

Added a CLI get/set type for the Allow LAN setting

The split tunnel UI on Windows now displays executable paths instead of link paths for Start Menu apps

WireGuard now works correctly on macOS and Linux when jumbo frames are enabled on the network interface

The PIA daemon on Linux no longer writes to stderr when run as a service to avoid flooding system logs

In-app updates on Linux now detect xfce4-terminal on systems without an x-terminal-emulator symlink

Fixed a crash on Windows caused by some older OpenGL drivers

Fixed an install issue on Linux that prevented creation of the piavpn group in some cases

Fixed an issue causing the support tool to appear more than once on Linux in some cases

Fixed libxcb dependencies in Linux arm64 build